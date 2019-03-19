Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Lectra    LSS   FR0000065484

LECTRA

(LSS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

LECTRA: Lectra's Innovation Lab brings breakthrough innovation to life

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 01:08pm EDT


Lectra's Innovation Lab brings breakthrough innovation to life
 

Lectra boosts its innovation process by dedicating a new space to the ideation and design of disruptive solutions


Paris, March 19, 2019 – Lectra announces the opening of its Innovation Lab, created by Philippe Ribera, Vice President Innovation, Lectra. The Innovation Lab is located in the heart of the company's technological campus in Bordeaux-Cestas.

The mission of Lectra's Innovation Lab is to capture emerging trends, anticipate evolutions and enhance its future technological solutions. The breakthrough innovations resulting from this work are aimed at the fashion, automotive and furniture markets.

For Lectra, disruptive innovation cannot be conceived in isolation. The teams in the Innovation Lab work in collaboration with the organizations in their ecosystem: start-ups, research centers, customers and Lectra employees. Everyone can be invited to create a visual model during a design sprint or participate in an idea generation workshop. The first innovations resulting from these collaborations will serve the fashion industry. A strong principle guides the work of the teams: to rethink the entire value chain of this industry—brands, manufacturers, distributors—as it relates at each stage to the final consumer. This is reflected in various proof of concept (POC) demonstrations developed within the Innovation Lab. Thus, for brands, key aspects of creation or product development are reinvented through solutions based on innovative technologies. And for manufacturers, an augmented reality tool has been developed to support cutter maintenance.

The Innovation Lab's work on types of fabric and body measurements has also accelerated the Digtex project. This project, which focuses on the digitalization of textile development, was launched by Lectra and the Centre Européen des Textiles Innovants (CETI), as well as the École Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Industries Textiles (ENSAIT). It is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region. This research, inspired by the issues faced by Lectra's customers, aims to provide them with practical and innovative solutions, enabling them, for example, to involve the end consumer in the creation of customized clothing or to strengthen the traceability of clothing.

"Innovation, particularly disruptive innovation, implies a real cultural transformation within the company. One cannot simply will it into existence. The Innovation Lab teams have understood this well: they are making tangible advances in strengthening Lectra's and our employees' commitment to follow this path and lead our customers toward success," says Véronique Zoccoletto, Chief Transformation Officer, Lectra.

   

About Lectra

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands and manufacturers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 32 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With more than 1,700 employees, Lectra reported revenues of $333 million in 2018. Lectra is listed on Euronext (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com 

Press contacts:

Lectra Headquarters / Press Department

Nathalie Fournier-Christol

t: +33 (0) 1 53 64 42 37

e: n.fournier-christol@lectra.com

 

 

Attachments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LECTRA
01:08pLECTRA : Lectra's Innovation Lab brings breakthrough innovation to life
GL
03/06LECTRA : CAD in Electrical and Electronics Market Set to Take Giant Positive Lea..
AQ
03/01LECTRA : executive Edouard Macquin appointed President of Lectra : Americas
AQ
02/12LECTRA : Record revenues and income from operations in 2018
PU
02/12LECTRA : Record revenues and income from operations for year 2018
AQ
02/12LECTRA : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 financial report available
GL
02/07LECTRA : Lectra appoints Gianluca Croci Managing Director of Lectra France
GL
01/31LECTRA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/22LECTRA : Lectra and The Myron E. Ullman, Jr. School of Design (UC DAAP) forge au..
GL
01/16LECTRA : strengthens its Executive Committee
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 301 M
EBIT 2019 42,8 M
Net income 2019 32,0 M
Finance 2019 121 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 22,69
P/E ratio 2020 21,31
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capitalization 727 M
Chart LECTRA
Duration : Period :
Lectra Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LECTRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,3 €
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Harari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier du Chesnay Chief Financial Officer
Véronique Zoccoletto Chief Information & Human Capital Officer
Laurent Alt Director-Software Research & Development
Anne Binder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LECTRA25.41%825
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.35%124 768
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.85%110 667
ACCENTURE18.03%106 091
VMWARE, INC.33.21%74 875
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.98%67 388
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.