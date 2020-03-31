Log in
LECTRA

(LSS)
03/31
14.5 EUR   0.00%
06:20aLECTRA : Availability of 2019 Annual Financial Report
GL
02/20LECTRA : Lectra reaffirms ongoing commitment to longtime customer Faurecia
AQ
02/11LECTRA : 2019 earnings in line with revised estimates
PU
Lectra: Availability of 2019 Annual Financial Report

03/31/2020

Lectra informs its shareholders, in compliance with Articles 222-3 and 221-4-IV of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers), that the French version of the 2019 Annual Financial Report is available on the company’s website : https://www.lectra.com/fr/investisseurs.

A condensed English version* of the Annual Financial Report 2019 is available on the company's website : https://www.lectra.com/en/investors

Hard copies of Copy of this document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers.

About Lectra

 

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offer empowers brands and manufacturers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 34 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With close to 1,800 employees, Lectra reported revenues of 280 million euros in 2019. Lectra is listed on Euronext (LSS).

 

For more information, visit Lectra’s website at www.lectra.com  

 

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – www.lectra.com
A French Société Anonyme with capital of €32,099,100 • RCS Paris B 300 702 305

* In case of any difference of interpretation, the French version shall prevail.

Attachment

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 279 M
EBIT 2019 41,0 M
Net income 2019 29,9 M
Finance 2019 107 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 466 M
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Harari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier du Chesnay Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Alt Director-Software Research & Development
Anne Binder Independent Director
Bernard Jourdan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LECTRA-35.12%514
ACCENTURE-19.35%108 180
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-15.75%100 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-17.73%88 565
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-22.94%59 504
VMWARE, INC.-20.60%50 378
