Lectra : OTB partners up with Lectra to accelerate its digital transformation

PARIS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectra is pleased to announce that Italian fashion group OTB has adopted Kubix Link, Lectra's intelligent and intuitive cloud-based platform, to optimize its digital business processes and secure greater supply-chain transparency. The company has been a longtime partner of Lectra.

As a parent company to multiple iconic brands Diesel, Maison Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, Marni, Amiri, Paula Cademartori, and the state-of-the-art companies Staff International and Brave Kid, OTB faces the challenge of making their product data more accessible to their global teams working together to accelerate their development, production, and distribution processes.

To meet this challenge, the fashion group needed to power up the digital transformation of their entire supply chain and find an innovative solution that could easily integrate with their existing software used by the different brands in its portfolio. "Our goal was to digitize our entire supply chain with a comprehensive solution. Kubix Link platform is ergonomic, easy to use, and highly effective in facilitating data sharing," said Ubaldo Minelli, OTB CEO.

Specially designed for the fashion industry, Kubix Link combines PLM (Product Lifecycle Management), PIM (Product Information Management), and DAM (Digital Asset Management) capabilities. While OTB has PLM-specific needs, they can also benefit from Kubix Link's additional PIM and DAM features and extend the data sharing beyond the product development process to include the rest of the production stages from design to storefront.

"For fashion companies, the difficulty of initiating a successful digital transformation strategy is gaining radical visibility of their supply chain. In this context, we are excited to strengthen our relationship of more than 25 years with OTB. We started this project 18 months ago, by helping them expand their digital transformation initiatives across their multiple brands. We have already more than 400 happy users working daily with Kubix Link PLM and we are ready to welcome more on board," said Daniel Harari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lectra. "Kubix Link simplifies the Fashion companies' transformation process by helping them integrate their existing IT systems. With this all-in-one solution, they can manage all product information within a single application and turn data into actionable insights."

The centralized and collaborative platform enables fashion companies to manage all product information coming from multiple IT systems in real time. The single search functionality of Kubix Link allows users to find data much faster than navigating through a lengthy and fragmented process of searching on different software systems. Its intuitive interface and social media-inspired chat tools make the platform accessible to new users, ensuring its adoption across all departments and by all members of the supply chain network.

The adoption of Kubix Link ensures that no one misses information and helps OTB make better decisions faster, increasing its overall productivity. This platform is extremely user-friendly and efficient in enabling all supply chain actors to consolidate and share data quickly.

About OTB

OTB is an international fashion group, the parent company of iconic brands Diesel, Maison Margiela, Viktor&Rolf, Marni, Amiri, Paula Cademartori, and state-of-the-art companies Staff International and Brave Kid. OTB believes in pushing the boundaries of fashion and lifestyle, offering a portfolio of global brands to a new breed of unconventional consumers, who look for individuality and authenticity.

About Lectra

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra's offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 34 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With more than 1,700 employees, Lectra reported revenues of $333 million in 2018. Lectra is listed on Euronext (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com

