Press Release

Contact: Adeline Fogel e-mail: a.fogel@lectra.com Office: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37

Q1 2020: revenues and earnings impacted by the COVID-19 virus

Revenues: 63.5 million euros (-6%)*

(-6%)* Income from operations: 5.1 million euros (-39%)*

(-39%)* Net income: 3.4 million euros (-41%)

(-41%) Free cash flow: 3.7 million euros

Net cash: 124 million euros

Like-for-like



in millions of euros January 1 - March 31 2020 2019 Revenues 63.5 67 Change like-for-like (%)(1) -6% Income from operations 5.1 7.9 Change like-for-like (%)(1) -41% Operating margin (in % of revenues) 8% 11.8% Net income 3.4 5.7 Change at actual exchange rates (%) -41% Free cash flow 3.7 9.8 Shareholders' equity(2) 186.9 183 Net cash(2) 124 120.6

Like-for-like: 2020 figures restated at 2019 exchange rates At March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

Paris, April 29, 2020. Today, Lectra's Board of Directors, chaired by Daniel Harari, reviewed the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of 2020.

(Detailed comparisons between 2020 and 2019 are like-for-like, unless otherwise stated. As the impact of the acquisition of Retviews on the financial statements for the first quarter is not material, like-for-like changes exclude only the variations in exchange rates).

The COVID-19 epidemic and its consequences marked the first quarter of 2020. After emerging in China in December 2019, the health crisis quickly spread across the world in March, causing a global economic crisis of unprecedented proportions.

From the start of the crisis, the Group took the necessary hygiene and distancing measures to safeguard the health of employees, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. A remote working system was immediately put in place for all employees whose physical presence on site is not required; this was done in France and other countries where such measures were ordered or recommended by the government.

In parallel, the Group has maintained the continuity of all business operations. In particular, it has continued to manufacture equipment, consumables and spare parts, and to deliver them worldwide. After-sales support for the Group's solutions has been provided to customers that continue to operate.

Decline in revenues and income from operations

In this unique and unprecedented environment, the Group's revenues (63.5 million euros) decreased by 6% compared to Q1 2019. At actual exchange rates, they declined by 5%.