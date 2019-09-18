LED Medical Diagnostics : News Releases Apteryx Imaging Inc. Partners with 4th-IR to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions for Digital Imaging in Dentistry

Vancouver, September 18, 2019 - Vancouver-based Apteryx Imaging Inc. announced today that it has partnered with Lucerne-based 4th-IR AG to co-develop a suite of cloud-based AI solutions, changing the way dental imaging is delivered to the marketplace.

By integrating machine and deep learning technology into Apteryx's software portfolio, coupled with plans to build a stand-alone service, dentists will soon have access to a suite of new products and features, including radiographic quality assurance, diagnostic decision-support and enhanced specialist reporting.

'4th-IR brings tremendous depth and experience in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning development to us, providing many development synergies along with the opportunity for geographical expansion,' said Dr. David Gane, Apteryx Imaging CEO. 'We are very pleased to have 4th-IR as a partner on our journey to help build the future of dental imaging.'

Leveraging Apteryx's significant repository of image data, its large customer base and development capabilities, along with 4th-IR's experience in AI and data science, the first product to be deployed later this year will be a digital radiography quality assurance service for Apteryx XVWeb customers. The cloud-based QA service will use computer vision to isolate, auto identify and report common errors related to x-ray image acquisition and imaging system health. Additional products targeting image feature recognition and clinical diagnostic decision support are in development and are targeted for deployment in 2020.

'Apteryx is an ideal partner for us as they bring a wealth of subject matter expertise in imaging and dentistry, an abundance of quality images and a substantial customer base to showcase a truly revolutionary technology,' stated Thomas Gustinis, CEO of 4th-IR. 'At 4th-IR, we believe data is the new gold and we are grateful to work with the Apteryx team to realize the full potential of their vast data mine.'

About Apteryx Imaging Inc.

Apteryx Imaging Inc. has provided dentists and oral health specialists with advanced diagnostic imaging software and device technologies for over 20 years. Our proprietary technologies include XrayVision, XVWeb and XrayVision DCV imaging software solutions, the VELscope Vx Enhanced Oral Assessment and TUXEDO Intraoral Sensors.

Backed by an experienced leadership team and dedicated to a higher level of service and support, Apteryx Imaging is committed to providing dental practitioners with the best technology available by identifying and adding leading products to its growing portfolio. The Company is currently listed on the TSXV under the symbol XRAY, the OTCQB under the symbol APTEF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol LME.

For additional information, please visit www.apteryx.com.

About 4th-IR

Founded in 2016 as a self-funded startup, the award winning 4th-IR empowers innovators to transform their industry by making desktop AI solutions accessible, affordable, and easy to use. By leveraging emerging technologies like computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning, the 4th-IR team helps its clients think beyond the face value of data to unveil new insights and opportunities for growth.

Additional information can be found at www.4th-ir.com.