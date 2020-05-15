Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lee Enterprises, Incorporated    LEE

LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED

(LEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DAVENPORT, Iowa (May 15, 2020) — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Wynn Christian has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the company's Alabama region. The appointment is effective immediately.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 10:35am EDT

DAVENPORT, Iowa (May 15, 2020) - Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Wynn Christian has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the company's Alabama region. The appointment is effective immediately.

'Wynn is a talented leader with broad experience in digital marketing solutions,' said Lee Enterprises Group Publisher Bill Masterson. 'He's shown great commitment to the region and passion for its success.'

Most recently, Christian served as director of revenue transformation for the company. He joined the former BH Media Group in 2012 as director of digital for its Southern group of publications, and served as BHMG's director of digital sales from 2014 to 2018. His career also includes director of digital advertising for the Omaha World Herald.

'I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead these talented individuals as we transform our sales and marketing departments into new age selling', said Wynn. 'Alabama has been my home all of my life, and I look forward to being part of this new success.'

Christian is an Alabama native and a 1998 graduate of Auburn University. He and his wife, Virginia, have three children.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in primarily midsize markets, with 75 daily newspapers and a joint interest in two others, along with rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 specialty publications in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have circulation of more than 1.2 million daily. Lee's digital sites attract more than 44 million unique visits monthly. Lee's markets include: St. Louis, Missouri; Buffalo, New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Richmond, Virginia; Lincoln, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; and Tucson, Arizona. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:

Charles Arms

Charles.Arms@lee.net

(563) 383-2100

Disclaimer

Lee Enterprises Incorporated published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 14:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORA
10:35aDAVENPORT, IOWA (MAY 15, 2020) &MDAS : LEE), a leading provider of news, informa..
PU
05/12DAVENPORT, IOWA (MAY 12, 2020) &MDAS : LEE), a leading provider of news, informa..
PU
05/08LEE ENTERPRISES, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07DAVENPORT, IOWA (MAY 7, 2020) &MDASH : LEE), a leading provider of news, informa..
PU
05/07DAVENPORT, IOWA (MAY 7, 2020) &MDASH : LEE), a leading provider of news, informa..
PU
05/06DAVENPORT, IOWA (MAY 5, 2020) &MDASH : LEE), a leading provider of news, informa..
PU
03/26Lee Enterprises launches Health Bright Marketing, a full-service healthcare m..
GL
03/20LEE ENTERPRISES, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination o..
AQ
03/16Lee Enterprises completes acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operati..
GL
02/21LEE ENTERPRISES, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of ..
AQ
More news
Chart LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin D. Mowbray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary E. Junck Chairman
Timothy R. Millage CFO, Treasurer & Vice President
Michele Fennelly White Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Suzanna M. Frank Vice President - Research & Metrics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED-46.65%44
INFORMA PLC-50.99%7 055
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 412
NEWS CORPORATION-24.12%6 371
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED9.34%5 445
SCHIBSTED-18.39%4 822
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group