DAVENPORT, Iowa (May 15, 2020) - Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Wynn Christian has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the company's Alabama region. The appointment is effective immediately.

'Wynn is a talented leader with broad experience in digital marketing solutions,' said Lee Enterprises Group Publisher Bill Masterson. 'He's shown great commitment to the region and passion for its success.'

Most recently, Christian served as director of revenue transformation for the company. He joined the former BH Media Group in 2012 as director of digital for its Southern group of publications, and served as BHMG's director of digital sales from 2014 to 2018. His career also includes director of digital advertising for the Omaha World Herald.

'I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead these talented individuals as we transform our sales and marketing departments into new age selling', said Wynn. 'Alabama has been my home all of my life, and I look forward to being part of this new success.'

Christian is an Alabama native and a 1998 graduate of Auburn University. He and his wife, Virginia, have three children.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in primarily midsize markets, with 75 daily newspapers and a joint interest in two others, along with rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 specialty publications in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have circulation of more than 1.2 million daily. Lee's digital sites attract more than 44 million unique visits monthly. Lee's markets include: St. Louis, Missouri; Buffalo, New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Richmond, Virginia; Lincoln, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; and Tucson, Arizona. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:

Charles Arms

Charles.Arms@lee.net

(563) 383-2100