MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Lee Enterprises, Incorporated LEE LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED (LEE) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 02/10 04:02:00 pm 1.82 USD -4.71% 06:28p LEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : Simplified registration form PU 02/07 LEE ENTERPRISES, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 02/07 LEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Lee Enterprises Incorporated : Simplified registration form 0 02/10/2020 | 06:28pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TABLE OF CONTENTS As Filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2020 Registration No. 333-_______ UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) Delaware 42-0823980 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (IRS Employer Incorporation or Organization) Identification Number) 4600 East 53rd Street Davenport, Iowa 52807 Telephone: (563) 383-2100 (Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Registrant's Principal Executive Offices) Timothy R. Millage Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer 4600 East 53rd Street Davenport, Iowa 52807 Telephone: (563) 383-2100 (Name, Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Agent For Service) Copy to: Edmund H. Carroll, Esq. Lane & Waterman LLP 220 N. Main Street, Suite 600 Davenport, Iowa 52801 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after this Registration Statement becomes effective. If the only securities being registered on this form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box: ☐ If any of the securities being registered on this form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box: ☒ If this form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ TABLE OF CONTENTS If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and an "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☒ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☐ CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Proposed Maximum Title of Each Class of Amount Proposed Maximum Aggregate Offering Amount of Securities to be Registered(1) to be Registered(2) Offering Price per Unit(3) Price Registration Fee Common stock, par value $0.01 per share(4) Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share(5) Debt securities(6) Depositary shares Warrants(7) Subscription Rights(8) Units(9) Total: 500,000,000 500,000,000(10) $ 64,900(10) Any securities registered hereunder may be sold separately or together with other classes of the securities registered hereunder. There is being registered hereby such indeterminate amount of the identified classes of securities as may from time to time be issued at indeterminate prices. Separate consideration may or may not be received for securities that are issuable upon exercise, conversion or exchange of other securities or that are issued in units or represented by Depositary Shares. Omitted pursuant to General Instruction II.D. of Form S-3. The proposed maximum offering price per unit will be determined from time to time by Lee Enterprises, Incorporated in connection with the issuance of securities registered hereunder. Common Stock may be issued upon conversion, exchange or exercise of Debt Securities, Preferred Stock, Depositary Shares or Warrants Preferred Stock may be issued upon exercise of Warrants or in exchange for, or upon conversion of, Debt Securities or other Preferred Stock of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated registered hereunder. The Debt Securities to be offered hereunder will consist of one or more series of Senior Debt Securities or Subordinated Debt Securities, which may or may not be convertible, or any thereof, as more fully described herein and may be issued upon exercise of Warrants. Warrants may be issued together in Units with any Subscription Rights, Debt Securities or other securities registered hereunder. Subscription Rights may allow the holder thereof to purchase Common Stock, Preferred Stock or Debt Securities, or any combination thereof. Units may consist of any combination of our Common Stock, Preferred Stock or Debt Securities. Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(o) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). The aggregate initial public offering price of all securities will not exceed $500,000,000 (exclusive of accrued interest). TABLE OF CONTENTS The Registrant hereby amends this registration statement on such date or dates as may be necessary to delay its effective date until the registrant shall file a further amendment which specifically states that this registration statement shall thereafter become effective in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, or until this registration statement shall become effective on such date as the Commission, actingpursuant to said Section 8(a), may determine. TABLE OF CONTENTS The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. Subject to completion, dated February 10, 2020 PROSPECTUS $500,000,000 Common Stock Preferred Stock Debt Securities Depositary Shares Warrants Subscription Rights Units We may offer and sell, from time to time, in one or more offerings, one or more series or classes of common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, depositary shares, warrants, and subscription rights and units (collectively, the "securities"), or any combination of the securities at fixed prices or prices that may be changed, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, which we describe in this prospectus having a total initial offering price not exceeding $500,000,000. We may offer and sell these securities to or through one or more underwriters, dealers and agents, or directly to purchasers, on a continuous or delayed basis. If any underwriters, dealers or agents are involved in the sale of any of the securities, their names, and any applicable purchase price, fee, commission or discount arrangement with, between or among them, will be set forth, or will be calculable from the information set forth, in an accompanying prospectus supplement. For more detailed information, see "Plan of Distribution" in this prospectus. No securities may be sold without delivery of an accompanying prospectus supplement describing the method and terms of the offering of those securities. Accordingly, we will deliver this prospectus together with an accompanying prospectus supplement setting forth the specific terms of the securities that we are offering. The prospectus supplement may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. You should read both this prospectus and any prospectus supplement together with the additional information described under the heading "Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference" before you make your investment decision. Our Common Stock trades on The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "LEE." See "Risk Factors" on page 2for information on certain risks related to the purchase of our securities.You should consider the risk factors described in any accompanying prospectus supplement and in the documents we incorporate by reference. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is , 2020. TABLE OF CONTENTS Table of Contents Page ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED 1 RISK FACTORS 2 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 2 USE OF PROCEEDS 4 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK 4 DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES 9 DESCRIPTION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES 21 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE DEBT SECURITIES 23 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE COMMON STOCK OR PREFERRED STOCK 24 DESCRIPTION OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS 24 DESCRIPTION OF UNITS 26 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 27 EXPERTS 28 LEGAL MATTERS 28 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 28 CERTAIN DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE 29 No dealer, salesperson or other person is authorized to give any information or to represent anything not contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement or any free writing prospectus that we may provide to you in connection with an offering of securities. You must not rely upon any unauthorized information or representations not contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement or any free writing prospectus. This prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement or any free writing prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities other than the registered securities to which they relate, nor does this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement or any free writing prospectus constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation ofan offer t o buy securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. The information contained in this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement, any free writing prospectus or the documents incorporated by reference herein or therein are accurate only as of the date of such document. Our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations and prospects may have changed since those dates. i TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus is part of a registration statement on Form S-3 that we filed with the SEC, using the SEC's shelf registration rules. Under the shelf registration rules, using this prospectus, together with a prospectus supplement, if one is required, we may sell from time to time, in one or more offerings, any combination of the securities described in this prospectus having a total initial offering price not exceeding $500,000,000. This prospectus provides you with only a general description of the securities that we may offer. This prospectus does not contain all of the information set forth in the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, as permitted by the rules and regulations of the SEC. For additional information regarding us and the offered securities, please refer to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. Each time we sell securities, we will provide, together with this prospectus, a prospectus supplement that contains specific information about the offering and the terms of the offered securities. Any prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus also may add, amend, delete, update or supersede information contained in this prospectus. Before purchasing any securities, you should carefully read this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement and any free writing prospectus, together with the additional information incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein as described under the section of this prospectus titled "Where You Can Find More Information." LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED Unless the context otherwise requires or indicates, each reference in this prospectus to (i) "we", "our", "us" and the "Company" means Lee Enterprises, Incorporated and subsidiaries and (ii) "2019", "2018", "2017" and the like refer to the fiscal years ended the last Sunday in September of that year. We are a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for print and digital advertising, in the markets we serve, which are located primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West and West regions of the United States. With the exception of St. Louis, Missouri, our 49 markets (including TNI Partners and Madison Newspapers, Inc.), across 21 states, are principally midsize or small. Our products include 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers with print and digital subscribers and nearly 300 weekly newspapers and specialty publications. Our markets have established retail bases, and most are regional shopping hubs. We are located in four state capitals. Six of our top ten markets by revenue include major universities, and seven are home to major corporate headquarters. Community newspapers and their associated digital media are a valuable source of local news and information attracting readers and providing an effective means for local advertisers to reach their customers. We believe our audiences across these communities tend to be loyal readers that actively seek our content and serve as an attractive target for our advertisers. We do not face significant competition from other local daily newspapers in most of our markets, although there is significant competition for audience in those markets from other media. In our top ten markets by revenue, only two have significant local daily print competition. We were founded in 1890, incorporated in 1950, and listed on the NYSE in 1978. Until 2001, we also operated a number of network-affiliated and satellite television stations. We have acquired and divested a number of businesses since 2001. Under certain of our existing financing agreements with our senior secured lenders, we are subject to restrictions on the issuance of additional indebtedness, including the debt securities registered hereunder, as well as the terms under which we may issue additional debt securities. Certain of our Credit Agreement also significantly restricts our ability to make dividend payments, including any dividend payments on our Common Stock and any Preferred Stock registered hereunder. These restrictions are discussed more fully in our Report on Form 8-K filed on January 29, 2020, and other reports filed with the SEC, which are incorporated in this prospectus by reference. Additionally on January 29, 2020, the Company entered into an Asset and Stock Purchase Agreement with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and BH Media Group, Inc. (the "Purchase Agreement"). As part of the Purchase Agreement, the Company entered into a Credit Agreement dated as of January 29, 2020, with BH Finance, LLC ("BH Finance"), as lender ("Credit Agreement"). Under the Credit Agreement, the Company proposes to borrow the necessary funds it needs to pay off all outstanding indebtedness (the "Proposed Financing"). The closing of the Proposed Financing is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, including the simultaneous 1 TABLE OF CONTENTS closing of the transactions under the Purchase Agreement. As with the current existing financing agreements with our senior secured lenders, the Credit Agreement contains certain restrictions on the issuance of additional indebtedness, including the debt securities issued hereunder, as well as the terms under which we may issue additional debt securities. The Credit Agreement will also significantly restrict our ability to make dividend payments, including any dividend payments on our Common Stock and any Preferred Stock registered hereunder. Our executive offices are located at 4600 East 53rd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52807, and our telephone number is (563) 383-2100. Our website address is www.lee.net. However, the information located on, or accessible from, our website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement or any free writing prospectus or incorporated into any other filings that we make with the SEC. RISK FACTORS Investing in any securities offered pursuant to this prospectus involves risk. You should carefully consider the risk factors incorporated by reference herein from our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2019 and the other information contained in this prospectus, as updated, amended or superseded by our subsequent filings with the SEC, and the risk factors and other information contained in any accompanying prospectus supplement before acquiring any of such securities. The occurrence of any of these risks could materially and adversely affect our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow and might cause you to lose all or part of your investment in the offered securities. Much of the business information, as well as the financial and operational data contained in our risk factors, is updated in our periodic reports filed with the SEC, which are also incorporated by reference into this prospectus. Although we have tried to discuss key risk factors, please be aware that the risks and uncertainties described are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations, financial results and the value of our securities. Please also refer to the section entitled "Forward-LookingStatements" below. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. This prospectus contains information that may be deemed forward-looking that is based largely on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Among such risks, trends and other uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, are: Our ability to generate cash flows and maintain liquidity sufficient to service our debt;

Our ability to comply with the financial covenants in our credit facilities;

Our ability to refinance our debt as it comes due;

Our ability to manage declining print revenue; • Our ability to successfully complete acquisitions that we announce and, thereafter, to sucessfully integrate those acquisitions; Whether our warrants that were issued in our 2014 refinancing will be exercised;

The impact and duration of adverse conditions in certain aspects of the economy affecting our business;

Change in advertising and subscription demand;

Changes in technology that impact our ability to deliver digital advertising;

Potential changes in newsprint, other commodities and energy costs;

Interest rates;

Labor costs;

Legislative and regulatory rulings;

Our ability to achieve planned expense reductions;

Our ability to maintain employee and customer relationships;

Our ability to manage increased capital costs;

Our ability to maintain our listing status on the NYSE;

Competition; and

Other risks detailed from time to time in our publicly filed documents. 2 TABLE OF CONTENTS Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "may", "will", "would", "could", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "projects", "considers" and similar expressions) generally should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements include information about possible or assumed future events, including, among other things, discussion and analysis of our future financial condition, results of operations and funds from operations, our strategic plans and objectives, cost management, liquidity and ability to refinance our indebtedness as it matures, anticipated effects and synergies of acquisitions; anticipated capital expenditures (and access to capital) required to complete projects, amounts of anticipated cash distributions to our stockholders in the future and other matters. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The list of risks and uncertainties set forth above is only a summary of what we believe are some of the most important factors and is not intended to be exhaustive. You should carefully review the risks and information contained in, or incorporated by reference into, this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement, including, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" incorporated by reference herein from our Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the fiscal year ended September 29, 2019, and other reports and information that we file with the SEC from time to time. New factors may also emerge from time to time that could materially and adversely affect us. Any forward-looking information contained in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplements, the documents that we incorporate by reference into this prospectus, the documents that we have included as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part and the documents that we refer to under the section of this prospectus titled "Where You Can Find More Information" should be read completely and with the understanding that our actual future results could be materially different from what we expect when making the forward-looking statement. We qualify all our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this prospectus, the date of the document incorporated by reference or the date of any applicable prospectus supplement. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 3 TABLE OF CONTENTS USE OF PROCEEDS Unless we specify otherwise in an accompanying prospectus supplement, we intend to use the net proceeds from the issuance or sale of our securities to provide additional funds for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, the acquisition of additional properties, capital expenditures and/or improvements to properties in our portfolio, distributions to stockholders and working capital. Any specific allocation of the net proceeds of an offering of securities to a specific purpose will be determined at the time of such offering and will be described in the accompanying prospectus supplement to this prospectus. DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK General The following descriptions of our Common Stock and preferred stock summarize the material terms and provisions of these securities. For the complete terms of our Common Stock and preferred stock, please refer to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation (certificate of incorporation), our second amended and restated by-laws (defined below), and stockholders rights agreement that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus. The terms of these securities may also be affected by the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. The summary below is qualified in its entirety by reference to our certificate of incorporation, by-laws and stockholder rights agreement. Authorized Capital Stock Our certificate of incorporation authorizes 150,500,000 shares of capital stock, consisting of 500,000 shares of serial convertible preferred stock, without par value, 120,000,000 shares of Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share and 30,000,000 shares of Class B Common Stock, $2.00 par value per share. As of January 29, 2020, no shares of preferred stock, 58,136,424 shares of Common Stock and no shares of Class B Common Stock were issued and outstanding. Common Stock and Class B Common Stock Voting, Dividend and Other Rights. The voting powers, preferences and rights of the Common Stock and the Class B Common Stock are identical in all respects, except that: the holders of Common Stock are entitled to one vote per share and the holders of Class B Common Stock are entitled to ten votes per share; stock dividends on Common Stock may be paid only in shares of Common Stock and stock dividends on Class B Common Stock may be paid only in shares of Class B Common Stock; and shares of Class B Common Stock have certain conversion rights and are subject to certain restrictions on ownership and transfer described below under "- Conversion Rights and Restrictions on Transfer of Class B Common Stock." Except with respect to amendments to our certificate of incorporation that alter or change the powers, preferences or special rights of their respective classes of stock so as to affect them adversely or as otherwise required under Delaware law, the holders of Common Stock and Class B Common Stock vote together as a single class. The holders of Common Stock and Class B Common Stock (if and as issued) are entitled to receive, from funds legally available for the payment thereof, dividends when and as declared by resolution of the Board of Directors, subject to the dividend preference of any outstanding preferred stock (if and as issued) and restrictions on the payment of dividends contained in our First Lien Credit Agreement, dated as of March 31, 2014, among the Company, the lenders party thereto from time to time, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative and collateral agent ("First Lien Credit Facility"). 4 TABLE OF CONTENTS Under the First Lien Credit Facility, we are restricted from paying cash dividends on our Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. In the event of liquidation, each share of Common Stock and Class B Common Stock is entitled to share pro rata in any distribution of our assets after payment or providing for the payment of liabilities and any liquidation preference of any outstanding preferred stock. Holders of Common Stock and Class B Common Stock have no preemptive rights to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any unissued or treasury shares or other securities. Conversion Rights and Restrictions on Transfer of Class B Common Stock. The Common Stock has no conversion rights. However, at the option of the holder, each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time and from time to time into one share of Common Stock. In order to exercise this right of conversion, a holder of Class B Common Stock must present and surrender that holder's certificate representing such shares of Class B Common Stock along with a written notice of the election to convert such Class B Common shares. In addition, if at any time after the initial issuance of shares of Class B Common Stock, the number of outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock falls below 5,600,000, as adjusted for any future stock splits, combination or stock dividends effected after the initial issuance of the Class B Common Stock, all of the outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock shall be deemed to have been converted into Common Stock. In April 2011, the number of outstanding shares of our Class B Common Stock fell below 5,600,000, and in accordance with the Company's certificate of incorporation, all outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock were converted into shares of our Common Stock. Our certificate of incorporation provides that no holder of shares of Class B Common Stock may transfer such shares to a person other than a Permitted Transferee, consisting of family members, certain trusts, heirs and devisees, and certain charitable organizations. Upon any sale or transfer of ownership or voting rights to a transferee, other than a Permitted Transferee or to the extent an entity no longer remains a Permitted Transferee, such shares of Class B Common Stock will automatically convert into equal number of shares of Common Stock. Accordingly, no trading market exists for Class B Common Stock nor do we expect one to develop and the Class B Common Stock is not listed or traded on any exchange or in any market. Effects of Disproportionate Voting Rights. The disproportionate voting rights of the Common Stock and Class B Common Stock could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Common Stock. Such disproportionate voting rights may make us a less attractive target for a takeover than we otherwise might be, or render more difficult or discourage a merger proposal, a tender offer or a proxy contest, even if such actions were favored by our stockholders other than the holders of the Class B Common Stock. Accordingly, such disproportionate voting rights may deprive holders of Common Stock of an opportunity to sell their shares at a premium over prevailing market prices, since takeover bids frequently involve purchases of stock directly from stockholders at such a premium price. Our Common Stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "LEE." The transfer agent and registrar for our Common Stock is Shareowner Services, Equiniti (EQ) Shareowner Services, 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101, Mendota Heights, MN 55120. Its phone number is (800) 468-9716. Preferred Stock Under our certificate of incorporation, we may issue up to 500,000 shares of serial convertible preferred stock. We currently have no shares of preferred stock outstanding. Our board of directors has the authority, without further action by the stockholders, to cause the shares of preferred stock to be issued in one or more series from time to time. All shares of preferred stock of all series will be of equal rank and all shares of any particular series will be identical except as to the date or date from which dividends will be cumulative. The shares of preferred stock of different series, subject to applicable law, may vary as to the following rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions: The annual dividend rate for such series and the date from which dividends on all shares of such series issued prior to the record date for the first dividend of such series shall be cumulative;

The redemption price or prices for such series;

The terms and amount of any sinking fund provided for the purchase or redemption of shares of such series; and 5 TABLE OF CONTENTS The conversion, which must be into Common Stock and not Class B Common Stock, participating or other special rights, and the qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereof, if any, of such series. The rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions of each series will be fixed by the certificate of designation relating to that series. Any or all of the rights of the preferred stock may be greater than the rights of the Common Stock. Whenever preferred stock is to be sold under this prospectus, we will file a prospectus supplement relating to that sale which will specify such items. The issuance of preferred stock may have the effect of delaying, deferring or preventing a change in control of our company without further action by the stockholders. The issuance of preferred stock with voting and conversion rights may also adversely affect the voting power of the holders of Common Stock. In certain circumstances, an issuance of preferred stock could have the effect of decreasing the market price of the Common Stock. Dividend Rights. The holders of outstanding shares of each series of preferred stock on the applicable record date shall be entitled to receive, when and as declared by our Board of Directors, dividends at an annual rate for such series, payable quarterly on the 1st day of January, April, July and October in each year. No dividend shall be declared on any series of preferred stock in respect of any quarter-yearly dividend period unless there shall likewise be declared on all shares of all series of the preferred stock then outstanding, like proportionate dividends, ratably, in proportion to the annual dividend rates fixed therefor in respect of the same quarter-yearly dividend period, to the extent that such shares are entitled to receive such a dividend for that quarter-yearly dividend period. All such dividends shall be cumulative: If issued prior to the record date for the first dividend on the shares of such series, then from the date for the particular series fixed therefor by our Board of Directors at any time prior to the issuance of shares of the particular series;

If issued during the period commencing on a record date for a dividend and terminating at the close of the payment date for such dividend, then from such dividend payment date; and

Otherwise from the quarter-yearly dividend payment date next preceding the date of issuance of such shares. This means that unless dividends on all outstanding shares of each series of preferred stock, at the annual dividend rate and from the dates for accumulation thereof fixed as provided above, shall have be paid or declared and set aside for payment for all past quarter-yearly dividend periods, but without interest on cumulative dividends, no dividends shall be paid or declared and no other distribution shall be made on the Common Stock or Class B Common Stock and no Common Stock or Class B Common Stock shall be purchased or otherwise acquired for value by us. Under the First Lien Credit Facility, the terms of any preferred stock we may issue (Qualified Preferred Stock) are restricted. Among other restrictions, we are restricted from paying cash dividends on our Qualified Preferred Stock. However, we may declare and pay regularly scheduled dividends on our Qualified Preferred Stock through (i) the issuance of additional shares of such Qualified Preferred Stock rather than in cash, or (ii) the increase of the liquidation preference of the shares of Qualified Preferred Stoc Redemption of Preferred Stock. We may, by action of the Board of Directors, redeem, in whole or in part, any series of preferred stock, at any time and from time to time, by paying, in cash, the redemption price of the shares of the particular series fixed therefor, together with a sum in the case of each share of each series to be so redeemed, computed at the annual dividend rate for the applicable series from the date on which dividends on such shares became cumulative to the date fixed for redemption, less the aggregate of the dividends paid on such shares prior to the date fixed for redemption. In the case of redemption of less than all of a particular series, we will select by lot or in such other manner as determined by our Board of Directors, the shares to be redeemed. Under the terms of the First Lien Credit Facility, our Qualified Preferred Stock may not contain any mandatory put, redemption, repayment, sinking fund or other similar provision (other than as a result of the conversion of such Qualified Preferred Stock into Common Stock without any cash payment). Liquidation Rights. Before any amount shall be paid to or any assets distributed among the holders of Common Stock or Class B Common Stock upon any liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Company, and 6 TABLE OF CONTENTS after paying or providing for the payment of all of our creditors, the holders of each series of preferred stock at the time outstanding shall be entitled to be paid, in cash, the amount for the particular series fixed by our Board of Directors, together will all accumulated dividends that have not been paid prior to the date of liquidation. Conversion Rights. Each share of preferred stock of any series may, at the option of the holder thereof, be converted into Common Stock at any time prior to the close of business on the 10th day preceding the date fixed for redemption thereof, into the number of shares of Common Stock designated by our Board of Directors at the time of the authorization of such series. Preemptive Rights. If we offer the holders of Common Stock any right to subscribe for our stock or other securities, the holders of shares of preferred stock of any series have the right to subscribe for and purchase at the same price and terms as offered to the holders of Common Stock, the number of shares or amount of securities to which they would have been entitled had all of their preferred stock been converted into Common Stock on the record date for such rights. Other Rights. So long as any shares of preferred stock of any series are outstanding, we may not, without the consent of the holders of at least two-thirds of the total number of shares of the preferred stock of all series then outstanding: Create or authorize any class of stock ranking prior to the preferred stock or create or authorize any obligation or security convertible into shares of stock of any such class;

Amend, alter, change or repeal any of the express terms of the preferred stock or of any series of the preferred stock then outstanding in a manner prejudicial to the holders thereof; provided, however, that if any such amendment, alteration, change or repeal would be prejudicial to the holders of one or more, but not all, of the series of the preferred stock at the time outstanding, only such consent of the holders of two-thirds of the total number of shares of all series so affected is required; or

two-thirds of the total number of shares of all series so affected is required; or Issue any shares of any series of preferred stock unless our net earnings available for the payment of dividends on the preferred stock for any twelve consecutive calendar months within the fifteen calendar months immediately preceding the calendar month within which such additional shares of stock shall be issued, shall have been at least two times the dividend requirements for a twelve months' period upon the entire amount of the preferred stock to be outstanding immediately after such issue. So long as any shares of preferred stock of any series are outstanding, we may not, without the consent of the holders of at least a majority of the total number of shares of the preferred stock of all series then outstanding, increase the total authorized amount of the preferred stock of all series. Certain Effects of Authorized but Unissued Stock We have shares of Common Stock, Class B Common Stock and preferred stock available for future issuance without stockholder approval. These additional shares may be used for a variety of corporate purposes, including future public offerings to raise additional capital, fund employee stock purchase and executive incentive plans, facilitate corporate acquisitions or payable as a dividend on the capital stock. The existence of unissued and unreserved Common Stock, Class B Common Stock and preferred stock may enable our Board of Directors to issue shares to persons friendly to current management or to issue preferred stock with terms that could render more difficult or discourage an attempt to obtain control of us by means of a merger, tender offer, proxy contest or otherwise, thereby protecting the continuity of our management. In addition, the issuance of preferred stock could adversely affect the voting power of holders of Common Stock and Class B Common Stock and the likelihood that such holders will receive dividend payments and payments upon liquidation. Delaware Law and Certain Provisions of Our Certificate of Incorporation and By-laws Provisions of Delaware law and our certificate of incorporation and by-laws could make the acquisition of our Company and the removal of incumbent officers and directors more difficult. These provisions are expected to discourage certain types of coercive takeover practices and inadequate takeover bids and to encourage persons seeking to acquire control of our Company to negotiate with us first. We believe that the benefits of increased protection of our potential ability to negotiate with the proponent of an unfriendly or unsolicited proposal to acquire 7 TABLE OF CONTENTS or restructure our Company outweigh the disadvantages of discouraging such proposals because, among other things, negotiation of such proposals could result in an improvement of their terms. We are subject to the provisions of Section 203 of the Delaware general corporation law. In general, the statute prohibits a publicly-held Delaware corporation from engaging in a "business combination" with an "interested stockholder" for a period of three years after the date that the person became an interested stockholder unless, subject to certain exceptions, the business combination or the transaction in which the person became an interested stockholder is approved in a prescribed manner. Generally, a "business combination" includes a merger, asset or stock sale, or other transaction resulting in a financial benefit to the stockholder. Generally, an "interested stockholder" is a person who, together with affiliates and associates, owns, or within three years prior, did own 15% or more of the corporation's voting stock. These provisions may have the effect of delaying, deferring or preventing a change in control of our Company without further action by the stockholders. On June 26, 2019, our Board of Directors adopted and approved, effective immediately, amended and restated bylaws (as amended, the "bylaws") of the Company to, among other things: provide for majority voting in uncontested director elections, instead of plurality voting;

provide for "proxy access" which allows a stockholder, or a group of up to 20 stockholders, owning at least three percent of the Company's outstanding stock continuously for at least three years, to nominate and include in the Company's annual meeting proxy materials director nominees constituting up to the greater of two directors or 20% of the Board, provided that the stockholders and nominees satisfy the requirements specified in the Second Amended and Restated Bylaws;

revise procedures and disclosure requirements for the nomination of directors and the submission of proposals for consideration at annual meetings of the stockholders of the Company, including, among other things, requiring that advance notice for stockholder proposals and director nominations be received between 120 days and 90 days prior to the anniversary of the immediately preceding annual meeting (the prior advance notice deadline was not later than the date fixed annually by the Board of Directors and set forth in the proxy statement for the preceding annual meeting, which historically was approximately 150 days prior to the anniversary of the immediately preceding annual meeting);

designate the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (or if such court lacks jurisdiction, any state court located within the State of Delaware or, if such state courts lack jurisdiction, the federal district court for the District of Delaware) as the sole and exclusive forum for certain legal actions, unless the Company consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum;

allow for stockholder meetings by means of remote communication;

provide that the chairman of a stockholder meeting may adjourn any meeting of stockholders for any reason, whether or not there is a quorum present;

give the Board of Directors explicit authority to postpone or reschedule a stockholder meeting;

clarify the power of the Chairman of a stockholder meeting over the conduct of such meeting;

effectuate an election to be governed by Section 141(c)(2) of the Delaware General Corporation Law, which provides, among other things, greater flexibility with respect to the authority of committees of the Board of Directors;

clarify that vacancies on the Board of Directors may only be filled by the Board of Directors;

provide that special meetings of the Board of Directors may only be called by the Chairman or a majority of the directors, instead of by the Chairman or any two directors; and

make certain other administrative, modernizing, clarifying and conforming changes. 8 TABLE OF CONTENTS DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES We may issue debt securities either separately, or together with, or upon the conversion or exercise of or in exchange for, other securities described in this prospectus. Debt securities may be our senior, senior subordinated or subordinated obligations and may be issued in one or more series. Unless otherwise expressly stated in the applicable prospectus supplement, the debt securities will represent our general, unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all of our other unsecured indebtedness. Any debt securities that we issue will be issued under an indenture that will be entered into between us and a bank or trust company, or other trustee that is qualified to act under the Trust Indenture Act of 1939 (the "TIA"), which we select to act as trustee. A copy of the form of indenture (the "Indenture") has been filed as an exhibit to the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part. The Indenture may be modified by one or more supplemental indentures, which we will incorporate by reference as an exhibit to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. Any debt securities that we issue will include those stated in the Indenture (including any supplemental indentures that specify the terms of a particular series of debt securities) as well as those made part of the Indenture by reference to TIA, as in effect on the date of the Indenture. The Indenture will be subject to and governed by the terms of the TIA. The following description and any description in a prospectus supplement is a summary only and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to the terms and provisions of the indentures and any supplemental indentures that we file with the SEC in connection with an issuance of any series of debt securities. You should read all of the provisions of the indentures, including the definitions of certain terms, as well as any supplemental indentures that we file with the SEC in connection with the issuance of any series of debt securities. These summaries set forth certain general terms and provisions of the securities to which any prospectus supplement may relate. The specific terms and provisions of a series of debt securities and the extent to which the general terms and provisions may also apply to a particular series of debt securities will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. Copies of the Indenture may be obtained from us or the Trustee. General We may issue the debt securities in one or more series, with the same or various maturities, at par or at a discount. We will describe the particular terms of each series of debt securities in a prospectus supplement relating to that series, which we will file with the SEC. Please read the applicable prospectus supplement relating to the series of debt securities being offered for specific terms including, when applicable: the title of the debt securities of the series;

the price or prices (expressed as a percentage of the principal amount thereof) at which debt securities of the series will be issued;

any limit on the aggregate principal amount of that series of debt securities;

whether such securities rank as senior debt securities, senior subordinated debt securities or subordinated debt securities;

the terms and conditions, if any, upon which the debt securities of the series shall be exchanged for or converted into other of our securities or securities of another person;

if the debt securities of the series will be secured by any collateral and, if so, a general description of the collateral and the terms and provisions of such collateral security, pledge or other agreements;

the date or dates on which we will pay the principal of the debt securities of the series;

the rate or rates, which may be fixed or variable, at which debt securities of the series will bear interest, if any, or the method or methods, if applicable, used to determine those rates, the date or dates, if any, from which interest on the debt securities of the series will begin to accrue, or the method or methods, if any, used to determine those dates, the dates on which the interest, if any, on the debt securities of the series will be payable and the record dates for the payment of interest;

the manner in which the amounts of payment of principal of or interest, if any, of the debt securities of the series will be determined, if such amounts may be determined by reference to an index based on a currency or currencies or by reference to a currency exchange rate, commodity, commodity index, stock exchange index or financial index; 9 TABLE OF CONTENTS if other than the corporate trust office of the Trustee, the place or places where amounts due on the debt securities of the series will be payable and where the debt securities of the series may be surrendered for registration of transfer and exchange and where notices and demands to or upon us in respect of the debt securities of the series may be served, and the method of such payment, if by wire transfer, mail or other means;

if applicable, the period or periods within which, and the terms and conditions upon which, we may, at our option, redeem debt securities of the series;

the terms and conditions, if applicable, upon which the holders of debt securities may require us to repurchase or redeem debt securities of the series at the option of the holders of debt securities of the series;

the provisions, terms and conditions, if any, with respect to any sinking fund or analogous provision;

the authorized denominations in which the debt securities of the series will be issued, if other than denominations of $1,000 and any integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof;

whether the debt securities of the series are to be issuable, in whole or in part, in bearer form ("bearer debt securities");

whether any fully regulated debt securities of the series will be issued in temporary or permanent global form ("global debt securities") and, if so, the identity of the depositary for the global debt securities if other than The Depository Trust Company ("DTC");

any depositaries, interest rate calculation agents, exchange rate calculation agents or other agents;

the trustee for the debt securities;

the portion of the principal amount of the debt securities of the series which will be payable upon acceleration of maturity, if other than the full principal amount;

any addition to, or modification or deletion of, any covenant described in this prospectus or in the Indenture;

any events of default, if not otherwise described below under "-Events of Default" and any change to the right of the holders to declare the principal of any debt securities due and payable;

"-Events of Default" and any change to the right of the holders to declare the principal of any debt securities due and payable; if other than U.S. dollars, the currency, currencies or currency units of denomination of the debt securities of the series, which may be any foreign currency, and if such currency denomination is a composite currency, the agency or organization, if any, responsible for overseeing such composite currency;

if other than U.S. dollars, the currency, currencies or currency units in which the purchase price for the debt securities of the series will be payable, in which payments of principal and, if applicable, premium or interest on the debt securities of the series will be payable, and, if necessary, the manner in which the exchange rate with respect to such payments will be determined;

any listing of the debt securities on any securities exchange;

any additions or deletions to the defeasance or the satisfaction and discharge provisions set forth herein;

if and under what circumstances we will pay additional amounts ("Additional Amounts") on the debt securities of the series in respect of specified taxes, assessments or other governmental charges and, if so, whether we will have the option to redeem the debt securities of the series rather than pay the Additional Amounts;

the priority and kind of any lien securing the debt securities and a brief identification of the principal properties subject to such lien;

additions or deletions to or changes in the provisions relating to modification of the Indenture set forth herein; and

any other terms of the debt securities of the series (whether or not such other terms are consistent or inconsistent with any other terms of the Indenture). As used in this prospectus and any prospectus supplement relating to the offering of debt securities of any series, references to the principal of and premium, if any, and interest, if any, on the debt securities of the series include the payment of Additional Amounts, if any, required by the debt securities of the series to be paid in that context. Debt securities may be issued as original issue discount securities to be sold at a substantial discount below their principal amount. In the event of an acceleration of the maturity of any original issue discount security, the amount payable to the holder upon acceleration will be determined in the manner described in the applicable prospectus supplement. Certain U.S. federal income tax considerations applicable to original issue discount securities will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. 10 TABLE OF CONTENTS If the purchase price of any debt securities is payable in a foreign currency or if the principal of, or premium, if any, or interest, if any, on any debt securities is payable in a foreign currency, the specific terms of those debt securities and the applicable foreign currency will be specified in the prospectus supplement relating to those debt securities. The terms of the debt securities of any series may differ from the terms of the debt securities of any other series, and the terms of particular debt securities within any series may differ from each other. Unless otherwise expressly provided in the prospectus supplement relating to any series of debt securities, we may, without the consent of the holders of the debt securities of any series, reopen an existing series of debt securities and issue additional debt securities of that series. Unless otherwise described in a prospectus supplement relating to any series of debt securities and except to the limited extent set forth below under "- Merger, Consolidation and Transfer of Assets," there will be no limitation upon our ability to incur indebtedness or other liabilities or that would afford holders of debt securities protection in the event of a business combination, takeover, recapitalization or highly leveraged or similar transaction involving us. Accordingly, we may in the future enter into transactions that could increase the amount of our consolidated indebtedness and other liabilities or otherwise adversely affect our capital structure or credit rating without the consent of the holders of the debt securities of any series. Registration, Transfer and Payment Unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, each series of debt securities will be issued in registered form only, without coupons. Unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, debt securities will be issued in denominations of $1,000 or any integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof. Unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, the debt securities will be payable and may be surrendered for registration of transfer or exchange and, if applicable, for conversion into or exchange for other securities or property, at an office or agency maintained by us in the United States. However, we may, at our option, make payments of interest on any registered debt security by check mailed to the address of the person entitled to receive that payment or by wire transfer to an account maintained by the payee with a bank located in the United States. Unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, no service charge shall be made for any registration of transfer or exchange, redemption or repayment of debt securities, or for any conversion or exchange of debt securities for other securities or property, but we may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in connection with that transaction. Unless otherwise indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, we will not be required to: issue, register the transfer of or exchange debt securities of any series during a period beginning at the opening of business 15 days before any mailing of a notice of a redemption for the debt securities of that series selected for redemption and ending at the close of business on the day of such mailing; or

register the transfer of or exchange any debt security, or portion of any debt security, selected for redemption, except the unredeemed portion of any registered debt security being redeemed in part. Book-entry Debt Securities The debt securities of a series may be issued in whole or in part in the form of one or more global debt securities. Global debt securities will be deposited with, or on behalf of, a depositary which, unless otherwise specified in the applicable prospectus supplement relating to the series, will be DTC. Global debt securities may be issued in either registered or bearer form and in either temporary or permanent form. Unless and until it is exchanged in whole or in part for individual certificates evidencing debt securities, a global debt security may not be transferred except as a whole by the depositary to its nominee or by the nominee to the depositary, or by the depositary or its nominee to a successor depositary or to a nominee of the successor depositary. 11 TABLE OF CONTENTS We anticipate that global debt securities will be deposited with, or on behalf of, DTC and that global debt securities will be registered in the name of DTC's nominee, Cede & Co. All interests in global debt securities deposited with, or on behalf of, DTC will be subject to the operations and procedures of DTC and, in the case of any interests in global debt securities held through Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. ("Euroclear") or Clearstream Banking, société anonyme ("Clearstream, Luxembourg"), the operations and procedures of Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg, as the case may be. We also anticipate that the following provisions will apply to the depository arrangements with respect to global debt securities. Additional or differing terms of the depository arrangements may be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. DTC has advised us that it is: a limited-purpose trust company organized under the New York Banking Law;

limited-purpose trust company organized under the New York Banking Law; a "banking organization" within the meaning of the New York Banking Law;

a member of the Federal Reserve System;

a "clearing corporation" within the meaning of the New York Uniform Commercial Code; and

a "clearing agency" registered pursuant to the provisions of Section 17A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). DTC holds securities that its participants deposit with DTC. DTC also facilitates the settlement among its participants of securities transactions, including transfers and pledges, in deposited securities through electronic computerized book-entry changes in participants' accounts, which eliminates the need for physical movement of securities certificates. Direct participants include securities brokers and dealers, banks, trust companies, clearing corporations and other organizations. Access to the DTC system is also available to others, sometimes referred to in this prospectus as indirect participants, that clear transactions through or maintain a custodial relationship with a direct participant either directly or indirectly. Indirect participants include securities brokers and dealers, banks and trust companies. The rules applicable to DTC and its participants are on file with the SEC. Purchases of debt securities within the DTC system must be made by or through direct participants, which will receive a credit for the debt securities on DTC's records. The ownership interest of the actual purchaser or beneficial owner of a debt security is, in turn, recorded on the direct and indirect participants' records. Beneficial owners will not receive written confirmation from DTC of their purchases, but beneficial owners are expected to receive written confirmations providing details of the transactions, as well as periodic statements of their holdings, from the direct or indirect participants through which they purchased the debt securities. Transfers of ownership interests in debt securities are to be accomplished by entries made on the books of participants acting on behalf of beneficial owners. Beneficial owners will not receive certificates representing their ownership interests in the debt securities, except under the limited circumstances described below. To facilitate subsequent transfers, all debt securities deposited by participants with DTC will be registered in the name of DTC's nominee, Cede & Co. The deposit of debt securities with DTC and their registration in the name of Cede & Co. will not change the beneficial ownership of the debt securities. DTC has no knowledge of the actual beneficial owners of the debt securities. DTC's records reflect only the identity of the direct participants to whose accounts the debt securities are credited. Those participants may or may not be the beneficial owners. The participants are responsible for keeping account of their holdings on behalf of their customers. Conveyance of notices and other communications by DTC to direct participants, by direct participants to indirect participants and by direct and indirect participants to beneficial owners will be governed by arrangements among them, subject to any legal requirements in effect from time to time. Redemption notices shall be sent to DTC or its nominee. If less than all of the debt securities of a series are being redeemed, DTC will reduce the amount of the interest of each direct participant in the debt securities under its procedures. In any case in which a vote may be required with respect to the debt securities of any series, neither DTC nor Cede & Co. will give consents for or vote the global debt securities. Under its usual procedures, DTC will mail an omnibus proxy to us after the record date. The omnibus proxy assigns the consenting or voting rights of Cede & Co. to those direct participants to whose accounts the debt securities are credited on the record date identified in a listing attached to the omnibus proxy. Principal and premium, if any, and interest, if any, on the global debt securities will 12 TABLE OF CONTENTS be paid to Cede & Co., as nominee of DTC. DTC's practice is to credit direct participants' accounts on the relevant payment date unless DTC has reason to believe that it will not receive payments on the payment date. Payments by direct and indirect participants to beneficial owners will be governed by standing instructions and customary practices, as is the case with securities held for the account of customers in bearer form or registered in "street name." Those payments will be the responsibility of DTC's direct and indirect participants and not of DTC, us, the Trustee or any underwriters or agents involved in the offering or sale of any debt securities. Payment of principal, premium, if any, and interest, if any, to DTC is our responsibility, disbursement of payments to direct participants is the responsibility of DTC, and disbursement of payments to the beneficial owners is the responsibility of direct and indirect participants. Except under the limited circumstances described below, beneficial owners of interests in a global debt security will not be entitled to have debt securities registered in their names and will not receive physical delivery of debt securities. Accordingly, each beneficial owner must rely on the procedures of DTC to exercise any rights under the debt securities and the Indenture. The laws of some jurisdictions may require that some purchasers of securities take physical delivery of securities in definitive form. These laws may impair the ability to transfer or pledge beneficial interests in global debt securities. DTC is under no obligation to provide its services as depositary for the debt securities of any series and may discontinue providing its services at any time. None of us, the Trustee or any underwriters or agents involved in the offering or sale of any debt securities will have any responsibility for the performance by DTC or its participants or indirect participants under the rules and procedures governing DTC. As noted above, beneficial owners of interests in global debt securities generally will not receive certificates representing their ownership interests in the debt securities. However, if: DTC notifies us that it is unwilling or unable to continue as a depositary for the global debt securities of any series, or if at any time DTC ceases to be a clearing agency registered under the Exchange Act (if so required by applicable law or regulation) and a successor depositary for the debt securities of such series is not appointed within 90 days of such event, as the case may be, or

an event of default under the Indenture has occurred and is continuing with respect to the debt securities of any series, we will prepare and deliver certificates for the debt securities of that series in exchange for beneficial interests in the global debt securities of that series. Any beneficial interest in a global debt security that is exchangeable under the circumstances described in the preceding sentence will be exchangeable for debt securities in definitive certificated form registered in the names and in the authorized denominations that the depositary shall direct. It is expected that these directions will be based upon directions received by the depositary from its participants with respect to ownership of beneficial interests in the global debt securities. Clearstream, Luxembourg and Euroclear hold interests on behalf of their participating organizations through customers' securities accounts in Clearstream, Luxembourg's and Euroclear's names on the books of their respective depositaries, which hold those interests in customers' securities accounts in the depositaries' names on the books of DTC. At the present time, Citibank, N.A. acts as U.S. depositary for Clearstream, Luxembourg and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acts as U.S. depositary for Euroclear (the "U.S. Depositaries"). Clearstream, Luxembourg holds securities for its participating organizations ("Clearstream Participants") and facilitates the clearance and settlement of securities transactions between Clearstream Participants through electronic book-entry changes in accounts of Clearstream Participants, thereby eliminating the need for physical movement of certificates. Clearstream, Luxembourg provides to Clearstream Participants, among other things, services for safekeeping, administration, clearance and settlement of internationally traded securities and securities lending and borrowing. Clearstream, Luxembourg is registered as a bank in Luxembourg, and as such is subject to regulation by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier and the Banque Centrale du Luxembourg, which supervise and oversee the activities of Luxembourg banks. Clearstream Participants are financial institutions including underwriters, securities brokers and dealers, banks, trust companies and clearing corporations, and may include any underwriters or agents involved in the offering or sale of any debt securities or their respective affiliates. Indirect access to Clearstream, Luxembourg is available to other institutions that clear through or maintain a custodial 13 TABLE OF CONTENTS relationship with a Clearstream Participant. Clearstream, Luxembourg has established an electronic bridge with Euroclear as the operator of the Euroclear System (the "Euroclear Operator") in Brussels to facilitate settlement of trades between Clearstream, Luxembourg and the Euroclear Operator. Distributions with respect to global debt securities held beneficially through Clearstream, Luxembourg will be credited to cash accounts of Clearstream Participants in accordance with its rules and procedures, to the extent received by the U.S. Depositary for Clearstream, Luxembourg. Euroclear holds securities and book-entry interests in securities for participating organizations ("Euroclear Participants") and facilitates the clearance and settlement of securities transactions between Euroclear Participants, and between Euroclear Participants and participants of certain other securities intermediaries through electronic book-entry changes in accounts of such participants or other securities intermediaries. Euroclear provides Euroclear Participants, among other things, with safekeeping, administration, clearance and settlement, securities lending and borrowing, and related services. Euroclear Participants are investment banks, securities brokers and dealers, banks, central banks, supranationals, custodians, investment managers, corporations, trust companies and certain other organizations, and may include any underwriters or agents involved in the offering or sale of any debt securities or their respective affiliates. Non-participants in Euroclear may hold and transfer beneficial interests in a global debt security through accounts with a participant in the Euroclear System or any other securities intermediary that holds a book- entry interest in a global debt security through one or more securities intermediaries standing between such other securities intermediary and Euroclear. Securities clearance accounts and cash accounts with the Euroclear Operator are governed by the Terms and Conditions Governing Use of Euroclear and the related Operating Procedures of the Euroclear System, and applicable Belgian law (collectively, the "Terms and Conditions"). The Terms and Conditions govern transfers of securities and cash within Euroclear, withdrawals of securities and cash from Euroclear and receipts of payments with respect to securities in Euroclear. All securities in Euroclear are held on a fungible basis without attribution of specific certificates to specific securities clearance accounts. The Euroclear Operator acts under the Terms and Conditions only on behalf of Euroclear Participants, and has no record of or relationship with persons holding through Euroclear Participants. Distributions on interests in global debt securities held beneficially through Euroclear will be credited to the cash accounts of Euroclear Participants in accordance with the Terms and Conditions, to the extent received by the U.S. Depositary for Euroclear. Transfers between Euroclear Participants and Clearstream Participants will be effected in the ordinary way in accordance with their respective rules and operating procedures. Cross-market transfers between direct participants in DTC, on the one hand, and Euroclear Participants or Clearstream Participants, on the other hand, will be effected through DTC in accordance with DTC's rules on behalf of Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg, as the case may be, by its U.S. Depositary; however, such cross-market transactions will require delivery of instructions to Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg, as the case may be, by the counterparty in such system in accordance with the applicable rules and procedures and within the established deadlines (European time) of such system. Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg, as the case may be, will, if the transaction meets its settlement requirements, deliver instructions to its U.S. Depositary to take action to effect final settlement on its behalf by delivering or receiving interests in global debt securities in DTC, and making or receiving payment in accordance with normal procedures for same-day fund settlement applicable to DTC. Euroclear Participants and Clearstream Participants may not deliver instructions directly to their respective U.S. Depositaries. Due to time zone differences, the securities accounts of a Euroclear Participant or Clearstream Participant purchasing an interest in a global debt security from a direct participant in DTC will be credited, and any such crediting will be reported to the relevant Euroclear Participant or Clearstream Participant, during the securities settlement processing day (which must be a business day for Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg) immediately following the settlement date of DTC. Cash received in Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg as a result of sales of interests in a global debt security by or through a Euroclear Participant or Clearstream Participant to a direct participant in DTC will be received with value on the settlement date of DTC but will be available in the relevant Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg cash account only as of the business day for Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg following DTC's settlement date. Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg are under no obligation to perform or to continue to perform the foregoing procedures and such procedures may be discontinued at any time without notice. None of us, the Trustee 14 TABLE OF CONTENTS or any underwriters or agents involved in the offering or sale of any debt securities will have any responsibility for the performance by Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg or their respective participants of their respective obligations under the rules and procedures governing their operations. The information in this section concerning DTC, Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg and their book-entry systems has been obtained from sources that we believe to be reliable, but we take no responsibility for the accuracy of that information. Redemption and Repurchase The debt securities of any series may be redeemable at our option, or may be subject to mandatory redemption by us, as required by a sinking fund or otherwise. In addition, the debt securities of any series may be subject to repurchase or repayment by us, at the option of the holders. The applicable prospectus supplement will describe the terms, the times and the prices regarding any optional or mandatory redemption by us or any repurchase or repayment at the option of the holders of any series of debt securities. Conversion and Exchange The terms, if any, on which debt securities of any series are convertible into or exchangeable for our common shares or any other securities or property will be set forth in the applicable prospectus supplement. Such terms may include provisions for conversion or exchange, which may be mandatory, at the option of the holders or at our option. Unless otherwise expressly stated in the applicable prospectus supplement, references in this prospectus and any prospectus supplement to the conversion or exchange of debt securities of any series for our common shares or other securities or property shall be deemed not to refer to or include any exchange of any debt securities of a series for other debt securities of the same series. Merger, Consolidation and Transfer of Assets Unless otherwise specified in the applicable prospectus supplement, the Indenture provides that we will not, directly or indirectly, in any transaction or series of related transactions, consolidate or merge with another person (whether or not we are the surviving corporation), or sell, assign, transfer, lease or convey or otherwise dispose of all or substantially all of the property and assets of us and our subsidiaries taken as a whole, to another person unless: we shall be the continuing entity or the resulting, surviving or transferee person shall (i) be a corporation, partnership, limited liability company, trust or other entity organized and validly existing under the laws of any domestic or foreign jurisdiction and (ii) shall expressly assume by supplemental indenture reasonably satisfactory in form to the Trustee all of our obligations under the debt securities and the Indenture (including, without limitation, the obligation to convert or exchange any debt securities that are convertible into or exchangeable for other securities or property in accordance with the provisions of such debt securities and the Indenture);

immediately after giving effect to a transaction described above, no event of default under the Indenture, and no event which, after notice or lapse of time or both would become an event of default under the Indenture, shall exist; and

the Trustee shall have received the officers' certificate and opinion of counsel called for by the Indenture. In the case of any such merger, consolidation, sale, assignment, transfer, lease, conveyance or other disposition in which we are not the continuing entity and upon execution and delivery by the successor person of the supplemental indenture described above, such successor person shall succeed to, and be substituted for us and may exercise every right and power of us under the Indenture with the same effect as if such successor person had been named as us therein, and we shall be automatically released and discharged from all obligations and covenants under the Indenture and the debt securities issued under that indenture. Events of Default Unless otherwise specified in the applicable prospectus supplement, any of the following events will be events of default with respect to the debt securities of any series: 15 TABLE OF CONTENTS default in payment of any interest on, or any Additional Amounts payable in respect of, any of the debt securities of a series when due and payable, and continuance of such default for a period of 30 days; default in payment of any principal of, or premium, if any, on, or any Additional Amounts, if any, payable in respect of any principal of or premium, if any, on, any of the debt securities of a series when due (whether at maturity, upon redemption, upon repayment or repurchase at the option of the holder or otherwise and whether payable in cash or common shares or other securities or property); default in the performance or breach of any covenant (other than those events defaults referenced in (1) and (2) above) for the benefit of the holders of the debt securities of a series for 90 days after receipt of written notice of such default given by the Trustee or holders of not less than 25% in principal amount of the debt securities of such series; specified events of bankruptcy, insolvency or reorganization with respect to us; or any other event of default established for the debt securities of that series. No event of default with respect to any particular series of debt securities necessarily constitutes an event of default with respect to any other series of debt securities. The Indenture provides that the holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of any series may waive our compliance with the provisions described above under "-Merger, Consolidation and Transfer of Assets" and certain other provisions of the Indenture and, if specified in the prospectus supplement relating to such series of debt securities, any additional covenants applicable to the debt securities of such series. The Indenture also provides that holders of not less than a majority in aggregate of principal amount of the then outstanding debt securities of any series may waive an existing default or event of default with respect to the debt securities of such series, except a default in payment of principal of, or premium, if any, or interest, if any, or Additional Amounts, if any, or sinking fund payments, if any, on debt securities of that series or, in the case of any debt securities which are convertible into or exchangeable for other securities or property, a default in any such conversion or exchange, or a default in respect of a covenant or provision which cannot be modified or amended without the consent of the holder of each outstanding debt security of the affected series. As used in this paragraph, the term "default" means any event which is, or after notice or lapse of time or both would become, an event of default with respect to the debt securities of any series. The Indenture also provides that if an event of default (other than an event of default specified in clause (4) or clause (5) of the third preceding paragraph) occurs and is continuing with respect to any series of debt securities, either the Trustee or the holders of more than 25% in principal amount of the debt securities of that series then outstanding may declare the principal of, or if debt securities of that series are original issue discount securities, such lesser amount as may be specified in the terms of that series of debt securities, and accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on all the debt securities of that series to be due and payable immediately. The Indenture also provides that if an event of default specified in clause (4) or clause (5) of the third preceding paragraph occurs with respect to any series of debt securities, then the principal of, or if debt securities of that series are original issue discount securities, such lesser amount as may be specified in the terms of that series of debt securities, and accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on all the debt securities of that series will automatically become and be immediately due and payable without any declaration or other action on the part of the Trustee or any holder of the debt securities of that series. However, upon specified conditions, the holders of a majority in principal amount of the debt securities of a series then outstanding may rescind and annul an acceleration of the debt securities of that series and its consequences. Subject to the provisions of the TIA requiring the Trustee, during the continuance of an event of default under the Indenture, to act with the requisite standard of care, the Trustee is under no obligation to exercise any of its rights or powers under the Indenture at the request or direction of any of the holders of debt securities of any series unless those holders have offered the Trustee indemnity reasonably satisfactory to the Trustee against the costs, fees and expenses and liabilities which might be incurred in compliance with such request or direction. Subject to the foregoing, holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of any series issued under the Indenture have the right to direct the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for any remedy available to the Trustee under the Indenture with respect to that series. The Indenture requires our annual filing with the Trustee of a certificate which states whether or not we are in default under the terms of the Indenture. No holder of any debt securities of any series shall have any right to institute any proceeding, judicial or otherwise, with respect to the Indenture, or for the appointment of a receiver or trustee, or for any other remedy under the Indenture, unless: 16 TABLE OF CONTENTS the holder gives written notice to the Trustee of a continuing event of default with respect to the debt securities of such series;

the holders of more than 25% in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of such series make a written request to the Trustee to institute proceedings in respect of such event of default;

the holder or holders offer to the Trustee indemnity reasonably satisfactory to the Trustee against the costs, fees and expenses and liabilities to be incurred in compliance with such request;

the Trustee for 90 days after its receipt of such notice, request and offer of indemnity fails to institute any such proceeding; and

no direction inconsistent with such written request is given to the Trustee during such 90 day period by the holders of a majority of the aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding debt securities of such series. Notwithstanding any other provision of the Indenture, the holder of a debt security will have the right, which is absolute and unconditional, to receive payment of the principal of and premium, if any, and interest, if any, on that debt security on the respective due dates for those payments and, in the case of any debt security which is convertible into or exchangeable for other securities or property, to convert or exchange, as the case may be, that debt security in accordance with its terms, and to institute suit for the enforcement of those payments and any right to effect such conversion or exchange, and this right shall not be impaired without the consent of the holder. Modification, Waivers and Meetings From time to time, we and the Trustee, with the consent of the holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of each series issued under the Indenture and affected by a modification or amendment, may modify, amend, supplement or waive compliance with any of the provisions of the Indenture or of the debt securities of the applicable series or the rights of the holders of the debt securities of that series under the Indenture. However, unless otherwise specified in the applicable prospectus supplement, no such modification, amendment, supplement or waiver may, among other things: change the amount of debt securities of any series issued under the Indenture whose holders must consent to any amendment, supplement or waiver;

reduce the rate of or extend the time for payment of interest (including default interest) on any debt securities issued under the Indenture;

reduce the principal or change the stated maturity of the principal of, or postpone the date fixed for, the payment of any sinking fund or analogous obligations with respect to any debt securities issued under the Indenture;

reduce the amount of principal of any original issue discount securities that would be due and payable upon an acceleration of the maturity thereof;

waive any default or event of default in the payment of the principal of or interest, if any, on any debt securities (except a rescission of acceleration of the debt securities by the holders of at least a majority in principal amount of the outstanding series of such debt securities and a waiver of the payment default that resulted from such acceleration);

change any place where or the currency in which debt securities are payable;

make any changes to the provisions of the Indenture relating to waivers of past defaults, rights of holders of debt securities to receive payment or limitations on amendments to the Indenture without the consent of all holders; or

waive any redemption payment with respect to a debt security of such series; without in each case obtaining the consent of the holder of each outstanding debt security issued under the Indenture affected by the modification or amendment. From time to time, we and the Trustee, without the consent of the holders of any debt securities issued under the Indenture, may modify, amend, supplement or waive compliance with any provisions of the Indenture, among other things: 17 TABLE OF CONTENTS to cure any ambiguity, defect or inconsistency;

to provide for uncertificated debt securities in addition to or in place of certificated debt securities;

to evidence the succession of another person to us under the Indenture and the assumption by that successor of our covenants, contained in the Indenture and in the debt securities;

to add any additional events of default with respect to all or any series of debt securities;

to secure the debt securities of any series pursuant to the requirements of any covenant on liens in respect of such series or otherwise;

to change or eliminate any provision of the Indenture, or to add any new provisions to the Indenture, provided that any such change, elimination or addition (A) shall (i) not apply to any debt securities outstanding on the date of such supplemental indenture or (ii) modify the rights of the holder of any debt security with respect to such provision in effect prior to the date of such supplemental indenture or (B) shall become effective only when no debt security of such series remains outstanding;

to make any change that would provide additional rights or benefits to holders of the debt securities of such series or that does not adversely affect the holders' rights under the Indenture in any material respect;

to comply with requirements of the SEC in order to effect or maintain the qualification of the Indenture under the TIA;

to provide for the issuance of and establish the form and terms and conditions of debt securities of any series as permitted by the Indenture;

to evidence and provide for the acceptance of the appointment of a successor trustee in respect of the debt securities of one or more series or to add to or change any of the provisions of the Indenture as are necessary to provide for or facilitate the administration of the Indenture by more than one trustee;

to add additional guarantors or obligors under the Indenture; or

to conform any provision of the Indenture or any debt securities or security documents to the description thereof reflected in any prospectus (including this prospectus), prospectus supplement, offering memorandum or similar offering document used in connection with the initial offering or sale of such debt securities to the extent that such description was intended to be a verbatim recitation of a provision of the Indenture, the debt securities or security documents. Discharge, Defeasance and Covenant Defeasance Unless otherwise provided in the applicable prospectus supplement, upon our direction, the Indenture shall cease to be of further effect with respect to any series of debt securities issued under the Indenture specified by us, subject to the survival of specified provisions of the Indenture (including the obligation to pay Additional Amounts, if any, and the obligation, if applicable, to exchange or convert debt securities of that series into other securities or property in accordance with their terms) when either: ○ ○ all of the debt securities of such series that have been authenticated, except lost, stolen or destroyed debtsecurities that have been replaced or paid and debt securities for whose payment money has theretofore been deposited in trust and thereafter repaid to us, have been delivered to the Trustee for cancellation; or all of the debt securities of such series that have not been delivered to the Trustee for cancellation havebecome due and payable by reason of the mailing of a notice of redemption or otherwise or will become due and payable within one year or have been called for redemption and we have irrevocably deposited or caused to be deposited with the Trustee as trust funds in trust solely for the benefit of the holders of suchdebt securities, cash in U.S. dollars, non-callable U.S. government securities or a combination thereof, in such amounts as will be sufficient, without consideration of any reinvestment of interest, to pay and discharge the entire indebtedness on such debt securities not delivered to the Trustee for cancellation for principal, premium, if any, and accrued interest to the date of maturity or redemption; no default or event of default has occurred and is continuing on the date of such deposit (other than a default or event of default resulting from the borrowing of funds to be applied to such deposit or the grant of any lien securing such borrowing or any similar and simultaneous deposit relating to other indebtedness and, in each case, the granting of liens in connection therewith) and the deposit will not result in a breach or violation of, or constitute a default under, any material instrument to which we are a party or by which we are bound (other than a breach, violation or default resulting from the borrowing of funds to be applied 18 TABLE OF CONTENTS to such deposit or the grant of any lien securing such borrowing or any similar and simultaneous deposit relating to other indebtedness and, in each case, the granting of liens in connection therewith); we have paid or caused to be paid all sums payable by us under the Indenture; and

we have delivered irrevocable instructions to the Trustee for such debt securities to apply the deposited money toward the payment of such debt securities at maturity or on the redemption date, as the case may be. Unless otherwise provided in the applicable prospectus supplement, we may elect with respect to any series of debt securities and at any time, to have our obligations discharged with respect to the outstanding debt securities of such series ("Legal Defeasance"). Legal Defeasance means that we shall be deemed to have paid and discharged the entire indebtedness represented by the debt securities of such series, and the Indenture shall cease to be of further effect as to all outstanding debt securities of such series, except as to: rights of holders of outstanding debt securities of such series to receive payments in respect of the principal of and interest, if any, on the debt securities of such series when such payments are due solely out of the trust funds referred to below; our obligations with respect to the debt securities of such series concerning issuing temporary debt securities of such series, registration of debt securities of such series, mutilated, destroyed, lost or stolen debt securities of such series, and the maintenance of an office or agency for payment and money for security payments held in trust; the rights, powers, trusts, duties and immunities of the Trustee for such debt securities of such series under the Indenture, and the obligations of us in connection therewith; and the Legal Defeasance provisions of the Indenture. In addition, we may, at our option and at any time, elect to have our obligations released with respect to substantially all of the covenants under the Indenture, except as described otherwise in the Indenture ("Covenant Defeasance"), and thereafter any omission to comply with such obligations shall not constitute a default or event of default with respect to the debt securities of such series. In the event Covenant Defeasance occurs, certain events of default will no longer constitute an event of default with respect to the debt securities of such series. Covenant Defeasance will not be effective until such bankruptcy events no longer apply. We may exercise our Legal Defeasance option regardless of whether we have previously exercised Covenant Defeasance. In order to exercise either Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance: we must irrevocably deposit with the Trustee, as trust funds, in trust solely for the benefit of the holders, cash in U.S. dollars, non-callable U.S. government securities or a combination thereof, in such amounts as will be sufficient in the opinion of a nationally recognized investment bank, appraisal firm or firm of independent public accountants, to pay the principal of and interest on the debt securities of such series on the stated date for payment or on the redemption date of the principal or installment of principal of or interest on the debt securities of such series; in the case of Legal Defeasance, we shall have delivered to the Trustee an opinion of counsel in the United States confirming that: we have received from, or there has been published by, the Internal Revenue Service a ruling; or since the date of the issuance of the debt securities of such series, there has been a change in the applicable U.S. federal income tax law; in either case to the effect that, and based thereon this opinion of counsel shall confirm that, subject to customary assumptions and exclusions, the holders and beneficial owners of debt securities of such series will not recognize income, gain or loss for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a result of such Legal Defeasance and will be subject to U.S. federal income tax on the same amounts, in the same manner and at the same times as would have been the case if such Legal Defeasance had not occurred; 19 TABLE OF CONTENTS in the case of Covenant Defeasance, we shall have delivered to the Trustee an opinion of counsel in the United States reasonably acceptable to the Trustee confirming that, subject to customary assumptions and exclusions, the holders and beneficial owners of the debt securities of such series will not recognize income, gain or loss for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a result of such Covenant Defeasance and will be subject to U.S. federal income tax on the same amounts, in the same manner and at the same times as would have been the case if such Covenant Defeasance had not occurred; no default or event of default shall have occurred and be continuing on the date of such deposit (other than a default or event of default resulting from the borrowing of funds to be applied to such deposit or the grant of any lien securing such borrowing or any similar and simultaneous deposit relating to other indebtedness and, in each case, the granting of liens in connection therewith); such Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance shall not result in a breach or violation of, or constitute a default under any material agreement or instrument (other than the Indenture) to which we or any of our subsidiaries is a party or by which we or any of our subsidiaries is bound (other than that resulting from the borrowing of funds to be applied to such deposit or the grant of any lien securing such borrowing or any similar and simultaneous deposit relating to other indebtedness and, in each case, the granting of liens in connection therewith); we shall have delivered to the Trustee an officers' certificate stating that the deposit was not made by it with the intent of preferring the holders of debt securities of such series over any other of our creditors or with the intent of defeating, hindering, delaying or defrauding any of our creditors or others; and we shall have delivered to the Trustee an officers' certificate and an opinion of counsel (which opinion of counsel may be subject to customary assumptions and exclusions), each stating that the conditions provided for in, in the case of the officers' certificate, clauses (a) through (f) and, in the case of the opinion of counsel, clauses (b) and/or (c) and (e) of this paragraph have been complied with. If the funds deposited with the Trustee to effect Covenant Defeasance are insufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the debt securities of such series when due, then our obligations and the obligations of our subsidiaries, if applicable, under the Indenture will be revived and no such defeasance will be deemed to have occurred. Governing Law The Indenture and the debt securities will be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York. Regarding the Trustee We will identify the trustee with respect to any series of debt securities in the prospectus supplement relating to the applicable debt securities. The TIA limits the rights of a trustee, if the trustee becomes a creditor of ours to obtain payment of claims or to realize on property received by it in respect of those claims, as security or otherwise. Any trustee is permitted to engage in other transactions with us and our subsidiaries from time to time. However, if a trustee acquires any conflicting interest it must eliminate the conflict upon the occurrence of an event of default under the Indenture or resign as trustee. The holders of a majority in principal amount of the then outstanding debt securities of any series may direct the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for exercising any remedy available to the Trustee. If an event of default occurs and is continuing, the Trustee will be required to use the degree of care and skill of a prudent person in the conduct of his own affairs. The Trustee will become obligated to exercise any of its powers under the Indenture at the request of any of the holders of debt securities only after those holders have offered the Trustee indemnity satisfactory to it. 20 TABLE OF CONTENTS DESCRIPTION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES The following summarizes the general terms of depositary shares we may offer. The particular terms of any depositary shares we may offer will be described in the prospectus supplement. The description below and in the prospectus supplement is not complete. You should read the form of deposit agreement and the applicable certificate of designation that we will file with the SEC. The prospectus supplement will contain a description of U.S. federal income tax consequences relating to the depositary shares. General We may, at our option, elect to offer fractional interests in shares of preferred stock, rather than shares of preferred stock. If we exercise that option, we will provide for a depositary to issue receipts for depositary shares, each of which will represent a fractional interest in a share of preferred stock. The shares of preferred stock underlying the depositary shares will be deposited under a separate deposit agreement between us and a bank or trust company depositary that has its principal office in the U.S. The prospectus supplement will include the name and address of the depositary. Subject to the terms of the deposit agreement, each owner of a depositary share will be entitled, in proportion to the applicable fractional interest in a share of preferred stock, to all the rights and preferences of the underlying preferred stock, including, dividend, voting, redemption, conversion and liquidation rights. Depositary receipts will be issued for depositary shares. The depositary may issue temporary depositary receipts substantially identical to, and entitling the holders to all rights pertaining to, the definitive depositary receipts. Definitive depositary receipts will then be prepared thereafter and temporary depositary receipts may be exchanged for definitive depositary receipts at our expense. Upon surrender of depositary receipts and payment of the charges provided in the deposit agreement, the depositary will deliver the whole shares of preferred stock underlying the depositary shares. Dividends and Other Distributions The depositary will distribute all cash dividends or other cash distributions on the preferred stock, rounded to the nearest cent, to the record holders of depositary shares in proportion to the numbers of such depositary shares owned by them on the relevant record date. Fractions of one cent not so distributed will be added to the next sum received by the depositary for distribution to record holders of depositary shares. In the event of a non-cash distribution, the depositary will, if feasible, distribute property received by it to the record holders of depositary shares entitled to them. If the distribution is not feasible, the depositary may sell the property and distribute the net proceeds to such holders. Redemption of Depositary Shares If we redeem the preferred stock underlying the depositary shares, the depositary will redeem the depositary shares from the proceeds of the redemption of the preferred stock held by the depositary. The depositary will mail notice of redemption not less than 30 or more than 60 days prior to the date fixed for redemption to the record holders of the depositary shares. The redemption price per depositary share will be equal to the applicable fraction of the redemption price per share payable with respect to the preferred stock. Whenever we redeem shares of preferred stock held by the depositary, the depositary will redeem the corresponding depositary shares as of the same redemption date. If less than all the depositary shares are to be redeemed, the depositary will select by lot or pro rata which depositary shares will be redeemed. After the redemption, the depositary shares called for redemption will no longer be deemed to be outstanding. All rights of the holders of the depositary shares will cease, except the right to receive the money or other property to which the holders are entitled upon redemption and surrender of the depositary receipts for their depositary shares. 21 TABLE OF CONTENTS Voting the Preferred Stock The depositary will mail to the holders of depositary shares the information contained in any notice of meeting at which the holders of preferred stock are entitled to vote. Each record holder of depositary shares on the record date for the preferred stock may instruct the depositary to exercise its voting rights with respect to the depositary shares. The depositary will attempt to vote the number of shares of preferred stock underlying such depositary shares in accordance with these instructions. We will agree to take any action required to enable the depositary to vote the depositary shares. The depositary will abstain from voting shares of preferred stock to the extent it does not receive instructions from the holders of depositary shares relating to that preferred stock. Amendment and Termination of the Deposit Agreement We and the depositary may amend the form of depositary receipt and any provision of the deposit agreement at any time. However, neither of us can make any amendment that would materially and adversely alter the rights of the existing holders of depositary shares without approval by the record holders of at least a majority of the outstanding depositary shares. We or the depositary may terminate a deposit agreement only if: All outstanding depositary shares relating thereto have been redeemed; or

There has been a final distribution to the holders of preferred stock and to the holders of the related depositary shares in the event of our liquidation, dissolution or winding up. Charges of Depositary We will pay all transfer and other taxes and governmental charges arising solely from the depositary arrangements. We will pay charges of the depositary in connection with the initial deposit of the preferred stock and any redemption of the preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will pay transfer and other taxes and governmental charges and any other charges listed in the deposit agreement as holders' charges. Miscellaneous The depositary will forward to the holders of depositary shares all reports and communications that we are required to furnish to the holders of the preferred stock. Neither we nor the depositary will be liable if the law or any circumstance beyond the depositary's control prevents it from performing its obligations under the deposit agreement. We and the depositary will be required only to perform our and its respective duties in good faith. The depositary will not be obligated to prosecute or defend any legal proceeding regarding any depositary shares or preferred stock unless the holders of those securities provide it with satisfactory indemnity. The depositary may rely on written advice of counsel or accountants, or information provided by persons presenting preferred stock for deposit, holders of depositary shares or other persons believed to be competent and on documents believed to be genuine. Resignation and Removal of Depositary The depositary may resign at any time by delivering notice to us, and we may at any time remove the depositary. Any such resignation or removal will take effect when a successor depositary is established. 22 TABLE OF CONTENTS DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE DEBT SECURITIES The following summarizes the general terms of debt warrants we may offer. The particular terms of any debt warrants will be described in the prospectus supplement. The description below and in the prospectus supplement is not complete. You should read the form of debt warrant agreement that we will file with the SEC. General If we offer debt warrants, the prospectus supplement will describe the terms of the warrants, including: The offering price, if any;

The designation, aggregate principal amount and terms of the debt securities purchasable upon exercise of the warrants and the terms of the indenture under which the debt securities will be issued;

If applicable, the designation and terms of the debt securities with which the debt warrants are issued and the number of debt warrants issued with each debt security;

If applicable, the date on and after which the debt warrants and the related securities will be separately transferable;

The principal amount of debt securities purchasable upon exercise of one debt warrant, and the price at which the principal amount of debt securities may be purchased upon exercise;

The dates on which the right to exercise the debt warrants begins and expires;

U.S. federal income tax consequences;

Whether the warrants represented by the debt warrant certificates will be issued in registered or bearer form;

The currencies in which the offering price and exercise price are payable; and

If applicable, any antidilution provisions. You may exchange debt warrant certificates for new debt warrant certificates of different denominations and may present debt warrant certificates for registration of transfer at the corporate trust office of the debt warrant agent, which will be listed in the prospectus supplement. Warrantholders do not have any of the rights of holders of debt securities, except to the extent that the consent of warrantholders may be required for certain modifications of the terms of an indenture or form of the debt security, as the case may be, and the series of debt securities issuable upon exercise of the debt warrants. In addition, warrantholders are not entitled to payments of principal of and interest, if any, on the debt securities. Exercise of Debt Warrants You may exercise debt warrants by surrendering the debt warrant certificate at the corporate trust office of the debt warrant agent, with payment in full of the exercise price. Upon the exercise of debt warrants, the debt warrant agent will, as soon as practicable, deliver the debt securities in authorized denominations in accordance with your instructions and at your sole cost and risk. If less than all the debt warrants evidenced by the debt warrant certificate are exercised, the agent will issue a new debt warrant certificate for the remaining amount of debt warrants. 23 TABLE OF CONTENTS DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE COMMON STOCK OR PREFERRED STOCK The following summarizes the general terms of Common Stock warrants and preferred stock warrants we may offer. The particular terms of any Common Stock warrants and preferred stock warrants will be described in the prospectus supplement. The description below and in the prospectus supplement is not complete. You should read the form of warrant agreement that we will file with the SEC. General If we offer stock warrants, the prospectus supplement will describe the terms of the stock warrants, including: The offering price, if any;

If applicable, the designation and terms of the preferred stock purchasable upon exercise of the preferred stock warrants;

The number of shares of Common Stock or preferred stock purchasable upon exercise of one stock warrant and the initial price at which the shares may be purchased upon exercise;

The dates on which the right to exercise the stock warrants begins and expires;

U.S. federal income tax consequences;

Call provisions, if any;

The currencies in which the offering price and exercise price are payable; and

If applicable, the antidilution provisions of the stock warrants. The shares of Common Stock or preferred stock we issue upon exercise of the stock warrants will, when issued in accordance with the stock warrant agreement, be validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable. Exercise of Stock Warrants You may exercise stock warrants by surrendering to the stock warrant agent the stock warrant certificate, which indicates your election to exercise all or a portion of the stock warrants evidenced by the certificate. Surrendered stock warrant certificates must be accompanied by payment of the exercise price in the form of cash or check. The stock warrant agent will deliver certificates evidencing duly exercised stock warrants to the transfer agent. Upon receipt of the certificates, the transfer agent will deliver a certificate representing the number of shares of Common Stock or preferred stock purchased. If you exercise fewer than all the stock warrants evidenced by any certificate, the stock warrant agent will deliver a new stock warrant certificate representing the unexercised stock warrants. No Rights as Stockholders Holders of stock warrants are not entitled to vote, to consent, to receive dividends or to receive notice as stockholders with respect to any meeting of stockholders or to exercise any rights whatsoever as our stockholders. DESCRIPTION OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS We may issue or distribute subscription rights to our stockholders for the purchase of shares of our Common Stock or preferred stock or of debt securities. We may issue subscription rights independently or together with other securities, and the subscription rights may be attached to or separate from any offered or distributed securities, and may or may not be transferrable by the stockholder receiving the subscription rights. In connection with any offering of subscription rights, we may enter into a standby underwriting, backstop or other arrangement with one or more underwriters or other persons pursuant to which the underwriters or other persons may agree to purchase any securities remaining unsubscribed for after such subscription rights offering. Each series of subscription rights will be issued under a separate subscription rights agreement to be entered into between us and a bank or trust company, as subscription rights agent, all as set forth in the prospectus supplement relating to the particular issue of 24 TABLE OF CONTENTS subscription rights. The subscription rights agent will act solely as an agent of the Company in connection with the certificates relating to the subscription rights of such series and will not assume any obligation or relationship of agency or trust for or with any holders of subscription rights certificates or beneficial owners of subscription rights. The following summary of material provisions of the subscription rights are subject to, and qualified in their entirety by reference to, all the provisions of the certificates representing subscription rights applicable to a particular series of subscription rights. The terms of any subscription rights offered or distributed under a prospectus supplement may differ from the terms described below. We urge you to read the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, as well as the complete certificates representing subscription rights that contain the terms of the subscription rights. The particular terms of any issue of subscription rights will be described in the prospectus supplement relating to the issue, and may include: in the case of a distribution of subscription rights to our stockholders, the date for determining the stockholders entitled to the subscription rights distribution;

in the case of a distribution of subscription rights to our stockholders, the number of subscription rights issued or to be issued to each stockholder;

the aggregate number of shares of Common Stock or preferred stock or of debt securities purchasable upon exercise of such subscription rights and the exercise price;

the aggregate number of subscription rights being issued;

the extent to which the subscription rights are transferrable;

the date on which the holder's ability to exercise such subscription rights shall commence and the date on which such right shall expire;

the extent to which the subscription rights may include an over-subscription privilege with respect to unsubscribed securities;

over-subscription privilege with respect to unsubscribed securities; a discussion of material federal income tax considerations;

any other material terms of such subscription rights, including terms, procedures and limitations relating to the distribution, exchange and exercise of such subscription rights; and

if applicable, the material terms of any standby underwriting, backstop or purchase arrangement which may be entered into by the Company in connection with the offering, issuance or distribution of subscription rights. Each subscription right will entitle the holder of subscription rights to purchase for cash the number of shares of Common Stock or preferred stock or the principal amount of debt securities at the exercise price provided in the applicable prospectus supplement. Subscription rights may be exercised at any time up to the close of business on the expiration date for the subscription rights provided in the applicable prospectus supplement. After the close of business on the expiration date, all unexercised subscription rights will be void and of no further force and effect. Holders may exercise subscription rights as described in the applicable prospectus supplement. Upon receipt of payment and the subscription rights certificate properly completed and duly executed at the corporate trust office of the rights agent or any other office indicated in the prospectus supplement, we will, as soon as practicable, forward the shares of Common Stock or preferred stock or principal amount of debt securities purchased upon exercise of the subscription rights. If less than all of the subscription rights issued in any rights offering are exercised, we may offer any unsubscribed shares of Common Stock or preferred stock or principal amount of debt securities directly to persons, which may be to or through agents, underwriters or dealers or through a combination of such methods, including pursuant to standby underwriting arrangements, as described in the applicable prospectus supplement. Until any subscription rights to purchase debt securities are exercised, the holder of any subscription rights will not have any rights of holders of the debt securities that can be purchased upon exercise, including any rights to 25 TABLE OF CONTENTS receive payments of principal, premium or interest on the underlying debt securities or to enforce covenants in the applicable indenture. Until any subscription rights to purchase Common Stock or preferred stock are exercised, the holders of the any subscription rights will not have any rights of holders of the underlying Common Stock or preferred stock, including any rights to receive dividends or payments upon any liquidation, dissolution or winding up on the Common Stock or preferred stock, if any. DESCRIPTION OF UNITS A s specified in the applicable prospectus supplement, we may issue units consisting of one or more debt securities, shares of Common Stock or any combination of such securities. The applicable prospectus supplement will describe: The terms of the units and of the debt securities and Common Stock comprising the units, including whether and under what circumstances the securities comprising the units may be traded separately;

A description of the terms of any unit agreement governing the units; and

A description of the provisions for the payment, settlement, transfer or exchange of the units. 26 TABLE OF CONTENTS PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION The securities being offered by this prospectus may be sold by us: through agents;

to or through underwriters;

through broker-dealers (acting as agent or principal);

broker-dealers (acting as agent or principal); directly by us to purchasers, through a specific bidding or auction process or otherwise;

through a combination of any such methods of sale; or

through any other methods described in a prospectus supplement. The distribution of securities may be effected, from time to time, in one or more transactions, including block transactions and transactions on the New York Stock Exchange or any other organized market where the securities may be traded. The securities may be sold at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices relating to the prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The consideration may be cash or another form negotiated by the parties. Agents, underwriters or broker-dealers may be paid compensation for offering and selling the securities. That compensation may be in the form of discounts, concessions or commissions to be received from us or from the purchasers of the securities. Dealers and agents participating in the distribution of the securities may be deemed to be underwriters, and compensation received by them on resale of the securities may be deemed to be underwriting discounts. If such dealers or agents were deemed to be underwriters, they may be subject to statutory liabilities under the Securities Act. Agents may, from time to time, solicit offers to purchase the securities. If required, we will name in the applicable prospectus supplement any agent involved in the offer or sale of the securities and set forth any compensation payable to the agent. Unless otherwise indicated in the prospectus supplement, any agent will be acting on a best efforts basis for the period of its appointment. Any agent selling the securities covered by this prospectus may be deemed to be an underwriter, as that term is defined in the Securities Act, of the securities. If underwriters are used in a sale, securities will be acquired by the underwriters for their own account and may be resold, from time to time, in one or more transactions, including negotiated transactions, at a fixed public offering price or at varying prices determined at the time of sale, or under delayed delivery contracts or other contractual commitments. Securities may be offered to the public either through underwriting syndicates represented by one or more managing underwriters or directly by one or more firms acting as underwriters. If an underwriter or underwriters are used in the sale of securities, an underwriting agreement will be executed with the underwriter or underwriters at the time an agreement for the sale is reached. The applicable prospectus supplement will set forth the managing underwriter or underwriters, as well as any other underwriter or underwriters, with respect to a particular underwritten offering of securities, and will set forth the terms of the transactions, including compensation of the underwriters and dealers and the public offering price, if applicable. The prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement will be used by the underwriters to resell the securities. If a dealer is used in the sale of the securities, we or an underwriter will sell the securities to the dealer, as principal. The dealer may then resell the securities to the public at varying prices to be determined by the dealer at the time of resale. To the extent required, we will set forth in the prospectus supplement the name of the dealer and the terms of the transactions. We may directly solicit offers to purchase the securities and we may make sales of securities directly to institutional investors or others. These persons may be deemed to be underwriters within the meaning of the Securities Act with respect to any resale of the securities. To the extent required, the prospectus supplement will describe the terms of any such sales, including the terms of any bidding or auction process, if used. Agents, underwriters and dealers may be entitled under agreements which may be entered into with us to indemnification by us against specified liabilities, including liabilities incurred under the Securities Act, or to contribution by us to payments they may be required to make in respect of such liabilities. If required, the prospectus supplement will describe the terms and conditions of such indemnification or contribution. Some of the 27 TABLE OF CONTENTS agents, underwriters or dealers, or their affiliates may be customers of, engage in transactions with or perform services for us or our subsidiaries in the ordinary course of business. Under the securities laws of some states, the securities offered by this prospectus may be sold in those states only through registered or licensed brokers or dealers. Any person participating in the distribution of Common Stock registered under the registration statement that includes this prospectus will be subject to applicable provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the Exchange Act), and the applicable SEC rules and regulations, including, among others, Regulation M, which may limit the timing of purchases and sales of any of our Common Stock by any such person. Furthermore, Regulation M may restrict the ability of any person engaged in the distribution of our Common Stock to engage in market-making activities with respect to our Common Stock. These restrictions may affect the marketability of our Common Stock and the ability of any person or entity to engage in market-making activities with respect to our Common Stock. Certain persons participating in an offering may engage in over-allotment, stabilizing transactions, short-covering transactions and penalty bids in accordance with Regulation M under the Exchange Act that stabilize, maintain or otherwise affect the price of the offered securities. If any such activities will occur, they will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. EXPERTS The consolidated financial statements of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, as of September 29, 2019, and September 30, 2018, and for the 52-week period ended September 29, 2019, the 53-week period ended September 30, 2018 and the 52-week period ended September 24, 2017, and management's assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting as of September 29, 2019, have been incorporated by reference herein in reliance upon the reports of KPMG LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, incorporated by reference herein, and upon the authority of said firm as experts in accounting and auditing. LEGAL MATTERS In connection with particular offerings of the securities in the future, and if stated in the applicable prospectus supplements, the validity of those securities will be passed upon for us by Lane & Waterman LLP and by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, and for any underwriters, dealers or agents, by counsel named in the applicable prospectus supplement. Attorneys at Lane & Waterman LLP, which is delivering the opinion filed as Exhibit 5.1 to this registration statement, beneficially owned, as of January 29, 2020, 19,115 shares of our Common Stock. At the time of rendering its opinion, Lane & Waterman LLP is deemed to have a substantial interest in the Company, as defined by the rules of the SEC, in that the $60,389 fair market value of the 19,115 shares in the aggregate of our Common Shares beneficially owned by the firm exceeds the current $50,000 threshold for a substantial interest in the Company established by the SEC. These amounts are expected to change from time to time. C. D. Waterman III, of counsel in said firm, is the secretary of the Company. WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION We are a public company and file annual, quarterly and current reports and other information with the SEC. Our SEC filings are available to the public over the Internet at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. We also make available free of charge through our website our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act as well as our definitive proxy statement and Section 16 reports on Forms 3, 4 and 5. Our website address is www.lee.net. However, the information located on, or accessible from, our website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, except as described below, a part of this prospectus or any accompanying prospectus supplement or incorporated into any other filings that we make with the SEC. 28 TABLE OF CONTENTS CERTAIN DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we have filed with the SEC. SEC rules allow us to "incorporate by reference" into this prospectus certain information that we file with the SEC. This means that we can disclose important business, financial and other information in this prospectus by referring you to the documents containing this information. Any reports filed by us with the SEC after the date of this prospectus and before the date that the offering of the securities by means of this prospectus is terminated will automatically update and, where applicable, supersede any information contained in this prospectus or incorporated by reference in this prospectus. We previously filed the following documents with the SEC, and such filings are incorporated by reference into this prospectus: our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2019

10-K for the fiscal year ended our Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 29, 2019

10-Q for the quarter ended our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 31, 2019 November 5, 2019 December 13, 2019 December 13, 2019 December 30, 2019 January 29, 2020 February 7, 2020 February 7, 2020

8-K filed with the SEC on The description of our common stock set forth in Exhibit 4.1 to this registration statement; and

The description of our preferred stock set forth in Exhibit 4.2 to this registration statement. We also incorporate by reference into this prospectus additional documents that we may file with the SEC under Section 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, from the filing of this prospectus until all of the securities offered by this prospectus have been sold or we otherwise terminate the offering of these securities, including all filings made after the date of the initial filing of the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part and prior to the effectiveness of the registration statement; provided, however, that information "furnished" under Item 2.02 or Item 7.01 of Form 8-K or other information "furnished" to the SEC which is not deemed filed is not incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement. Any information that we subsequently file with the SEC that is incorporated by reference, as described above, will automatically update and supersede as of the date of such filing any previous information that had been part of this prospectus or the applicable prospectus supplement, or that had been incorporated herein by reference. You may request a copy of these filings (other than exhibits, unless the exhibits are specifically incorporated by reference into these documents) at no cost by writing or contacting us at the following address: LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED 4600 East 53rd Street Davenport, Iowa 52807 Telephone: (563) 383-2100 Attention: Investor Relations 29 TABLE OF CONTENTS $500,000,000 Common Stock Preferred Stock Debt Securities Depositary Shares Warrants Subscription Rights Units PROSPECTUS , 2020 30 TABLE OF CONTENTS PART II INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution The following table sets forth all fees and expenses payable by the Registrant in connection with the issuance and distribution of the securities being registered hereby. All of such expenses, except the SEC registration fee, are estimated. Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee $ 64,900 Legal fees and expenses (1) Trustee's fees and expenses (1) Rating agency fees (1) Accounting fees and expenses (1) Printing expenses (1) Miscellaneous (1) Total $ 64,900(1) These fees are calculated based on the number of issuances and the amount of securities offered and accordingly cannot be estimated at this time. The applicable prospectus supplement will set forth the estimated aggregate amount of expenses payable in respect of any offering of securities. Item 15. Indemnification of Directors and Officers Limitation on Liability of Directors Section 145 of the Delaware General Corporation Law generally permits a Delaware corporation to indemnify officers, directors, employees or agents of the corporation if they are, or are threatened to be made, parties to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding by reason of the fact that such person was an officer, director, employee or agent of the corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation or enterprise. Our certificate of incorporation provides that we shall, subject to certain limitations, indemnify our directors and officers against expenses, including attorneys' fees, judgments, fines and certain settlements, actually and reasonably incurred by them in connection with any suit or proceeding to which they are a party so long as they acted in good faith and in a manner reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the Company, and, with respect to a criminal action or proceeding, so long as they had no reasonable cause to believe their conduct to have been unlawful. Section 102 of the Delaware General Corporation Law permits a Delaware corporation to include in its certificate of incorporation a provision eliminating or limiting a director's liability to a corporation or its stockholders for monetary damages for breaches of fiduciary duty. This section further provides, however, that liability for breaches of the duty of loyalty, acts or omissions not in good faith or involving intentional misconduct, or knowing violation of the law, and the unlawful purchase or redemption of stock or payment of unlawful dividends or the receipt of improper personal benefits cannot be eliminated or limited in this manner. Our certificate of incorporation includes a provision that eliminates, to the fullest extent permitted, director liability for monetary damages for breaches of fiduciary duty. Any underwriting agreements that we may enter into will likely provide for the indemnification of the registrant, its controlling persons, its directors and certain of its officers by the underwriters against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. II-1 TABLE OF CONTENTS We have directors' liability insurance, which insures the directors and officers against the cost of defense, settlement or payment of a judgment under certain circumstances. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers and persons controlling us pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, we have been advised that, in the opinion of the Commission, such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is therefore unenforceable. Item 16. Exhibits Exhibit Number Description of Exhibit *1.1 Form of Underwriting Agreement for Common Stock offerings *1.2 Form of Underwriting Agreement for debt offerings ***3.1 Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated effective as of January 30, 2012 (Exhibit 3.1 to Form 8-K filed on February 3, 2012) ***3.2 Second Amended and Restated By-Laws of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated effective as of June 26, 2019 (Exhibit 3.1 to Form 8-K filed June 27, 2019) 4.1Description of Common Stock Description of Preferred Stock Form of Indenture *4.4 Form of Debt Security *4.5 Form of Deposit Agreement *4.6 Form of Warrant Agreement *4.7 Form of Subscription Right Opinion of Lane & Waterman LLP Opinion of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP Consent of KPMG LLP Consent of Lane & Waterman LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1) Consent of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP (included in Exhibit 5.2) Power of Attorney (included on signature page) **25.1 Form of T-1 Statement of Eligibility of Trustee To be filed by amendment to the registration statement or as an exhibit to a current report on Form 8-K in reference to the specific offering of securities, if any, to which it relates, and incorporated herein by reference. To be filed separately pursuant to Section 305(b)(2) of the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended, under electronic form type 305B2.

Incorporated by reference. II-2 TABLE OF CONTENTS Item 17. Undertakings The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes: (1) to file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this registration statement: to include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act of 1933; to reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of this registration statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in this registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in the volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than a 20% change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of Registration Fee" table in the effective registration statement; and to include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in this registration statement or any material change to such information in this registration statement;

provided, however, that paragraphs (a)(1)(i), (a)(1)(ii) and (a)(1)(iii) do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission by the registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in this registration statement, or is contained in a form of prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) that is part of this registration statement. That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering. That, for purposes of determining liability under the Securities Act of 1933 to any purchaser: Each prospectus filed by the registrant pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) shall be deemed to be part of the registration statement as of the date the filed prospectus was deemed part of and included in the registration statement; and Each prospectus required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2), (b)(5) or (b)(7) as part of a registration statement in reliance on Rule 430B relating to an offering made pursuant to Rule 415(a)(1)(i), (vii) or (x) for the purpose of providing the information required by Section 10(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 shall be deemed to be part of and included in the registration statement as of the earlier of the date such form of prospectus is first used after effectiveness or the date of the first contract of sale of securities in the offering described in the prospectus. As provided in Rule 430B, for liability purposes of the issuer and any person that is at that date an underwriter, such date shall be deemed to be a new effective date of the registration statement relating to the securities in the registration statement to which the prospectus relates, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Provided, however , that no statement made in a registration statement or prospectus that is part of the II-3 TABLE OF CONTENTS registration statement or made in a document incorporated or deemed incorporated by reference into the registration statement or prospectus that is part of the registration statement will, as to a purchaser with a time of contract of sale prior to such effective date, supersede or modify any statement that was made in the registration statement or prospectus that was part of the registration statement or made in any such document immediately prior to such effective date. That, for purposes of determining liability of the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933 to any purchaser in the initial distribution of the securities, the undersigned registrant undertakes that in a primary offering of securities of the undersigned registrant pursuant to this registration statement, regardless of the underwriting method used to sell the securities to the purchaser, if the securities are offered or sold to such purchaser by means of any of the following communications, the undersigned registrant will be a seller to the purchaser and will be considered to offer or sell such securities to such purchaser: any preliminary prospectus or prospectus of the undersigned registrant relating to the offering required to be filed pursuant to Rule 424; any free writing prospectus relating to the offering prepared by or on behalf of the undersigned registrant or used or referred to by the undersigned registrant; the portion of any other free writing prospectus relating to the offering containing material information about the undersigned registrant or its securities provided by or on behalf of the undersigned registrant; and any other communication that is an offer in the offering made by the undersigned registrant to the purchaser. That, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each filing of the registrant's annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan's annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act) that is incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. To file an application for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the trustee to act under subsection (a) of Section 310 of the Trust Indenture Act in accordance with the rules and regulations prescribed by the Commission under Section 305(b)(2) of the Trust Indenture Act. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions or otherwise, the registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Securities and Exchange Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer, or controlling person of the registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue. II-4 TABLE OF CONTENTS SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-3 and has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Davenport and State of Iowa on February 10, 2020. LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED By: /s/ Kevin D. Mowbray By: /s/ Timothy R. Millage Kevin D. Mowbray Timothy R. Millage President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer (Principal Executive Officer) (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) POWER OF ATTORNEY KNOW ALL MEN AND WOMEN BY THESE PRESENTS, that each officer and director of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated whose signature appears below constitutes and appoints Kevin D. Mowbray and Timothy R. Millage, and each of them, his or her true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent, with full power of substitution and revocation, for him or her and in his or her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to execute any or all amendments including any post- effective amendments and supplements to this Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto, and other documents in connection therewith, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorney-in-fact and agent full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done, as fully to all intents and purposes as he or she might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorney-in-fact and agent, or his or her substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities indicated on February 10, 2020. /s/ Mary E. Junck /s/ Timothy R. Millage Mary E. Junck Timothy R. Millage Chairman Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Director (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) /s/ Kevin D. Mowbray /s/ Richard R. Cole Kevin D. Mowbray Richard R. Cole President and Chief Executive Officer Director (Principal Executive Officer) Director /s/ Brent M. Magid /s/ William E. Mayer Brent M. Magid William E. Mayer Director Director /s/ Herbert W. Moloney III /s/ Margaret R. Liberman Herbert W. Moloney III Margaret R. Liberman Director Director II-5 TABLE OF CONTENTS Nancy S. Donovan Director Gregory P. Schermer Director Leonard J. Elmore Director II-6 Exhibit 4.1 Authorized Capital Stock Our certificate of incorporation authorizes 150,500,000 shares of capital stock, consisting of 500,000 shares of serial convertible preferred stock, without par value, 120,000,000 shares of Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share and 30,000,000 shares of Class B Common Stock, $2.00 par value per share. As of January 29, 2020, no shares of preferred stock, 58,136,424 shares of Common Stock and no shares of Class B Common Stock were issued and outstanding. The following is a description of our Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. Common Stock and Class B Common Stock Voting, Dividend and Other Rights . The voting powers, preferences and rights of the Common Stock and the Class B Common Stock are identical in all respects, except that: the holders of Common Stock are entitled to one vote per share and the holders of Class B Common Stock are entitled to ten votes per share; stock dividends on Common Stock may be paid only in shares of Common Stock and stock dividends on Class B Common Stock may be paid only in shares of Class B Common Stock; and shares of Class B Common Stock have certain conversion rights and are subject to certain restrictions on ownership and transfer described below under "- Conversion Rights and Restrictions on Transfer of Class B Common Stock." Except with respect to amendments to our certificate of incorporation that alter or change the powers, preferences or special rights of their respective classes of stock so as to affect them adversely or as otherwise required under Delaware law, the holders of Common Stock and Class B Common Stock vote together as a single class. The holders of Common Stock and Class B Common Stock (if and as issued) are entitled to receive, from funds legally available for the payment thereof, dividends when and as declared by resolution of the Board of Directors, subject to the dividend preference of any outstanding preferred stock (if and as issued) and restrictions on the payment of dividends contained in our First Lien Credit Agreement, dated as of March 31, 2014, among the Company, the lenders party therereto from time to time, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative and collateral agent ("First Lien Credit Facility"). Under the First Lien Credit Facility, we are restricted from paying cash dividends on our Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. In the event of liquidation, each share of Common Stock and Class B Common Stock is entitled to share pro rata in any distribution of our assets after payment or providing for the payment of liabilities and any liquidation preference of any outstanding preferred stock. Holders of Common Stock and Class B Common Stock have no preemptive rights to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any unissued or treasury shares or other securities. Conversion Rights and Restrictions on Transfer of Class B Common Stock. The Common Stock has no conversion rights. However, at the option of the holder, each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time and from time to time into one share of Common Stock. In order to exercise this right of conversion, a holder of Class B Common Stock must present and surrender that holder's certificate representing such shares of Class B Common Stock along with a written notice of the election to convert such Class B Common shares. In addition, if at any time after the initial issuance of shares of Class B Common Stock, the number of outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock falls below 5,600,000, as adjusted for any future stock splits, combination or stock dividends effected after the initial issuance of the Class B Common Stock, all of the outstanding shares of Class B Common Stock shall be deemed to have been converted into Common Stock. Our certificate of incorporation provides that no holder of shares of Class B Common Stock may transfer such shares to a person other than a Permitted Transferee, consisting of family members, certain trusts, heirs and devisees, and certain charitable organizations. Upon any sale or transfer of ownership or voting rights to a transferee other than a Permitted Transferee or to the extent an entity no longer remains a Permitted Transferee, such shares of Class B Common Stock will automatically convert into equal number of shares of Common Stock. Accordingly, no trading market exists for Class B Common Stock nor would we expect one to develop and the Class B Common Stock is not listed or traded on any exchange or in any market. Effects of Disproportionate Voting Rights . The disproportionate voting rights of the Common Stock and Class B Common Stock could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Common Stock. Such disproportionate voting rights may make us a less attractive target for a takeover than we otherwise might be, or render more difficult or discourage a merger proposal, a tender offer or a proxy contest, even if such actions were favored by our stockholders other than the holders of the Class B Common Stock. Accordingly, such disproportionate voting rights may deprive holders of Common Stock of an opportunity to sell their shares at a premium over prevailing market prices, since takeover bids frequently involve purchases of stock directly from stockholders at such a premium price. Our Common Stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "LEE." The transfer agent and registrar for our Common Stock is Shareowner Services, Equiniti (EQ) Shareowner Services, 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101, Mendota Heights, MN 55120. Its phone number is (800) 468-9716. Exhibit 4.2 Authorized Capital Stock Our certificate of incorporation authorizes 150,500,000 shares of capital stock, consisting of 500,000 shares of serial convertible preferred stock, without par value, 120,000,000 shares of Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share and 30,000,000 shares of Class B Common Stock, $2.00 par value per share. As of January 29, 2020, no shares of preferred stock, 58,136,424 shares of Common Stock and no shares of Class B Common Stock were issued and outstanding. The following is a description of our Preferred Stock. Preferred Stock Under our certificate of incorporation, we may issue up to 500,000 shares of serial convertible preferred stock. We currently have no shares of preferred stock outstanding. Our board of directors has the authority, without further action by the stockholders, to cause the shares of preferred stock to be issued in one or more series from time to time. All shares of preferred stock of all series will be of equal rank and all shares of any particular series will be identical except as to the date or date from which dividends will be cumulative. The shares of preferred stock of different series, subject to applicable law, may vary as to the following rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions: The annual dividend rate for such series and the date from which dividends on all shares of such series issued prior to the record date for the first dividend of such series shall be cumulative;

The redemption price or prices for such series;

The terms and amount of any sinking fund provided for the purchase or redemption of shares of such series; and

The conversion, which must be into Common Stock and not Class B Common Stock, participating or other special rights, and the qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereof, if any, of such series. The rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions of each series will be fixed by the certificate of designation relating to that series. Any or all of the rights of the preferred stock may be greater than the rights of the Common Stock. Whenever preferred stock is to be sold under this prospectus, we will file a prospectus supplement relating to that sale which will specify such items. The issuance of preferred stock may have the effect of delaying, deferring or preventing a change in control of our company without further action by the stockholders. The issuance of preferred stock with voting and conversion rights may also adversely affect the voting power of the holders of Common Stock. In certain circumstances, an issuance of preferred stock could have the effect of decreasing the market price of the Common Stock. Dividend Rights. The holders of outstanding shares of each series of preferred stock on the applicable record date shall be entitled to receive, when and as declared by our Board of Directors, dividends at an annual rate for such series, payable quarterly on the 1st day of January, April, July and October in each year. No dividend shall be declared on any series of preferred stock in respect of any quarter-yearly dividend period unless there shall likewise be declared on all shares of all series of the preferred stock then outstanding, like proportionate dividends, ratably, in proportion to the annual dividend rates fixed therefor in respect of the same quarter-yearly dividend period, to the extent that such shares are entitled to receive such a dividend for that quarter-yearly dividend period. All such dividends shall be cumulative: If issued prior to the record date for the first dividend on the shares of such series, then from the date for the particular series fixed therefor by our Board of Directors at any time prior to the issuance of shares of the particular series;

If issued during the period commencing on a record date for a dividend and terminating at the close of the payment date for such dividend, then from such dividend payment date; and Otherwise from the quarter-yearly dividend payment date next preceding the date of issuance of such shares. This means that unless dividends on all outstanding shares of each series of preferred stock, at the annual dividend rate and from the dates for accumulation thereof fixed as provided above, shall have be paid or declared and set aside for payment for all past quarter- yearly dividend periods, but without interest on cumulative dividends, no dividends shall be paid or declared and no other distribution shall be made on the Common Stock or Class B Common Stock and no Common Stock or Class B Common Stock shall be purchased or otherwise acquired for value by us. Under the First Lien Credit Facility, the terms of any preferred stock we may issue (Qualified Preferred Stock) are restricted. Among other restrictions, we are restricted from paying cash dividends on our Qualified Preferred Stock. However, we may declare and pay regularly scheduled dividends on our Qualified Preferred Stock through (i) the issuance of additional shares of such Qualified Preferred Stock rather than in cash, or (ii) the increase of the liquidation preference of the shares of Qualified Preferred Stock. Redemption of Preferred Stock. We may, by action of the Board of Directors, redeem, in whole or in part, any series of preferred stock, at any time and from time to time, by paying, in cash, the redemption price of the shares of the particular series fixed therefor, together with a sum in the case of each share of each series to be so redeemed, computed at the annual dividend rate for the applicable series from the date on which dividends on such shares became cumulative to the date fixed for redemption, less the aggregate of the dividends paid on such shares prior to the date fixed for redemption. In the case of redemption of less than all of a particular series, we will select by lot or in such other manner as determined by our Board of Directors, the shares to be redeemed. Under the terms of the First Lien Credit Facility, our Qualified Preferred Stock may not contain any mandatory put, redemption, repayment, sinking fund or other similar provision (other than as a result of the conversion of such Qualified Preferred Stock into Common Stock without any cash payment). Liquidation Rights. Before any amount shall be paid to or any assets distributed among the holders of Common Stock or Class B Common Stock upon any liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Company, and after paying or providing for the payment of all of our creditors, the holders of each series of preferred stock at the time outstanding shall be entitled to be paid, in cash, the amount for the particular series fixed by our Board of Directors, together will all accumulated dividends that have not been paid prior to the date of liquidation. Conversion Rights. Each share of preferred stock of any series may, at the option of the holder thereof, be converted into Common Stock at any time prior to the close of business on the 10th day preceding the date fixed for redemption thereof, into the number of shares of Common Stock designated by our Board of Directors at the time of the authorization of such series. Preemptive Rights. If we offer the holders of Common Stock any right to subscribe for our stock or other securities, the holders of shares of preferred stock of any series have the right to subscribe for and purchase at the same price and terms as offered to the holders of Common Stock, the number of shares or amount of securities to which they would have been entitled had all of their preferred stock been converted into Common Stock on the record date for such rights. Other Rights. So long as any shares of preferred stock of any series are outstanding, we may not, without the consent of the holders of at least two-thirds of the total number of shares of the preferred stock of all series then outstanding: Create or authorize any class of stock ranking prior to the preferred stock or create or authorize any obligation or security convertible into shares of stock of any such class;

Amend, alter, change or repeal any of the express terms of the preferred stock or of any series of the preferred stock then outstanding in a manner prejudicial to the holders thereof; provided, however, that if any such amendment, alteration, change or repeal would be prejudicial to the holders of one or more, but not all, of the series of the preferred stock at the time outstanding, only such consent of the holders of two-thirds of the total number of shares of all series so affected is required; or Issue any shares of any series of preferred stock unless our net earnings available for the payment of dividends on the preferred stock for any twelve consecutive calendar months within the fifteen calendar months immediately preceding the calendar month within which such additional shares of stock shall be issued, shall have been at least two times the dividend requirements for a twelve months' period upon the entire amount of the preferred stock to be outstanding immediately after such issue. So long as any shares of preferred stock of any series are outstanding, we may not, without the consent of the holders of at least a majority of the total number of shares of the preferred stock of all series then outstanding, increase the total authorized amount of the preferred stock of all series. Exhibit 4.3 LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED INDENTURE Dated as of __________, 20__ ___________________________________________________ as Trustee TABLE OF CONTENTS Page ARTICLE I. DEFINITIONS AND INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE 1 Section 1.1. Definitions 1 Section 1.2. Other Definitions 4 Section 1.3. Incorporation by Reference of Trust Indenture Act 4 Section 1.4. Rules of Construction 4 ARTICLE II. THE SECURITIES 5 Section 2.1. Issuable in Series 5 Section 2.2. Establishment of Terms of Series of Securities 5 Section 2.3. Execution and Authentication 7 Section 2.4. Registrar and Paying Agent 8 Section 2.5. Paying Agent to Hold Money in Trust 8 Section 2.6. Securityholder Lists 9 Section 2.7. Transfer and Exchange 9 Section 2.8. Mutilated, Destroyed, Lost and Stolen Securities 9 Section 2.9. Outstanding Securities 10 Section 2.10. Treasury Securities 10 Section 2.11. Temporary Securities 10 Section 2.12. Cancellation 11 Section 2.13. Defaulted Interest 11 Section 2.14. Special Record Dates 11 Section 2.15. Global Securities 11 Section 2.16. CUSIP Numbers 13 Section 2.17. Persons Deemed Owners 13 ARTICLE III. REDEMPTION 13 Section 3.1. Notice to Trustee 13 Section 3.2. Selection of Securities to be Redeemed 13 Section 3.3. Notice of Redemption 14 Section 3.4. Effect of Notice of Redemption 14 Section 3.5. Deposit of Redemption Price 15 Section 3.6. Securities Redeemed in Part 15 ARTICLE IV. COVENANTS 15 Section 4.1. Payment of Principal and Interest 15 Section 4.2. Additional Amounts 15 Section 4.3. Maintenance of Office or Agency 15 Section 4.4. SEC Reports 16 Section 4.5. Compliance Certificate 16 Section 4.6. Taxes 17 Section 4.7. Stay, Extension and Usury Laws 17 Section 4.8. Corporate Existence 17 ARTICLE V. SUCCESSORS 17 Section 5.1. Merger, Consolidation, or Sale of Assets 17 Section 5.2. Successor Person Substituted 18 (i) Page ARTICLE VI. DEFAULTS AND REMEDIES 18 Section 6.1. Events of Default 18 Section 6.2. Acceleration 19 Section 6.3. Other Remedies 20 Section 6.4. Waiver of Past Defaults 20 Section 6.5. Control by Majority 20 Section 6.6. Limitation on Suits 20 Section 6.7. Rights of Holders of Securities to Receive Payment 21 Section 6.8. Collection Suit by Trustee 21 Section 6.9. Trustee May File Proofs of Claim 21 Section 6.10. Priorities 22 Section 6.11. Undertaking for Costs 22 ARTICLE VII. TRUSTEE 22 Section 7.1. Duties of Trustee 22 Section 7.2. Rights of Trustee 23 Section 7.3. Individual Rights of Trustee 24 Section 7.4. Trustee's Disclaimer 24 Section 7.5. Notice of Defaults 24 Section 7.6. Reports by Trustee to Holders 24 Section 7.7. Compensation and Indemnity 25 Section 7.8. Replacement of Trustee 25 Section 7.9. Successor Trustee by Merger, etc. 26 Section 7.10. Eligibility; Disqualification 26 Section 7.11. Preferential Collection of Claims Against Company 26 ARTICLE VIII. LEGAL DEFEASANCE AND COVENANT DEFEASANCE 26 Section 8.1. Option to Effect Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance 26 Section 8.2. Legal Defeasance and Discharge 26 Section 8.3. Covenant Defeasance 27 Section 8.4. Conditions to Legal or Covenant Defeasance 27 Section 8.5. Deposited Money and Government Securities to be Held in Trust; Other Miscellaneous Provisions 28 Section 8.6. Repayment to Company 29 Section 8.7. Reinstatement 29 ARTICLE IX. AMENDMENTS AND WAIVERS 29 Section 9.1. Without Consent of Holders 29 Section 9.2. With Consent of Holders 30 Section 9.3. Limitations 31 Section 9.4. Compliance with Trust Indenture Act 31 Section 9.5. Revocation and Effect of Consents 32 Section 9.6. Notation on or Exchange of Securities 32 Section 9.7. Trustee Protected 32 ARTICLE X. GUARANTEES 32 Section 10.1. Guarantees 32 (ii) Page ARTICLE XI. SATISFACTION AND DISCHARGE 33 Section 11.1. Satisfaction and Discharge 33 Section 11.2. Application of Trust Money 34 ARTICLE XII. MISCELLANEOUS 34 Section 12.1. Trust Indenture Act Controls 34 Section 12.2. Notices 34 Section 12.3. Communication by Holders with Other Holders 35 Section 12.4. Certificate and Opinion as to Conditions Precedent 35 Section 12.5. Statements Required in Certificate or Opinion 36 Section 12.6. Rules by Trustee and Agents 36 Section 12.7. Legal Holidays 36 Section 12.8. No Recourse Against Others 36 Section 12.9. Counterparts 36 Section 12.10. Governing Law; Waiver of Trial by Jury 36 Section 12.11. No Adverse Interpretation of Other Agreements 37 Section 12.12. Successors 37 Section 12.13. Severability 37 Section 12.14. Table of Contents, Headings, Etc. 37 Section 12.15. Securities in a Foreign Currency 37 ARTICLE XIII. SINKING FUNDS 38 Section 13.1. Applicability of Article 38 Section 13.2. Satisfaction of Sinking Fund Payments with Securities 38 Section 13.3. Redemption of Securities for Sinking Fund 38 (iii) LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPOTATED Reconciliation and tie between Trust Indenture Act of 1939 and the Indenture § 310(a)(1) 7.10 (a)(2) 7.10 (a)(3) Not Applicable (a)(4) Not Applicable (a)(5) 7.10 (b) 7.10 (c) Not Applicable § 311(a) 7.11 (b) 7.11 (c) Not Applicable § 312(a) 2.6 (b) 12.3 (c) 12.3 § 313(a) 7.6 (b)(1) Not Applicable (b)(2) Not Applicable (c)(1) 7.6 (c)(2) 7.6 (c)(3) Not Applicable (d) 7.6 § 314(a) 4.4, 4.5 (b) Not Applicable (c)(1) 12.4 (c)(2) 12.4 (c)(3) Not Applicable (d) Not Applicable (e) 12.5 (f) Not Applicable § 315(a) 7.1 (b) 7.5 (c) 7.1 (d) 7.1 (e) 6.11 § 316(a) 2.10 (a)(1)(A) 6.5 (a)(1)(B) 6.4 (b) 6.7 (c) 2.14, 9.5(d) § 317(a)(1) 6.8 (a)(2) 6.9 (b) 2.5 § 318(a) 12.1 Note: This reconciliation and tie shall not, for any purpose, be deemed to be part of the Indenture. INDENTURE Indenture dated as of ___________, 20__ between Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, a Delaware corporation ("Company"), and _____________________________________, as trustee ("Trustee"). Each party agrees as follows for the benefit of the other party and for the equal and ratable benefit of the Holders of the Securities (or applicable Series thereof) issued under this Indenture. ARTICLE I. DEFINITIONS AND INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE Section 1.1. Definitions. "Additional Amounts" means any additional amounts which are required hereby or by any Security, under circumstances specified herein or therein, to be paid by the Company in respect of certain taxes imposed on Holders specified herein or therein and which are owing to such Holders. "Affiliate" of any specified person means any other person directly or indirectly controlling or controlled by or under direct or indirect common control with such specified person. For the purposes of this definition, "control" (including, with correlative meanings, the terms "controlled by" and "under common control with"), as used with respect to any person, shall mean the possession, directly or indirectly, of the power to direct or cause the direction of the management or policies of such person, whether through the ownership of voting securities or by agreement or otherwise. "Agent" means any Registrar, Paying Agent or Service Agent. "Authorized Newspaper" means a newspaper in an official language of the country of publication customarily published at least once a day for at least five days in each calendar week and of general circulation in the place in connection with which the term is used. If it shall be impractical in the opinion of the Trustee to make any publication of any notice required hereby in an Authorized Newspaper, any publication or other notice in lieu thereof that is made or given by the Trustee shall constitute a sufficient publication of such notice. "Bearer" means anyone in possession from time to time of a Bearer Security. "Bearer Security" means any Security, including any interest coupon appertaining thereto, that does not provide for the identification of the Holder thereof. "Board of Directors" means the Board of Directors of the Company or any duly authorized committee thereof. "Board Resolution" means a copy of a resolution certified by the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary of the Company to have been adopted by the Board of Directors or pursuant to authorization by the Board of Directors and to be in full force and effect on the date of the certificate and delivered to the Trustee. "Business Day" means, unless otherwise provided by Board Resolution, Officers' Certificate or supplemental indenture hereto for a particular Series, any day except a Saturday, Sunday or a legal holiday in The City of New York or in the city where the Corporate Trust Office is located on which banking institutions are authorized or required by law, regulation or executive order to close. "Capital Stock" means: (1) in the case of a corporation, corporate stock; -1- in the case of an association or business entity, any and all shares, interests, participations, rights or other equivalents (however designated) of corporate stock; in the case of a partnership or limited liability company, partnership interests (whether general or limited) or membership interests; and any other interest or participation that confers on a person the right to receive a share of the profits and losses of, or distributions of assets of, the issuing person, but excluding from all of the foregoing any debt securities convertible into Capital Stock, whether or not such debt securities include any right of participation with Capital Stock. "Company" means the party named as such above until a successor replaces it pursuant to Article V hereof and thereafter means the successor. "Company Order" means a written order signed in the name of the Company by two Officers of the Company. "Corporate Trust Office" means the office of the Trustee at which at any particular time its corporate trust business shall be principally administered. "Default" means any event that is, or after notice or passage of time or both would be, an Event of Default. "Depository" means, with respect to the Securities of any Series issuable or issued in whole or in part in the form of one or more Global Securities, the person designated as Depository for such Series by the Company, which Depository shall be a clearing agency registered under the Exchange Act; and if at any time there is more than one such person, "Depository" as used with respect to the Securities of any Series shall mean the Depository with respect to the Securities of such Series. "Discount Security" means any Security that provides for an amount less than the stated principal amount thereof to be due and payable upon declaration of acceleration of the maturity thereof pursuant to Section 6.2. "Dollars" and "$" means the currency of The United States of America. "Equity Interests" means Capital Stock and all warrants, options or other rights to acquire Capital Stock (but excluding any debt security that is convertible into, or exchangeable for, Capital Stock). "Exchange Act" means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. "Foreign Currency" means any currency or currency unit issued by a government other than the government of The United States of America. "GAAP" means, unless otherwise specified with respect to Securities of a particular Series, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, which are in effect as of the time when and for the period as to which such accounting principles are to be applied. "Global Security" or "Global Securities" means a Security or Securities, as the case may be, in the form established pursuant to Section 2.2 evidencing all or part of a Series of Securities, issued to the Depository for such Series or its nominee, and registered in the name of such Depository or nominee. "Government Securities" means direct obligations of, or obligations guaranteed by, the United States of America, and the payment for which the United States pledges its full faith and credit. -2- "Guarantor" means any person that issues a guarantee of the Securities, either on the Issue Date or after the Issue Date in accordance with the terms of this Indenture; provided, that upon the release and discharge of such person from its guarantee in accordance with this Indenture, such person shall cease to be a Guarantor. "Holder" or "Securityholder" means a person in whose name a Security is registered or the holder of a Bearer Security. "Indenture" means this Indenture as amended or supplemented from time to time and shall include the form and terms of particular Series of Securities established as contemplated hereunder. "interest" when used with respect to any Discount Security which by its terms bears interest only after Maturity, means interest payable after Maturity. "Issue Date" means with respect to any Series of Securities the first date such Securities are issued under this Indenture. "Lien" means any mortgage, pledge, security interest, encumbrance, lien or charge of any kind (including, without limitation, any conditional sale or other title retention agreement or lease in the nature thereof or any agreement to give any security interest). "Maturity" when used with respect to any Security or installment of principal thereof, means the date on which the principal of such Security or such installment of principal becomes due and payable as therein or herein provided, whether at the Stated Maturity or by declaration of acceleration, call for redemption, notice of option to elect repayment or otherwise. "Officer" means the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer, the President, any Vice-President, the Treasurer, the Secretary, any Assistant Treasurer or any Assistant Secretary of the Company. "Officers' Certificate" means a certificate signed by two Officers, one of whom (in the case of an Officers' Certificate delivered under Section 4.5 hereof) must be the Company's principal executive officer, the principal financial officer or the principal accounting officer. "Opinion of Counsel" means a written opinion of legal counsel who is reasonably acceptable to the Trustee. The counsel may be an employee of or counsel to the Company. "person" means any individual, corporation, partnership, joint venture, association, limited liability company, joint-stock company, trust, unincorporated organization or other entity or government or any agency or political subdivision thereof. "principal" of a Security means the principal of the Security plus, when appropriate, the premium, if any, on, and any Additional Amounts in respect of, the Security. "Responsible Officer" means, when used with respect to the Trustee, any officer within the corporate trust department of the Trustee, including any vice president, assistant vice president, assistant treasurer, trust officer or any other officer of the Trustee who customarily performs functions similar to those performed by the persons who at the time shall be such officers, respectively, or to whom any corporate trust matter is referred because of such person's knowledge of and familiarity with the particular subject and who shall have direct responsibility or be part of the group that has such responsibility for the administration of this Indenture. "SEC" means the Securities and Exchange Commission or any successor agency. "Securities" means the debentures, notes or other debt instruments of the Company of any Series authenticated and delivered under this Indenture. -3- "Series" or "Series of Securities" means each series of debentures, notes or other debt instruments of the Company created pursuant to Sections 2.1 and 2.2 hereof. "Stated Maturity" when used with respect to any Security or any installment of principal thereof or interest thereon, means the date specified in such Security as the fixed date on which the principal of such Security or such installment of principal or interest is due and payable. "Subsidiary" of any specified person means any corporation, association or other business entity of which more than 50% of the total voting power of shares of Capital Stock entitled (without regard to the occurrence of any contingency) to vote in the election of directors, managers or trustees thereof is at the time owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by such person or one or more of the other Subsidiaries of that person or a combination thereof. "TIA" means the Trust Indenture Act of 1939 (15 U.S. Code §§ 77aaa-77bbbb) as in effect on the date of this Indenture; provided, however, that in the event the Trust Indenture Act of 1939 is amended after such date, "TIA" means, to the extent required by any such amendment, the Trust Indenture Act as so amended. "Trustee" means the person named as the "Trustee" in the first paragraph of this instrument until a successor Trustee shall have become such pursuant to the applicable provisions of this Indenture, and thereafter "Trustee" shall mean each person who is then a Trustee hereunder, and if at any time there is more than one such person, "Trustee" as used with respect to the Securities of any Series shall mean the Trustee with respect to Securities of that Series. Section 1.2. Other Definitions. DEFINED IN TERM SECTION "Bankruptcy Law" 6.1 "Covenant Defeasance" 8.3 "Custodian" 6.1 "Depository Entity" 9.5 "Event of Default" 6.1 "Legal Defeasance" 8.2 "Legal Holiday" 12.7 "mandatory sinking fund payment" 13.1 "Market Exchange Rate" 12.15 "optional sinking fund payment" 13.1 "Paying Agent" 2.4 "Registrar" 2.4 "Service Agent" 2.4 Section 1.3. Incorporation by Reference of Trust Indenture Act. Whenever this Indenture refers to a provision of the TIA, the provision is incorporated by reference in and made a part of this Indenture. The following TIA terms used in this Indenture have the following meanings: "Commission" means the SEC. "indenture securities" means the Securities. "indenture security holder" means a Securityholder. "indenture to be qualified" means this Indenture. -4- "indenture trustee" or "institutional trustee" means the Trustee. "obligor" on the indenture securities means the Company, any successor obligor upon the Securities or a Guarantor. All other terms used in this Indenture that are defined by the TIA, defined by TIA reference to another statute or defined by SEC rule under the TIA and not otherwise defined herein are used herein as so defined. Section 1.4. Rules of Construction. Unless the context otherwise requires: a term has the meaning assigned to it; an accounting term not otherwise defined has the meaning assigned to it in accordance with GAAP; "or" is not exclusive; "will" shall be interpreted to express a command; words in the singular include the plural, and in the plural include the singular; provisions apply to successive events and transactions; and references to sections of or rules under the Securities Act will be deemed to include substitute, replacement of successor sections or rules adopted by the SEC from time to time. ARTICLE II. THE SECURITIES Section 2.1. Issuable in Series. The aggregate principal amount of Securities that may be authenticated and delivered under this Indenture is unlimited. The Securities may be issued in one or more Series. All Securities of a Series shall be identical except as may be set forth in a Board Resolution, a supplemental indenture or an Officers' Certificate detailing the adoption of the terms thereof pursuant to the authority granted under a Board Resolution. In the case of Securities of a Series to be issued from time to time, the Board Resolution, Officers' Certificate or supplemental indenture detailing the adoption of the terms thereof pursuant to authority granted under a Board Resolution may provide for the method by which specified terms (such as interest rate, maturity date, record date or date from which interest shall accrue) are to be determined. Securities may differ between Series in respect of any matters, provided that all Series of Securities shall be equally and ratably entitled to the benefits of the Indenture. Section 2.2. Establishment of Terms of Series of Securities. At or prior to the issuance of any Securities within a Series, the following shall be established by or pursuant to a Board Resolution, and set forth or determined in the manner provided in a Board Resolution or in a supplemental indenture or in an Officers' Certificate pursuant to authority granted under a Board Resolution: (a) the title of the Series (which shall distinguish the Securities of that particular Series from the Securities of any other Series); -5- the price or prices (expressed as a percentage of the principal amount thereof) at which the Securities of the Series will be issued; any limit upon the aggregate principal amount of the Securities of the Series which may be authenticated and delivered under this Indenture (except for Securities authenticated and delivered upon registration of transfer of, or in exchange for, or in lieu of, other Securities of the Series pursuant to Section 2.7, 2.8, 2.11, 3.6 or 9.6); whether the Securities rank as senior Securities, senior subordinated Securities or subordinated Securities or any combination thereof and the terms of any such subordination; the form and terms of any guarantee of any Securities of the series; the terms and conditions, if any, upon which the Securities of the series shall be exchanged for or converted into other securities of the Company or securities of another person; the provisions, if any, relating to any security provided for the Securities of the Series; the date or dates on which the principal of the Securities of the Series is payable; the rate or rates (which may be fixed or variable) per annum or, if applicable, the method used to determine such rate or rates (including, but not limited to, any currency exchange rate, commodity, commodity index, stock exchange index or financial index) at which the Securities of the Series shall bear interest, if any, the date or dates from which such interest, if any, shall accrue, or the method for determining the date or dates from which interest will accrue, the date or dates on which such interest, if any, shall commence and be payable and any regular record date for the interest payable on any interest payment date; the manner in which the amounts of payment of principal of or interest, if any, on the Securities of the Series will be determined, if such amounts may be determined by reference to an index based on a currency or currencies or by reference to a currency exchange rate, commodity, commodity index, stock exchange index or financial index; if other than the Corporate Trust Office, the place or places where the principal of and interest, if any, on the Securities of the Series shall be payable, where the Securities of such Series may be surrendered for registration of transfer or exchange and where notices and demands to or upon the Company in respect of the Securities of such Series and this Indenture may be served, and the method of such payment, if by wire transfer, mail or other means; if applicable, the period or periods within which, the price or prices at which and the terms and conditions upon which the Securities of the Series may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at the option of the Company; the obligation, if any, of the Company to redeem or purchase the Securities of the Series pursuant to any sinking fund or analogous provisions or at the option of a Holder thereof and the period or periods within which, the price or prices at which and the terms and conditions upon which Securities of the Series shall be redeemed or purchased, in whole or in part, pursuant to such obligation; if other than denominations of $1,000 and any integral multiple of $1,000 in excess thereof, the denominations in which the Securities of the Series shall be issuable; the forms of the Securities of the Series in bearer or fully registered form (and, if in fully registered form, whether the Securities of the Series shall be issued in whole or in part in the form of a Global Security or Securities, and the terms and conditions, if any, upon which such Global Security or Securities may be exchanged in whole or in part for other individual Securities); -6- any depositories, interest rate calculation agents, exchange rate calculation agents or other agents with respect to Securities of such Series if other than those appointed herein; the Trustee for the series of Securities, if other than the Trustee named on the first page hereof or its successors; if other than the principal amount thereof, the portion of the principal amount of the Securities of the Series that shall be payable upon declaration of acceleration of the maturity thereof pursuant to Section 6.2; any addition to or change in the covenants set forth in Articles IV or V which applies to Securities of the Series; any addition to or change in the Events of Default which applies to any Securities of the Series and any change in the right of the Trustee or the requisite Holders of such Securities to declare the principal amount thereof due and payable pursuant to Section 6.2; if other than Dollars, the currency of denomination of the Securities of the Series, which may be any Foreign Currency, and if such currency of denomination is a composite currency, the agency or organization, if any, responsible for overseeing such composite currency; if other than Dollars, the designation of the currency, currencies or currency units in which payment of the principal of and interest, if any, on the Securities of the Series will be made; if payments of principal of or interest, if any, on the Securities of the Series are to be made in one or more currencies or currency units other than that or those in which such Securities are denominated, the manner in which the exchange rate with respect to such payments will be determined; the securities exchange(s) on which the Securities of the Series will be listed, if any; additions or deletions to or changes in the provisions relating to covenant defeasance and legal defeasance; additions or deletions to or changes in the provisions relating to satisfaction and discharge of the Indenture; additions or deletions to or changes in the provisions relating to the modification of the Indenture both with and without the consent of holders of Securities of the Series issued under the Indenture; and any other terms of the Securities of the Series (which terms may modify, supplement or delete any provision of this Indenture with respect to such Series; provided, however, that no such term may modify or delete any provision hereof if imposed by the TIA; and provided, further, that any modification or deletion of the rights, duties or immunities of the Trustee hereunder shall have been consented to in writing by the Trustee). All Securities of any one Series need not be issued at the same time and may be issued from time to time, consistent with the terms of this Indenture, if so provided by or pursuant to the Board Resolution, supplemental indenture hereto or Officers' Certificate referred to above, and the authorized principal amount of any Series may be increased to provide for issuances of additional Securities of such Series, unless otherwise provided in such Board Resolution, supplemental indenture or Officers' Certificate. -7- Section 2.3. Execution and Authentication. Two Officers shall sign the Securities for the Company by manual or facsimile signature. If an Officer whose signature is on a Security no longer holds that office at the time the Security is authenticated, the Security shall nevertheless be valid. A Security shall not be valid until authenticated by the manual signature of the Trustee or an authenticating agent. The signature shall be conclusive evidence that the Security has been authenticated under this Indenture. The Trustee shall at any time, and from time to time, authenticate Securities for original issue in the principal amount provided in the Board Resolution, supplemental indenture hereto or Officers' Certificate, upon receipt by the Trustee of a Company Order. Each Security shall be dated the date of its authentication unless otherwise provided by a Board Resolution, a supplemental indenture hereto or an Officers' Certificate. The aggregate principal amount of Securities of any Series outstanding at any time may not exceed any limit upon the maximum principal amount for such Series set forth in the Board Resolution, supplemental indenture hereto or Officers' Certificate delivered pursuant to Section 2.2, except as provided in Section 2.9. Prior to the issuance of Securities of any Series, the Trustee shall have received and (subject to Section 7.2) shall be fully protected in relying on: (a) the Board Resolution, supplemental indenture hereto or Officers' Certificate establishing the form of the Securities of that Series or of Securities within that Series and the terms of the Securities of that Series or of Securities within that Series, (b) an Officers' Certificate complying with Section 12.4, and (c) an Opinion of Counsel complying with Section 12.4. The Trustee shall have the right to decline to authenticate and deliver any Securities of such Series: (a) if the Trustee, being advised by counsel, determines that such action may not be taken lawfully; or (b) if the Trustee in good faith by its board of directors or trustees, executive committee or a trust committee of directors and/or vice-presidents shall determine that such action would expose the Trustee to personal liability to Holders of any then outstanding Series of Securities. The Trustee may appoint an authenticating agent acceptable to the Company to authenticate Securities. An authenticating agent may authenticate Securities whenever the Trustee may do so. Each reference in this Indenture to authentication by the Trustee includes authentication by such agent. An authenticating agent has the same rights as an Agent to deal with the Company or an Affiliate of the Company. Section 2.4. Registrar and Paying Agent. The Company shall maintain, with respect to each Series of Securities, at the place or places specified with respect to such Series pursuant to Section 2.2, an office or agency where Securities of such Series may be presented or surrendered for payment ("Paying Agent"), where Securities of such Series may be surrendered for registration of transfer or exchange ("Registrar") and where notices and demands to or upon the Company in respect of the Securities of such Series and this Indenture may be served ("Service Agent"). The Registrar shall keep a register with respect to each Series of Securities and to their transfer and exchange. The Company will give prompt written notice to the Trustee of the name and address, and any change in the name or address, of each Registrar, Paying Agent or Service Agent. If at any time the Company shall fail to maintain any such required Registrar, Paying Agent or Service Agent or shall fail to furnish the Trustee with the name and address thereof, such presentations, surrenders, notices and demands may be made or served at the Corporate Trust Office of the Trustee, and the Company hereby appoints the Trustee as its agent to receive all such presentations, surrenders, notices and demands. The Company may also from time to time designate one or more co-registrars, additional paying agents or additional service agents and may from time to time rescind such designations; provided, however, that no such designation or rescission shall in any manner relieve the Company of its obligations to maintain a Registrar, Paying Agent and Service Agent in each place so specified pursuant to Section 2.2 for Securities of any Series for such purposes. The Company will give prompt written notice to the Trustee of any such designation or rescission and of any change in the name or address of any such co-registrar, additional paying agent or additional service agent. The term "Registrar" includes any co-registrar; the term "Paying Agent" includes any additional paying agent; and the term "Service Agent" includes any additional service agent. -8- The Company hereby appoints the Trustee the initial Registrar, Paying Agent and Service Agent for each Series unless another Registrar, Paying Agent or Service Agent, as the case may be, is appointed prior to the time Securities of that Series are first issued. Section 2.5. Paying Agent to Hold Money in Trust. The Company shall require each Paying Agent other than the Trustee to agree in writing that the Paying Agent will hold in trust, for the benefit of Securityholders of any Series of Securities, or the Trustee, all money held by the Paying Agent for the payment of principal of or interest on the Series of Securities, and will promptly notify the Trustee of any default by the Company in making any such payment. While any such default continues, the Trustee may require a Paying Agent to pay all money held by it to the Trustee. The Company at any time may require a Paying Agent to pay all money held by it to the Trustee. Upon payment over to the Trustee, the Paying Agent (if other than the Company or a Subsidiary of the Company) shall have no further liability for the money. If the Company or a Subsidiary of the Company acts as Paying Agent, it shall segregate and hold in a separate trust fund for the benefit of Securityholders of any Series of Securities all money held by it as Paying Agent. Section 2.6. Securityholder Lists. The Trustee shall preserve in as current a form as is reasonably practicable the most recent list available to it of the names and addresses of Securityholders of each Series of Securities and shall otherwise comply with TIA § 312(a). If the Trustee is not the Registrar, the Company shall furnish, or shall cause the Registrar to furnish, to the Trustee at least ten days before each interest payment date, but in any event at least once every six months, and at such other times as the Trustee may request in writing a list, in such form and as of such date as the Trustee may reasonably require, of the names and addresses of Securityholders of each Series of Securities. Section 2.7. Transfer and Exchange. Where Securities of a Series are presented to the Registrar or a co-registrar with a request to register a transfer or to exchange them for an equal principal amount of Securities of the same Series, the Registrar shall register the transfer or make the exchange if its requirements for such transactions are met. To permit registrations of transfers and exchanges, the Trustee shall authenticate Securities at the Registrar's request. No service charge shall be made for any registration of transfer or exchange (except as otherwise expressly permitted herein), but the Company may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any transfer tax or similar governmental charge payable in connection therewith (other than any such transfer tax or similar governmental charge payable upon exchanges pursuant to Sections 2.11, 3.6 or 9.6). Every Security presented or surrendered for registration of transfer or for exchange shall (if so required by the Company or the Registrar) be duly endorsed, or be accompanied by a written instrument of transfer in form satisfactory to the Company and the Registrar duly executed, by the Holder thereof or his attorney duly authorized in writing. Neither the Company nor the Registrar shall be required (a) to issue, register the transfer of, or exchange Securities of any Series for the period beginning at the opening of business fifteen days immediately preceding the mailing of a notice of redemption of Securities of that Series selected for redemption and ending at the close of business on the day of such mailing, or (b) to register the transfer of or exchange Securities of any Series selected, called or being called for redemption as a whole or the portion being redeemed of any such Securities selected, called or being called for redemption in part. -9- Section 2.8. Mutilated, Destroyed, Lost and Stolen Securities. If any mutilated Security is surrendered to the Trustee, the Company shall execute and the Trustee shall authenticate and make available for delivery in exchange therefor a new Security of the same Series and of like tenor and principal amount and bearing a number not contemporaneously outstanding. If there shall be delivered to the Company and the Trustee (a) evidence to their satisfaction of the destruction, loss or theft of any Security and (b) such security or indemnity as may be required by them to save each of them and any agent of either of them harmless, then, in the absence of notice to the Company or the Trustee that such Security has been acquired by a bona fide purchaser, the Company shall execute and upon its request the Trustee shall authenticate and make available for delivery, in lieu of any such destroyed, lost or stolen Security, a new Security of the same Series and of like tenor and principal amount and bearing a number not contemporaneously outstanding. In case any such mutilated, destroyed, lost or stolen Security has become or is about to become due and payable, the Company in its discretion may, instead of issuing a new Security, pay such Security. Upon the issuance of any new Security under this Section, the Company may require the payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in relation thereto and any other expenses (including the fees and expenses of the Trustee) connected therewith. Every new Security of any Series issued pursuant to this Section in lieu of any destroyed, lost or stolen Security shall constitute an original additional contractual obligation of the Company, whether or not the destroyed, lost or stolen Security shall be at any time enforceable by anyone, and shall be entitled to all the benefits of this Indenture equally and proportionately with any and all other Securities of that Series duly issued hereunder. The provisions of this Section are exclusive and shall preclude (to the extent lawful) all other rights and remedies with respect to the replacement or payment of mutilated, destroyed, lost or stolen Securities. Section 2.9. Outstanding Securities. Subject to Section 2.10, the Securities outstanding at any time are all the Securities authenticated by the Trustee except for those canceled by it, those delivered to it for cancellation, those reductions in the interest in a Global Security effected by the Trustee in accordance with the provisions hereof and those described in this Section as not outstanding. If a Security is replaced pursuant to Section 2.8, it ceases to be outstanding until the Trustee receives proof satisfactory to it that the replaced Security is held by a bona fide purchaser. If the Paying Agent (other than the Company, a Subsidiary of the Company or an Affiliate of the Company) holds as of 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the date of Maturity of Securities of a Series or on any day thereafter (in the case money is deposited by the Company following the date of Maturity) money sufficient to pay such Securities payable on such date of Maturity or on any such later date, as the case may be, then on and after such date of Maturity or such later date, as the case may be, such Securities of the Series cease to be outstanding and interest on them ceases to accrue. A Security does not cease to be outstanding because the Company or an Affiliate of the Company holds the Security. In determining whether the Holders of the requisite principal amount of outstanding Securities have given any request, demand, authorization, direction, notice, consent or waiver hereunder, the principal amount of a Discount Security that shall be deemed to be outstanding for such purposes shall be the amount of the principal thereof that would be due and payable as of the date of such determination upon a declaration of acceleration of the Maturity thereof pursuant to Section 6.2. -10- Section 2.10. Treasury Securities. In determining whether the Holders of the required principal amount of Securities of a Series have concurred in any request, demand, authorization, direction, notice, consent or waiver, Securities of a Series owned by the Company or an Affiliate of the Company shall be disregarded, except that for the purposes of determining whether the Trustee shall be protected in relying on any such request, demand, authorization, direction, notice, consent or waiver only Securities of a Series that a Responsible Officer of the Trustee knows are so owned shall be so disregarded. Section 2.11. Temporary Securities. Until definitive Securities are ready for delivery, the Company may prepare and the Trustee shall authenticate temporary Securities upon a Company Order. Temporary Securities shall be substantially in the form of definitive Securities but may have variations that the Company considers appropriate for temporary Securities. Without unreasonable delay, the Company shall prepare and the Trustee upon request shall authenticate definitive Securities of the same Series and date of maturity in exchange for temporary Securities. Until so exchanged, temporary Securities shall have the same rights under this Indenture as the definitive Securities. Section 2.12. Cancellation. The Company at any time may deliver Securities to the Trustee for cancellation. The Registrar and the Paying Agent shall forward to the Trustee any Securities surrendered to them for registration of transfer, exchange, replacement or payment. The Trustee shall cancel all Securities surrendered for transfer, exchange, payment, replacement or cancellation and deliver such canceled Securities to the Company, unless the Company otherwise directs; provided that the Trustee shall not be required to destroy such Securities. The Company may not issue new Securities to replace Securities that it has paid or delivered to the Trustee for cancellation. Section 2.13. Defaulted Interest. If the Company defaults in a payment of interest on a Series of Securities, it shall pay the defaulted interest, plus, to the extent permitted by law, any interest payable on the defaulted interest, to the persons who are Securityholders of the Series on a subsequent special record date. The Company shall fix such special record date and the related payment date. At least 15 days before such special record date, the Company shall mail to the Trustee and to each Securityholder of the Series a notice that states such special record date, the related payment date and the amount of interest to be paid. The Company may pay defaulted interest in any other lawful manner. Section 2.14. Special Record Dates. The Company may, but shall not be obligated to, set a record date for the purpose of determining the identity of Holders entitled to consent to any supplement, amendment or waiver permitted by this Indenture. If a record date is fixed, the Holders of such Series and Securities outstanding on such record date, and no other Holders, shall be entitled to consent to such supplement, amendment or waiver or revoke any consent previously given, whether or not such Holders remain Holders after such record date. No consent shall be valid or effective for more than 90 days after such record date unless consents from Holders of the principal amount of such Series and Securities required hereunder for such amendment or waiver to be effective shall have also been given and not revoked within such 90-day period. The Company may, but shall not be obligated to, fix any day as a record date for the purpose of determining the Holders of any Series of Securities entitled to join in the giving or making of any notice of Default, any declaration of acceleration, any request to institute proceedings or any other similar direction. If a record date is fixed, the Holders of such Series and Securities outstanding on such record date, and no other Holders, shall be entitled to join in such notice, declaration, request or direction, whether or not such Holders remain Holders after such record date; provided, however, that no such action shall be effective hereunder unless taken on or prior to the date 90 days after such record date. -11- To the extent reasonably practicable, the Company shall give the Trustee a 15-day advance written notice of any special record date set in accordance with this Section 2.14. Section 2.15. Global Securities. Terms of Securities. A Board Resolution, a supplemental indenture hereto or an Officers' Certificate shall establish whether the Securities of a Series shall be issued in whole or in part in the form of one or more Global Securities and the Depository for such Global Security or Securities. Transfer and Exchange. Notwithstanding any provisions to the contrary contained in Section 2.7 of the Indenture and in addition thereto, any Global Security shall be exchangeable pursuant to Section 2.7 of the Indenture for Securities registered in the names of Holders other than the Depository for such Security or its nominee only if (i) such Depository notifies the Company that it is unwilling or unable to continue as Depository for such Global Security or if at any time such Depository ceases to be a clearing agency registered under the Exchange Act, and, in either case, the Company fails to appoint a successor Depository registered as a clearing agency under the Exchange Act within 90 days of such event, (ii) the Company executes and delivers to the Trustee an Officers' Certificate to the effect that such Global Security shall be so exchangeable (subject to the procedures of the Depository) or (iii) an Event of Default with respect to the Securities represented by such Global Security shall have happened and be continuing. Any Global Security that is exchangeable pursuant to the preceding sentence shall be exchangeable for Securities registered in such names as the Depository shall direct in writing in an aggregate principal amount equal to the principal amount of the Global Security with like tenor and terms. Except as provided in this Section 2.15(b), a Global Security may not be transferred except as a whole by the Depository with respect to such Global Security to a nominee of such Depository, by a nominee of such Depository to such Depository or another nominee of such Depository or by the Depository or any such nominee to a successor Depository or a nominee of such a successor Depository. (c) Legend.Any Global Security issued hereunder shall bear a legend in substantially the following form: "Unless this certificate is presented by an authorized representative of The Depository Trust Company, a New York corporation ("DTC"), New York, New York, to the issuer or its agent for registration of transfer, exchange or payment, and any certificate issued is registered in the name of Cede & Co. or such other name as may be requested by an authorized representative of DTC (and any payment is made to Cede & Co. or such other entity as may be requested by an authorized representative of DTC), ANY TRANSFER, PLEDGE OR OTHER USE HEREOF FOR VALUE OR OTHERWISE BY OR TO ANY PERSON IS WRONGFUL inasmuch as the registered owner hereof, Cede & Co. has an interest herein." "Transfer of this Global Security shall be limited to transfers in whole, but not in part, to DTC, to nominees of DTC or to a successor thereof or such successor's nominee and limited to transfers made in accordance with the restrictions set forth in the Indenture referred to herein." Acts of Holders. The Depository, as a Holder, may appoint agents and otherwise authorize participants to give or take any request, demand, authorization, direction, notice, consent, waiver or other action which a Holder is entitled to give or take under the Indenture. Payments. Notwithstanding the other provisions of this Indenture, unless otherwise specified as contemplated by Section 2.2, payment of the principal of and interest, if any, on any Global Security shall be made to the Holder thereof. Consents, Declaration and Directions. Except as provided in Section 2.15(e), the Company, the Trustee and any Agent shall treat a person as the Holder of such principal amount of outstanding Securities of such Series represented by a Global Security as shall be specified in a written statement of the Depository with respect to such Global Security, for purposes of obtaining any consents, declarations, waivers or directions required to be given by the Holders pursuant to this Indenture. -12- Section 2.16. CUSIP Numbers. The Company in issuing the Securities may use "CUSIP" and/or other similar security identifying numbers (if then generally in use), and, if so, the Trustee shall use "CUSIP" numbers (and/or any such other security identifying numbers) in notices of redemption as a convenience to Holders; provided that any such notice may state that no representation is made as to the correctness of such numbers either as printed on the Securities or as contained in any notice of a redemption and that reliance may be placed only on the other elements of identification printed on the Securities, and any such redemption shall not be affected by any defect in or omission of such numbers. Section 2.17. Persons Deemed Owners. Prior to due presentment of a Security for registration of transfer, the Company, the Trustee and any agent of the Company or the Trustee may treat the person in whose name such Security is registered in the register kept by the Registrar as the owner of such Security for the purpose of receiving payment of principal of and (subject to the record date provisions thereof) interest on and any Additional Amounts with respect to, such Security and for all other purposes whatsoever, whether or not any payment with respect to such Security shall be overdue, and none of the Company, the Trustee or any agent of the Company or the Trustee shall be affected by notice to the contrary. The Company, the Trustee and any agent of the Company or the Trustee may treat the bearer of a Bearer Security as the absolute owner thereof for the purpose of receiving payment of principal of and interest on and any Additional Amounts with respect to, such Security and for all other purposes whatsoever, whether or not any payment with respect to such Security shall be overdue, and none of the Company, the Trustee or any agent of the Company or the Trustee shall be affected by notice to the contrary. No holder of any beneficial interest in any Global Security held on its behalf by a Depository shall have any rights under this Indenture with respect to such Global Security, and such Depository may be treated by the Company, the Trustee and any agent of the Company or the Trustee as the owner of such Global Security for all purposes whatsoever. None of the Company, the Trustee, any Paying Agent or the Registrar will have any responsibility or liability for any aspect of the records relating to or payments made on account of beneficial ownership interests of a Global Security or for maintaining, supervising or reviewing any records relating to such beneficial ownership interests. ARTICLE III. REDEMPTION Section 3.1. Notice to Trustee. The Company may, with respect to any Series of Securities, reserve the right to redeem and pay the Series of Securities or may covenant to redeem and pay the Series of Securities or any part thereof prior to the Stated Maturity thereof at such time and on such terms as provided for in such Securities. If a Series of Securities is redeemable and the Company wants or is obligated to redeem prior to the Stated Maturity thereof all or part of the Series of Securities pursuant to the terms of such Securities, it shall notify the Trustee of the redemption date and the principal amount of Series of Securities to be redeemed. The Company shall give the notice at least 35 days before the redemption date (or such shorter notice as may be acceptable to the Trustee). Section 3.2. Selection of Securities to be Redeemed. Unless otherwise indicated for a particular Series by a Board Resolution, a supplemental indenture or an Officer's Certificate, if less than all the Securities of a Series are to be redeemed, the Trustee shall select the Securities of the Series to be redeemed by such method as the Trustee shall deem fair and appropriate. -13- In the event of partial redemption, the Trustee shall make the selection from Securities of the Series outstanding not previously called for redemption. The Trustee may select for redemption a portion of the principal amount of any Security of such Series; provided that the unredeemed portion of the principal amount of any Security shall be in an authorized denomination (which shall not be less than the minimum authorized denomination) for such Security. Provisions of this Indenture that apply to Securities of a Series called for redemption also apply to portions of Securities of that Series called for redemption. Section 3.3. Notice of Redemption. Unless otherwise indicated for a particular Series by Board Resolution, a supplemental indenture hereto or an Officers' Certificate, at least 30 days but not more than 60 days before a redemption date, the Company shall mail a notice of redemption by first-class mail to each Holder whose Securities are to be redeemed and if any Bearer Securities are outstanding, publish on one occasion a notice in an Authorized Newspaper, except that redemption notices may be mailed more than 60 days prior to a redemption date if the notice is issued in connection with a defeasance of the Series of Securities or a satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture pursuant to Articles VIII or XI hereof. The notice shall identify the Securities of the Series to be redeemed and shall state: the redemption date; the redemption price (or if not then ascertainable, the manner of calculation thereof); the name and address of the Paying Agent; that Securities of the Series called for redemption must be surrendered to the Paying Agent to collect the redemption price; that interest on Securities of the Series called for redemption ceases to accrue on and after the redemption date; the CUSIP number, if any; and any other information as may be required by the terms of the particular Series or the Securities of a Series being redeemed. Any notice of redemption may be given prior to the redemption thereof, any such redemption of notice may, at the Company's discretion, be subject to one or more conditions precedent, including, but not limited to, completion of a qualified equity offering or other corporation transaction. At the Company's request, the Trustee shall give the notice of redemption in the Company's name and at its expense. Section 3.4. Effect of Notice of Redemption. Once notice of redemption is mailed or published as provided in Section 3.3, Securities of a Series called for redemption become due and payable on the redemption date and at the redemption price specified in such notice. If money sufficient to pay the redemption price of and accrued interest on the Securities of a Series to be redeemed is deposited with the Trustee on or before the redemption date, on and after the redemption date interest will cease to accrue on the Securities of a Series (or such portions thereof) called for redemption and such Securities will cease to be outstanding. Upon surrender to the Paying Agent, such Securities shall be paid at the redemption price plus accrued interest to the redemption date; provided that, unless otherwise specified with respect to such Securities pursuant to Section 2.2 hereof, installments of interest whose Stated Maturity is on or prior to the redemption date shall be payable to the Holders of such Securities (or one or more predecessor Securities) registered at the close of business on the relevant record date therefor according to their terms and the terms of this Indenture. -14- Section 3.5. Deposit of Redemption Price. On or before the redemption date, the Company shall deposit with the Paying Agent money sufficient to pay the redemption price of and accrued interest, if any, on all Securities to be redeemed on that date. Section 3.6. Securities Redeemed in Part. Upon surrender of a Security that is redeemed in part, the Trustee shall authenticate for the Holder a new Security of the same Series and the same maturity equal in principal amount to the unredeemed portion of the Security surrendered. ARTICLE IV. COVENANTS Section 4.1. Payment of Principal and Interest. The Company covenants and agrees for the benefit of the Holders of each Series of Securities that it will pay or cause to be paid the principal of, and premium, if any, and interest on, the Securities of that Series on the dates and in the manner provided in such Securities. Principal of, and premium, if any, and interest on any Series of Securities will be considered paid on the date due if the Paying Agent, if other than the Company or a Subsidiary thereof, holds as of 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the due date money deposited by the Company in immediately available funds and designated for and sufficient to pay all principal, premium, if any, and interest then due. The Company covenants and agrees for the benefit of the Holders of each Series of Securities that it will pay interest (including post-petition interest in any proceeding under any Bankruptcy Law) on overdue principal with respect to such Securities at the rate specified therefor in the Securities; it will pay interest (including post-petition interest in any proceeding under any Bankruptcy Law) on overdue installments of interest (without regard to any applicable grace period) at the same rate to the extent lawful. Section 4.2. Additional Amounts. If any Securities of a Series provide for the payment of Additional Amounts, the Company agrees to pay to the Holder of any such Security Additional Amounts as provided in or pursuant to this Indenture or such Securities. Whenever in this Indenture there is mentioned, in any context, the payment of the principal of or interest on, or in respect of, any Security of any Series, such mention shall be deemed to include mention of the payment of Additional Amounts provided by the terms of such Series established hereby or pursuant hereto to the extent that, in such context, Additional Amounts are, were or would be payable in respect thereof pursuant to such terms, and express mention of the payment of Additional Amounts (if applicable) in any provision hereof shall not be construed as excluding Additional Amounts in those provisions hereof where such express mention is not made. Section 4.3. Maintenance of Office or Agency. The Company covenants and agrees for the benefit of the Holders of each Series of Securities that it will maintain an office or agency (which may be an office of the Trustee for such Securities or an Affiliate of such Trustee, Registrar for such Securities or co-registrar) where such Securities may be surrendered for registration of transfer or for exchange and where notices and demands to or upon the Company in respect of such Securities and this Indenture may be served. The Company will give prompt written notice to the Trustee for such Securities of the location, and any change in the location, of such office or agency. If at any time the Company fails to maintain any such required office or agency or fails to furnish such Trustee with the address thereof, such presentations, surrenders, notices and demands may be made or served at the Corporate Trust Office of such Trustee. -15- The Company may also from time to time designate one or more other offices or agencies where Holders of a Series of Securities may present or surrender such Securities for any or all such purposes and may from time to time rescind such designations. The Company will give prompt written notice to the Trustee for such Series of Securities of any such designation or rescission and of any change in the location of any such other office or agency. With respect to each Series of Securities, the Company hereby designates the Corporate Trust Office of the Trustee for such Securities as one such office or agency of the Company in accordance with Section 2.4 hereof. Section 4.4. SEC Reports. Unless otherwise specified with respect to Securities of a particular Series pursuant to Section 2.2, the Company will, if and to the extent required under the TIA, so long as any securities of a particular Series are outstanding: make available to the Trustee and the Holders of Securities copies of the annual reports and of the information, documents and other reports which the Company may be required to file with the SEC pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, provided that for this purpose the filing with the SEC of such reports, information and documents shall be sufficient; or if the Company is not then subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, make available to the Trustee and the Holders of the Securities (including by means of a public or private website), substantially similar periodic information (excluding exhibits) which would be required to be included in periodic reports on Form 10-K,10-Q and 8-K (or any successor form or forms) under the Exchange Act within the time periods set forth in the applicable SEC rules and regulations as if the Company were a non-accelerated filer as defined in such applicable SEC rules and regulations, provided that in each case such information may be subject to exclusions if the Company in good faith determines that such excluded information would not to be material to the interests of the holders of any Series of Securities. The delivery of such reports, information and documents to the Trustee pursuant to this Section 4.4 is for informational purposes only and the Trustee's receipt of such shall not constitute constructive notice of any information contained therein or determinable from information contained therein, including the Company's compliance with any of its covenants hereunder (as to which the Trustee is entitled to rely exclusively on Officer's Certificates). Section 4.5. Compliance Certificate. The Company and each Guarantor of any Series of Securities (to the extent that such guarantor is so required under the TIA) shall deliver to the Trustee with respect to such Series, within 120 days after the end of each fiscal year, an Officers' Certificate stating that a review of the activities of the Company and its Subsidiaries during the preceding fiscal year has been made under the supervision of the signing Officers with a view to determining whether the Company has kept, observed, performed and fulfilled its obligations under this Indenture, and further stating, as to each such Officer signing such certificate, that to the best of his or her knowledge the Company has kept, observed, performed and fulfilled each and every covenant contained in this Indenture and is not in default in the performance or observance of any of the terms, provisions and conditions of this Indenture (or, if a Default or Event of Default has occurred, describing all such Defaults or Events of Default of which he or she may have knowledge and what action the Company is taking or proposes to take with respect thereto) and that to the best of his or her knowledge no event has occurred and remains in existence by reason of which payments on account of the principal of or interest, if any, on the Series of Securities is prohibited or if such event has occurred, a description of the event and what action the Company is taking or proposes to take with respect thereto. So long as any Series of Securities is outstanding, the Company will deliver to the Trustee with respect to such Series, forthwith upon any Officer becoming aware of any Default or Event of Default, an Officers' Certificate specifying such Default or Event of Default and what action the Company is taking or proposes to take with respect thereto. -16- Section 4.6. Taxes. The Company covenants and agrees for the benefit of the Holders of each Series of Securities that it will pay, and will cause each of its Subsidiaries to pay, prior to delinquency, all material taxes, assessments, and governmental levies except such as are contested in good faith and by appropriate proceedings or where the failure to effect such payment is not adverse in any material respect to the Holders of such Securities. Section 4.7. Stay, Extension and Usury Laws. The Company covenants and agrees for the benefit of the Holders of each Series of Securities (to the extent that it may lawfully do so) that it will not, and each Guarantor of such Securities will not, at any time insist upon, plead, or in any manner whatsoever claim or take the benefit or advantage of, any stay, extension or usury law wherever enacted, now or at any time hereafter in force, that may affect the covenants or the performance of this Indenture; and the Company and each such Guarantor (to the extent that it may lawfully do so) hereby expressly waives all benefit or advantage of any such law, and covenants that it will not, by resort to any such law, hinder, delay or impede the execution of any power herein granted to the Trustee for such Securities, but will suffer and permit the execution of every such power as though no such law has been enacted. Section 4.8. Corporate Existence. Subject to Article V hereof, the Company covenants and agrees for the benefit of the Holders of each Series of Securities that it shall do or cause to be done all things necessary to preserve and keep in full force and effect its legal existence and rights and franchises; provided, however, that the foregoing shall not obligate the Company to preserve any such right or franchise if the Company shall determine that the preservation thereof is no longer desirable in the conduct of its business and that the loss thereof is not disadvantageous in any material respect to any Holder. ARTICLE V. SUCCESSORS Section 5.1. Merger, Consolidation, or Sale of Assets. The Company covenants and agrees for the benefit of the Holders of each Series of Securities that it shall not, directly or indirectly: (a) consolidate or merge with or into another person (whether or not the Company is the surviving corporation) or (b) sell, assign, transfer, lease, convey or otherwise dispose of all or substantially all of the properties or assets of the Company and its Subsidiaries taken as a whole, in one or more related transactions, to another person, unless: the Company shall be the continuing entity, or the resulting, surviving or transferee person shall be a corporation, partnership, limited liability company, trust or other entity organized and validly existing under the laws of any domestic or foreign jurisdiction, and such successor person (if not the Company) shall expressly assume, by an indenture supplemental hereto, executed and delivered to the Trustee, in form reasonably satisfactory to the Trustee, all the obligations of the Company under the Securities and this Indenture and, for each Security that by its terms provides for conversion, shall have provided for the right to convert such Security in accordance with its terms; immediately after such transaction, no Default or Event of Default exists; and -17- the Company shall deliver to the Trustee an Officers' Certificate and an Opinion of Counsel, each stating that such consolidation, merger, sale, assignment, transfer, lease, conveyance or other disposition and, if a supplemental indenture is required in connection with such transaction, such supplemental indenture comply with this Article V and that all conditions precedent herein provided for relating to such transaction have been complied with. This Section 5.1 will not apply to: a merger of the Company with an Affiliate solely for the purpose of reincorporating the Company in another jurisdiction; or any consolidation or merger, or any sale, assignment, transfer, conveyance, lease or other disposition of assets between or among the Company and its Subsidiaries. Section 5.2. Successor Person Substituted. Upon any consolidation or merger, or any sale, assignment, transfer, lease, conveyance or other disposition of all or substantially all of the properties or assets of the Company in a transaction that is subject to, and that complies with the provisions of, Section 5.1 hereof, the successor person formed by such consolidation or into or with which the Company is merged or to which such sale, assignment, transfer, lease, conveyance or other disposition is made shall succeed to, and be substituted for (so that from and after the date of such consolidation, merger, sale, assignment, transfer, lease, conveyance or other disposition, the provisions of this Indenture referring to the "Company" shall refer instead to the successor person and not to the Company), and may exercise every right and power of the Company under this Indenture with the same effect as if such successor person had been named as the Company herein; provided, however, that the predecessor Company shall not be relieved from the obligation to pay the principal of and interest on any Series of Securities except in the case of a sale of all of the Company's assets in a transaction that is subject to, and that complies with the provisions of, Section 5.1 hereof. ARTICLE VI. DEFAULTS AND REMEDIES Section 6.1. Events of Default. "Event of Default," wherever used herein with respect to Securities of any Series, means any one of the following events, unless in the establishing Board Resolution, supplemental indenture or Officers' Certificate, it is provided that such Series shall not have the benefit of said Event of Default: default in the payment of any interest on any Security of that Series when it becomes due and payable, and continuance of such default for a period of 30 days; or default in payment when due of the principal of, or premium, if any, on any Security of that Series; or default, for 90 days after receipt of written notice given by the Trustee or the Holders of not less than 25% in principal amount of the Securities of that Series then outstanding, in the performance or breach of any Covenant for the benefit of the holders of the Securities of that Series (other than a default referred to in clauses (a) and (b) above and other than a Covenant which has been included in this Indenture solely for the benefit of any Series of Securities other than that Series); or the Company pursuant to or within the meaning of any Bankruptcy Law: commences a voluntary case, -18- consents to the entry of an order for relief against it in an involuntary case, consents to the appointment of a Custodian of it or for all or substantially all of its property, makes a general assignment for the benefit of its creditors, or generally is unable to pay its debts as the same become due; or a court of competent jurisdiction enters an order or decree under any Bankruptcy Law that: is for relief against the Company in an involuntary case, appoints a Custodian of the Company or for all or substantially all of its property, or orders the liquidation of the Company, and the order or decree remains unstayed and in effect for 60 days; or any other Event of Default provided with respect to Securities of that Series, which is specified in a Board Resolution, a supplemental indenture hereto or an Officers' Certificate, in accordance with Section 2.2. The term "Bankruptcy Law" means title 11, U.S. Code or any similar Federal or State law for the relief of debtors. The term "Custodian" means any receiver, trustee, assignee, liquidator or similar official under any Bankruptcy Law. A Default under clause (d) above is not an Event of Default with respect to a particular Series of Securities until the Trustee notifies the Company, or the Holders of more than 25% in principal amount of the then outstanding Securities of that Series notify the Company and the Trustee of the Default, and the Company does not cure the Default within 90 days after receipt of the notice. The notice must specify the Default, demand that it be remedied and state that the notice is a "Notice of Default." Such notice shall be given by the Trustee if so requested in writing by the Holders of more than 25% of the principal amount of the then outstanding Securities of that Series. Section 6.2. Acceleration. If an Event of Default with respect to Securities of any Series at the time outstanding occurs and is continuing (other than an Event of Default referred to in Section 6.1(e) or (f)) then in every such case the Trustee or the Holders of more than 25% in principal amount of the outstanding Securities of that Series may declare the principal amount (or, if any Securities of that Series are Discount Securities, such portion of the principal amount as may be specified in the terms of such Securities) of and accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on all of the Securities of that Series to be due and payable immediately, by a notice in writing to the Company (and to the Trustee if given by Holders), and upon any such declaration such principal amount (or specified amount) and accrued and unpaid interest, if any, shall become immediately due and payable. If an Event of Default specified in Section 6.1(e) or (f) shall occur, the principal amount (or specified amount) of and accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on all outstanding Securities shall ipso facto become and be immediately due and payable without any declaration or other act on the part of the Trustee or any Holder. At any time after such a declaration of acceleration with respect to any Series has been made, the Holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding Securities of that Series, by written notice to the Company and the Trustee, may rescind and annul such declaration and its consequences if the rescission would not conflict with any judgment or decree of a court of competent jurisdiction. No such rescission shall affect any subsequent Default or impair any right consequent thereon. -19- Section 6.3. Other Remedies. If an Event of Default with respect to Securities of any Series at the time outstanding occurs and is continuing, the Trustee may pursue any available remedy to collect the payment of principal of and, premium, if any, and interest on such Securities or to enforce the performance of any provision of such Securities or this Indenture. The Trustee for such Securities may maintain a proceeding even if it does not possess any of such Securities or does not produce any of them in the proceeding. A delay or omission by the Trustee or any Holder of Securities in exercising any right or remedy accruing upon an Event of Default shall not impair the right or remedy or constitute a waiver of or acquiescence in the Event of Default. All remedies are cumulative to the extent permitted by law. Section 6.4. Waiver of Past Defaults. Holders of not less than a majority in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Securities of any Series by notice to the Trustee for such Securities may on behalf of the Holders of all of such Securities waive an existing Default or Event of Default with respect to such Securities and its consequences hereunder, except a continuing Default or Event of Default in the payment of the principal of, or premium, if any, or interest on, such Securities or in respect of a covenant or provision hereof which under Article IX cannot be modified or amended without the consent of the Holder of each outstanding Security of the Series affected; provided, however, that the Holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Securities of any Series may rescind an acceleration of such Securities and its consequences, including any related payment default that resulted from such acceleration, in accordance with Section 6.2. Upon any such waiver, such Default shall cease to exist, and any Event of Default arising therefrom shall be deemed to have been cured for every purpose of this Indenture; but no such waiver shall extend to any subsequent or other Default or impair any right consequent thereon. Section 6.5. Control by Majority. Holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Securities of any Series may direct the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for exercising any remedy available to the Trustee for such Securities or exercising any trust or power conferred on it. However, the Trustee for any Series of Securities may refuse to follow any direction that conflicts with law or this Indenture that such Trustee determines may be unduly prejudicial to the rights of other Holders of such Securities or that may involve the Trustee in personal liability. Section 6.6. Limitation on Suits. A Holder of any Series of Securities may pursue a remedy with respect to this Indenture or such Securities only if: such Holder gives to the Trustee for such Securities written notice that an Event of Default with respect to such Series is continuing; Holders of more than 25% in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Securities of such Series make a written request to the Trustee for such Securities to pursue the remedy; such Holder or Holders offer and, if requested, provide to the Trustee for such Securities security or indemnity reasonably satisfactory to such Trustee against any loss, liability or expense; such Trustee does not comply with the request within 90 days after receipt of the request and the offer of security or indemnity; and during such 90-day period, Holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Securities of such Series do not give such Trustee a direction inconsistent with such request. -20- A Holder of any Series of Securities may not use this Indenture to prejudice the rights of another Holder of such Series of Securities or to obtain a preference or priority over another Holder of Securities of such Series. Section 6.7. Rights of Holders of Securities to Receive Payment. Notwithstanding any other provision of this Indenture, the right of any Holder of a Security of any Series to receive payment of principal of and, premium, if any, and interest on such Securities, on or after the respective due dates expressed in such Securities (including, if applicable, in connection with an offer to purchase), or to bring suit for the enforcement of any such payment on or after such respective dates, shall not be impaired or affected without the consent of such Holder. Section 6.8. Collection Suit by Trustee. If an Event of Default specified in Section 6.1(a), (b) or (c) hereof with respect to Securities of any Series occurs and is continuing, the Trustee for such Securities is authorized to recover judgment in its own name and as trustee of an express trust against the Company for the whole amount of principal of and, premium, if any, and interest remaining unpaid on, such Securities and interest on overdue principal and, to the extent lawful, overdue interest and such further amount as shall be sufficient to cover the costs and expenses of collection, including the reasonable compensation, expenses, disbursements and advances of such Trustee, its agents and counsel. Section 6.9. Trustee May File Proofs of Claim. The Trustee for each Series of Securities is authorized to file such proofs of claim and other papers or documents as may be necessary or advisable in order to have the claims of such Trustee (including any claim for the reasonable compensation, expenses, disbursements and advances of such Trustee, its agents and counsel) and the Holders of the Securities for which it acts as trustee allowed in any judicial proceedings relative to the Company (or any other obligor upon such Securities), its creditors or its property and shall be entitled and empowered to collect, receive and distribute any money or other property payable or deliverable on any such claims and any custodian in any such judicial proceeding is hereby authorized by each Holder of such Securities to make such payments to such Trustee, and in the event that such Trustee shall consent to the making of such payments directly to such Holders, to pay to such Trustee any amount due to it for the reasonable compensation, expenses, disbursements and advances of such Trustee, its agents and counsel, and any other amounts due such Trustee under the Indenture. To the extent that the payment of any such compensation, expenses, disbursements and advances of such Trustee, its agents and counsel, and any other amounts due such Trustee out of the estate in any such proceeding, shall be denied for any reason, payment of the same shall be secured by a Lien on, and shall be paid out of, any and all distributions, dividends, money, securities and other properties that such Holders may be entitled to receive in such proceeding whether in liquidation or under any plan of reorganization or arrangement or otherwise. Nothing herein contained shall be deemed to authorize such Trustee to authorize or consent to or accept or adopt on behalf of any Holder for which it acts as trustee any plan of reorganization, arrangement, adjustment or composition affecting the Securities or the rights of such Holder, or to authorize such Trustee to vote in respect of the claim of any such Holder in any such proceeding. Section 6.10. Priorities. If the Trustee of any Series of Securities collects any money pursuant to this Article VI, it shall pay out the money in the following order: First: to the Trustee, its agents and attorneys for amounts due under the Indenture, including payment of all compensation, expenses and liabilities incurred, and all advances made, by the Trustee and the costs and expenses of collection; Second: to Holders of such Securities for amounts due and unpaid on such Securities for principal, premium, if any, and interest, ratably, without preference or priority of any kind, according to the amounts due and payable on such Securities for principal, premium, if any and interest, respectively; and -21- Third: to the Company or to such party as a court of competent jurisdiction shall direct. Subject to Section 2.14 hereof, the Trustee may fix a record date and payment date for any payment to Holders of Securities pursuant to this Section 6.10. Section 6.11. Undertaking for Costs. In any suit for the enforcement of any right or remedy under this Indenture or in any suit against any Trustee for any action taken or omitted by it as a trustee, a court in its discretion may require the filing by any party litigant in the suit of an undertaking to pay the costs of the suit, and the court in its discretion may assess reasonable costs, including reasonable attorneys' fees, against any party litigant in the suit, having due regard to the merits and good faith of the claims or defenses made by the party litigant. This Section 6.11 does not apply to a suit by the Trustee, a suit by a Holder of a Security pursuant to Section 6.6 hereof, or a suit by Holders of more than 10% in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding Securities of any Series. ARTICLE VII. TRUSTEE Section 7.1. Duties of Trustee. Subject to Section 7.2(h), if an Event of Default has occurred and is continuing, the Trustee shall exercise the rights and powers vested in it by this Indenture and use the same degree of care and skill in their exercise as a prudent person would exercise or use under the circumstances in the conduct of such person's own affairs. Except during the continuance of an Event of Default: The Trustee need perform only those duties that are specifically set forth in this Indenture and no others. In the absence of bad faith on its part, the Trustee may conclusively rely, as to the truth of the statements and the correctness of the opinions expressed therein, upon Officers' Certificates or Opinions of Counsel furnished to the Trustee and conforming to the requirements of this Indenture; however, in the case of any such Officers' Certificates or Opinions of Counsel which by any provisions hereof are specifically required to be furnished to the Trustee, the Trustee shall examine such Officers' Certificates and Opinions of Counsel to determine whether or not they conform to the requirements of this Indenture. The Trustee may not be relieved from liability for its own negligent action, its own negligent failure to act or its own willful misconduct, except

that: This paragraph does not limit the effect of paragraph (b) of this Section. The Trustee shall not be liable for any error of judgment made in good faith by a Responsible Officer, unless it is proved that the Trustee was negligent in ascertaining the pertinent facts. The Trustee shall not be liable with respect to any action taken, suffered or omitted to be taken by it with respect to Securities of any Series in good faith in accordance with the direction of the Holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding Securities of such Series relating to the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for any remedy available to the Trustee, or exercising any trust or power conferred upon the Trustee, under this Indenture with respect to the Securities of such Series. -22- Every provision of this Indenture that in any way relates to the Trustee is subject to paragraph (a), (b) and (c) of this Section. The Trustee may refuse to perform any duty or exercise any right or power at the request or direction of any Holder unless it receives indemnity satisfactory to it against any loss, liability or expense. The Trustee shall not be liable for interest on any money received by it except as the Trustee may agree in writing with the Company. Money held in trust by the Trustee need not be segregated from other funds except to the extent required by law. No provision of this Indenture shall require the Trustee to risk its own funds or otherwise incur any financial liability in the performance of any of its duties, or in the exercise of any of its rights or powers, if it shall have reasonable grounds for believing that repayment of such funds or adequate indemnity against such risk is not reasonably assured to it. The Paying Agent, the Registrar and any authenticating agent shall be entitled to the protections, immunities and standard of care as are set forth in paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of this Section with respect to the Trustee. Section 7.2. Rights of Trustee. The Trustee may rely on and shall be protected in acting or refraining from acting upon any document believed by it to be genuine and to have been signed or presented by the proper person. The Trustee need not investigate any fact or matter stated in the document. Before the Trustee acts or refrains from acting, it may require an Officers' Certificate. The Trustee shall not be liable for any action it takes or omits to take in good faith in reliance on such Officers' Certificate. The Trustee may act through agents and shall not be responsible for the misconduct or negligence of any agent appointed with due care. No Depository shall be deemed an agent of the Trustee and the Trustee shall not be responsible for any act or omission by any Depository. The Trustee shall not be liable for any action it takes or omits to take in good faith which it believes to be authorized or within its rights or powers, provided that the Trustee's conduct does not constitute negligence or bad faith. The Trustee shall be under no obligation to exercise any of the rights or powers vested in it by this Indenture at the request or direction of any of the Holders of Securities unless such Holders shall have offered to the Trustee reasonable security or indemnity against the costs, expenses and liabilities which might be incurred by it in compliance with such request or direction. The Trustee may consult with counsel of its selection and the advice of such counsel or any Opinion of Counsel shall be full and complete authorization and protection in respect of any action taken, suffered or omitted by it hereunder without negligence and in good faith and in reliance thereon. The Trustee shall not be bound to make any investigation into the facts or matters stated in any resolution, certificate, statement, instrument, opinion, report, notice, request, direction, consent, order, bond, debenture, note, other evidence of indebtedness or other paper or document, but the Trustee, in its discretion, may make such further inquiry or investigation into such facts or matters as it may see fit. -23- The Trustee shall not be deemed to have notice of any Default or Event of Default unless a Responsible Officer of the Trustee has actual knowledge thereof or unless written notice of any event which is in fact such a default is received by the Trustee at the Corporate Trust Office of the Trustee, and such notice references the Securities generally or the Securities of a particular Series and this Indenture. The Trustee shall not be required to provide any bond or surety with respect to the execution of these trusts and powers. Section 7.3. Individual Rights of Trustee. The Trustee in its individual or any other capacity may become the owner or pledgee of Securities and may otherwise deal with the Company or an Affiliate of the Company with the same rights it would have if it were not Trustee. Any Agent may do the same with like rights. The Trustee is also subject to Sections 7.10 and 7.11. Section 7.4. Trustee's Disclaimer. The Trustee makes no representation as to the validity or adequacy of this Indenture or the Securities, it shall not be accountable for the Company's use of the proceeds from the Securities, and it shall not be responsible for any statement in the Securities other than its authentication of such Securities. Section 7.5. Notice of Defaults. If a Default or Event of Default occurs and is continuing with respect to the Securities of any Series and if it is known to a Responsible Officer of the Trustee, the Trustee shall mail to each Securityholder of the Securities of that Series and, if any Bearer Securities are outstanding, mail in the manner provided by in TIA 313(c), notice of a Default or Event of Default within 90 days after it occurs. Except in the case of a Default or Event of Default in payment of principal of or interest on any Security of any Series, the Trustee may withhold the notice if and so long as its corporate trust committee or a committee of its Responsible Officers in good faith determines that withholding the notice is in the interests of Securityholders of that Series. Section 7.6. Reports by Trustee to Holders. Within 60 days after May 15 in each year following the issuance of a Series of Securities under this Indenture, the Trustee shall transmit by mail to all Securityholders, as their names and addresses appear on the register kept by the Registrar and, if any Bearer Securities are outstanding, transmit by mail in accordance with TIA § 313(c), a brief report dated as of such May 15, in accordance with, and to the extent required under, TIA § 313(a). A copy of each report at the time of its mailing to Securityholders of any Series shall be filed by the Trustee with the SEC and each stock exchange on which the Securities of that Series are listed, if any. The Company shall promptly notify the Trustee when Securities of any Series are listed on any stock exchange. Section 7.7. Compensation and Indemnity. The Company shall pay to the Trustee from time to time such compensation for its services as the Company and the Trustee shall agree upon in writing. The Trustee's compensation shall not be limited by any law on compensation of a trustee of an express trust. The Company shall reimburse the Trustee upon request for all reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incurred by it. Such expenses shall include the reasonable compensation and expenses of the Trustee's agents and counsel. The Company shall indemnify each of the Trustee and any predecessor Trustee (including the cost of defending itself) against any loss, liability or expense, including taxes (other than taxes based upon, measured by or determined by the income of the Trustee) incurred by it except as set forth in the next paragraph in the performance of its duties under this Indenture as Trustee or Agent. The Trustee shall notify the Company promptly of any claim for which it may seek indemnity. The Company shall defend the claim and the Trustee shall cooperate in the defense. The Trustee may have one separate counsel and the Company shall pay the reasonable fees and expenses of such counsel. The Company need not pay for any settlement made without its consent, which consent shall not be unreasonably withheld. This indemnification shall apply to officers, directors, employees, shareholders and agents of the Trustee. -24- The Company need not reimburse any expense or indemnify against any loss or liability incurred by the Trustee or by any officer, director, employee, shareholder or agent of the Trustee through negligence or bad faith. To secure the Company's payment obligations in this Section, the Trustee shall have a lien prior to the Securities of any Series on all money or property held or collected by the Trustee pursuant to Section 8.4, except that held in trust to pay principal of and interest on particular Securities of that Series. When the Trustee incurs expenses or renders services after an Event of Default specified in Section 6.1(e) or (f) occurs, the expenses and the compensation for the services are intended to constitute expenses of administration under any Bankruptcy Law. The provisions of this Section shall survive the termination of this Indenture. Section 7.8. Replacement of Trustee. A resignation or removal of the Trustee and appointment of a successor Trustee shall become effective only upon the successor Trustee's acceptance of appointment as provided in this Section. The Trustee may resign with respect to the Securities of one or more Series by so notifying the Company at least 30 days prior to the date of the proposed resignation. The Holders of a majority in principal amount of the Securities of any Series may remove the Trustee with respect to that Series by so notifying the Trustee and the Company. The Company may remove the Trustee with respect to Securities of one or more Series if: the Trustee fails to comply with Section 7.10; the Trustee is adjudged a bankrupt or an insolvent or an order for relief is entered with respect to the Trustee under any Bankruptcy Law; a Custodian or public officer takes charge of the Trustee or its property; or the Trustee becomes incapable of acting. If the Trustee resigns or is removed with respect to the Securities of a Series or if a vacancy exists in the office of Trustee for any reason, the Company shall promptly appoint a successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of such Series. Within one year after the successor Trustee takes office, the Holders of a majority in principal amount of the then outstanding Securities of such Series may appoint a successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of such Series to replace the successor Trustee appointed by the Company. If a successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of any one or more Series does not take office within 60 days after the retiring Trustee resigns or is removed, the retiring Trustee, the Company or the Holders of at least 10% in principal amount of the Securities of the applicable Series may petition any court of competent jurisdiction for the appointment of a successor Trustee. A successor Trustee shall deliver a written acceptance of its appointment to the retiring Trustee and to the Company. Immediately after that, the retiring Trustee shall transfer all property held by it as Trustee to the successor Trustee subject to the lien provided for in Section 7.7, the resignation or removal of the retiring Trustee shall become effective, and the successor Trustee shall have all the rights, powers and duties of the Trustee with respect to each Series of Securities for which it is acting as Trustee under this Indenture. A successor Trustee shall mail a notice of its succession to each Securityholder of each such Series and, if any Bearer Securities are outstanding, publish such notice on one occasion in an Authorized Newspaper. Notwithstanding replacement of the Trustee pursuant to this Section 7.8, the Company's obligations under Section 7.7 hereof shall continue for the benefit of the retiring Trustee with respect to expenses and liabilities incurred by it prior to such replacement. -25- Section 7.9. Successor Trustee by Merger, etc. If the Trustee consolidates with, merges or converts into, or transfers all or substantially all of its corporate trust business to, another corporation, the successor corporation without any further act shall be the successor Trustee. Section 7.10. Eligibility; Disqualification. This Indenture shall always have a Trustee who satisfies the requirements of TIA § 310(a)(1) and (2) and does not violate the prohibitions in TIA § 310(a)(5). The Trustee shall always have a combined capital and surplus of at least $25,000,000 as set forth in its most recent published annual report of condition. The Trustee shall comply with TIA § 310(b). Section 7.11. Preferential Collection of Claims Against Company. The Trustee is subject to TIA § 311(a), excluding any creditor relationship listed in TIA § 311(b). A Trustee who has resigned or been removed shall be subject to TIA § 311(a) to the extent indicated. ARTICLE VIII. LEGAL DEFEASANCE AND COVENANT DEFEASANCE Section 8.1. Option to Effect Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance. The Company may at any time elect to have either Section 8.2 or 8.3 hereof be applied to all outstanding Securities of any Series upon compliance with the conditions set forth below in this Article VIII. Section 8.2. Legal Defeasance and Discharge. Upon the Company's exercise under Section 8.1 hereof of the option applicable to this Section 8.2, the Company and each Guarantor, if any, of such Securities will, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set forth in Section 8.4 hereof, be deemed to have been discharged from its or their obligations with respect to all outstanding Securities of such Series (including the related guarantees, if any) on the date the conditions set forth below are satisfied (hereinafter, "Legal Defeasance"). For this purpose, Legal Defeasance means that the Company and such Guarantors will be deemed to have paid and discharged the entire indebtedness represented by the outstanding Securities of such Series (including the related guarantees, if any), which will thereafter be deemed to be "outstanding" only for the purposes of Section 8.5 hereof and the other Sections of this Indenture referred to in clauses (a) and (b) below, and to have satisfied all its or their other obligations under such Securities, such guarantees, if any, and this Indenture (and the Trustee for such Securities, on demand of and at the expense of the Company, shall execute proper instruments acknowledging the same), except for the following provisions which will survive until otherwise terminated or discharged hereunder: the rights of Holders of outstanding Securities of such Series to receive payments in respect of the principal of, or interest or premium, if any, on, such Securities when such payments are due solely out of the trust referred to in Section 8.4 hereof; the Company's obligations with respect to such Securities under Article II hereof; -26- the rights, powers, trusts, duties and immunities of the Trustee for such Securities hereunder and the Company's and the Guarantors', if any, obligations in connection therewith; and this Article VIII. Subject to compliance with this Article VIII, the Company may exercise its option under this Section 8.2 notwithstanding the prior exercise of its option under Section 8.3 hereof. Section 8.3. Covenant Defeasance. Upon the Company's exercise under Section 8.1 hereof of the option applicable to this Section 8.3, the Company and each of the Guarantors, if any, will, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set forth in Section 8.4 hereof, be released from each of its or their obligations under the covenants contained in Sections 4.3, 4.4, 4.5, 4.6 and 4.7, Section 5.1, and covenants specified in a Board Resolution, a supplemental indenture hereto or an Officers' Certificate, in accordance with Section 2.2, with respect to the outstanding Securities of the applicable Series on and after the date the conditions set forth in Section 8.4 hereof are satisfied (hereinafter, "Covenant Defeasance"), and such Securities will thereafter be deemed not "outstanding" for the purposes of any direction, waiver, consent or declaration or act of Holders of such Securities (and the consequences of any thereof) in connection with such covenants, but will continue to be deemed "outstanding" for all other purposes hereunder (it being understood that such Securities will not be deemed outstanding for accounting purposes). For this purpose, Covenant Defeasance means that, with respect to the outstanding Securities of such Series, the Company may omit to comply with and will have no liability in respect of any term, condition or limitation set forth in any such covenant, whether directly or indirectly, by reason of any reference elsewhere herein to any such covenant or by reason of any reference in any such covenant to any other provision herein or in any other document and such omission to comply will not constitute a Default or an Event of Default under Section 6.1 hereof, but, except as specified above, the remainder of this Indenture and such Securities will be unaffected thereby. In addition, upon the Company's exercise under Section 8.1 hereof of the option applicable to this Section 8.3, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set forth in Section 8.4 hereof, Section 6.1(c) hereof will not constitute an Event of Default. Section 8.4. Conditions to Legal or Covenant Defeasance. In order to exercise either Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance under either Section 8.2 or 8.3 hereof with respect to Securities of any Series: the Company must irrevocably deposit with the Trustee for such Securities, in trust, solely for the benefit of the Holders of such Securities, cash in Dollars, non-callable Government Securities, or a combination thereof, in such amounts as will be sufficient, in the opinion of a nationally recognized investment bank, appraisal firm, or firm of independent public accountants, to pay the principal of, and premium, if any, and interest on, the outstanding Securities of such Series on the stated date for payment thereof or on the applicable redemption date, as the case may be, and the Company must specify whether such Securities are being defeased to such stated date for payment or to a particular redemption date; in the case of an election under Section 8.2 hereof, the Company must deliver to the Trustee for such Securities an Opinion of Counsel confirming that: the Company has received from, or there has been published by, the Internal Revenue Service a ruling; or since the date of this Indenture, there has been a change in the applicable federal income tax law, in either case to the effect that, and based thereon such Opinion of Counsel shall confirm that, subject to customary assumptions and exclusions, the Holders and beneficial owners of the outstanding Securities of such Series will not recognize income, gain or loss for federal income tax purposes as a result of such Legal Defeasance and will be subject to federal income tax on the same amounts, in the same manner and at the same times as would have been the case if such Legal Defeasance had not occurred; -27- in the case of an election under Section 8.3 hereof, the Company must deliver to the Trustee for such Securities an Opinion of Counsel reasonably acceptable to the Trustee confirming that, subject to customary assumptions and exclusions, the Holders and beneficial owners of such Securities will not recognize income, gain or loss for federal income tax purposes as a result of such Covenant Defeasance and will be subject to federal income tax on the same amounts, in the same manner and at the same times as would have been the case if such Covenant Defeasance had not occurred; no Default or Event of Default with respect to such Securities shall have occurred and be continuing on the date of such deposit (other than a Default or Event of Default resulting from the borrowing of funds to be applied to such deposit or the grant of any lien securing such borrowing or any similar and simultaneous deposit relating to other indebtedness and, in each case, the granting of liens in connection therewith); such Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance will not result in a breach or violation of, or constitute a default under, any material agreement or instrument (other than this Indenture) to which the Company or any of its Subsidiaries is a party or by which the Company or any of its Subsidiaries is bound (other than that resulting from the borrowing of funds to be applied to such deposit or the grant of any lien securing such borrowing or any similar and simultaneous deposit relating to other indebtedness and, in each case, the granting of liens in connection therewith); the Company must deliver to the Trustee for such Securities an Officers' Certificate stating that the deposit was not made by the Company with the intent of preferring the Holders of such Securities over the other creditors of the Company with the intent of defeating, hindering, delaying or defrauding any creditors of the Company or others; and the Company must deliver to the Trustee for such Securities an Officers' Certificate and an Opinion of Counsel (which opinion of counsel may be subject to customary assumptions and exclusions), each stating that all conditions precedent relating to the Legal Defeasance or the Covenant Defeasance have been complied with. Section 8.5. Deposited Money and Government Securities to be Held in Trust; Other Miscellaneous Provisions. Subject to Section 8.6 hereof, all money and non-callable Government Securities (including the proceeds thereof) deposited with the Trustee (or other qualifying trustee, collectively for purposes of this Section 8.5, the "Trustee") pursuant to Section 8.4 hereof in respect of the outstanding Securities of any Series will be held in trust and applied by the Trustee, in accordance with the provisions of such Securities and this Indenture, to the payment, either directly or through any Paying Agent (including the Company acting as Paying Agent) as the Trustee may determine, to the Holders of such Securities of all sums due and to become due thereon in respect of principal, premium, if any, and interest, but such money need not be segregated from other funds except to the extent required by law. The Company will pay and indemnify the Trustee against any tax, fee or other charge imposed on or assessed against the cash or non-callable Government Securities deposited pursuant to Section 8.4 hereof or the principal and interest received in respect thereof other than any such tax, fee or other charge which by law is for the account of the Holders of the outstanding Securities of the applicable Series. Notwithstanding anything in this Article VIII to the contrary, the Trustee will deliver or pay to the Company from time to time upon the request of the Company any money or non-callable Government Securities held by it as provided in Section 8.4 hereof which, in the opinion of a nationally recognized investment bank, appraisal firm or firm of independent public accountants expressed in a written certification thereof delivered to the Trustee (which may be the opinion delivered under Section 8.4 hereof), are in excess of the amount thereof that would then be required to be deposited to effect an equivalent Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance. -28- Section 8.6. Repayment to Company. Any money deposited with the Trustee or any Paying Agent, or then held by the Company, in trust for the payment of the principal of, or premium, if any, or interest on, any Series of Securities and remaining unclaimed for one year after such principal, premium, if any, or interest has become due and payable shall be paid to the Company on its request or (if then held by the Company) will be discharged from such trust; and the Holders of such Securities will thereafter be permitted to look only to the Company for payment thereof, and all liability of the Trustee or such Paying Agent with respect to such trust money, and all liability of the Company as trustee thereof, will thereupon cease; provided, however, that the Trustee or such Paying Agent, before being required to make any such repayment, may at the expense of the Company cause to be published once, in an Authorized Newspaper, notice that such money remains unclaimed and that, after a date specified therein, which will not be less than 30 days from the date of such notification or publication, any unclaimed balance of such money then remaining will be repaid to the Company. Section 8.7. Reinstatement. If, in connection with a Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance, the Trustee or Paying Agent is unable to apply any Dollars or non-callable Government Securities in accordance with Section 8.5, by reason of any order or judgment of any court or governmental authority enjoining, restraining or otherwise prohibiting such application, then the Company's and any applicable Guarantors' obligations under this Indenture and the applicable Securities and the guarantees will be revived and reinstated as though no deposit had occurred pursuant to Section 8.2 or 8.3 hereof until such time as the Trustee or Paying Agent is permitted to apply all such money in accordance with Section 8.5; provided, however, that, if the Company makes any payment of principal of or interest on any such Securities following the reinstatement of its obligations, the Company will be subrogated to the rights of the Holders of such Securities to receive such payment from the money held by the Trustee or Paying Agent. ARTICLE IX. AMENDMENTS AND WAIVERS Section 9.1. Without Consent of Holders. Notwithstanding Section 9.2 of this Indenture, the Company and the Trustee may amend or supplement this Indenture or the Securities of one or more Series without the consent of any Securityholder: to cure any ambiguity, defect or inconsistency; to provide for uncertificated Securities in addition to or in place of certificated Securities; to provide for the assumption of the Company's obligations to the Holders of the Securities by a successor to the Company pursuant to Article V

hereof; to add any additional Events of Default with respect to all or any Series of Securities outstanding hereunder; to secure the Securities pursuant to the requirements of any covenant on liens in respect of such series of Securities or otherwise; -29- to change or eliminate any of the provisions of this Indenture, or to add any new provision to this Indenture, in respect of one or more series of Securities; provided, however, that any such change, elimination or addition (A) shall neither (i) apply to any Security outstanding on the date of such indenture supplemental hereto nor (ii) modify the rights of the Holder of any such Security with respect to such provision in effect prior to the date of such indenture supplemental hereto or (B) shall become effective only when no Security of such series remains outstanding; to make any change that would provide any additional rights or benefits to the Holders of Securities or that does not adversely affect the Holders' rights hereunder in any material respect; to comply with requirements of the SEC in order to effect or maintain the qualification of this Indenture under the TIA; to provide for the issuance of and establish the form and terms and conditions of Securities of any Series as permitted by this Indenture; to evidence and provide for the acceptance of appointment hereunder by a successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of one or more Series and to add to or change any of the provisions of this Indenture as shall be necessary to provide for or facilitate the administration of the trusts hereunder by more than one Trustee; to add an additional Guarantor or obligor under this Indenture; or to conform any provision of this Indenture, the Securities of any Series or any related guarantees or security documents to the description of such Securities contained in the Company's prospectus, prospectus supplement, offering memorandum or similar document with respect to the offering of the Securities of such Series to the extent that such description was intended to be a verbatim recitation of a provision in the Indenture, such Securities or any related guarantees or security documents. Upon the request of the Company and upon receipt by the Trustee of the documents described in Section 12.4 hereof, the Trustee will join with the Company in the execution of any amended or supplemental indenture authorized or permitted by the terms of this Indenture and to make any further appropriate agreements and stipulations that may be therein contained, but the Trustee will not be obligated to enter into such amended or supplemental indenture that affects its own rights, duties or immunities under this Indenture or otherwise. Section 9.2. With Consent of Holders. The Company and the Trustee may enter into a supplemental indenture with the written consent of the Holders of at least a majority in principal amount of the outstanding Securities of each Series affected by such supplemental indenture (including consents obtained in connection with a tender offer or exchange offer for the Securities of such Series), for the purpose of adding any provisions to or changing in any manner or eliminating any of the provisions of this Indenture or of any supplemental indenture or of modifying in any manner the rights of the Securityholders of each such Series. Except as provided in Section 6.4, the Holders of at least a majority in principal amount of the outstanding Securities of each Series by notice to the Trustee (including consents obtained in connection with a tender offer or exchange offer for the Securities of such Series) may waive compliance by the Company with any provision of this Indenture or the Securities with respect to such Series. It shall not be necessary for the consent of the Holders of Securities under this Section 9.2 to approve the particular form of any proposed supplemental indenture or waiver, but it shall be sufficient if such consent approves the substance thereof. Upon the request of the Company and upon the filing with the Trustee of evidence satisfactory to the Trustee of the consent of the Holders of Securities as aforesaid, and upon receipt by the Trustee of the documents described in Section 12.4 hereof, the Trustee will join with the Company in the execution of such amended or supplemental indenture unless such amended or supplemental indenture directly affects the Trustee's own rights, duties or immunities under this Indenture or otherwise, in which case the Trustee may in its discretion, but will not be obligated to, enter into such amended or supplemental Indenture. -30- After a supplemental indenture or waiver under this section becomes effective, the Company shall promptly mail to the Holders of Securities affected thereby and, if any Bearer Securities affected thereby are outstanding, publish on one occasion in an Authorized Newspaper, a notice briefly describing the supplemental indenture or waiver. Any failure by the Company to mail or publish such notice, or any defect therein, shall not, however, in any way impair or affect the validity of any such supplemental indenture or waiver. Section 9.3. Limitations. Without the consent of each Securityholder affected, an amendment, supplement or waiver may not (with respect to any Securities held by a non-consenting Holder): change the amount of Securities whose Holders must consent to an amendment, supplement or waiver; reduce the rate of or extend the time for payment of interest (including default interest) on any Security; reduce the principal or change the Stated Maturity of any Security or reduce the amount of, or postpone the date fixed for, the payment of any sinking fund or analogous obligation; reduce the principal amount of Discount Securities payable upon acceleration of the maturity thereof; waive a Default or Event of Default in the payment of the principal of or interest, if any, on any Security (except a rescission of acceleration of the Securities of any Series by the Holders of at least a majority in principal amount of the outstanding Securities of such Series and a waiver of the payment default that resulted from such acceleration); make the principal of or interest, if any, on any Security payable in any currency other than that stated in the Security; make any change in Sections 6.4, 6.7 or 9.3; or waive a redemption payment with respect to any Security. Section 9.4. Compliance with Trust Indenture Act. Every amendment or supplement to this Indenture or the Securities of one or more Series shall be set forth in an amended or supplemental indenture that complies with the TIA as then in effect. Section 9.5. Revocation and Effect of Consents. Until an amendment, supplement or waiver becomes effective, a consent to it by a Holder of a Security is a continuing consent by the Holder and every subsequent Holder of a Security or portion of a Security that evidences the same debt as the consenting Holder's Security, even if notation of the consent is not made on any Security. However, any such Holder or subsequent Holder subject to Section 9.5(d) may revoke the consent as to his Security or portion of a Security if the Trustee receives the notice of revocation before the date the amendment, supplement or waiver becomes effective. -31- An amendment, supplement or waiver effective in accordance with its terms will thereafter bind every Holder. For purposes of this Indenture, the consent of the Holder of a Global Security shall be deemed to include any consent delivered by any member of, or participant in, any Depository, any nominees thereof and their respective successors and assigns, or such other depository institution hereinafter appointed by the Company ("Depository Entity") by electronic means in accordance with the Automated Tender Offer Procedures system or other customary procedures of, and pursuant to authorization by, such Depository Entity. The Company may, but shall not be obligated to, fix a record date for the purpose of determining the Holders entitled to consent to any amendment, supplement or waiver. If a record date is fixed, then notwithstanding the last sentence of the immediately preceding paragraph, those persons who were Holders at such record date (or their duly designated proxies), and only those persons, shall be entitled to revoke any consent previously given, whether or not such persons continue to be Holders after such record date. No such consent shall be valid or effective for more than 120 days after such record date. The Company shall inform the Trustee of the fixed record date, if applicable. Any amendment or waiver once effective shall bind every Securityholder of each Series affected by such amendment or waiver unless it is of the type described in any of clauses (a) through (h) of Section 9.3. In that case, the amendment or waiver shall bind each Holder of a Security who has consented to it and every subsequent Holder of a Security or portion of a Security that evidences the same debt as the consenting Holder's Security. Section 9.6. Notation on or Exchange of Securities. The Trustee may place an appropriate notation about an amendment, supplement or waiver on any Security of any Series thereafter authenticated. The Company in exchange for Securities of that Series may issue and the Trustee shall authenticate upon request new Securities of that Series that reflect the amendment or waiver. Section 9.7. Trustee Protected. In executing, or accepting the additional trusts created by, any supplemental indenture permitted by this Article IX or the modifications thereby of the trusts created by this Indenture, the Trustee shall be entitled to receive, and (subject to Section 7.1) shall be fully protected in relying upon, an Opinion of Counsel stating that the execution of such supplemental indenture is authorized or permitted by this Indenture. ARTICLE X. GUARANTEES Section 10.1. Guarantees. Any Series of Securities may be guaranteed by one or more of the Guarantors. The terms and the form of any such guarantee will be established in the manner contemplated by Section 2.2 for that particular Series of Securities. ARTICLE XI. SATISFACTION AND DISCHARGE Section 11.1. Satisfaction and Discharge. -32- This Indenture will be discharged and will cease to be of further effect as to a Series of Securities issued hereunder, when: either: all such Securities that have been authenticated, except lost, stolen or destroyed Securities that have been replaced or paid and Securities for whose payment money has theretofore been deposited in trust and thereafter repaid to the Company, have been delivered to the Trustee for cancellation; or all such Securities that have not been delivered to the Trustee for cancellation have become due and payable by reason of the mailing of a notice of redemption or otherwise or will become due and payable within one year and the Company has irrevocably deposited or caused to be deposited with the Trustee as trust funds in trust solely for the benefit of the Holders of such Securities, cash in Dollars, non-callable Government Securities, or a combination thereof, in such amounts as will be sufficient, without consideration of any reinvestment of interest, to pay and discharge the entire indebtedness on such Securities not delivered to the Trustee for cancellation for principal, premium, if any, and accrued interest to the date of maturity or redemption; no Default or Event of Default has occurred and is continuing on the date of such deposit (other than a Default or Event of Default resulting from the borrowing of funds to be applied to such deposit or the grant of any lien securing such borrowing or any similar and simultaneous deposit relating to other indebtedness and, in each case, the granting of liens in connection therewith) and the deposit will not result in a breach or violation of, or constitute a default under, any other material instrument to which the Company or any Guarantor of such Securities is a party or by which the Company or any such Guarantor is bound (other than a breach, violation or default resulting from the borrowing of funds to be applied to such deposit or the grant of any lien securing such borrowing or any similar and simultaneous deposit relating to other indebtedness and, in each case, the granting of liens in connection therewith); the Company or any Guarantor of such Securities has paid or caused to be paid all sums payable by it under this Indenture; and the Company has delivered irrevocable instructions to the Trustee for such Securities under this Indenture to apply the deposited money toward the payment of such Securities at maturity or on the redemption date, as the case may be. In addition, the Company must deliver an Officers' Certificate and an Opinion of Counsel to the Trustee for such Securities stating that all conditions precedent to satisfaction and discharge have been satisfied, and all fees and expenses of the Trustee shall have been paid. Notwithstanding the satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture, if money has been deposited with the Trustee pursuant to subclause (ii) of clause (a) of this Section 11.1, the provisions of Sections 11.2 and 8.6 hereof will survive. In addition, nothing in this Section 11.1 will be deemed to discharge those provisions of Section 7.7 hereof, that, by their terms, survive the satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture. Section 11.2. Application of Trust Money. Subject to the provisions of Section 8.6 hereof, all money or Government Securities deposited with the Trustee pursuant to Section 11.1 hereof shall be held in trust and applied by it, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities with respect to with such deposit was made and this Indenture, to the payment, either directly or through any Paying Agent (including the Company acting as its own Paying Agent) as such Trustee may determine, to the persons entitled thereto, of the principal (and premium, if any) and interest for whose payment such money has been deposited with the Trustee; but such money need not be segregated from other funds except to the extent required by law. -33- If the Trustee or Paying Agent is unable to apply any money or Government Securities in accordance with Section 11.1 hereof by reason of any legal proceeding or by reason of any order or judgment of any court or governmental authority enjoining, restraining or otherwise prohibiting such application, the Company's and any applicable Guarantor's obligations under this Indenture and the applicable Securities shall be revived and reinstated as though no deposit had occurred pursuant to Section 11.1 hereof; provided that if the Company has made any payment of principal of, or premium, if any, or interest on, any Securities because of the reinstatement of its obligations, the Company shall be subrogated to the rights of the Holders of such Securities to receive such payment from the money or Government Securities held by the Trustee or Paying Agent. ARTICLE XII. MISCELLANEOUS Section 12.1. Trust Indenture Act Controls. If any provision of this Indenture limits, qualifies, or conflicts with another provision which is required or deemed to be included in this Indenture by the TIA, such required or deemed provision shall control. Section 12.2. Notices. Any notice or communication by the Company or the Trustee to the other, or by a Holder to the Company or the Trustee, is duly given if in writing and delivered in person, (b) mailed by first-class mail or overnight mail, (c) sent by overnight air courier with next Business Day delivery or (d) delivered electronically (in .pdf or similar format) if, in case of electronic notices, receipt is confirmed: if to the Company: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated 4600 E.53rd Street Davenport, Iowa 52807 Telephone No.: (563) 383-2100 Facsimile No.: (___) ___-____ Attention: _____________ With a copy to: Lane & Waterman LLP 220 North Main Street, Suite 600 Davenport, Iowa 52801 Telephone No.: (563) 333-6623 Facsimile No.: (563) 324-1616 Attention: Edmund H. Carroll if to the Trustee: [Name of Trustee] [Address of Trustee] Telephone No.: Facsimile No.: Attention: _________ The Company or the Trustee by notice to the other may designate additional or different addresses for subsequent notices or communications. -34- Where this Indenture provides for notice in any manner, such notice may be waived in writing by the Person entitled to receive such notice, either before or after the event, and such waiver shall be the equivalent of such notice. Waivers of notice by Holders shall be filed with the Trustee, but such filing shall not be a condition precedent to the validity of any action taken in reliance upon such waiver. All notices and communications (other than those sent to Holders) will be deemed to have been duly given: at the time delivered by hand, if personally delivered; five Business Days after being deposited in the mail, postage prepaid, if mailed; the next Business Day after timely delivery to the courier, if sent by overnight air courier for next Business Day delivery; and when receipt is confirmed, if delivered electronically. Any notice or communication to a Securityholder shall be mailed by first-class mail to his address shown on the register kept by the Registrar and, if any Bearer Securities are outstanding, published in an Authorized Newspaper, unless otherwise provided with respect to the applicable Series. Failure to mail a notice or communication to a Securityholder of any Series or any defect in it shall not affect its sufficiency with respect to other Securityholders of that or any other Series. In case by reason of the suspension of regular mail service or by reason of any other cause it shall be impracticable to give such notice by mail, then such notification as shall be made with the approval of the Trustee shall constitute a sufficient notification for every purpose hereunder. If a notice or communication is mailed or published in the manner provided above, within the time prescribed, it is duly given, whether or not the Securityholder receives it. If the Company mails a notice or communication to Securityholders, it shall mail a copy to the Trustee and each Agent at the same time. Where the Indenture provides for notice of any event to a Holder of a Global Security, such notice shall be sufficiently given if given to the Depository for such Global Security (or its designee), pursuant to the applicable procedures of the Depository, not later than the latest date (if any), and not earlier than the earliest date (if any), prescribed for the giving of such notice. Section 12.3. Communication by Holders with Other Holders. Securityholders of any Series may communicate pursuant to TIA § 312(b) with other Securityholders of that Series or any other Series with respect to their rights under this Indenture or the Securities of that Series or all Series. The Company, the Trustee, the Registrar and anyone else shall have the protection of TIA § 312(c). Section 12.4. Certificate and Opinion as to Conditions Precedent. Upon any request or application by the Company to the Trustee to take any action under this Indenture, the Company shall furnish to the Trustee: an Officers' Certificate stating that, in the opinion of the signers, all conditions precedent, if any, provided for in this Indenture relating to the proposed action have been complied with; and an Opinion of Counsel stating that, in the opinion of such counsel, all such conditions precedent have been complied with. Section 12.5. Statements Required in Certificate or Opinion. Each certificate or opinion with respect to compliance with a condition or covenant provided for in this Indenture (other than a certificate provided pursuant to Section 4.5 hereof and TIA § 314(a)(4)) shall comply with the provisions of TIA § 314(e) and shall include: -35- a statement that the person making such certificate or opinion has read such covenant or condition; a brief statement as to the nature and scope of the examination or investigation upon which the statements or opinions contained in such certificate or opinion are based; a statement that, in the opinion of such person, he has made such examination or investigation as is necessary to enable him to express an informed opinion as to whether or not such covenant or condition has been complied with; and a statement as to whether or not, in the opinion of such person, such condition or covenant has been complied with. Section 12.6. Rules by Trustee and Agents. The Trustee may make reasonable rules for action by or a meeting of Securityholders of one or more Series. Any Agent may make reasonable rules and set reasonable requirements for its functions. Section 12.7. Legal Holidays. Unless otherwise provided by Board Resolution, Officers' Certificate or supplemental indenture hereto for a particular Series, a "Legal Holiday" is any day that is not a Business Day. If a payment date is a Legal Holiday at a place of payment, payment may be made at that place on the next succeeding day that is not a Legal Holiday, and no interest shall accrue for the intervening period. Section 12.8. No Recourse Against Others. No past, present or future director, officer, stockholder or employee, as such, of the Company or any successor corporation shall have any liability for any obligation of the Company under the Securities or the Indenture or for any claim based on, in respect of or by reason of such obligations or their creation. Each Holder by accepting a Security waives and releases all such liability. The waiver and release are part of the consideration for the execution of this Indenture and the issue of the Securities. Section 12.9. Counterparts. This Indenture may be executed in any number of counterparts and by the parties hereto in separate counterparts, each of which when so executed shall be deemed to be an original and all of which taken together shall constitute one and the same agreement. Section 12.10. Governing Law; Waiver of Trial by Jury. THE LAW OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK WILL GOVERN AND BE USED TO CONSTRUE THIS INDENTURE, THE SECURITIES AND ANY GUARANTEES OF THE SECURITIES. EACH OF THE COMPANY AND THE TRUSTEE HEREBY IRREVOCABLY WAIVES, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, ANY AND ALL RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY IN ANY LEGAL PROCEEDING ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS INDENTURE OR THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED THEREBY. Section 12.11. No Adverse Interpretation of Other Agreements. This Indenture may not be used to interpret any other indenture, loan or debt or other agreement of the Company or its Subsidiaries or of any other person. Any such indenture, loan or debt or other agreement may not be used to interpret this Indenture. -36- Section 12.12. Successors. All agreements of the Company in this Indenture and the Securities shall bind its successor. All agreements of the Trustee in this Indenture shall bind its successor. Section 12.13. Severability. In case any provision in this Indenture or in the Securities shall be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the validity, legality and enforceability of the remaining provisions shall not in any way be affected or impaired thereby. Section 12.14. Table of Contents, Headings, Etc. The Table of Contents, Cross-Reference Table, and headings of the Articles and Sections of this Indenture have been inserted for convenience of reference only, are not to be considered a part hereof, and shall in no way modify or restrict any of the terms or provisions hereof. Section 12.15. Securities in a Foreign Currency. Unless otherwise specified in a Board Resolution, a supplemental indenture hereto or an Officers' Certificate delivered pursuant to Section 2.2 of this Indenture with respect to a particular Series of Securities, whenever for purposes of this Indenture any action may be taken by the Holders of a specified percentage in aggregate principal amount of Securities of all Series or all Series affected by a particular action at the time outstanding and, at such time, there are outstanding Securities of any Series which are denominated in a coin or currency other than Dollars, then the principal amount of Securities of such Series which shall be deemed to be outstanding for the purpose of taking such action shall be that amount of Dollars that could be obtained for such amount at the Market Exchange Rate at such time. For purposes of this Section 12.15, "Market Exchange Rate" shall mean the noon Dollar buying rate in New York City for cable transfers of that currency as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. If such Market Exchange Rate is not available for any reason with respect to such currency, the Trustee shall use, in its sole discretion and without liability on its part, such quotation of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of the most recent available date, or quotations from one or more major banks in The City of New York or in the country of issue of the currency in question or such other quotations as the Trustee, upon consultation with the Company, shall deem appropriate. The provisions of this paragraph shall apply in determining the equivalent principal amount in respect of Securities of a Series denominated in currency other than Dollars in connection with any action taken by Holders of Securities pursuant to the terms of this Indenture. All decisions and determinations of the Trustee regarding the Market Exchange Rate or any alternative determination provided for in the preceding paragraph shall be in its sole discretion and shall, in the absence of manifest error, to the extent permitted by law, be conclusive for all purposes and irrevocably binding upon the Company and all Holders. ARTICLE XIII. SINKING FUNDS Section 13.1. Applicability of Article. The provisions of this Article XIII shall be applicable to any sinking fund for the retirement of the Securities of a Series, except as otherwise permitted or required by any form of Security of such Series issued pursuant to this Indenture. The minimum amount of any sinking fund payment provided for by the terms of the Securities of any Series is herein referred to as a "mandatory sinking fund payment" and any other amount provided for by the terms of Securities of such Series is herein referred to as an "optional sinking fund payment." If provided for by the terms of Securities of any Series, the cash amount of any sinking fund payment may be subject to reduction as provided in Section 13.2. Each sinking fund payment shall be applied to the redemption of Securities of any Series as provided for by the terms of the Securities of such Series. -37- Section 13.2. Satisfaction of Sinking Fund Payments with Securities. The Company may, in satisfaction of all or any part of any sinking fund payment with respect to the Securities of any Series to be made pursuant to the terms of such Securities (a) deliver outstanding Securities of such Series to which such sinking fund payment is applicable (other than any of such Securities previously called for mandatory sinking fund redemption) and (b) apply as a credit Securities of such Series to which such sinking fund payment is applicable and which have been repurchased by the Company or redeemed either at the election of the Company pursuant to the terms of such Series of Securities (except pursuant to any mandatory sinking fund) or through the application of permitted optional sinking fund payments or other optional redemptions pursuant to the terms of such Securities, provided that such Securities have not been previously so credited. Such Securities shall be received by the Trustee, together with an Officers' Certificate with respect thereto, not later than 15 days prior to the date on which the Trustee begins the process of selecting Securities for redemption, and shall be credited for such purpose by the Trustee at the price specified in such Securities for redemption through operation of the sinking fund and the amount of such sinking fund payment shall be reduced accordingly. If as a result of the delivery or credit of Securities in lieu of cash payments pursuant to this Section 13.2, the principal amount of Securities of such Series to be redeemed in order to exhaust the aforesaid cash payment shall be less than $100,000, the Trustee need not call Securities of such Series for redemption, except upon receipt of a Company Order that such action be taken, and such cash payment shall be held by the Trustee or a Paying Agent and applied to the next succeeding sinking fund payment, provided, however, that the Trustee or such Paying Agent shall from time to time upon receipt of a Company Order pay over and deliver to the Company any cash payment so being held by the Trustee or such Paying Agent upon delivery by the Company to the Trustee of Securities of that Series purchased by the Company having an unpaid principal amount equal to the cash payment required to be released to the Company. Section 13.3. Redemption of Securities for Sinking Fund. Not less than 45 days (unless otherwise indicated in the Board Resolution, supplemental indenture or Officers' Certificate in respect of a particular Series of Securities) prior to each sinking fund payment date for any Series of Securities, the Company will deliver to the Trustee an Officers' Certificate specifying the amount of the next ensuing mandatory sinking fund payment for that Series pursuant to the terms of that Series, the portion thereof, if any, which is to be satisfied by payment of cash and the portion thereof, if any, which is to be satisfied by delivering and crediting of Securities of that Series pursuant to Section 13.2, and the optional amount, if any, to be added in cash to the next ensuing mandatory sinking fund payment, and the Company shall thereupon be obligated to pay the amount therein specified. Not less than 30 days (unless otherwise indicated in the Board Resolution, Officers' Certificate or supplemental indenture in respect of a particular Series of Securities) before each such sinking fund payment date the Trustee shall select the Securities to be redeemed upon such sinking fund payment date in the manner specified in Section 3.2 and cause notice of the redemption thereof to be given in the name of and at the expense of the Company in the manner provided in Section 3.3. Such notice having been duly given, the redemption of such Securities shall be made upon the terms and in the manner stated in Sections 3.4, 3.5 and 3.6. -38- IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Indenture to be duly executed as of the day and year first above written. LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED By: Name: Title: [TRUSTEE] By: Name: Title: -39- Joe R. Lane (1858-1931) Charles M. Waterman (1847-1924) Robert V. P. Waterman, Jr. R. Scott Van Vooren 220 North Main Street, Suite 600 Richard A. Davidson Michael P. Byrne Davenport, Iowa 52801-1953 Edmund H. Carroll Telephone (563) 324-3246 Theodore F. Olt III Fax (563) 324-1616 Jeffrey B. Lang Judith L. Herrmann February 10, 2020 Robert B. McMonagle Joseph C. Judge Jason J. O'Rourke Troy A. Howell Mikkie R. Schiltz Diane E. Puthoff Wendy S. Meyer Ian J. Russell Benjamin J. Patterson Douglas R. Lindstrom, Jr. Abbey C. Furlong Samuel J. Skorepa Kurt P. Spurgeon Joshua J. McIntyre Brett R. Marshall Kyle R. Day Lee Enterprises, Incorporated 4600 E. 53rd Street Davenport, IA 52807 RE: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated Registration Statement on Form S-3 File No. 333-________________ Ladies and Gentlemen: Exhibit 5.1 Timothy B. Gulbranson Alexander C. Barnett Eric M. Hartmann Maegan M. Gorham Courtney M. Brokloff Grace E. Mangieri Spencer M. Willems* Registered Patent Attorney Kathryn E. Cox* Of Counsel Thomas N. Kamp* C. Dana Waterman III* James A. Mezvinsky* David A. Dettmann* Terry M. Giebelstein Diane M. Reinsch Courtney M. Kay- Decker Admitted in Iowa and Illinois *Only Admitted in Iowa Illinois Office 3551 7th Street, Suite 110 Moline, IL 61265 We are acting as counsel to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), in connection with the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-3 (the "Registration Statement"), filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), relating to the registration and proposed public offering of up to $750,000,000 in aggregate amount of one or more series of the following securities (collectively, the "Securities"): (i) shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"); (ii) shares of preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Preferred Stock"); (iii) debt securities, in one or more series (the "Debt Securities"); (iv) depository shares representing a fractional interest of a share of a particular class or series of Preferred Stock (the "Depository Shares") deposited pursuant to a deposit agreement, by and among the preferred stock depositary to be selected by the Company (the "Depositary"), the holders of such shares and the Company, which may be evidenced by the depositary receipts issued by the Depositary (the "Depositary Agreement"); (v) warrants permitting holders to purchase upon exercise Debt Securities, Common Stock or Preferred Stock (the "Warrants") that will be issued under one or more warrant agreements (each, a "Warrant Agreement") between the Company and a warrant agent to be named therein (the "Warrant Agent "); (vi) subscription rights to purchase Common Stock, Preferred Stock or Debt Securities or Depositary Shares ("Subscription Rights") which will be issued under one or more subscription agreements (each a "Subscription Rights Agreement") and evidenced by subscription certificates and administered by a subscription agent to be selected by the Company (the "Subscription Agent") (each, a "Subscription Certificate"), and (vii) units (the "Units") that will be issued under one or more unit agreements (each, a "Unit Agreement"). The Securities may be offered and sold from time to time and on a delayed or continuous basis, separately or together, in separate series, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be set forth in one or more prospectus supplements to the prospectus contained in the Registration Statement. In connection with the Registration Statement, you have requested our opinion with respect to the matters set forth below. For purposes of this opinion letter, we have examined the originals, or photostatic or certified copies, of such records of the Company and certificates of officers of the Company and of public officials and such other agreements, instruments and documents as we have deemed relevant and necessary to form a basis upon which to render the opinions set forth below. In our examination, we have assumed the legal power and authority of all persons signing on behalf of other parties, the genuineness of all documents submitted to us as originals, the genuineness of all signatures, the legal capacity and competency of all natural persons, the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals and the conformity to original documents of all documents submitted to us as copies. As to facts material to the opinions, statements and assumptions expressed herein, we have, with your consent, relied upon oral or written statements and representations of officers and other representatives of the Company, public officials and others. We have not independently verified such factual matters. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated February 10, 2020 Page 2 We have also assumed that (i) the Registration Statement, and any amendments thereto, shall have become effective under the Securities Act (and will remain effective at the time of issuance of any Securities thereunder); (ii) an appropriate prospectus supplement with respect to the Securities offered pursuant to the Registration Statement, to the extent required by applicable law and relevant rules and regulations of the Commission, will be prepared, delivered and timely filed with the Commission; (iii) the issuance, sale and definitive terms of any Securities to be offered from time to time shall have been duly authorized and established by proper action of the Board of Directors of the Company or a duly authorized committee thereof ("Board Action") consistent with the procedures and terms described in the Registration Statement and in accordance with the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended or supplemented ("Articles of Incorporation"), and bylaws, as amended, and applicable provisions of Delaware law, in a manner that does not violate any applicable law, public policy or agreement or instrument then binding on the Company, will comply with any requirement or restriction imposed by any court or governmental body having jurisdiction over the Company and will not otherwise impair the legal or binding nature of the obligations represented by the applicable Securities and such Board Action shall remain in effect and unchanged at all times during which such Securities are offered by the Company; (iv) upon the issuance of Common Stock, including Common Stock that may be issued upon conversion or exercise of any other Securities convertible into or exercisable for Common Stock, the total number of shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding will not exceed the total number of shares of Common Stock that the Company is then authorized to issue under the Articles of Incorporation; (v) upon the issuance of Preferred Stock, including Preferred Stock that may be issued upon conversion or exercise of any other Securities convertible into or exercisable for Preferred Stock, the total number of shares of Preferred Stock issued and outstanding, and the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the applicable class or series of Preferred Stock designated pursuant to the Articles of Incorporation, will not exceed the total number of shares of Preferred Stock or the number of shares of such class or series of Preferred Stock that the Company is then authorized to issue under the Articles of Incorporation, and prior to any issuance of Preferred Stock, any required articles supplementary with respect to such Preferred Stock shall be filed for recordation with the appropriate governmental authorities; (vi) any Depositary Shares will be issued under a Depositary Agreement between the Company and the financial institution identified therein as Depositary and as described in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the related Prospectus Supplement(s) in accordance with applicable law and so as not to result in a default under or breach of any agreement or instrument binding upon the Company, so as to be in conformity with the Articles of Incorporation and bylaws, and so as to comply with any requirement or restriction imposed by any court or governmental body having jurisdiction over the Company; and the depositary receipts will be duly executed and delivered on behalf of the Company by the Depositary pursuant to any applicable Depositary Agreement; (vii) any Securities convertible into or exercisable for any other Securities will be duly converted or exercised in accordance with their terms; (viii) the Securities will be delivered against payment of valid consideration therefor and in accordance with the terms of the applicable Board Action authorizing such sale and any applicable underwriting agreement, purchase agreement, distribution agreement or similar agreement and as contemplated by the Registration Statement and/or the applicable prospectus supplement; (ix) all Securities will be issued in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws. in compliance with the Securities Act and the applicable rules and regulations thereunder; (x) that that the laws of the state of Delaware will be the governing law under any Depositary Shares, Warrants, Subscription Rights or Units, and the definitive agreements evidencing or governing such Securities; and (xi) the Company will remain a Delaware corporation. Based upon the foregoing subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated herein, we are of the opinion that: With respect to Common Stock, including shares of Common Stock to be issued upon conversion or exercise of any Security that is convertible into or exercisable for Common Stock in accordance with the terms of such Security (including any Common Stock duly issued as a component of a Unit), such shares of Common Stock will be validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable. With respect to Preferred Stock, including shares of Preferred Stock to be issued upon conversion or exercise of any Security that is convertible into or exercisable for Preferred Stock in accordance with the terms of such Security (including any Preferred Stock duly issued as a component of a Unit), the shares of Preferred Stock will be validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable. With respect to the Warrants for Common Stock or Preferred Stock (including any Warrants duly issued as a component of a Unit), when (a) a Warrant Agreement relating thereto has been duly authorized and validly executed and delivered by the Company and each party thereto, (b) the terms of the Warrants have been established in accordance with the Warrant Agreement and (c) the Warrants have been executed and delivered in accordance with the related Warrant Agreement and the applicable definitive purchase, underwriting or similar agreement against the receipt of requisite consideration therefor provided therein, the Warrant Agreement and the Warrants will be validly issued and constitute legal, valid and binding obligations of the Company. With respect to Depositary Shares, when (a) a Depositary Agreement relating thereto has been duly authorized and validly executed and delivered by the Company and each party thereto, and (b) the Depositary Shares have been issued and delivered in accordance with the Depositary Agreement and the applicable definitive purchase, underwriting or similar agreement against the receipt of requisite consideration therefor provided therein, the Depositary Agreement and the Depositary Shares will be validly issued, constitute legal, valid and binding obligations of the Company and entitle the holders thereof to the rights specified in the Depositary Shares that they represent and in the Depositary Agreement pursuant to which they are issued. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated February 10, 2020 Page 3 With respect to Subscription Rights for Common Stock or Preferred Stock (including any Subscription Rights duly issued as a component of a Unit), when (a) a Subscription Rights Agreement has been duly authorized and validly executed and delivered by the Company and each party thereto, (b) the terms of the Subscription Rights have been established in accordance with the Subscription Rights Agreement, and (c) the Subscription Rights have been executed and delivered in accordance with the related Subscription Rights Agreement and the applicable definitive purchase, underwriting or similar agreement against the receipt of requisite consideration therefor provided therein, such Subscription Rights Agreement and Subscription Rights will be validly issues, constitute the legal, valid and binding obligations of the Company, and entitle the holders thereof to the rights specified in the Subscription Rights that they represent and in the Subscription Rights Agreement pursuant to which they are issued. With respect to the Units for Common Stock or Preferred Stock, when (a) a Unit Agreement has been duly authorized and validly executed and delivered by the Company and each party thereto, (b) the terms of the Units have been established in accordance with the Unit Agreement, and (c) the Units have been executed and delivered in accordance with the related Unit Agreement and the applicable definitive purchase, underwriting or similar agreement against the receipt of requisite consideration therefor provided therein, such Unit Agreement and the Units will be validly issued and constitute the legal, valid and binding obligations of the Company, and any and entitle the holders thereof to the rights specified in the Subscription Rights that they represent and in the Subscription Rights Agreement pursuant to which they are issued. Insofar as the foregoing opinions related to the validity, binding effect or enforceability of any agreement or obligation of the Company, such opinions are subject to applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, fraudulent conveyance, moratorium, receivership and similar laws relating to or affecting creditors' rights generally and to equitable principles (regardless of whether enforcement is sought in a proceeding in equity or at law). We render no opinion herein as to matters involving the laws of any jurisdiction other than the federal laws of the United States and the Delaware General Corporation Law. We are not engaged in practice in the State of Delaware; however, we are generally familiar with the Delaware General Corporation Law as currently in effect and have made such inquiries as we consider necessary to render the opinions contained herein. This opinion is limited to the Delaware General Corporation Law as currently in effect and the facts as they currently exist, and we assume no obligation to update or supplement this opinion to reflect any events or state of facts which may hereafter come to our attention, or any changes in laws or any court decisions which may hereafter occur or be issued. We express no opinion as to any other laws, statutes, ordinances, rules, or regulations, including any state securities or "blue sky" laws or related regulations (and in particular, we express no opinion as to any effect that such laws, statutes, ordinances, rules, or regulations may have on the opinions expressed herein). Lee Enterprises, Incorporated February 10, 2020 Page 4 We consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to the Registration Statement, and we further consent to the reference to our firm under the caption "Legal Matters" in the prospectus that forms a part thereof. In giving these consents, we do not thereby admit that we are within the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act or the rules and regulations of the Commission. Sincerely, /s/ Lane & Waterman LLP LANE & WATERMAN LLP Exhibit 5.2 NELSON MULLINS RILEY & SCARBOROUGH LLP ATTORNEYS AND COUNSELORS AT LAW One Nashville Place 150 Fourth Avenue, North Suite 1100 Nashville, TN 37219 T 615.664.5300 | F 15.664.5399 nelsonmullins.com February 10, 2020 Lee Enterprises, Incorporated 4600 E. 53rd Street Davenport, Iowa 52807 RE: Shelf Registration Statement of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated on Form S-3 Ladies and Gentlemen: We have acted as counsel to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), in connection with the authorization of the issuance and offer and sale from time to time, on a delayed basis or continuous basis, of (i) shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"); (ii) shares of the Company's preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Preferred Stock"), in one or more series; (iii) debt securities of the Company (the "Debt Securities"), in one or more series that will be issued under one or more indentures (each, an "Indenture") between the Company and a trustee to be named therein (the "Trustee"); (iv) depositary shares of the Company representing fractional interests in shares of Preferred Stock of any series (the "Depositary Shares") that will be represented by depositary receipts ("Depositary Receipts") issued pursuant to one or more deposit agreements (each, a "Deposit Agreement") between the Company and a depositary to be named therein (the "Depositary"); (v) warrants to purchase Common Stock, Preferred Stock or Debt Securities (the "Warrants") that will be issued under one or more warrant agreements (each, a "Warrant Agreement") between the Company and a warrant agent to be named therein (the "Warrant Agent"); (vi) subscription rights to purchase Common Stock, Preferred Stock or Debt Securities ("Subscription Rights") as may be designated at the time of the offering at a future date or dates that will be issued under one or more security purchase agreements (each, a "Subscription Agreement") between the Company and a subscription agent to be named therein (the "Subscription Agreement Agent"); and (vii) units consisting of one or more Debt Securities, Common Stock or any combination of the foregoing (the "Units"), that will be issued under one or more unit agreements (each, a "Unit Agreement") between the Company and a unit agent to be named therein (the "Unit Agent"), in each case as contemplated by the registration statement on Form S-3 (including the prospectus constituting a part thereof (the "Prospectus")) to which this opinion letter has been filed as an exhibit (the "Registration Statement"). The Common Stock, Preferred Stock, Debt Securities, Depositary Shares, Warrants, Subscription Rights and Units are collectively referred to herein as the "Securities." The Securities may be offered and sold from time to time pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), at which time it is contemplated that the Prospectus will be supplemented in the future by one or more supplements to the Prospectus (each, a "Prospectus Supplement"). For purposes of this opinion letter, we have examined copies of such agreements, instruments and documents as we have deemed relevant and necessary to form a basis on which to render the opinions hereinafter expressed. In such examination, we have assumed the legal capacity of all natural persons, the legal power and authority of all persons signing on behalf of other parties, the genuineness of all signatures, the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, the conformity to original documents of all documents submitted to us as certified, facsimile, conformed, digitally scanned or photostatic copies and the authenticity of the originals of such latter documents. In making our examination of documents executed or to be executed, we have assumed that the parties thereto other than the Company had or will have the power, corporate or other, to enter into and perform all obligations thereunder and have also assumed the due authorization by all requisite action, corporate or other, and execution and delivery by such parties of such documents and the validity and binding effect of such documents on such parties. As to facts material to the opinions, statements and assumptions expressed herein, we have, with your consent, relied upon oral or written statements and representations of officers and other representatives of the Company, public officials and others. We have not independently verified such factual matters. California | Colorado | District of Columbia | Florida | Georgia | Maryland | Massachusetts | New York North Carolina | South Carolina | Tennessee | West Virginia Lee Enterprises, Incorporated February 10, 2020 Page 2 This opinion letter is based as to matters of law solely on the applicable provisions of the federal laws of the United States and the laws of the States of Delaware and New York that, in our experience, are applicable to the Securities (but not including any laws, statutes, ordinances, administrative decisions, rules or regulations of any political subdivision of either of the State of Delaware or New York). We express no opinion herein as to any other laws, statutes, ordinances, rules or regulations (and in particular, we express no opinion as to any effect that such laws, statutes, ordinances, rules or regulations may have on the opinions expressed herein). Based on the foregoing, and subject to the further assumptions, limitations and qualifications set forth herein, we are of the opinion that: The Common Stock (including any Common Stock duly issued: (i) upon the exchange or conversion of any shares of Preferred Stock that are exchangeable for or convertible into Common Stock, (ii) upon the exercise of any duly issued Warrants exercisable for Common Stock, (iii) upon the exchange or conversion of Debt Securities which are exchangeable or convertible into Common Stock, (iv) pursuant to a Subscription Right or (v) as a component of a Unit), upon issuance and delivery of certificates (or book-entry notation if uncertificated) for such Common Stock against payment therefor of such lawful consideration as the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") (or a duly authorized committee thereof) may determine, will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable. The Preferred Stock (including any Preferred Stock duly issued: (i) upon the exchange or conversion of any shares of Preferred Stock that are exchangeable or convertible into another series of Preferred Stock, (ii) upon the exercise of any duly issued Warrants exercisable for Preferred Stock, (iii) upon the exchange or conversion of Depositary Shares or Debt Securities that are exchangeable or convertible into Preferred Stock, (iv) pursuant to a Subscription Right or (v) as a component of a Unit), upon issuance and delivery of certificates (or book-entry notation if uncertificated) for such Preferred Stock against payment therefor of such lawful consideration as the Board (or a duly authorized committee thereof) may determine, will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable. The Debt Securities (including any Debt Securities duly issued: (i) upon the exercise of any duly issued Warrants exercisable

for Debt Securities, (ii) pursuant to a Subscription Right or (iii) as a component of a Unit), upon: (x) due execution and delivery of an Indenture relating thereto on behalf of the Company and the Trustee named therein and due authentication of the Debt Securities by such Trustee, and (y) issuance and delivery of certificates (or book-entry notation if uncertificated) for such Debt Securities against payment therefor of such lawful consideration as the Board (or a duly authorized committee thereof), will be validly issued and constitute legal, valid and binding obligations of the Company, enforceable in accordance with their terms. The Depositary Receipts evidencing Depositary Shares, upon receipt by the Company of such lawful consideration therefor as the Board (or an authorized committee thereof) may determine, will be validly issued, constitute legal, valid and binding obligations of the Company, enforceable in accordance with their terms and will entitle the holders thereof to the rights specified in the Depositary Shares that they represent and in the Deposit Agreement pursuant to which they are issued. The Warrants, upon their issuance and delivery of certificates (or book-entry notation if uncertificated) for such Warrants against payment therefor of such lawful consideration as the Board (or a duly authorized committee thereof) may determine, will be validly issued and constitute legal, valid and binding obligations of the Company, enforceable in accordance with their terms. The Subscription Rights, upon receipt by the Company of such lawful consideration therefor as the Board (or an authorized committee thereof) may determine, will be validly issued, constitute legal, valid and binding obligations of the Company, enforceable in accordance with their terms and will entitle the holders thereof to the rights specified in the Subscription Rights that they represent and in the Subscription Agreement pursuant to which they are issued. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated February 10, 2020 Page 3 7. The Units, upon receipt by the Company of such lawful consideration therefor as the Board (or an authorized committee thereof) may determine, will be validly issued, constitute legal, valid and binding obligations of the Company, enforceable in accordance with their terms and will entitle the holders thereof to the rights specified in the Unit Agreement pursuant to which they are issued. In rendering the foregoing opinions, we have assumed that: (i) the Registration Statement, and any amendments thereto, shall have become effective under the Securities Act (and will remain effective at the time of issuance of any Securities thereunder); (ii) a Prospectus Supplement describing each class or series of Securities offered pursuant to the Registration Statement, to the extent required by applicable law and relevant rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), will be timely filed with the Commission; (iii) the definitive terms of each class or series of Securities shall have been established in accordance with (A) resolutions duly adopted by the Board (or an authorized committee thereof) (each, a "Board Action"), (B) the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation") and (C) applicable law; (iv) the Company will issue and deliver the Securities in the manner contemplated by the Registration Statement, the Prospectus, the applicable Prospectus Supplement and any applicable underwriting, purchase or similar agreement; (v) any Securities issuable upon conversion, exchange or exercise of any other Security will have been authorized and reserved for issuance, in each case within the limits of the then remaining authorized but unreserved and unissued amounts of such Securities; (vi) the total number of shares of Common Stock and Preferred Stock issuable (including upon conversion, exchange or exercise of any other Security) will not exceed the total number of shares of Common Stock and Preferred Stock, as the case may be, that the Company is then authorized to issue under its Certificate of Incorporation; (vii) the Board Action authorizing the Company to issue, offer and sell the Securities will have been adopted by the Board (or an authorized committee thereof) and will be in full force and effect at all times at which the Securities are offered or sold by the Company; and (viii) all Securities will be issued in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws. With respect to any Securities consisting of any series of Preferred Stock, we have further assumed that appropriate articles of amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation establishing the designations, preferences, rights and other terms of such series of Preferred Stock being issued and delivered shall have been duly approved by the Board and filed with and accepted for record by the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. With respect to any Securities consisting of Debt Securities, we have further assumed that (i) an Indenture relating to such Debt Securities shall have been duly authorized, executed and delivered on behalf of the Company and the Trustee in substantially the form filed as an exhibit to the Registration Statement; (ii) all terms of such Debt Securities not provided for in such Indenture shall have been established in accordance with the provisions of the Indenture and reflected in appropriate documentation approved by us and, if applicable, executed and delivered by the Company and the Trustee; (iii) the Company has filed respective Forms T- 1 for the Trustee with the Commission and the Indenture has been duly qualified under the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended; such Debt Securities shall have been duly executed, authenticated, issued and delivered in accordance with the provisions of such Indenture; (v) such Debt Securities, as executed and delivered, do not violate any law applicable to the Company (including, without limitation, laws regulating the maximum rate of interest rate payable on the Debt Securities) or result in a default under or breach of any agreement or instrument binding upon the Company; and (vi) such Debt Securities, as executed and delivered, comply with all requirements and restrictions, if any, applicable to the Company, in any case whether imposed by any court or governmental or regulatory body having jurisdiction over the Company. With respect to any Securities consisting of Depositary Shares, we have further assumed that: (i) such Depositary Shares will be issued and delivered after due authorization, execution and delivery by the Company of a Deposit Agreement, approved by us, relating to the Depositary Shares; (ii) such Depositary Shares will be issued after the Company deposits with the Depositary shares of the Preferred Stock to be represented by such Depositary Shares that are authorized, validly issued and fully paid as contemplated by the Registration Statement, the Prospectus, the applicable Prospectus Supplement and the Deposit Agreement; (iii) the Depositary Receipts shall have been duly executed, issued and delivered in accordance with the provisions of such Deposit Agreement(s); (iv) such Depositary Receipts and the related Deposit Agreement(s), as executed and delivered, do not violate any law applicable to the Company or result in a default under or breach of any agreement or instrument binding upon the Company; and such Depositary Receipts and the related Deposit Agreement(s), as executed and delivered, comply with all requirements and restrictions, if any, applicable to the Company, in any case whether imposed by any court or governmental or regulatory body having jurisdiction over the Company. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated February 10, 2020 Page 4 With respect to any Securities consisting of Warrants, we have further assumed that (i) such Warrants will be issued and delivered after due authorization, execution and delivery by the Company of a Warrant Agreement, approved by us, relating to the Warrants; (ii) all terms of such Warrants shall have been established in accordance with the provisions of such Warrant Agreement(s); (iii) such Warrants shall have been duly executed, issued and delivered in accordance with the provisions of such Warrant Agreement(s); (iv) such Warrants and the related Warrant Agreement(s), as executed and delivered, do not violate any law applicable to the Company or result in a default under or breach of any agreement or instrument binding upon the Company; and such Warrants and the related Warrant Agreement(s), as executed and delivered, comply with all requirements and restrictions, if any, applicable to the Company, in any case whether imposed by any court or governmental or regulatory body having jurisdiction over the Company. With respect to any Securities consisting of Subscription Rights, we have further assumed that (i) such Subscription Rights will be issued and delivered after due authorization, execution and delivery by the Company of a Subscription Agreement, approved by us, relating to the Subscription Rights; (ii) all terms of such Subscription Rights shall have been established in accordance with the provisions of such Subscription Agreement(s); (iii) such Subscription Rights shall have been duly executed, issued and delivered in accordance with the provisions of such Subscription Agreement(s); (iv) such Subscription Rights and the related Subscription Agreement(s), as executed and delivered, do not violate any law applicable to the Company or result in a default under or breach of any agreement or instrument binding upon the Company; and (v) such Subscription Rights and the related Subscription Agreement(s), as executed and delivered, comply with all requirements and restrictions, if any, applicable to the Company, in any case whether imposed by any court or governmental or regulatory body having jurisdiction over the Company. With respect to any Securities consisting of Units, we have further assumed that (i) each component of such Units will be authorized, validly issued and fully paid (to the extent applicable) as contemplated by the Registration Statement and the applicable Unit Agreement, if any; (ii) such Units will be issued and delivered after due authorization, execution and delivery by the Company of a Unit Agreement relating to the Units; (iii) all terms of such Units shall have been established in accordance with the provisions of such Unit Agreement(s); (iv) such Units shall have been duly executed, issued and delivered in accordance with the provisions of such Unit Agreement(s); (v) such Units and the related Unit Agreement(s), as executed and delivered, do not violate any law applicable to the Company or result in a default under or breach of any agreement or instrument binding upon the Company; and such Units and the related Unit Agreement(s), as executed and delivered, comply with all requirements and restrictions, if any, applicable to the Company, in any case whether imposed by any court or governmental or regulatory body having jurisdiction over the Company. To the extent that the obligations of the Company with respect to the Securities may depend on such matters, we further have assumed for purposes of this opinion letter that (i) any Trustee, Depositary, Warrant Agent, Subscription Agent or Unit Agent: (x) is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of its jurisdiction of organization and; and (y) will be duly qualified to engage in the activities contemplated by such Indenture, Deposit Agreement, Warrant Agreement, Subscription Agreement or Unit Agreement, as applicable; (ii) any Indenture, Deposit Agreement, Warrant Agreement, Subscription Agreement or Unit Agreement, as applicable, will have been duly authorized, executed and delivered by such Trustee, Depositary, Warrant Agent, Subscription Agent or Unit Agent, as applicable, and will constitute the legally valid and binding obligation of such party enforceable against such party in accordance with its terms; (iii) such Trustee, Depositary, Warrant Agent, Subscription Agent or Unit Agent will be in compliance, with respect to the performance of its obligations under such Indenture, Deposit Agreement, Warrant Agreement, Subscription Agreement or Unit Agreement, as applicable, with such Agreements, as applicable, and with all applicable laws and regulations; and (iv) such Trustee, Depositary, Warrant Agent, Subscription Agent or Unit Agent will have the requisite organizational and legal power and authority to perform its obligations under such Indenture, Deposit Agreement, Warrant Agreement, Subscription Agreement or Unit Agreement, as applicable. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated February 10, 2020 Page 5 The opinions set forth in numbered paragraphs 3 through 7 above, insofar as they relate to the valid and binding nature of obligations, may be limited by the following exceptions, limitations and qualifications: (i) the effect of bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, receivership, moratorium or other similar laws relating to or affecting the rights of creditors (including, without limitation, the effect of statutory and other law regarding fraudulent conveyances, fraudulent transfers, preferential transfers and voidable transactions); (ii) the exercise of judicial discretion and the application of general principles of equity (including, without limitation, concepts of materiality, reasonableness, good faith and fair dealing and the possible unavailability of specific performance, injunctive relief and other equitable remedies), regardless of whether considered in a proceeding at law or in equity, and (iii) the effect of public policy considerations that may limit the rights of the parties to obtain further remedies. The opinions rendered herein do not include opinions with respect to compliance with laws relating to permissible rates of interest. This opinion letter has been prepared solely for your use in connection with the transmitting for filing of the Registration Statement on the date of this opinion letter and should not be quoted in whole or in part or otherwise be referred to, nor filed with or furnished to any governmental agency or other person or entity, without our prior written consent. We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion letter with the Commission as an exhibit to the Registration Statement in accordance with the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Act and to the reference to our firm therein and in the Prospectus and any Prospectus Supplement under the caption "Legal Matters." In giving such consent, we do not thereby admit that this firm is within the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act or the rules and regulations of the Commission thereunder. Very truly yours, /s/Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP Exhibit 23.1 Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm The Board of Directors Lee Enterprises, Incorporated: We consent to the use of our reports with respect to the consolidated financial statements and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting incorporated by reference herein and to the reference to our firm under the heading "Experts" in the prospectus. /s/ KPMG LLP Chicago, Illinois February 10, 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lee Enterprises Incorporated published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 23:27:01 UTC 0 Latest news on LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORA 06:28p LEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : Simplified registration form PU 02/07 LEE ENTERPRISES, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi.. AQ 02/07 LEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Finan.. AQ 02/07 LEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : Report of unscheduled material events or corporat.. PU 02/07 LEE ENTERPRISES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial .. AQ 02/06 Lee Enterprises reports first quarter; digital-only subscribers surpass 100,0.. GL 01/30 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Gives Up on Newspapers -- WSJ DJ 01/29 Warren Buffett Is Giving Up on Newspapers -- 3rd Update DJ 01/29 LEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : Filing by person(s) reporting owned shares of com.. PU 01/29 Warren Buffett Is Giving Up on Newspapers -- 2nd Update DJ Financials (USD) Sales 2018 - EBIT 2018 - Net income 2018 - Debt 2018 - Yield 2018 - P/E ratio 2018 - P/E ratio 2019 - Capi. / Sales2018 - Capi. / Sales2019 - Capitalization 106 M Chart LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts Average target price Last Close Price 1,82 Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Kevin D. Mowbray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Mary E. Junck Chairman Timothy R. Millage CFO, Treasurer & Vice President Michele Fennelly White Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT Suzanna M. Frank Vice President - Research & Metrics Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED 34.51% 117 NEWS CORPORATION 0.35% 8 104 THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 16.32% 5 408 REACH PLC 15.84% 504 DB CORP LTD -1.45% 338 STAR MEDIA GROUP BHD --.--% 74