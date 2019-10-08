Lee Enterprises Incorporated : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
10/08/2019 | 06:01pm EDT
Liberman Margaret R.
LEE ENTERPRISES, INC [ LEE ]
X
Director
10% Owner
09/27/2019
C/O LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Common Stock
09/27/2019
A
10,000
A
$
0
10,000
D
/s/Edmund H. Carroll, Limited
10/08/2019
POA, Attorney-in-Fact
Lee Enterprises Incorporated published this content on 08 October 2019
