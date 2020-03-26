Lee Enterprises launches Health Bright Marketing, a full-service healthcare marketing company

Log in
03/26/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

DAVENPORT, Iowa, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a trusted provider of news, information and digital and print marketing solutions to 77 markets in 26 states, announced today the launch of Health Bright Marketing, Inc., a full-service marketing company that specializes in meeting the unique challenges faced by today’s healthcare organizations.

“Health Bright is equipped to provide broad-reaching, impactful marketing solutions to healthcare organizations of all sizes,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. “Our local markets now have access to more comprehensive products and services, along with a very high level of expertise in healthcare, which will allow us to capture a greater share of revenue in a growing industry.” 

The company also announced that it has named Mark McDowell vice president of Health Bright Marketing, Farris said. McDowell brings more than 20 years of healthcare marketing experience to this role, including executive leadership positions at some of the nation's largest and most-respected healthcare companies and advertising agencies, including Henry Ford Health System, Ascension Health and Tenet Healthcare.

“Healthcare organizations are going through significant changes in how they engage with their patients, communities and stakeholders,” McDowell said. “They are actively seeking to make better use of modern and emerging marketing solutions, and our team is uniquely qualified to meet those needs.”

Health Bright is headquartered in Michigan alongside Sunny Media, a Lee Enterprises-owned agency specializing in marketing services for the automotive industry.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in primarily midsize markets, with 75 daily newspapers and a joint interest in two others, along with rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 specialty publications in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have circulation of more than 1.2 million daily. Lee's digital sites attract more than 44 million unique visits monthly. Lee's markets include: St. Louis, Missouri; Buffalo, New York; Omaha, Nebraska; Richmond, Virginia; Lincoln, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; Davenport, Iowa; and Tucson, Arizona. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:
Charles Arms
Charles.Arms@lee.net
(563) 383-2100

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.