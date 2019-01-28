Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lee Enterprises, Incorporated    LEE

LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED (LEE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lee to purchase the Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:46am EST

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a trusted local news provider and leading platform for advertising in 49 markets, announced today that the company has reached an agreement to purchase the print and digital assets of two Wisconsin publications, the Kenosha News and the Lake Geneva Regional News, from the Kenosha-based media company United Communications Corporation.

“These two markets fit very nicely into our already strong footprint in Wisconsin,” said Lee President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray. “Their proximity to existing Lee properties creates opportunity for synergies while greatly strengthening our audiences in southeast Wisconsin.”

Mowbray noted that the acquisition will be accretive to earnings in year one.

The Kenosha News publishes seven days a week and has an average daily print circulation of about 20,000. The Lake Geneva Regional News publishes weekly. The sale is expected to close on January 31, 2019.

The Kenosha News, then the Kenosha Evening News, was purchased in 1961 by United Communications Corporation founders Howard and Elizabeth Brown.

“The Brown Family is very grateful for the hard work and dedication of all Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News employees, both past and present,” United Communications Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Lucy Brown said. "Making the decision to sell is extraordinarily difficult, but we welcome Lee Enterprises and know the future looks bright under their leadership.”

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 300 weekly and specialty publications serving 49 markets in 20 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average circulation of 0.7 million daily and 1.1 million Sunday, and are estimated to reach almost three million readers in print alone. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; Billings, MT; Bloomington, IL; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact: Charles Arms
Director of Communications
IR@lee.net
(563) 383-2100

4in-leelogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORA
10:46aLee to purchase the Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News
GL
2018LEE ENTERPRISES, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
2018LEE ENTERPRISES, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
2018LEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINAN..
AQ
2018LEE ENTERPRISES, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2018Lee Enterprises continues strong digital transformation; reports fiscal year ..
GL
2018LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED : annual earnings release
2018LEE ENTERPRISES, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018LEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : Mary Junck moves to chairman of Lee Enterprises
AQ
2018LEE ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : plans quarterly call and webcast December 14, 201..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Chart LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin D. Mowbray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary E. Junck Executive Chairman
Timothy R. Millage CFO, Treasurer & Vice President
Michele Fennelly White Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Suzanna M. Frank Vice President  Research & Metrics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED27.01%153
NEWS CORP11.81%7 444
NEW YORK TIMES CO17.09%4 305
DB CORP LTD3.10%431
REACH PLC--.--%219
CONNECT GROUP PLC-1.75%137
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.