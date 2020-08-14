Lee Hing Development : Consolidated Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020

Log in
08/14/2020 | 12:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 68)

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

The Board of Directors of Lee Hing Development Limited (the "Company") announced the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 as follows:

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

for the six months ended 30 June 2020

2020

2019

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue and income

3

3,362

4,843

Unrealised gain on derivative financial instruments

248

-

Unrealised loss on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss - listed investments

(

220,893)

(

53,307)

Operating expenses

(

37,897)

(

9,641)

Operating loss before finance costs

5

(

255,180)

(

58,105)

Finance costs

6

(

5,135)

(

10,600)

Operating loss after finance costs

(

260,315)

(

68,705)

Share of results of associates

(

37)

(

20)

Loss before tax

(

260,352)

(

68,725)

Income tax

7

(

13)

-

Loss attributable to owners of the Company

(

260,365)

(

68,725)

Loss per share (HK cents)

9

Basic and diluted

(

177.38)

(

46.82)

Details of interim dividend are disclosed in note 10.

- 1 -

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2020

2020

2019

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Loss attributable to owners of the Company

(

260,365)

(

68,725)

Other comprehensive (loss) / income

8

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Gain on revaluation of properties at the date of change

in use

-

15,999

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on

translation of financial

statements of foreign

subsidiaries and

associates

(

4,213 )

1,526

(

4,213 )

17,525

Total comprehensive loss attributable to

owners of the Company

(

264,578)

(

51,200)

- 2 -

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as at 30 June 2020

Note

Non-current assets

Investment properties

Property, plant and equipment

Associates

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

11

Financial assets at fair value through other

12

comprehensive income

Other non-current assets

Current assets

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

13

Derivative financial instruments

Other assets

Accounts receivable, deposits and prepayments

14

Time deposits and bank balances

Current liabilities

Bank borrowings

15

Accounts payable, deposits and accruals

16

Other payable

Current tax liabilities

Net current liabilities

Total assets less current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Bank borrowings

15

Net assets

Equity

Share capital

17

Reserves

18

Total equity

30 June 2020 31 December 2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

55,000

55,000

29,932

30,268

26,438

27,387

602,638

806,120

8,417

8,417

-

-

722,425

927,192

-

48,021

248

11,276

295

295

1,142

843

4,235

7,203

5,920

67,638

127,179

220,388

1,611

2,801

348

348

5

13

129,143

223,550

(

123,223 ) (

155,912)

599,202

771,280

92,500

-

506,702

771,280

717,808

717,808

(

211,106)

53,472

506,702

771,280

- 3 -

Notes

1. Basis of preparation and accounting policies

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA").

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The financial information relating to the financial year ended 31 December 2019 that is included in this announcement as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual financial statements for that financial year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows:

The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies in accordance with section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was qualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; did not contain a statement under section 406(2) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and contained a statement under section 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.

- 4 -

2. Adoption of new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards

The HKICPA has issued the following new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs", which also include Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) which are effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020:

HKAS 1 and HKAS 8

Definition of Material

(Amendments)

HKFRS 3 (Amendments)

Definition of a Business

HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7

Interest Rate Benchmark

(Amendments)

Reform

The adoption of the above new and revised HKFRSs has no material impact on these financial statements.

The Group has not early applied the following new or revised HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective:

Effective for accounting periods beginning on or after

HKAS 16 (Amendments)

Property, Plant and Equipment - Proceeds

1 January 2022

before Intended Use

HKAS 37 (Amendments)

Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a

1 January 2022

Contract

HKFRSs (Amendments)

Annual Improvements to

1 January 2022

HKFRSs 2018-2020

HKFRS 3 (Amendments)

Reference to the Conceptual Framework

1 January 2022

HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28

Sale or Contribution of Assets between an

To be determined

(Amendments)

Investor and its Associate or

Joint Venture

HKFRS 16 (Amendment)

Covid-19 - Related Rent Concessions

1 June 2020

HKFRS 17

Insurance Contracts

1 January 2021

The Group has already commenced an assessment of the impact of new and revised HKFRSs, certain of which may be relevant to the Group's operations and may give rise to changes in accounting policies, changes in disclosures and remeasurement of certain items in the financial statements. The Group is not yet in a position to ascertain their impact on its results of operations and financial position.

- 5 -

3. Revenue and income

Analysis of the Group's revenue and income is as follows:

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -

unlisted investments

-

13

Net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -

listed investments

-

844

Dividends from listed investments

2,668

2,665

Interest income on financial assets not at fair value through

profit or loss

30

109

Net exchange gain

117

790

Rental income

528

332

Sundry income

1

-

Write back of impairment losses on amount due from an

investee company

18

90

3,362

4,843

4. Segment reporting

The Group determines its operating segments based on the internal reports reviewed by the Group's chief operating decision maker that are used to allocate resources to the segment and assess its performance. The chief operating decision maker of the Group has been identified as the Managing Director.

Business segment

The Group comprises the following segments:

Share investment and dealing

- investment in listed and unlisted securities, purchases and sales

of listed securities

Other operation

- property investment

Share investment and

dealing

Other operation

Consolidated

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Segment revenue

and income

Revenue and

income

2,834

4,511

528

332

3,362

4,843

Total revenue and

income

2,834

4,511

528

332

3,362

4,843

Segment results

( 260,201)

(68,515)

(

114)

(190 )

(

260,315)

(68,705 )

Share of results of

associates

(

37)

(20 )

Loss before tax

(

260,352)

(68,725 )

Income tax

(

13)

-

Loss attributable

to owners of the

Company

(

260,365)

(68,725 )

- 6 -

31 December

31 December

31 December

30 June 2020

2019

30 June 2020

2019

30 June 2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Segment assets

632,552

897,817

55,251

55,522

687,803

953,339

Associates

26,438

27,387

Unallocated assets

14,104

14,104

Total assets

728,345

994,830

Segment liabilities

195,688

197,169

25,950

26,368

221,638

223,537

Unallocated

liabilities

5

13

Total liabilities

221,643

223,550

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Other segment

information

Depreciation

203

239

132

97

335

336

Amortisation of

leasehold land

8

66

-

-

8

66

Geographical information

Analysis of the Group's revenue and income, and non-current assets (excluding financial instruments) by geographical location is as follows:

Revenue and income

Non-current assets

2020

2019

30 June 2020

31 December 2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Hong Kong

533

350

70,828

70,826

Malaysia

2,694

3,574

-

-

Thailand

-

-

24,126

25,351

Japan

-

-

14,104

14,104

Others

135

919

-

-

3,362

4,843

109,058

110,281

5. Operating loss before finance costs

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Operating loss before finance costs

is stated after charging / (crediting):

Amortisation of leasehold land

8

66

Depreciation

335

336

Directors' emoluments

3,761

4,563

Net loss on derivative financial instruments

11,246

-

Net loss / (gain) on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss - listed investments

18,825

(

844 )

Write back of impairment losses on amount due from

an investee company

(

18 )

(

90 )

Net exchange gain

(

117 )

(

790 )

Net gain on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss - unlisted investments

-

(

13 )

- 7 -

6. Finance costs

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Interest expenses on financial liabilities not at

fair value through profit or loss:

interest on bank loans

4,712

9,998

interest on bank overdrafts

139

127

4,851

10,125

Bank loan arrangement fees and bank charges

284

475

5,135

10,600

7. Income tax

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Current tax

Company and subsidiaries

13

-

Overseas taxation

Overseas taxation is calculated at the rates prevailing in the relevant jurisdictions (2019: Nil).

8. Other comprehensive (loss) / income

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Gain on revaluation of properties at the date of change in use

-

15,999

Exchange differences on translation of financial

statements of foreign subsidiaries and associates

(

4,213)

1,526

Other comprehensive (loss) / income for the period, net of tax

(

4,213)

17,525

9. Loss per share

The calculation of basic loss per share is based on loss attributable to owners of the Company of HK$260,365,000 (2019: HK$68,725,000) and the weighted average of 146,781,285 shares (2019: 146,781,285 shares) in issue during the period.

Diluted loss per share is same as basic loss per share because there were no potential dilutive shares outstanding during the period.

- 8 -

10. Interim dividend

2020

2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Interim dividend declared - Nil per share

(2019: Nil per share)

-

-

11. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

HK$'000

At 1 January 2020

806,120

Conversion

48,021

Disposals

(

6,505)

Changes in fair value recognised in profit or loss

(

237,285)

Exchange differences recognised in translation reserve

(

7,713)

At 30 June 2020

602,638

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss are equity securities listed overseas and stated at fair value. Exchange differences represent part of exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements of foreign entities.

  1. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
    Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income are unlisted equity securities and stated at fair value.
  2. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

30 June 2020 31 December 2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Call option

-

48,021

14. Accounts receivable, deposits and prepayments

30 June 2020 31 December 2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Trade receivable

Within 30 days

88

-

Other receivable and deposits

1,054

683

Prepayments

-

160

1,142

843

- 9 -

15. Bank borrowings

30 June 2020 31 December 2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Secured bank overdrafts

9,164

3,603

Secured bank loans

92,500

98,281

Secured bank loans subject to a repayment on

demand clause

118,015

118,504

219,679

220,388

Less : current portion

(

127,179) (

220,388)

Non-current portion

92,500

-

Repayments of bank overdrafts and loans based on the scheduled repayment dates set out in the loan agreements are as follows:

30 June 2020 31 December 2019

HK$'000

HK$'000

Within one year

113,522

206,359

After one year but within two years

706

652

After two years but within five years

94,707

2,053

After five years

10,744

11,324

219,679

220,388

16. Accounts payable, deposits and accruals

30 June 2020 31 December 2019

HK$'000 HK$'000

Accounts payable, deposits and accruals

1,611

2,801

No ageing analysis has been prepared as there was no trade payable at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: Nil).

17. Share capital

Number of

Number of

shares

shares

('000)

HK$'000

('000)

HK$'000

Issued and fully paid

At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019

146,781

717,808

146,781

717,808

- 10 -

18. Reserves

Movements in reserves are as follows:

Retained

Investment

Property

profits/

revaluation

Translation

revaluation

(accumulated

reserve

reserve

reserve

losses)

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

At 1 January 2020

(

1,913)

11,774

15,999

27,612

53,472

Loss for the period

-

-

- (

260,365))(

260,365)

Other comprehensive loss

for the period

Exchange differences on

translation of financial

statements of foreign

subsidiaries and

associates

-

(

4,213)

-

- (

4,213)

Total comprehensive loss

for the period

-

(

4,213)

- (

260,365))(

264,578)

At 30 June 2020

(

1,913)

7,561

15,999

(

232,753)(

211,106)

19. Events after the reporting period

The entire ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited held by the Group have been disposed of in exchange with cash and shares of Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited. Details of which are described in the announcement and circular of the Company dated 15 April 2020 and 23 July 2020 respectively.

Interim Dividend

The Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 (2019: Nil).

Management Discussion and Analysis

Results for the period

The Group recorded HK$3 million revenue and income for the six months ended 30 June 2020, a 31% decrease as compared with the last corresponding period. The decrease was largely attributable to decrease in net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed investments and net exchange gain.

Loss attributable to owners of the Company was HK$260 million, an increase of HK$192 million as compared with the last corresponding period. The substantial increase was mainly due to increase in unrealised loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed investments of HK$168 million.

- 11 -

Business review

The Group is principally engaged in share investment and dealing.

During the period under review, the Group's revenue and income were mainly attributable to the dividend income from listed preferences shares of IGB Berhad of HK$2.7 million, and rental income of HK$0.5 million. In the first half of 2020, preference shares of IGB Berhad of HK$154.4 million were converted into ordinary shares of IGB Berhad. Call option of HK$48.1 million was also converted into ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited.

It is expected that the operating performance of the Group will continue to be affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the near term and will further weaken in 2020.

Financial resources and liquidity

The Group's borrowings were secured bank loans and overdrafts. With respect to interest rate structure of the borrowings, interest rates were 1.35% to 1.5% per annum above the bank's cost of fund, 1.25% to 2.7% per annum above HIBOR, 1% per annum below prime rate or 3% to 3.75% per annum above LIBOR.

The gearing ratio of the Group was 43%. The computation is based on total borrowings of the Group divided by total equity as at 30 June 2020.

Charges on Group's assets

The Group's leasehold land and buildings, investment properties, certain financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and bank deposits with a total net book value of approximately HK$633 million were pledged to banks to secure banking facilities granted to the Group.

Contingent liabilities

As at 30 June 2020, the Group had no contingent liabilities but the Company had contingent liabilities in respect of guarantees for banking facilities granted to its subsidiaries in the sum of HK$247 million.

Significant investments

The following table sets out information regarding the Group's significant investments classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss:

Name of the

Fair value

Percentage

investee

Equity interest held as at

Cost of

as at

to

company

30 June 2020

investment

30 June 2020

total assets

PureCircle

45,392,610 ordinary

HK$1,632

HK$430.9 million

59.2%

Limited

shares, representing

million

(GBP 0.995 per

approximately 24.594% of

share)

the issued share capital (31

December 2019: 22.67%)

IGB Berhad

35,560,422 ordinary

HK$132 million

HK$171.8 million

23.6%

shares, representing

(RM2.67 per share)

approximately 4.065% of

the ordinary shares in issue

(31 December 2019: 1.6%)

- 12 -

The following table sets out the movement of the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss during the six months ended 30 June 2020:

Disposals

/conversion

during the six

Dividend

Name of the

months ended

Loss on

received during

investee company

30 June 2020

Disposal proceeds

disposals

the period

PureCircle

Conversion of

-

-

-

Limited

3,581,394 ordinary

shares (Note)

IGB Berhad

Disposal of

Proceeds in the

950,000 ordinary

amount of HK$4.1

shares

million

Loss on disposals

Received dividend

in the amount of

in the amount of

HK$2.4 million

HK$2.7 million

on the preference

shares.

Conversion of

-

-

-

25,611,371 ordinary

shares from

preference shares

Note

3,581,394 units of call option in the amount of HK$48.1 million were converted into ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited.

- 13 -

The following table sets out the change in fair value of the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss during the six months ended 30 June 2020:

Fair value

Change in fair

Fair value

Name of

as at 31

value recognised

as at

investee

December

Translation

in the profit or

30 June

company

2019

Conversion

Disposals

reserve

loss

2020

PureCircle

HK$560.6

HK$48.1

-

-

(HK$177.8

HK$430.9

Limited

million

million

million)

million

IGB

HK$74.7

HK$154.4

(HK$6.5

(HK$7.7

(HK$43.1

HK$171.8

Berhad -

million

million

million)

million)

million)

million

ordinary

shares

IGB

HK$170.8

(HK$154.4

-

-

(HK$16.4

-

Berhad -

million

million)

million)

preference

shares

PureCircle Limited produces and distributes stevia sweeteners and flavors to food and beverages industry worldwide.

IGB Berhad is principally an investment holding company engaged in property investment and management, retail, hotel operations and construction. It also has private equity investments in the field of information and communications technology and water/wastewater treatment.

The Group has no control or influence over PureCircle Limited and IGB Berhad, hence, for the business performance, factors which may affect the share price and business outlook and future prospects of the two companies, shareholders and potential investors should refer to information published on the two websites, www.purecircle.comand www.igbbhd.com.

Depending on the market conditions and the availability of funding, the Group may acquire additional shares or dispose of some of its interest in IGB Berhad.

Material acquisitions and disposals

During the period, call option of HK$48.1 million and preference shares of IGB Berhad of HK$154.4 million were converted into ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited and IGB Berhad respectively.

During the period, the Group disposed of shares in IGB Berhad with carrying amount of HK$6.5 million at consideration of HK$4.1 million and resulted in a loss of HK$2.4 million.

- 14 -

Foreign currency exposure

The Group had major investments, accounts receivable, bank balances, accounts payable and bank loans denominated in Malaysian Ringgit, British Pound, Euro, Japanese Yen and Thai Baht, hence the Group had direct exposure to foreign exchange fluctuation. During the period under review, the Group did not use any foreign currency derivative product to hedge its exposure to currency risk. However, the management managed and monitored the exposure to ensure appropriate measures were implemented on a timely and effective manner.

Employees

As at 30 June 2020, the Group's number of staff was 9. The Group's remuneration policies, including both salaries and bonuses, are in line with local practice.

Purchase, Sale and Redemption of Listed Securities

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, there was no purchase, sale or redemption of the Company's listed securities by the Company or its subsidiaries.

Review of Interim Report

The unaudited interim report of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.

Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report

The Company has complied with the code provisions under the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020, except for the following deviations from code provisions A.2.1, A.4.1, A.6.7 and C.2.5:

Code provision A.2.1

Under code provision A.2.1, the roles of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) are required to be separated and not to be performed by the same individual. During the reporting period, Mr. Tan Boon Seng acted as an Executive Director, Chairman and Managing Director (equivalent to CEO in this case). This constitutes a deviation from code provision A.2.1. The reason for such deviation is set out below:

The arrangement under which the roles of an Executive Director, Chairman and Managing Director are performed by the same individual is the extension of the Company's existing corporate governance model. It has been considered beneficial at the present stage as it helps to maintain the continuity of the Company's policies and the stability of the Company's operations, as well as to enhance the management of the Company.

Code provision A.4.1

Under code provision A.4.1, Non-executive Directors should be appointed for a specific term and be subject to re-election. None of the existing Non-executive Directors of the Company is appointed for a specific term. This constitutes a deviation from code provision A.4.1. The reason for such deviation is set out below:

According to the Articles of Association of the Company, one-third of the Directors (Executive and Non- executive) will retire from the office by rotation at each annual general meeting and their appointments will be reviewed when they are due for re-election. In the opinion of the Directors, this meets the same objectives and is no less exacting than those in the code.

- 15 -

Code provision A.6.7

Under code provision A.6.7, Independent Non-executive Directors and other Non-executive Directors should attend general meetings and develop a balanced understanding of the views of shareholders. Three members of the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company were unable to attend the annual general meeting of the Company held on 13 May 2020.

Code provision C.2.5

Under code provision C.2.5, the Group should have an internal audit function. During the period, the Group conducted a review on the need for setting up an internal audit department. Given the Group's simple operating structure and the potential cost burden, it was decided that the Group would not set up an internal audit department for the time being and the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors would be responsible for internal control and risk management of the Group and for reviewing their effectiveness.

Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors

The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. Upon enquiry by the Company, all Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020.

By Order of the Board

Lee Hing Development Limited

Chan Kai Kwok

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date hereof, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises two Executive Directors, namely Mr. Tan Boon Seng and Mr. Chan Kai Kwok, and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Ho Hau Chong, Norman, Mr. Fung Ka Pun and Mr. Lim Lay Leng.

Please refer to the electronic version of this announcement on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("the Stock Exchange") (http://www.hkex.com.hk) and the website of the Company (http://www.lhd.com.hk). An interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 containing all the applicable information required by Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules will be despatched to Shareholders and published on the website of the Stock Exchange and on the website of the Company in due course.

- 16 -

Disclaimer

Lee Hing Development Limited published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 04:02:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
