Lee Hing Development : Consolidated Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020
0
08/14/2020 | 12:03am EDT
LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code : 68)
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
The Board of Directors of Lee Hing Development Limited (the "Company") announced the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 as follows:
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
for the six months ended 30 June 2020
2020
2019
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue and income
3
3,362
4,843
Unrealised gain on derivative financial instruments
248
-
Unrealised loss on financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss - listed investments
(
220,893)
(
53,307)
Operating expenses
(
37,897)
(
9,641)
Operating loss before finance costs
5
(
255,180)
(
58,105)
Finance costs
6
(
5,135)
(
10,600)
Operating loss after finance costs
(
260,315)
(
68,705)
Share of results of associates
(
37)
(
20)
Loss before tax
(
260,352)
(
68,725)
Income tax
7
(
13)
-
Loss attributable to owners of the Company
(
260,365)
(
68,725)
Loss per share (HK cents)
9
Basic and diluted
(
177.38)
(
46.82)
Details of interim dividend are disclosed in note 10.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2020
2020
2019
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Loss attributable to owners of the Company
(
260,365)
(
68,725)
Other comprehensive (loss) / income
8
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Gain on revaluation of properties at the date of change
in use
-
15,999
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Exchange differences on
translation of financial
statements of foreign
subsidiaries and
associates
(
4,213 )
1,526
(
4,213 )
17,525
Total comprehensive loss attributable to
owners of the Company
(
264,578)
(
51,200)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
as at 30 June 2020
Note
Non-current assets
Investment properties
Property, plant and equipment
Associates
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
11
Financial assets at fair value through other
12
comprehensive income
Other non-current assets
Current assets
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
13
Derivative financial instruments
Other assets
Accounts receivable, deposits and prepayments
14
Time deposits and bank balances
Current liabilities
Bank borrowings
15
Accounts payable, deposits and accruals
16
Other payable
Current tax liabilities
Net current liabilities
Total assets less current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Bank borrowings
15
Net assets
Equity
Share capital
17
Reserves
18
Total equity
30 June 2020 31 December 2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
55,000
55,000
29,932
30,268
26,438
27,387
602,638
806,120
8,417
8,417
-
-
722,425
927,192
-
48,021
248
11,276
295
295
1,142
843
4,235
7,203
5,920
67,638
127,179
220,388
1,611
2,801
348
348
5
13
129,143
223,550
(
123,223 ) (
155,912)
599,202
771,280
92,500
-
506,702
771,280
717,808
717,808
(
211,106)
53,472
506,702
771,280
Notes
1. Basis of preparation and accounting policies
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in compliance with Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA").
The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
The financial information relating to the financial year ended 31 December 2019 that is included in this announcement as comparative information does not constitute the Company's statutory annual financial statements for that financial year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows:
The Company has delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies in accordance with section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was qualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; did not contain a statement under section 406(2) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and contained a statement under section 407(2) or (3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance.
2. Adoption of new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards
The HKICPA has issued the following new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs", which also include Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) which are effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020:
HKAS 1 and HKAS 8
Definition of Material
(Amendments)
HKFRS 3 (Amendments)
Definition of a Business
HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7
Interest Rate Benchmark
(Amendments)
Reform
The adoption of the above new and revised HKFRSs has no material impact on these financial statements.
The Group has not early applied the following new or revised HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective:
Effective for accounting periods beginning on or after
HKAS 16 (Amendments)
Property, Plant and Equipment - Proceeds
1 January 2022
before Intended Use
HKAS 37 (Amendments)
Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a
1 January 2022
Contract
HKFRSs (Amendments)
Annual Improvements to
1 January 2022
HKFRSs 2018-2020
HKFRS 3 (Amendments)
Reference to the Conceptual Framework
1 January 2022
HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28
Sale or Contribution of Assets between an
To be determined
(Amendments)
Investor and its Associate or
Joint Venture
HKFRS 16 (Amendment)
Covid-19 - Related Rent Concessions
1 June 2020
HKFRS 17
Insurance Contracts
1 January 2021
The Group has already commenced an assessment of the impact of new and revised HKFRSs, certain of which may be relevant to the Group's operations and may give rise to changes in accounting policies, changes in disclosures and remeasurement of certain items in the financial statements. The Group is not yet in a position to ascertain their impact on its results of operations and financial position.
3. Revenue and income
Analysis of the Group's revenue and income is as follows:
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -
unlisted investments
-
13
Net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss -
listed investments
-
844
Dividends from listed investments
2,668
2,665
Interest income on financial assets not at fair value through
profit or loss
30
109
Net exchange gain
117
790
Rental income
528
332
Sundry income
1
-
Write back of impairment losses on amount due from an
investee company
18
90
3,362
4,843
4. Segment reporting
The Group determines its operating segments based on the internal reports reviewed by the Group's chief operating decision maker that are used to allocate resources to the segment and assess its performance. The chief operating decision maker of the Group has been identified as the Managing Director.
Business segment
The Group comprises the following segments:
Share investment and dealing
- investment in listed and unlisted securities, purchases and sales
of listed securities
Other operation
- property investment
Share investment and
dealing
Other operation
Consolidated
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Segment revenue
and income
Revenue and
income
2,834
4,511
528
332
3,362
4,843
Total revenue and
income
2,834
4,511
528
332
3,362
4,843
Segment results
( 260,201)
(68,515)
(
114)
(190 )
(
260,315)
(68,705 )
Share of results of
associates
(
37)
(20 )
Loss before tax
(
260,352)
(68,725 )
Income tax
(
13)
-
Loss attributable
to owners of the
Company
(
260,365)
(68,725 )
31 December
31 December
31 December
30 June 2020
2019
30 June 2020
2019
30 June 2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Segment assets
632,552
897,817
55,251
55,522
687,803
953,339
Associates
26,438
27,387
Unallocated assets
14,104
14,104
Total assets
728,345
994,830
Segment liabilities
195,688
197,169
25,950
26,368
221,638
223,537
Unallocated
liabilities
5
13
Total liabilities
221,643
223,550
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Other segment
information
Depreciation
203
239
132
97
335
336
Amortisation of
leasehold land
8
66
-
-
8
66
Geographical information
Analysis of the Group's revenue and income, and non-current assets (excluding financial instruments) by geographical location is as follows:
Revenue and income
Non-current assets
2020
2019
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
Hong Kong
533
350
70,828
70,826
Malaysia
2,694
3,574
-
-
Thailand
-
-
24,126
25,351
Japan
-
-
14,104
14,104
Others
135
919
-
-
3,362
4,843
109,058
110,281
5. Operating loss before finance costs
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Operating loss before finance costs
is stated after charging / (crediting):
Amortisation of leasehold land
8
66
Depreciation
335
336
Directors' emoluments
3,761
4,563
Net loss on derivative financial instruments
11,246
-
Net loss / (gain) on financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss - listed investments
18,825
(
844 )
Write back of impairment losses on amount due from
an investee company
(
18 )
(
90 )
Net exchange gain
(
117 )
(
790 )
Net gain on financial assets at fair value
through profit or loss - unlisted investments
-
(
13 )
6. Finance costs
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Interest expenses on financial liabilities not at
fair value through profit or loss:
interest on bank loans
4,712
9,998
interest on bank overdrafts
139
127
4,851
10,125
Bank loan arrangement fees and bank charges
284
475
5,135
10,600
7. Income tax
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Current tax
Company and subsidiaries
13
-
Overseas taxation
Overseas taxation is calculated at the rates prevailing in the relevant jurisdictions (2019: Nil).
8. Other comprehensive (loss) / income
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Gain on revaluation of properties at the date of change in use
-
15,999
Exchange differences on translation of financial
statements of foreign subsidiaries and associates
(
4,213)
1,526
Other comprehensive (loss) / income for the period, net of tax
(
4,213)
17,525
9. Loss per share
The calculation of basic loss per share is based on loss attributable to owners of the Company of HK$260,365,000 (2019: HK$68,725,000) and the weighted average of 146,781,285 shares (2019: 146,781,285 shares) in issue during the period.
Diluted loss per share is same as basic loss per share because there were no potential dilutive shares outstanding during the period.
10. Interim dividend
2020
2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Interim dividend declared - Nil per share
(2019: Nil per share)
-
-
11. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
HK$'000
At 1 January 2020
806,120
Conversion
48,021
Disposals
(
6,505)
Changes in fair value recognised in profit or loss
(
237,285)
Exchange differences recognised in translation reserve
(
7,713)
At 30 June 2020
602,638
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss are equity securities listed overseas and stated at fair value. Exchange differences represent part of exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements of foreign entities.
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income are unlisted equity securities and stated at fair value.
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
30 June 2020 31 December 2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Call option
-
48,021
14. Accounts receivable, deposits and prepayments
30 June 2020 31 December 2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Trade receivable
Within 30 days
88
-
Other receivable and deposits
1,054
683
Prepayments
-
160
1,142
843
15. Bank borrowings
30 June 2020 31 December 2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Secured bank overdrafts
9,164
3,603
Secured bank loans
92,500
98,281
Secured bank loans subject to a repayment on
demand clause
118,015
118,504
219,679
220,388
Less : current portion
(
127,179) (
220,388)
Non-current portion
92,500
-
Repayments of bank overdrafts and loans based on the scheduled repayment dates set out in the loan agreements are as follows:
30 June 2020 31 December 2019
HK$'000
HK$'000
Within one year
113,522
206,359
After one year but within two years
706
652
After two years but within five years
94,707
2,053
After five years
10,744
11,324
219,679
220,388
16. Accounts payable, deposits and accruals
30 June 2020 31 December 2019
HK$'000 HK$'000
Accounts payable, deposits and accruals
1,611
2,801
No ageing analysis has been prepared as there was no trade payable at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: Nil).
17. Share capital
Number of
Number of
shares
shares
('000)
HK$'000
('000)
HK$'000
Issued and fully paid
At 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019
146,781
717,808
146,781
717,808
18. Reserves
Movements in reserves are as follows:
Retained
Investment
Property
profits/
revaluation
Translation
revaluation
(accumulated
reserve
reserve
reserve
losses)
Total
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
At 1 January 2020
(
1,913)
11,774
15,999
27,612
53,472
Loss for the period
-
-
- (
260,365))(
260,365)
Other comprehensive loss
for the period
Exchange differences on
translation of financial
statements of foreign
subsidiaries and
associates
-
(
4,213)
-
- (
4,213)
Total comprehensive loss
for the period
-
(
4,213)
- (
260,365))(
264,578)
At 30 June 2020
(
1,913)
7,561
15,999
(
232,753)(
211,106)
19. Events after the reporting period
The entire ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited held by the Group have been disposed of in exchange with cash and shares of Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited. Details of which are described in the announcement and circular of the Company dated 15 April 2020 and 23 July 2020 respectively.
Interim Dividend
The Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 (2019: Nil).
Management Discussion and Analysis
Results for the period
The Group recorded HK$3 million revenue and income for the six months ended 30 June 2020, a 31% decrease as compared with the last corresponding period. The decrease was largely attributable to decrease in net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed investments and net exchange gain.
Loss attributable to owners of the Company was HK$260 million, an increase of HK$192 million as compared with the last corresponding period. The substantial increase was mainly due to increase in unrealised loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed investments of HK$168 million.
Business review
The Group is principally engaged in share investment and dealing.
During the period under review, the Group's revenue and income were mainly attributable to the dividend income from listed preferences shares of IGB Berhad of HK$2.7 million, and rental income of HK$0.5 million. In the first half of 2020, preference shares of IGB Berhad of HK$154.4 million were converted into ordinary shares of IGB Berhad. Call option of HK$48.1 million was also converted into ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited.
It is expected that the operating performance of the Group will continue to be affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the near term and will further weaken in 2020.
Financial resources and liquidity
The Group's borrowings were secured bank loans and overdrafts. With respect to interest rate structure of the borrowings, interest rates were 1.35% to 1.5% per annum above the bank's cost of fund, 1.25% to 2.7% per annum above HIBOR, 1% per annum below prime rate or 3% to 3.75% per annum above LIBOR.
The gearing ratio of the Group was 43%. The computation is based on total borrowings of the Group divided by total equity as at 30 June 2020.
Charges on Group's assets
The Group's leasehold land and buildings, investment properties, certain financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and bank deposits with a total net book value of approximately HK$633 million were pledged to banks to secure banking facilities granted to the Group.
Contingent liabilities
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had no contingent liabilities but the Company had contingent liabilities in respect of guarantees for banking facilities granted to its subsidiaries in the sum of HK$247 million.
Significant investments
The following table sets out information regarding the Group's significant investments classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss:
Name of the
Fair value
Percentage
investee
Equity interest held as at
Cost of
as at
to
company
30 June 2020
investment
30 June 2020
total assets
PureCircle
45,392,610 ordinary
HK$1,632
HK$430.9 million
59.2%
Limited
shares, representing
million
(GBP 0.995 per
approximately 24.594% of
share)
the issued share capital (31
December 2019: 22.67%)
IGB Berhad
35,560,422 ordinary
HK$132 million
HK$171.8 million
23.6%
shares, representing
(RM2.67 per share)
approximately 4.065% of
the ordinary shares in issue
(31 December 2019: 1.6%)
The following table sets out the movement of the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss during the six months ended 30 June 2020:
Disposals
/conversion
during the six
Dividend
Name of the
months ended
Loss on
received during
investee company
30 June 2020
Disposal proceeds
disposals
the period
PureCircle
Conversion of
-
-
-
Limited
3,581,394 ordinary
shares (Note)
IGB Berhad
Disposal of
Proceeds in the
950,000 ordinary
amount of HK$4.1
shares
million
Loss on disposals
Received dividend
in the amount of
in the amount of
HK$2.4 million
HK$2.7 million
on the preference
shares.
Conversion of
-
-
-
25,611,371 ordinary
shares from
preference shares
Note
3,581,394 units of call option in the amount of HK$48.1 million were converted into ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited.
The following table sets out the change in fair value of the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss during the six months ended 30 June 2020:
Fair value
Change in fair
Fair value
Name of
as at 31
value recognised
as at
investee
December
Translation
in the profit or
30 June
company
2019
Conversion
Disposals
reserve
loss
2020
PureCircle
HK$560.6
HK$48.1
-
-
(HK$177.8
HK$430.9
Limited
million
million
million)
million
IGB
HK$74.7
HK$154.4
(HK$6.5
(HK$7.7
(HK$43.1
HK$171.8
Berhad -
million
million
million)
million)
million)
million
ordinary
shares
IGB
HK$170.8
(HK$154.4
-
-
(HK$16.4
-
Berhad -
million
million)
million)
preference
shares
PureCircle Limited produces and distributes stevia sweeteners and flavors to food and beverages industry worldwide.
IGB Berhad is principally an investment holding company engaged in property investment and management, retail, hotel operations and construction. It also has private equity investments in the field of information and communications technology and water/wastewater treatment.
The Group has no control or influence over PureCircle Limited and IGB Berhad, hence, for the business performance, factors which may affect the share price and business outlook and future prospects of the two companies, shareholders and potential investors should refer to information published on the two websites, www.purecircle.comand www.igbbhd.com.
Depending on the market conditions and the availability of funding, the Group may acquire additional shares or dispose of some of its interest in IGB Berhad.
Material acquisitions and disposals
During the period, call option of HK$48.1 million and preference shares of IGB Berhad of HK$154.4 million were converted into ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited and IGB Berhad respectively.
During the period, the Group disposed of shares in IGB Berhad with carrying amount of HK$6.5 million at consideration of HK$4.1 million and resulted in a loss of HK$2.4 million.
Foreign currency exposure
The Group had major investments, accounts receivable, bank balances, accounts payable and bank loans denominated in Malaysian Ringgit, British Pound, Euro, Japanese Yen and Thai Baht, hence the Group had direct exposure to foreign exchange fluctuation. During the period under review, the Group did not use any foreign currency derivative product to hedge its exposure to currency risk. However, the management managed and monitored the exposure to ensure appropriate measures were implemented on a timely and effective manner.
Employees
As at 30 June 2020, the Group's number of staff was 9. The Group's remuneration policies, including both salaries and bonuses, are in line with local practice.
Purchase, Sale and Redemption of Listed Securities
During the six months ended 30 June 2020, there was no purchase, sale or redemption of the Company's listed securities by the Company or its subsidiaries.
Review of Interim Report
The unaudited interim report of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.
Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report
The Company has complied with the code provisions under the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020, except for the following deviations from code provisions A.2.1, A.4.1, A.6.7 and C.2.5:
Code provision A.2.1
Under code provision A.2.1, the roles of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) are required to be separated and not to be performed by the same individual. During the reporting period, Mr. Tan Boon Seng acted as an Executive Director, Chairman and Managing Director (equivalent to CEO in this case). This constitutes a deviation from code provision A.2.1. The reason for such deviation is set out below:
The arrangement under which the roles of an Executive Director, Chairman and Managing Director are performed by the same individual is the extension of the Company's existing corporate governance model. It has been considered beneficial at the present stage as it helps to maintain the continuity of the Company's policies and the stability of the Company's operations, as well as to enhance the management of the Company.
Code provision A.4.1
Under code provision A.4.1, Non-executive Directors should be appointed for a specific term and be subject to re-election. None of the existing Non-executive Directors of the Company is appointed for a specific term. This constitutes a deviation from code provision A.4.1. The reason for such deviation is set out below:
According to the Articles of Association of the Company, one-third of the Directors (Executive and Non- executive) will retire from the office by rotation at each annual general meeting and their appointments will be reviewed when they are due for re-election. In the opinion of the Directors, this meets the same objectives and is no less exacting than those in the code.
Code provision A.6.7
Under code provision A.6.7, Independent Non-executive Directors and other Non-executive Directors should attend general meetings and develop a balanced understanding of the views of shareholders. Three members of the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company were unable to attend the annual general meeting of the Company held on 13 May 2020.
Code provision C.2.5
Under code provision C.2.5, the Group should have an internal audit function. During the period, the Group conducted a review on the need for setting up an internal audit department. Given the Group's simple operating structure and the potential cost burden, it was decided that the Group would not set up an internal audit department for the time being and the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors would be responsible for internal control and risk management of the Group and for reviewing their effectiveness.
Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors
The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. Upon enquiry by the Company, all Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020.
By Order of the Board
Lee Hing Development Limited
Chan Kai Kwok
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 14 August 2020
As at the date hereof, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises two Executive Directors, namely Mr. Tan Boon Seng and Mr. Chan Kai Kwok, and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Ho Hau Chong, Norman, Mr. Fung Ka Pun and Mr. Lim Lay Leng.
Please refer to the electronic version of this announcement on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("the Stock Exchange") (http://www.hkex.com.hk) and the website of the Company (http://www.lhd.com.hk). An interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 containing all the applicable information required by Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules will be despatched to Shareholders and published on the website of the Stock Exchange and on the website of the Company in due course.
