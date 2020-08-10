Lee Hing Development : Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10 August 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 68)

Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10 August 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice ("Notice") of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Lee Hing Development Limited (the "Company") dated 23 July 2020. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless defined otherwise.

The poll results in respect of the ordinary resolutions proposed at the EGM held on 10 August

2020 are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions No. of Votes (%) For Against 1. To approve, confirm and ratify (i) the execution of the 29,046,012 0 Irrevocable Undertaking dated 9 April 2020 by Wang Tak (100%) (0.00%) to Bidco whereby Wang Tak has undertaken to Bidco to, among others, vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and the resolutions proposed at the General Meeting and elect for the Share Alternative in respect of Wang Tak's entire holding of PureCircle Shares and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including but not limited to the PureCircle Share Disposal and the Bidco Share Acquisition) and (ii) the execution by Wang Tak of the Bidco Shareholders' Agreement dated 9 April 2020 with, among others, Bidco relating to Bidco and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including but not limited to the Exit Arrangements, the Put Option and the Call Option)* 2. To approve the SP Agreement dated 9 June 2020 between 29,046,012 0 Wang Tak as vendor and the Purchasers as purchasers (100%) (0.00%) relating to the disposal of a total of 2,500,000 Sale Shares by Wang Tak to the Purchasers and all transactions contemplated thereunder*

*The full text of the ordinary resolutions was set out in the Notice.