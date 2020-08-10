Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Lee Hing Development Limited    68   HK0068000436

LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(68)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lee Hing Development : Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10 August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 12:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 68)

Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10 August 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice ("Notice") of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Lee Hing Development Limited (the "Company") dated 23 July 2020. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless defined otherwise.

The poll results in respect of the ordinary resolutions proposed at the EGM held on 10 August

2020 are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To approve, confirm and ratify (i) the execution of the

29,046,012

0

Irrevocable Undertaking dated 9 April 2020 by Wang Tak

(100%)

(0.00%)

to Bidco whereby Wang Tak has undertaken to Bidco to,

among others, vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court

Meeting and the resolutions proposed at the General

Meeting and elect for the Share Alternative in respect of

Wang Tak's entire holding of PureCircle Shares and the

transactions contemplated thereunder (including but not

limited to the PureCircle Share Disposal and the Bidco

Share Acquisition) and (ii) the execution by Wang Tak of

the Bidco Shareholders' Agreement dated 9 April 2020

with, among others, Bidco relating to Bidco and the

transactions contemplated thereunder (including but not

limited to the Exit Arrangements, the Put Option and the

Call Option)*

2.

To approve the SP Agreement dated 9 June 2020 between

29,046,012

0

Wang Tak as vendor and the Purchasers as purchasers

(100%)

(0.00%)

relating to the disposal of a total of 2,500,000 Sale Shares

by Wang Tak to the Purchasers and all transactions

contemplated thereunder*

*The full text of the ordinary resolutions was set out in the Notice.

1

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company by the Shareholders or the Independent Shareholders (as the case may be) by way of poll.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 146,781,285, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on resolution numbered 1 at the EGM. As at the date of the EGM, Mr. BS Tan, Ms. Connie Cheng Wai Ka (his wife), Ms. Tan Mei Sian (his daughter), Mr. Tan Yee Seng (his son), Wah Seong Enterprises Sdn Bhd., Zali International Limited and Zali Capital Limited held respectively 1,469,000, 10,000, 1,490,500, 1,490,500, 2,100,000, 14,386,000 and 35,854,000 Shares, representing approximately 1.00%, 0.01%, 1.01%, 1.01%, 1.43%, 9.80% and 24.43% of the total number of Shares in issue, respectively. Wah Seong Enterprises Sdn Bhd., Zali International Limited and Zali Capital Limited are beneficially owned by Mr. BS Tan. Further, Ms. LC Tan held 50,000 Shares as at the date of the EGM, representing approximately 0.03% of the total number of Shares in issue. Mr. BS Tan, Ms. Connie Cheng Wai Ka, Ms. Tan Mei Sian, Mr. Tan Yee Seng, Wah Seong Enterprises Sdn Bhd., Zali International Limited, Zali Capital Limited, Ms. LC Tan and the respective associates of the Purchasers were required to abstain from voting on resolution numbered 2 at the EGM in accordance with the Listing Rules. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM.

Tricor Standard Limited, the share registrars of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the purpose of poll-taking at the EGM.

By order of the Board

Lee Hing Development Limited

Chan Kai Kwok

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 10 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Tan Boon Seng and Mr. Chan Kai Kwok; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Ho Hau Chong, Norman, Mr. Fung Ka Pun and Mr. Lim Lay Leng.

2

Disclaimer

Lee Hing Development Limited published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 04:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMIT
12:24aLEE HING DEVELOPMENT : Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on..
PU
03/12LEE HING DEVELOPMENT : Postponement of Date of Board Meeting
PU
2019LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2016LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 -428 M -55,3 M -55,3 M
Net income 2019 -482 M -62,1 M -62,1 M
Net Debt 2019 216 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 254 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 -1,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lee Hing Development Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Seng Tan Chairman & Managing Director
Hau Chong Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Pun Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Kwok Chan Secretary, Executive Director & Controller
Lay Leng Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED-53.49%33
MORGAN STANLEY-1.51%79 390
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.42%74 722
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED26.32%54 317
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.81.55%52 086
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-28.43%43 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group