Lee Hing Development : Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10 August 2020
0
08/10/2020 | 12:24am EDT
LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 68)
Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10 August 2020
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice ("Notice") of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Lee Hing Development Limited (the "Company") dated 23 July 2020. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless defined otherwise.
The poll results in respect of the ordinary resolutions proposed at the EGM held on 10 August
2020 are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
No. of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To approve, confirm and ratify (i) the execution of the
29,046,012
0
Irrevocable Undertaking dated 9 April 2020 by Wang Tak
(100%)
(0.00%)
to Bidco whereby Wang Tak has undertaken to Bidco to,
among others, vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court
Meeting and the resolutions proposed at the General
Meeting and elect for the Share Alternative in respect of
Wang Tak's entire holding of PureCircle Shares and the
transactions contemplated thereunder (including but not
limited to the PureCircle Share Disposal and the Bidco
Share Acquisition) and (ii) the execution by Wang Tak of
the Bidco Shareholders' Agreement dated 9 April 2020
with, among others, Bidco relating to Bidco and the
transactions contemplated thereunder (including but not
limited to the Exit Arrangements, the Put Option and the
Call Option)*
2.
To approve the SP Agreement dated 9 June 2020 between
29,046,012
0
Wang Tak as vendor and the Purchasers as purchasers
(100%)
(0.00%)
relating to the disposal of a total of 2,500,000 Sale Shares
by Wang Tak to the Purchasers and all transactions
contemplated thereunder*
*The full text of the ordinary resolutions was set out in the Notice.
1
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company by the Shareholders or the Independent Shareholders (as the case may be) by way of poll.
As at the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 146,781,285, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on resolution numbered 1 at the EGM. As at the date of the EGM, Mr. BS Tan, Ms. Connie Cheng Wai Ka (his wife), Ms. Tan Mei Sian (his daughter), Mr. Tan Yee Seng (his son), Wah Seong Enterprises Sdn Bhd., Zali International Limited and Zali Capital Limited held respectively 1,469,000, 10,000, 1,490,500, 1,490,500, 2,100,000, 14,386,000 and 35,854,000 Shares, representing approximately 1.00%, 0.01%, 1.01%, 1.01%, 1.43%, 9.80% and 24.43% of the total number of Shares in issue, respectively. Wah Seong Enterprises Sdn Bhd., Zali International Limited and Zali Capital Limited are beneficially owned by Mr. BS Tan. Further, Ms. LC Tan held 50,000 Shares as at the date of the EGM, representing approximately 0.03% of the total number of Shares in issue. Mr. BS Tan, Ms. Connie Cheng Wai Ka, Ms. Tan Mei Sian, Mr. Tan Yee Seng, Wah Seong Enterprises Sdn Bhd., Zali International Limited, Zali Capital Limited, Ms. LC Tan and the respective associates of the Purchasers were required to abstain from voting on resolution numbered 2 at the EGM in accordance with the Listing Rules. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM.
Tricor Standard Limited, the share registrars of the Company, acted as scrutineer for the purpose of poll-taking at the EGM.
By order of the Board
Lee Hing Development Limited
Chan Kai Kwok
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 10 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Tan Boon Seng and Mr. Chan Kai Kwok; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Ho Hau Chong, Norman, Mr. Fung Ka Pun and Mr. Lim Lay Leng.
