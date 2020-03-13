Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Lee Hing Development Limited    68   HK0068000436

LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(68)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lee Hing Development : Postponement of Date of Board Meeting

03/13/2020 | 12:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 68)

POSTPONEMENT OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement dated 4 March 2020 by Lee Hing Development Limited (the "Company") relating to the date of the holding of the meeting of the board (the "Board") of directors of the Company at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, 16 March 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the release of the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019, and consideration the recommendation of payment of a final dividend, if appropriate.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, there has been a delay in collecting confirmations from the banks. As such, the audit of the accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 is yet to be completed. Having considered the progress of the audit and the additional time required for the banks to issue the confirmations, the Board announces that the date of the meeting of the Board for considering and approving the release of the consolidated annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, and consideration the recommendation of payment of a final dividend, if appropriate, will be postponed to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, 30 March 2020.

By order of the Board

Lee Hing Development Limited

Chan Kai Kwok

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, Mr. Tan Boon Seng and Mr. Chan Kai Kwok; and three independent non-executive Directors, Mr. Ho Hau Chong, Norman, Mr. Fung Ka Pun and Mr. Lim Lay Leng.

Disclaimer

Lee Hing Development Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:22:11 UTC
