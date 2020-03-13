Lee Hing Development : Postponement of Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTPONEMENT OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement dated 4 March 2020 by Lee Hing Development Limited (the "Company") relating to the date of the holding of the meeting of the board (the "Board") of directors of the Company at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, 16 March 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the release of the consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2019, and consideration the recommendation of payment of a final dividend, if appropriate.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, there has been a delay in collecting confirmations from the banks. As such, the audit of the accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 is yet to be completed. Having considered the progress of the audit and the additional time required for the banks to issue the confirmations, the Board announces that the date of the meeting of the Board for considering and approving the release of the consolidated annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, and consideration the recommendation of payment of a final dividend, if appropriate, will be postponed to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, 30 March 2020.

