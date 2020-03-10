Lee Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Business Update of an Associated Company of the Group

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited

李 氏 大 藥 廠 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 950)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE OF AN ASSOCIATED COMPANY OF THE GROUP

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

In view of the spread of the COVID-19 worldwide and the demand for masks has surged significantly, the HKSAR Government has recently launched the "Local Mask Production Subsidy Scheme" (the "Scheme") under its Anti-epidemic Fund and the Scheme has already opened for application since 2 March 2020.

Powder Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ("PPI"), an associated company of the Group, is currently operating a cleanroom with an area of approximately 1,700 square feet which meets the ISO-8 class 100,000 requirements and is located at Hong Kong Science Park. As a result, PPI has decided to utilise its cleanroom for mask production in order to help address the imminent shortage of face masks in Hong Kong.

PPI has ordered two fully automatic face mask production machines and necessary raw materials for production, and these are expected to be delivered to Hong Kong before end of March 2020. PPI has planned to commence the equipment commissioning and formal production by the end of March 2020 and the mask products should be expected to be made available in April 2020 for the application of relevant product certification. Based on the equipment specification, the monthly production capacity of each production machine will be no less than 1,000,000 units of mask. The quality target of finished mask products is to achieve ASTM Level 1 or above certification standards.