Leeport () : Announces 2019 Interim Results (in PDF)

(Hong Kong, 6 August 2019) Leeport (Holdings) Limited ("Leeport" or the "Group") (Stock Code: 387), which is principally engaged in the distribution of advanced manufacturing equipment and precision tools for the manufacturing industry, today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The Group's sales amounted to HK$379,751,000 (2018: HK$430,297,000), representing a decrease of 11.7% compared with the same period last year. The loss attributable to owners of the company was HK$6,241,000 (2018: profit attributable to owners of the company HK$17,243,000).

The basic loss per share was HK2.71 cents in the first half of 2019, compared with the basic earnings per share of HK7.49 cents in the same period last year.

The Directors recommended no dividend declaration (2018: HK3.0 cents per ordinary share).

Due to the uncertain global economy and the trade war between China and the U.S. since the middle of 2018, the Group's business in equipment and measuring instrument sales in the first half of 2019 was adversely affected. The total value of contracts signed in the first half of 2019 was HK$312,289,000 compared with HK$473,069,000 in the same period last year, representing a decrease of 34.0%. The share of post-tax profits of associates in the first half of 2019 was HK$4,884,000, compared with HK$10,049,000 in the same period last year, representing a decrease of 51.4%.

