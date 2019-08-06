Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Leeport (Holdings) Ltd    0387   BMG542851040

LEEPORT (HOLDINGS) LTD

(0387)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leeport () : Announces 2019 Interim Results (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

To: Business Editors

For Immediate Release

Leeport (Holdings) Limited Announces 2019 Interim Results

  • Sales in the 1st half of 2019 decreased by 11.7% to HK$379,751,000 (1st half 2018: HK$430,297,000)
  • Loss attributable to owners of the company amounted to HK$6,241,000 in the 1st half of 2019 (1st half of 2018: profit attributable to owners of the company HK$17,243,000)
  • No dividend is recommended (1st half of 2018: HK3.0 cents)

(Hong Kong, 6 August 2019) Leeport (Holdings) Limited ("Leeport" or the "Group") (Stock Code: 387), which is principally engaged in the distribution of advanced manufacturing equipment and precision tools for the manufacturing industry, today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The Group's sales amounted to HK$379,751,000 (2018: HK$430,297,000), representing a decrease of 11.7% compared with the same period last year. The loss attributable to owners of the company was HK$6,241,000 (2018: profit attributable to owners of the company HK$17,243,000).

The basic loss per share was HK2.71 cents in the first half of 2019, compared with the basic earnings per share of HK7.49 cents in the same period last year.

The Directors recommended no dividend declaration (2018: HK3.0 cents per ordinary share).

Due to the uncertain global economy and the trade war between China and the U.S. since the middle of 2018, the Group's business in equipment and measuring instrument sales in the first half of 2019 was adversely affected. The total value of contracts signed in the first half of 2019 was HK$312,289,000 compared with HK$473,069,000 in the same period last year, representing a decrease of 34.0%. The share of post-tax profits of associates in the first half of 2019 was HK$4,884,000, compared with HK$10,049,000 in the same period last year, representing a decrease of 51.4%.

香港葵涌大連排道 152-160 號金龍工業中心第一期一樓

1/F., Block 1, Golden Dragon Industrial Centre, 152-160 Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung, NT, Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 2427 7991 Fax: (852) 2418 4600 main@leeport.com.hk www.leeport.com.hk

Mr. Joseph Lee, Chairman and Group CEO of Leeport (Holdings) Limited, commented, "The Group's business in China has faced significant challenges since the end of 2018. Both of the major customer segments of the Group's business, i.e., the automotive industry and mobile phone manufacturing, recorded a significant reduction in production volume in the first half of 2019. The Group's automation business in Germany also faced uncertain economic situation, and business was fairly poor in the first half of 2019."

"In the first half of 2019, most of the Group's business divisions faced a drop in the number of orders received. The weakening orders for equipment and measuring instruments were an indication of the reluctance by manufacturers in China to make capital investments. The business for the Group's cutting tools and assembly tools divisions recorded a slight increase in the first half of 2019, indicating that production is still active. The Group's sheetmetal machinery business recorded a significant increase in sales, which was attributable to some infrastructure projects in China. Given the current unfavourable market situation, the Group must cut costs and develop sales strategies to win more orders. We expect that business will improve in the second half of 2019," concluded Mr. Lee.

- End -

About Leeport (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 387)

Established in 1967, Leeport is principally engaged in the trading and installation of machine tools, measuring instruments, cutting tools, assembly tools, as well as equipment for the electronics industry. Over the years, Leeport has established long-term relationships with reputable leading global suppliers to provide a wide range of products and services. Leeport is committed to supplying advanced equipment and manufacturing solutions and providing quality customer services.

For enquiries, please contact:

Ms Jennie Lau / Ms Capper Ngan

Tel: (852) 2494 1724 / 2494 1737

Fax: (852) 2418 4690

Email: jennielau@leeport.com.hk/ capperngan@leeport.com.hk

香港葵涌大連排道 152-160 號金龍工業中心第一期一樓

1/F., Block 1, Golden Dragon Industrial Centre, 152-160 Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung, NT, Hong Kong

Tel: (852) 2427 7991 Fax: (852) 2418 4600 main@leeport.com.hk www.leeport.com.hk

Disclaimer

Leeport (Holdings) Limited published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 16:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEEPORT (HOLDINGS) LTD
12:10pLEEPORT () : Announces 2019 Interim Results (in PDF)
PU
11:30aLEEPORT : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019 (..
PU
03/11LEEPORT : expects substantial decrease in year net
AQ
2017LEEPORT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the mon..
PU
2017LEEPORT () : Announces 2016 Annual Results (in PDF)
PU
2017LEEPORT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the mon..
PU
2017LEEPORT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the mon..
PU
2017LEEPORT : Next Day Disclosure Returns - Others (in PDF)
PU
2017LEEPORT : Next Day Disclosure Returns - Others (in PDF)
PU
2016LEEPORT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the mon..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 235 M
Chart LEEPORT (HOLDINGS) LTD
Duration : Period :
Leeport (Holdings) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,02  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sou Leung Lee Chairman & Managing Director
Ching Huen Chan CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Man Shun Wong Executive Director
Wei Man Chu Executive Director
Samuel Zavatti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEEPORT (HOLDINGS) LTD-8.93%30
FASTENAL COMPANY13.29%16 377
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES3.49%2 154
DIPLOMA PLC20.41%2 003
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-18.39%1 428
NOW INC1.89%1 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group