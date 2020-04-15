Lefroy Exploration : LEX Announcement - Auger Drill Results Extend The Hang Glider Hill Trend 0 04/15/2020 | 09:26pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX Announcement 16 April 2020 LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED A Western Australian Focused Gold Explorer ASX Code: LEX Shares on Issue: 100.5m Current Share Price: 16.0c Market Capitalisation: $16million Board of Directors Chairman Gordon Galt Non-Executive Directors Michael Davies Geoffrey Pigott Managing Director Wade Johnson Flagship Exploration Project Lefroy Gold Project Growth Exploration Project Lake Johnston Project Australian Registered Office Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue West Perth, 6005 info@lefroyex.com +61 8 9321 0984 ARBN: 052 123 930 www.lefroyex.com Surface Gold Anomalies Enhance the Hang Glider Hill Trend Highlights An auger drill program completed along strike to the north west and north of the Hang Glider Hill gold discovery at the Lefroy Gold Project has further enhanced the gold prospectivity of the developing trend Results have further reinforced the anomalous surface gold trend that now extends 3500m to the north west of the Hang Glider Hill gold discovery

The program has also outlined a new, higher tenor, parallel gold anomaly located approximately 3km north of Hang Glider Hill. The anomaly, known as Hang Glider North, has a 2000m strike length that includes a robust +50ppb Au centre over approximately 400m of strike

Early stage diamond drilling at Hang Glider Hill in late 2019 intersected visible gold in the first hole 19HGDD001 recording a shallow intersection of 6.8m @ 1.86g/t Au from 53.7m

The surficial trend is proximate to the interpreted, regional Mt Monger Fault and is coincident with and supported by discoveries of numerous gold nuggets in 2018

Further exploration activity is now being scheduled Managing Director, Wade Johnson, commented The completion of the auger sampling program over our tenements at the Hang Glider Hill exploration hub has delivered two +2km surficial gold trends that straddle the interpreted position of the regional Mt Monger Fault. With a POW for drilling approved we will progress an initial aircore drilling program to investigate the source of these extensive surface gold anomalies. 1 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020 ASX Announcement 16 April 2020 Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to report on the results from an 800-hole auger drilling program completed at the Hang Glider Hill (HGH) exploration hub. HGH is located in the north west region of the Company's Lefroy Gold Project ("LGP" or "Project"), approximately 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie (Figure 1). It is part of the Eastern Lefroy package of tenements which covers 249km2. Tenements are wholly owned by LEX and are not subject to any farm-in agreements The prospect is located approximately 17km north west of the Company's priority Lucky Strike prospect and is immediately south of, and adjoins, Silver Lake Resources' (ASX: SLR) Wombola mining centre (Figures 1 & 2). Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy sub projects and the location of Hang Glider Hill relative to Lucky Strike prospect, Daisy Milano and St Ives. Refer to Figure 2 for inset map. The Eastern Lefroy tenements are proximate to the regional Mt Monger Fault (Figure 1 & 2), which is considered to be structurally analogous to other major regional faults in the Kalgoorlie terrain (e.g. Boulder Lefroy Fault). The Company considers areas around the Mt Monger Fault to be prospective for large gold deposits and hence these areas are a major focus for exploration by the Company. 2 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020 ASX Announcement 16 April 2020 Drill Program In February 2020 the Company completed an early stage auger drilling program as an initial exploration search tool along the trend. The auger program was designed to cover a contiguous group of five tenements granted in mid- 2019 which are located along strike and to the north of the Hang Glider Hill gold discovery (Figure 2). The program complemented and extended the auger drilling completed by the company during 2018 which outlined a gold-in-auger anomaly that was open to the north west for up to 2km from Hang Glider Hill proper. Figure 2 Inset Map- Detailed location of Hang Glider Hill, location of gold nugget trend, planned auger coverage and location of recent diamond drilling relative to adjacent tenement holders Northern Star Resources and Silver Lake Resource. Refer to Figure 3 for Inset map. Eight Hundred and four (804) samples were collected at regular 50m centres along 200m spaced east west lines, effectively covering approximately 1000 Hectares (Figure 3) of the tenement package. The auger drill sampling technique takes a single point sample of a carbonate rich horizon from up to 2m from surface and is effectively a surficial sample. The results of the sampling program have defined the north western extension of the main Hang Glider trend, and defined a new, robust, high-tenor gold anomaly approximately 3km to the north of Hang Glider Hill proper. 3 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020 ASX Announcement 16 April 2020 The main Hang Glider Hill trend has been extended a further 1500m to the north west and now covers 3500m. The trend is defined by multiple linear subparallel trends of gold anomalism (+20ppb Au), in places constrained by a single sample point on consecutive lines. The trend is also coincident with the locations of the gold nuggets discovered in 2018 (Figure 2) and covers a similar package of rocks as that observed at Hang Glider Hill. The new northern anomaly, known as Hang Glider North (HGN), is primarily located in tenement P26/4444 (Figure 3). The robust gold anomaly also has a similar north west trend, is approximately 500m in width and 2km in strike and is open to the north west based on a +20ppb Au a contour. The anomaly has a core zone that measures 400m in strike, with multiple sample values exceeding 50ppb Au, and peaking at 128ppb Au. This coherent surface gold anomaly is sited over flat slightly elevated topography between two drainages. The area is devoid of outcrop and is interpreted to be a sequence of metasedimentary rocks. The surface gold anomalism was recognised by previous explorers as early as 1994 (Ramsgate Resources Limited) and was partly drilled without success. The anomaly is located approximately 1km south of the Wombola Dam open pit. The Company considers that the previous discrete drilling did not fully evaluate nor explained the high tenor gold anomalism, and believes that complete drill transects across the anomaly are required to effectively evaluate the trend. Figure 3 Inset Map-Location of Hang Glider Hill auger sample points highlight and the anomalous gold trends 4 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020 ASX Announcement 16 April 2020 Next Steps The Company considers the HGH trend to be a high priority target in its Eastern Lefroy Project portfolio and is accelerating exploration in the area as follows: A Program of Works (POW) has been approved by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) for an early stage aircore drilling program.

Planning of an early stage reconnaissance air core drilling program to evaluate both the anomalous gold trends is underway. Drilling is expected to commence in May. Background-Hang Glider Hill HGH is located in the north west region of the Company's Lefroy Gold Project ("LGP" or "Project"), approximately 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. It is part of the Eastern Lefroy package of tenements which covers 249km2. Tenements are wholly owned by LEX and not subject to any farm-in agreements HGH has been the focus of reconnaissance stage exploration since early 2018 following the discovery of numerous gold nuggets (LEX:ASX 26 June 2018) and preliminary definition of a north-westerly trend extending 2.3km from the original HGH nugget find. The Company considers the gold nuggets to be a surface geochemical anomaly. In September 2018 the Company completed an early stage auger drilling program as an initial exploration search tool along the trend. A total of 266 samples were collected at 50m centres along 200m spaced east west lines that effectively cover approximately 2000m of strike. The results of the sampling (ASX: LEX 6 November 2018) defined northern and southern zones of gold anomalism (plus 20ppb Au) around the interpreted position of the Mt Monger Fault. The zones are coincident with the locations of the discovered gold nuggets. The northern anomaly consists of three subparallel trends with a strike of up to 880m. The southern anomaly is centered about Hang Glider hill (a linear topographical feature) and is a coherent anomaly over a 680m strike length. In November 2018 three angled diamond drill holes were completed (refer LEX ASX release 29 November 2019). The 3 angled diamond holes were sited at the base of the south side of the hill and evaluated 160m of strike. Each of the holes intersected a similar geological sequence comprising a shallow oxide zone, and a strongly deformed or sheared zone. These are in contact with a lower, relatively undeformed sequence of biotite altered intermediate volcanic and sedimentary rocks, that includes black shale. The results from this early stage diamond drilling confirmed gold mineralisation within the sheared and quartz veined rock package in the first hole 19HGDD001. Significant results returned from 19HGDD001 include 6.8m @ 1.86g/t Au from 53.7m and 7.68m @ 0.66g/t Au from 44m (includes VG) The results from the three diamond drill holes have for the first time provided important geological and structural information at Hang Glider Hill that assist in refining the geological model at this new gold occurrence. 5 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020 ASX Announcement 16 April 2020 Table 1 Hang Glider Hill Auger samples with results ≥ 20ppb Au Sample Sample E Sample Sample Au Value Sample Sample ID Depth N (MGA) (MGA) RL Type ppb (m) LEXA1233 6566203 386248 364 Auger 20 1 LEXA1234 6566203 386299 367 Auger 25 1 LEXA1260 6566201 387548 353 Auger 26 1 LEXA1273 6566203 388196 366 Auger 22 1 LEXA1274 6566207 388245 364 Auger 24 1 LEXA1352 6566402 388001 356 Auger 29 1 LEXA1370 6566404 387105 356 Auger 41 1 LEXA1409 6566601 386503 365 Auger 45 1 LEXA1410 6566605 386551 367 Auger 23 1 LEXA1422 6566601 387151 365 Auger 32 1 LEXA1423 6566602 387197 360 Auger 28 1 LEXA1430 6566601 387498 357 Auger 21 1 LEXA1432 6566601 387601 355 Auger 22 1 LEXA1433 6566601 387646 348 Auger 37 1 LEXA1484 6566801 386004 370 Auger 24 1 LEXA1485 6566806 386052 363 Auger 37 1 LEXA1486 6566802 386093 370 Auger 81 1 LEXA1487 6566807 386145 373 Auger 26 1 LEXA1488 6566803 386197 366 Auger 28 1 LEXA1498 6566801 386695 358 Auger 22 1 LEXA1512 6566807 387343 367 Auger 35 1 LEXA1513 6566806 387398 358 Auger 26 1 LEXA1514 6566804 387456 364 Auger 22 1 LEXA1586 6567001 386143 362 Auger 48 1 LEXA1587 6567002 386197 366 Auger 30 1 LEXA1589 6566996 386304 362 Auger 26 1 LEXA1593 6567005 386498 359 Auger 20 1 LEXA1594 6567005 386553 363 Auger 29 1 LEXA1659 6567204 389500 338 Auger 21 1 LEXA1787 6567403 386349 362 Auger 24 1 LEXA1808 6567603 386396 359 Auger 37 1 LEXA1849 6567596 388400 339 Auger 22 1 LEXA1852 6567594 388498 350 Auger 32 1 LEXA1853 6567603 388552 344 Auger 26 1 LEXA1854 6567601 388600 344 Auger 27 1 LEXA1855 6567592 388652 344 Auger 25 1 LEXA1856 6567600 388699 341 Auger 21 1 LEXA1864 6567801 388651 342 Auger 29 1 LEXA1866 6567803 388547 346 Auger 42 1 LEXA1867 6567801 388498 348 Auger 26 1 6 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020 ASX Announcement 16 April 2020 Table 1 Hang Glider Hill Auger samples with results ≥ 20ppb Au cont. Sample Sample E Sample Sample Au Value Sample Sample ID Depth N (MGA) (MGA) RL Type ppb (m) LEXA1869 6567798 388402 347 Auger 50 1 LEXA1871 6567801 388303 345 Auger 31 1 LEXA1873 6567796 388195 349 Auger 40 1 LEXA1874 6567796 388151 340 Auger 74 1 LEXA1876 6567799 388104 344 Auger 58 1 LEXA1877 6567799 388050 343 Auger 45 1 LEXA1941 6568003 386799 349 Auger 21 1 LEXA1952 6568000 387302 346 Auger 24 1 LEXA1953 6568007 387349 349 Auger 23 1 LEXA1955 6568005 387445 345 Auger 35 1 LEXA1956 6567992 387508 340 Auger 24 1 LEXA1957 6568002 387552 348 Auger 22 1 LEXA1959 6568007 387645 346 Auger 29 1 LEXA1960 6568006 387695 348 Auger 79 1 LEXA1961 6568001 387745 342 Auger 51 1 LEXA1962 6568001 387793 345 Auger 128 1 LEXA1963 6568005 387851 343 Auger 105 1 LEXA1964 6568005 387897 343 Auger 79 1 LEXA1965 6568008 387952 339 Auger 83 1 LEXA1966 6568009 388004 341 Auger 52 1 LEXA1967 6568001 388043 336 Auger 57 1 LEXA1968 6567995 388102 340 Auger 58 1 LEXA1969 6568007 388148 339 Auger 24 1 LEXA1971 6568007 388245 344 Auger 50 1 LEXA1973 6568006 388351 339 Auger 20 1 LEXA1974 6568001 388398 398 Auger 20 1 LEXA1976 6568002 388456 343 Auger 21 1 LEXA1978 6568009 388547 344 Auger 26 1 LEXA1985 6568203 387902 349 Auger 73 1 LEXA1986 6568200 387846 348 Auger 77 1 LEXA1987 6568206 387798 347 Auger 113 1 LEXA1988 6568206 387750 347 Auger 124 1 LEXA1989 6568205 387700 347 Auger 111 1 LEXA1990 6568204 387652 348 Auger 54 1 LEXA1991 6568206 387602 349 Auger 47 1 LEXA1992 6568206 387554 349 Auger 44 1 LEXA1993 6568203 387498 348 Auger 50 1 LEXA1994 6568201 387455 349 Auger 80 1 LEXA1995 6568208 387397 347 Auger 26 1 7 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020 ASX Announcement 16 April 2020 Table 1 Hang Glider Hill Auger samples with results ≥ 20ppb Au cont. Sample Sample E Sample Sample Au Value Sample Sample ID Depth N (MGA) (MGA) RL Type ppb (m) LEXA1997 6568209 387303 347 Auger 24 1 LEXA1999 6568206 387205 349 Auger 28 1 LEXA2000 6568205 387154 349 Auger 68 1 LEXA2002 6568200 387103 349 Auger 35 1 LEXA2003 6568206 387056 348 Auger 31 1 LEXA2004 6568201 387000 348 Auger 25 1 LEXA2009 6568204 386756 347 Auger 22 1 LEXA2011 6568203 386652 349 Auger 22 1 This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board Wade Johnson Managing Director . 8 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020 ASX Announcement 16 April 2020 About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman. The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 621km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date. Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie, major gold deposits in the district and land holdings of Gold Fields, Northern Star Resources Ltd and Silver Lake Resources Limited. For Further Information please contact: Wade Johnson Managing Director Telephone: +61 8 93210984 Email: wjohnson@lefroyex.com 9 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020 ASX Announcement 16 April 2020 Notes Specific-ASX Announcements The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for the drill results noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX but specific to exploration reporting on the Hang Glider Hill prospect Surface Gold Anomaly Enhances the Hang Glider Hill Trend: 6 November 2018

Maiden Drilling Program Intersects Gold at Hang Glider: 29 November 2019

Auger Drilling Underway at Hang Glider Hill: 31 January 2020 The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears. 10 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020 JORC CODE, 2012 Edition-Table 1 Lefroy Gold Project: Hang Glider Hill prospect - 15 April 2020 SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, • Auger sampling techniques random chips, or specific specialised industry standard Auger samples were collected using a measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under purpose built 6-wheel drive auger rig investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or contracted from Gyro Australia Drill and handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should Survey. The vertical drilling was to depths not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. ranging from 0.5m to 1.5m to collect one • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representative sample from each hole. The representivity and the appropriate calibration of any technique and medium collected is measurement tools or systems used. considered a surface geochemical sample • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are • Experienced field personnel supplied by the Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry auger company are always present when standard' work has been done this would be relatively sampling to ensure the appropriate simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to carbonate rich horizon is collected from obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to each hole produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, • Auger drilling was complete to obtain one more explanation may be required, such as where there sample from each shallow hole from which is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. 200grams was pulverised to produce a 40g Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg charge for fire assay with an ICPMS finish submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling techniques • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole • Auger drilling with 3.5inch drill bit with hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and depths ranging from 0.5 to 1.5m details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample • Recoveries were not assessed as they are recovery recoveries and results assessed. not material to the sample collected • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure • Not applicable representative nature of the samples. • Not applicable. On receival at the • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery laboratory all sample weights are measured and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred and reported to the Company due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically • Basic surface geology was logged at each and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support site appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining • Sample colour and reaction to hydrochloric studies and metallurgical studies. acid was recorded and entered to an excel • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. spreadsheet. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. • Only the specific sampled horizon was • The total length and percentage of the relevant logged intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half • Not applicable techniques and or all core taken. • All samples can be considered a grab or sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, scoop sample to collect enough material to preparation etc and whether sampled wet or dry. prepare a sample weight of 150-200grams • For all sample types, the nature, quality and • As the auger sampling is a first pass appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. geochemical sampling program to screen • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling the area it considered appropriate stages to maximise representivity of samples. • 3 field duplicates have been taken • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is • Sample size is considered appropriate representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of assay • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying • No geophysical tools, spectrometers or data and and laboratory procedures used and whether the hand held XRF instruments used. laboratory tests technique is considered partial or total. • The samples are sent to Bureau Veritas • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF laboratory in Perth where they are instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the weighed, dried pulverised and a 40g sample analysis including instrument make and model, reading collected for fire assay and then measured times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, by ICP-MS (lab method FA40_ICPMS) etc. Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg • The sampling program was conducted using standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory a suite of certified reference materials checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie including duplicates, blanks and standards lack of bias) and precision have been established. in the field, and additional lab inserted blanks, standards and replicates • External laboratory checks have not been conducted as they are not deemed material to these results. Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either • Not applicable sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. • Not applicable assaying • The use of twinned holes. • Primary field data was collected on a field • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, laptop, then sent to LEX where is was data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) entered to the companys datashed protocols. database managed by external consultant • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Maxwell Geoservices. The location of the sample points has been spatially validated by LEX using GIS software • No Data were adjusted Location of data • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes • The sample points were located using a rig points (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings mounted GPS capturing Northing, Easting and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. and reduced level • Specification of the grid system used. • MGA 94 zone 51 • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • The survey accuracy is considered appropriate for this surface sampling Data spacing and • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Auger Sampling: Line spacing at 200m distribution • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient spacing with sample centres at 50m east to establish the degree of geological and grade west orientated drill lines. continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore • Not Applicable Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications • No sample compositing applied applied. • Whether sample compositing has been applied. Orientation of data • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased • Not applicable in relation to sampling of possible structures and the extent to which • Not applicable geological this is known, considering the deposit type. structure • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • The auger contractor despatched all samples as one batch to Bureau Veritas (BV) laboratory in Kalgoorlie. LEX where notified when samples arrived. BV Kalgoorlie then on sent the samples to the BV lab in Perth. The samples are not left unattended. Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling • No reviews by external parties techniques and data. Section 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS - Lefroy Gold Project- Hang Glider Hill Prospect - 15 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement • Type, reference name/number, location and • The Lefroy Project is located approximately and land tenure ownership including agreements or material issues 50km in a south easterly direction from status with third parties such as joint ventures, Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and consists of partnerships, overriding royalties, native title a contiguous package of tenements covering interests, historical sites, wilderness or national approximately 598 square kilometres. park and environmental settings. • The tenements E26/183, P26/4423, • The security of the tenure held at the time of P26/4424, P26/4437, P26/4438, P26/4443 reporting along with any known impediments to and P26/4444 form the Hang Glider Hill obtaining a licence to operate in the area. prospect area. The tenements are current and in good standing with the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) of Western Australia. The tenements are held by Monger Exploration Pty Ltd and wholly owned subsidiary of Lefroy Exploration Limited (LEX). . Exploration done by • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by • Some previous exploration work was other parties other parties. completed at Hang Glider Hill proper by Sovereign Resources NL and documented in an Annual Report to the WA Mines Department for the period 1 October 1992 to 30 September 1993. The Annual report WAMEX file number is A39666. The report documents 6 RC holes being drilled at Hang Glider Hill. There has been no exploration at Hang Glider since then. • Some previous (1994) RAB drilling has occurred on P26/4444 in the vicinity of the strong auger anomaly by Ramsgate Resources Ltd. This is documented in WAMEX item A52691 (WAMEX-West Australian Mineral Exploration Reports) Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of The Lefroy Project is located in the southern mineralisation. part of the Norseman Wiluna Greenstone Belt and straddles the triple junction of three crustal units, the Parker, Boorara and Bulong Domain. The Lefroy project tenements are mostly covered by alluvial, colluvial and lacustrine material with very little outcrop. Archean geology at Hang Glider Hill is referenced from WAMEX report A39666 and field reconnaissance. It consists of a north west trending foliated sequence of ultramafic, chert, metasediments and felsic Volcanic rocks that dip gently the to the south west. Hang Glider Hill forms a prominent topographical feature and interpreted by the Company to be a deformed sequence of metasediment, chert and ultramafic that may represent the position of the regional Mt Monger Fault. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the • Analysis of historic WAMEX reports by Information understanding of the exploration results including Sovereign Resources (A 39666) indicated the a tabulation of the following information for all presence of gold mineralisation identified Material drill holes: from surface sampling and RAB drilling of • easting and northing of the drill hole collar surface anomalies. • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation • No Drilling completed by LEX on the above Prospecting Licences and as noted in the body sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar of the announcement the company intends to • dip and azimuth of the hole compile the previous drilling by Ramsgate • down hole length and interception depth Resources and field check hole location. • hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data aggregation • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging • No weighting averaging, maximum and/or methods techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade minimum grade truncations or cut off grades truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off applied. grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Historic and recent LEX drill intercepts • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths previously reported in LEX ASX of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade announcements results, the procedure used for such aggregation • No assumptions used for any metal should be stated and some typical examples of such equivalent values. aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship between • These relationships are particularly important in the • Not applicable for the surface samples mineralisation reporting of Exploration Results. reported. widths and intercept • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to lengths the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and • Appropriate summary diagrams are included tabulations of intercepts should be included for any in this announcement. significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced reporting • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration • See body of announcement including figures Results is not practicable, representative reporting of and table both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other substantive • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, • Other relevant exploration data for Hang exploration data should be reported including (but not limited to): Glider Hill and its relationship to the nearby geological observations; geophysical survey results; gold occurrences have been included in this geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and announcement method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large- • Follow up exploration work has been scale step-out drilling). documented in the body of the report and • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible will drilling. A program of works for drilling extensions, including the main geological has been approved from the relevant State interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this Government authority. information is not commercially sensitive.

