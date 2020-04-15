Lefroy Exploration : LEX Announcement - Auger Drill Results Extend The Hang Glider Hill Trend

Log in
04/15/2020 | 09:26pm EDT

ASX Announcement

16 April 2020

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

A Western Australian

Focused Gold Explorer

ASX Code: LEX

Shares on Issue:

100.5m

Current Share Price: 16.0c

Market Capitalisation: $16million

Board of Directors

Chairman

Gordon Galt

Non-Executive Directors

Michael Davies

Geoffrey Pigott

Managing Director

Wade Johnson

Flagship Exploration Project

Lefroy Gold Project

Growth Exploration Project

Lake Johnston Project

Australian Registered Office

Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue

West Perth, 6005

  1. info@lefroyex.com
  1. +61 8 9321 0984 ARBN: 052 123 930

www.lefroyex.com

Surface Gold Anomalies Enhance

the Hang Glider Hill Trend

Highlights

An auger drill program completed along strike to the north west and north of the Hang Glider Hill gold discovery at the Lefroy Gold Project has further enhanced the gold prospectivity of the developing trend

  • Results have further reinforced the anomalous surface gold trend that now extends 3500m to the north west of the Hang Glider Hill gold discovery
  • The program has also outlined a new, higher tenor, parallel gold anomaly located approximately 3km north of Hang Glider Hill. The anomaly, known as Hang Glider North, has a 2000m strike length that includes a robust +50ppb Au centre over approximately 400m of strike
  • Early stage diamond drilling at Hang Glider Hill in late 2019 intersected visible gold in the first hole 19HGDD001 recording a shallow intersection of 6.8m @ 1.86g/t Au from 53.7m
  • The surficial trend is proximate to the interpreted, regional Mt Monger Fault and is coincident with and supported by discoveries of numerous gold nuggets in 2018
  • Further exploration activity is now being scheduled

Managing Director, Wade Johnson, commented

The completion of the auger sampling program over our tenements at the Hang Glider Hill exploration hub has delivered two +2km surficial gold trends that straddle the interpreted position of the regional Mt Monger Fault. With a POW for drilling approved we will progress an initial aircore drilling program to investigate the source of these extensive surface gold anomalies.

1 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020

ASX Announcement

16 April 2020

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to report on the results from an 800-hole auger drilling program completed at the Hang Glider Hill (HGH) exploration hub.

HGH is located in the north west region of the Company's Lefroy Gold Project ("LGP" or "Project"), approximately 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie (Figure 1). It is part of the Eastern Lefroy package of tenements which covers 249km2. Tenements are wholly owned by LEX and are not subject to any farm-in agreements

The prospect is located approximately 17km north west of the Company's priority Lucky Strike prospect and is immediately south of, and adjoins, Silver Lake Resources' (ASX: SLR) Wombola mining centre (Figures 1 & 2).

Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy sub projects and the location of Hang Glider Hill relative to Lucky Strike prospect, Daisy Milano and St Ives. Refer to Figure 2 for inset map.

The Eastern Lefroy tenements are proximate to the regional Mt Monger Fault (Figure 1 & 2), which is considered to be structurally analogous to other major regional faults in the Kalgoorlie terrain (e.g. Boulder Lefroy Fault). The Company considers areas around the Mt Monger Fault to be prospective for large gold deposits and hence these areas are a major focus for exploration by the Company.

2 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020

ASX Announcement

16 April 2020

Drill Program

In February 2020 the Company completed an early stage auger drilling program as an initial exploration search tool along the trend.

The auger program was designed to cover a contiguous group of five tenements granted in mid- 2019 which are located along strike and to the north of the Hang Glider Hill gold discovery (Figure 2). The program complemented and extended the auger drilling completed by the company during 2018 which outlined a gold-in-auger anomaly that was open to the north west for up to 2km from Hang Glider Hill proper.

Figure 2 Inset Map- Detailed location of Hang Glider Hill, location of gold nugget trend, planned auger coverage and location of recent diamond drilling relative to adjacent tenement holders Northern Star Resources and Silver Lake Resource. Refer to Figure 3 for Inset map.

Eight Hundred and four (804) samples were collected at regular 50m centres along 200m spaced east west lines, effectively covering approximately 1000 Hectares (Figure 3) of the tenement package. The auger drill sampling technique takes a single point sample of a carbonate rich horizon from up to 2m from surface and is effectively a surficial sample.

The results of the sampling program have defined the north western extension of the main Hang Glider trend, and defined a new, robust, high-tenor gold anomaly approximately 3km to the north of Hang Glider Hill proper.

3 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020

ASX Announcement

16 April 2020

The main Hang Glider Hill trend has been extended a further 1500m to the north west and now covers 3500m. The trend is defined by multiple linear subparallel trends of gold anomalism (+20ppb Au), in places constrained by a single sample point on consecutive lines. The trend is also coincident with the locations of the gold nuggets discovered in 2018 (Figure 2) and covers a similar package of rocks as that observed at Hang Glider Hill.

The new northern anomaly, known as Hang Glider North (HGN), is primarily located in tenement P26/4444 (Figure 3). The robust gold anomaly also has a similar north west trend, is approximately 500m in width and 2km in strike and is open to the north west based on a +20ppb Au a contour. The anomaly has a core zone that measures 400m in strike, with multiple sample values exceeding 50ppb Au, and peaking at 128ppb Au.

This coherent surface gold anomaly is sited over flat slightly elevated topography between two drainages. The area is devoid of outcrop and is interpreted to be a sequence of metasedimentary rocks. The surface gold anomalism was recognised by previous explorers as early as 1994 (Ramsgate Resources Limited) and was partly drilled without success. The anomaly is located approximately 1km south of the Wombola Dam open pit.

The Company considers that the previous discrete drilling did not fully evaluate nor explained the high tenor gold anomalism, and believes that complete drill transects across the anomaly are required to effectively evaluate the trend.

Figure 3 Inset Map-Location of Hang Glider Hill auger sample points highlight and the anomalous gold trends

4 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020

ASX Announcement

16 April 2020

Next Steps

The Company considers the HGH trend to be a high priority target in its Eastern Lefroy Project portfolio and is accelerating exploration in the area as follows:

  • A Program of Works (POW) has been approved by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) for an early stage aircore drilling program.
  • Planning of an early stage reconnaissance air core drilling program to evaluate both the anomalous gold trends is underway. Drilling is expected to commence in May.

Background-Hang Glider Hill

HGH is located in the north west region of the Company's Lefroy Gold Project ("LGP" or "Project"), approximately 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. It is part of the Eastern Lefroy package of tenements which covers 249km2. Tenements are wholly owned by LEX and not subject to any farm-in agreements

HGH has been the focus of reconnaissance stage exploration since early 2018 following the discovery of numerous gold nuggets (LEX:ASX 26 June 2018) and preliminary definition of a north-westerly trend extending 2.3km from the original HGH nugget find. The Company considers the gold nuggets to be a surface geochemical anomaly.

In September 2018 the Company completed an early stage auger drilling program as an initial exploration search tool along the trend. A total of 266 samples were collected at 50m centres along 200m spaced east west lines that effectively cover approximately 2000m of strike.

The results of the sampling (ASX: LEX 6 November 2018) defined northern and southern zones of gold anomalism (plus 20ppb Au) around the interpreted position of the Mt Monger Fault. The zones are coincident with the locations of the discovered gold nuggets. The northern anomaly consists of three subparallel trends with a strike of up to 880m. The southern anomaly is centered about Hang Glider hill (a linear topographical feature) and is a coherent anomaly over a 680m strike length.

In November 2018 three angled diamond drill holes were completed (refer LEX ASX release 29 November 2019). The 3 angled diamond holes were sited at the base of the south side of the hill and evaluated 160m of strike. Each of the holes intersected a similar geological sequence comprising a shallow oxide zone, and a strongly deformed or sheared zone. These are in contact with a lower, relatively undeformed sequence of biotite altered intermediate volcanic and sedimentary rocks, that includes black shale.

The results from this early stage diamond drilling confirmed gold mineralisation within the sheared and quartz veined rock package in the first hole 19HGDD001. Significant results returned from 19HGDD001 include 6.8m @ 1.86g/t Au from 53.7m and 7.68m @ 0.66g/t Au from 44m (includes VG)

The results from the three diamond drill holes have for the first time provided important geological and structural information at Hang Glider Hill that assist in refining the geological model at this new gold occurrence.

5 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020

ASX Announcement

16 April 2020

Table 1 Hang Glider Hill Auger samples with results ≥ 20ppb Au

Sample

Sample E

Sample

Sample

Au Value

Sample

Sample ID

Depth

N (MGA)

(MGA)

RL

Type

ppb

(m)

LEXA1233

6566203

386248

364

Auger

20

1

LEXA1234

6566203

386299

367

Auger

25

1

LEXA1260

6566201

387548

353

Auger

26

1

LEXA1273

6566203

388196

366

Auger

22

1

LEXA1274

6566207

388245

364

Auger

24

1

LEXA1352

6566402

388001

356

Auger

29

1

LEXA1370

6566404

387105

356

Auger

41

1

LEXA1409

6566601

386503

365

Auger

45

1

LEXA1410

6566605

386551

367

Auger

23

1

LEXA1422

6566601

387151

365

Auger

32

1

LEXA1423

6566602

387197

360

Auger

28

1

LEXA1430

6566601

387498

357

Auger

21

1

LEXA1432

6566601

387601

355

Auger

22

1

LEXA1433

6566601

387646

348

Auger

37

1

LEXA1484

6566801

386004

370

Auger

24

1

LEXA1485

6566806

386052

363

Auger

37

1

LEXA1486

6566802

386093

370

Auger

81

1

LEXA1487

6566807

386145

373

Auger

26

1

LEXA1488

6566803

386197

366

Auger

28

1

LEXA1498

6566801

386695

358

Auger

22

1

LEXA1512

6566807

387343

367

Auger

35

1

LEXA1513

6566806

387398

358

Auger

26

1

LEXA1514

6566804

387456

364

Auger

22

1

LEXA1586

6567001

386143

362

Auger

48

1

LEXA1587

6567002

386197

366

Auger

30

1

LEXA1589

6566996

386304

362

Auger

26

1

LEXA1593

6567005

386498

359

Auger

20

1

LEXA1594

6567005

386553

363

Auger

29

1

LEXA1659

6567204

389500

338

Auger

21

1

LEXA1787

6567403

386349

362

Auger

24

1

LEXA1808

6567603

386396

359

Auger

37

1

LEXA1849

6567596

388400

339

Auger

22

1

LEXA1852

6567594

388498

350

Auger

32

1

LEXA1853

6567603

388552

344

Auger

26

1

LEXA1854

6567601

388600

344

Auger

27

1

LEXA1855

6567592

388652

344

Auger

25

1

LEXA1856

6567600

388699

341

Auger

21

1

LEXA1864

6567801

388651

342

Auger

29

1

LEXA1866

6567803

388547

346

Auger

42

1

LEXA1867

6567801

388498

348

Auger

26

1

6 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020

ASX Announcement

16 April 2020

Table 1 Hang Glider Hill Auger samples with results ≥ 20ppb Au cont.

Sample

Sample E

Sample

Sample

Au Value

Sample

Sample ID

Depth

N (MGA)

(MGA)

RL

Type

ppb

(m)

LEXA1869

6567798

388402

347

Auger

50

1

LEXA1871

6567801

388303

345

Auger

31

1

LEXA1873

6567796

388195

349

Auger

40

1

LEXA1874

6567796

388151

340

Auger

74

1

LEXA1876

6567799

388104

344

Auger

58

1

LEXA1877

6567799

388050

343

Auger

45

1

LEXA1941

6568003

386799

349

Auger

21

1

LEXA1952

6568000

387302

346

Auger

24

1

LEXA1953

6568007

387349

349

Auger

23

1

LEXA1955

6568005

387445

345

Auger

35

1

LEXA1956

6567992

387508

340

Auger

24

1

LEXA1957

6568002

387552

348

Auger

22

1

LEXA1959

6568007

387645

346

Auger

29

1

LEXA1960

6568006

387695

348

Auger

79

1

LEXA1961

6568001

387745

342

Auger

51

1

LEXA1962

6568001

387793

345

Auger

128

1

LEXA1963

6568005

387851

343

Auger

105

1

LEXA1964

6568005

387897

343

Auger

79

1

LEXA1965

6568008

387952

339

Auger

83

1

LEXA1966

6568009

388004

341

Auger

52

1

LEXA1967

6568001

388043

336

Auger

57

1

LEXA1968

6567995

388102

340

Auger

58

1

LEXA1969

6568007

388148

339

Auger

24

1

LEXA1971

6568007

388245

344

Auger

50

1

LEXA1973

6568006

388351

339

Auger

20

1

LEXA1974

6568001

388398

398

Auger

20

1

LEXA1976

6568002

388456

343

Auger

21

1

LEXA1978

6568009

388547

344

Auger

26

1

LEXA1985

6568203

387902

349

Auger

73

1

LEXA1986

6568200

387846

348

Auger

77

1

LEXA1987

6568206

387798

347

Auger

113

1

LEXA1988

6568206

387750

347

Auger

124

1

LEXA1989

6568205

387700

347

Auger

111

1

LEXA1990

6568204

387652

348

Auger

54

1

LEXA1991

6568206

387602

349

Auger

47

1

LEXA1992

6568206

387554

349

Auger

44

1

LEXA1993

6568203

387498

348

Auger

50

1

LEXA1994

6568201

387455

349

Auger

80

1

LEXA1995

6568208

387397

347

Auger

26

1

7 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020

ASX Announcement

16 April 2020

Table 1 Hang Glider Hill Auger samples with results ≥ 20ppb Au cont.

Sample

Sample E

Sample

Sample

Au Value

Sample

Sample ID

Depth

N (MGA)

(MGA)

RL

Type

ppb

(m)

LEXA1997

6568209

387303

347

Auger

24

1

LEXA1999

6568206

387205

349

Auger

28

1

LEXA2000

6568205

387154

349

Auger

68

1

LEXA2002

6568200

387103

349

Auger

35

1

LEXA2003

6568206

387056

348

Auger

31

1

LEXA2004

6568201

387000

348

Auger

25

1

LEXA2009

6568204

386756

347

Auger

22

1

LEXA2011

6568203

386652

349

Auger

22

1

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board

Wade Johnson

Managing Director

.

8 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020

ASX Announcement

16 April 2020

About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project

Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman.

The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 621km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date.

Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie, major gold deposits in the district and land holdings of Gold Fields, Northern Star Resources Ltd and Silver Lake Resources Limited.

For Further Information please contact:

Wade Johnson

Managing Director

Telephone: +61 8 93210984

Email: wjohnson@lefroyex.com

9 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020

ASX Announcement

16 April 2020

Notes Specific-ASX Announcements

The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for the drill results noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX but specific to exploration reporting on the Hang Glider Hill prospect

  • Surface Gold Anomaly Enhances the Hang Glider Hill Trend: 6 November 2018
  • Maiden Drilling Program Intersects Gold at Hang Glider: 29 November 2019
  • Auger Drilling Underway at Hang Glider Hill: 31 January 2020

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears.

10 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020

JORC CODE, 2012 Edition-Table 1 Lefroy Gold Project: Hang Glider Hill prospect - 15 April 2020

SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,

Auger sampling

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry standard

Auger samples were collected using a

measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under

purpose built 6-wheel drive auger rig

investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or

contracted from Gyro Australia Drill and

handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

Survey. The vertical drilling was to depths

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

ranging from 0.5m to 1.5m to collect one

• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

representative sample from each hole. The

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

technique and medium collected is

measurement tools or systems used.

considered a surface geochemical sample

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

Experienced field personnel supplied by the

Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry

auger company are always present when

standard' work has been done this would be relatively

sampling to ensure the appropriate

simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to

carbonate rich horizon is collected from

obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

each hole

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases,

Auger drilling was complete to obtain one

more explanation may be required, such as where there

sample from each shallow hole from which

is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

200grams was pulverised to produce a 40g

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

charge for fire assay with an ICPMS finish

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed

information.

Drilling techniques

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

Auger drilling with 3.5inch drill bit with

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and

depths ranging from 0.5 to 1.5m

details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth

of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type,

whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample

Recoveries were not assessed as they are

recovery

recoveries and results assessed.

not material to the sample collected

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

Not applicable

representative nature of the samples.

Not applicable. On receival at the

• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery

laboratory all sample weights are measured

and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred

and reported to the Company

due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically

Basic surface geology was logged at each

and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support

site

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining

Sample colour and reaction to hydrochloric

studies and metallurgical studies.

acid was recorded and entered to an excel

• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.

spreadsheet.

Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

Only the specific sampled horizon was

• The total length and percentage of the relevant

logged

intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half

Not applicable

techniques and

or all core taken.

All samples can be considered a grab or

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,

scoop sample to collect enough material to

preparation

etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

prepare a sample weight of 150-200grams

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

As the auger sampling is a first pass

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

geochemical sampling program to screen

• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling

the area it considered appropriate

stages to maximise representivity of samples.

3 field duplicates have been taken

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

Sample size is considered appropriate

representative of the in-situ material collected, including

for instance results for field duplicate/second-half

sampling.

• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size

of the material being sampled.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying

No geophysical tools, spectrometers or

data and

and laboratory procedures used and whether the

hand held XRF instruments used.

laboratory tests

technique is considered partial or total.

The samples are sent to Bureau Veritas

• For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

laboratory in Perth where they are

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the

weighed, dried pulverised and a 40g sample

analysis including instrument make and model, reading

collected for fire assay and then measured

times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation,

by ICP-MS (lab method FA40_ICPMS)

etc.

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg

The sampling program was conducted using

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

a suite of certified reference materials

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie

including duplicates, blanks and standards

lack of bias) and precision have been established.

in the field, and additional lab inserted

blanks, standards and replicates

External laboratory checks have not been

conducted as they are not deemed material

to these results.

Verification of

• The verification of significant intersections by either

Not applicable

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

Not applicable

assaying

• The use of twinned holes.

Primary field data was collected on a field

• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures,

laptop, then sent to LEX where is was

data verification, data storage (physical and electronic)

entered to the companys datashed

protocols.

database managed by external consultant

• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Maxwell Geoservices. The location of the

sample points has been spatially validated

by LEX using GIS software

No Data were adjusted

Location of data

• Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes

The sample points were located using a rig

points

(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings

mounted GPS capturing Northing, Easting

and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

and reduced level

• Specification of the grid system used.

MGA 94 zone 51

• Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

The survey accuracy is considered

appropriate for this surface sampling

Data spacing and

• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Auger Sampling: Line spacing at 200m

distribution

• Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient

spacing with sample centres at 50m east

to establish the degree of geological and grade

west orientated drill lines.

continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore

Not Applicable

Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications

No sample compositing applied

applied.

• Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Orientation of data

• Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased

Not applicable

in relation to

sampling of possible structures and the extent to which

Not applicable

geological

this is known, considering the deposit type.

structure

• If the relationship between the drilling orientation and

the orientation of key mineralised structures is

considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample security

• The measures taken to ensure sample security.

The auger contractor despatched all

samples as one batch to Bureau Veritas

(BV) laboratory in Kalgoorlie. LEX where

notified when samples arrived. BV

Kalgoorlie then on sent the samples to the

BV lab in Perth. The samples are not left

unattended.

Audits or reviews

• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

No reviews by external parties

techniques and data.

Section 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS - Lefroy Gold Project- Hang Glider Hill Prospect - 15 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement

• Type, reference name/number, location and

The Lefroy Project is located approximately

and land tenure

ownership including agreements or material issues

50km in a south easterly direction from

status

with third parties such as joint ventures,

Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and consists of

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title

a contiguous package of tenements covering

interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

approximately 598 square kilometres.

park and environmental settings.

The tenements

E26/183,

P26/4423,

• The security of the tenure held at the time of

P26/4424,

P26/4437, P26/4438,

P26/4443

reporting along with any known impediments to

and P26/4444 form the Hang Glider Hill

obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

prospect area. The tenements are current

and in good standing with the Department

of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety

(DMIRS)

of

Western

Australia.

The

tenements are held by Monger Exploration

Pty Ltd and wholly owned subsidiary of

Lefroy Exploration Limited (LEX).

.

Exploration done by

• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by

Some previous exploration work was

other parties

other parties.

completed at Hang Glider Hill proper by

Sovereign Resources NL and documented in

an Annual Report to the WA Mines

Department for the period 1 October 1992

to 30 September 1993. The Annual report

WAMEX file number is A39666. The report

documents 6 RC holes being drilled at Hang

Glider Hill. There has been no exploration at

Hang Glider since then.

Some previous (1994) RAB drilling has

occurred on P26/4444 in the vicinity of the

strong auger anomaly by Ramsgate

Resources Ltd. This is documented in

WAMEX item A52691

(WAMEX-West

Australian

Mineral

Exploration Reports)

Geology

• Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The Lefroy Project is located in the southern

mineralisation.

part of the Norseman Wiluna Greenstone

Belt and straddles the triple junction of

three crustal units, the Parker, Boorara and

Bulong

Domain.

The

Lefroy

project

tenements are mostly covered by alluvial,

colluvial and lacustrine material with very

little outcrop. Archean geology at Hang

Glider Hill is referenced from WAMEX report

A39666 and field reconnaissance. It consists

of a north west trending foliated sequence

of ultramafic, chert, metasediments and

felsic Volcanic rocks that dip gently the to

the south west. Hang Glider Hill forms a

prominent

topographical feature and

interpreted by the Company to be a

deformed sequence of metasediment, chert

and ultramafic that may represent the

position of the regional Mt Monger Fault.

Drill hole

• A summary of all information material to the

Analysis of historic WAMEX reports by

Information

understanding of the exploration results including

Sovereign Resources (A 39666) indicated the

a tabulation of the following information for all

presence of gold mineralisation identified

Material drill holes:

from surface sampling and RAB drilling of

• easting and northing of the drill hole collar

surface anomalies.

• elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

No Drilling completed by LEX on the

above

Prospecting Licences and as noted in the body

sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

of the announcement the company intends to

• dip and azimuth of the hole

compile the previous drilling by Ramsgate

• down hole length and interception depth

Resources and field check hole location.

• hole length.

• If the exclusion of this information is justified on

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

the basis that the information is not Material and

this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent Person

should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data aggregation

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging

No weighting averaging, maximum and/or

methods

techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade

minimum grade truncations or cut off grades

truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off

applied.

grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Historic and recent LEX drill intercepts

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths

previously reported in LEX ASX

of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade

announcements

results, the procedure used for such aggregation

No assumptions used for any metal

should be stated and some typical examples of such

equivalent values.

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship between

These relationships are particularly important in the

Not applicable for the surface samples

mineralisation

reporting of Exploration Results.

reported.

widths and intercept

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to

lengths

the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be

reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are

reported, there should be a clear statement to this

effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

Appropriate summary diagrams are included

tabulations of intercepts should be included for any

in this announcement.

significant discovery being reported. These should

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole

collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

See body of announcement including figures

Results is not practicable, representative reporting of

and table

both low and high grades and/or widths should be

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other substantive

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,

Other relevant exploration data for Hang

exploration data

should be reported including (but not limited to):

Glider Hill and its relationship to the nearby

geological observations; geophysical survey results;

gold occurrences have been included in this

geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

announcement

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk

density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests

for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-

Follow up exploration work has been

scale step-out drilling).

documented in the body of the report and

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

will drilling. A program of works for drilling

extensions, including the main geological

has been approved from the relevant State

interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this

Government authority.

information is not commercially sensitive.

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 01:25:05 UTC
