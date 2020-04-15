Lefroy Exploration : LEX Announcement - Auger Drill Results Extend The Hang Glider Hill Trend
0
04/15/2020 | 09:26pm EDT
ASX Announcement
16 April 2020
Surface Gold Anomalies Enhance
the Hang Glider Hill Trend
Highlights
An auger drill program completed along strike to the north west and north of the Hang Glider Hill gold discovery at the Lefroy Gold Project has further enhanced the gold prospectivity of the developing trend
Results have further reinforced the anomalous surface gold trend that now extends 3500m to the north west of the Hang Glider Hill gold discovery
The program has also outlined a new, higher tenor, parallel gold anomaly located approximately 3km north of Hang Glider Hill. The anomaly, known as Hang Glider North, has a 2000m strike length that includes a robust +50ppb Au centre over approximately 400m of strike
Early stage diamond drilling at Hang Glider Hill in late 2019 intersected visible gold in the first hole 19HGDD001 recording a shallow intersection of 6.8m @ 1.86g/t Au from 53.7m
The surficial trend is proximate to the interpreted, regional Mt Monger Fault and is coincident with and supported by discoveries of numerous gold nuggets in 2018
Further exploration activity is now being scheduled
Managing Director, Wade Johnson, commented
The completion of the auger sampling program over our tenements at the Hang Glider Hill exploration hub has delivered two +2km surficial gold trends that straddle the interpreted position of the regional Mt Monger Fault. With a POW for drilling approved we will progress an initial aircore drilling program to investigate the source of these extensive surface gold anomalies.
ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020
ASX Announcement
16 April 2020
Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to report on the results from an 800-hole auger drilling program completed at the Hang Glider Hill (HGH) exploration hub.
HGH is located in the north west region of the Company's Lefroy Gold Project ("LGP" or "Project"), approximately 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie (Figure 1). It is part of the Eastern Lefroy package of tenements which covers 249km2. Tenements are wholly owned by LEX and are not subject to any farm-in agreements
The prospect is located approximately 17km north west of the Company's priority Lucky Strike prospect and is immediately south of, and adjoins, Silver Lake Resources' (ASX: SLR) Wombola mining centre (Figures 1 & 2).
Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy sub projects and the location of Hang Glider Hill relative to Lucky Strike prospect, Daisy Milano and St Ives. Refer to Figure 2 for inset map.
The Eastern Lefroy tenements are proximate to the regional Mt Monger Fault (Figure 1 & 2), which is considered to be structurally analogous to other major regional faults in the Kalgoorlie terrain (e.g. Boulder Lefroy Fault). The Company considers areas around the Mt Monger Fault to be prospective for large gold deposits and hence these areas are a major focus for exploration by the Company.
ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020
ASX Announcement
16 April 2020
Drill Program
In February 2020 the Company completed an early stage auger drilling program as an initial exploration search tool along the trend.
The auger program was designed to cover a contiguous group of five tenements granted in mid- 2019 which are located along strike and to the north of the Hang Glider Hill gold discovery (Figure 2). The program complemented and extended the auger drilling completed by the company during 2018 which outlined a gold-in-auger anomaly that was open to the north west for up to 2km from Hang Glider Hill proper.
Figure 2 Inset Map- Detailed location of Hang Glider Hill, location of gold nugget trend, planned auger coverage and location of recent diamond drilling relative to adjacent tenement holders Northern Star Resources and Silver Lake Resource. Refer to Figure 3 for Inset map.
Eight Hundred and four (804) samples were collected at regular 50m centres along 200m spaced east west lines, effectively covering approximately 1000 Hectares (Figure 3) of the tenement package. The auger drill sampling technique takes a single point sample of a carbonate rich horizon from up to 2m from surface and is effectively a surficial sample.
The results of the sampling program have defined the north western extension of the main Hang Glider trend, and defined a new, robust, high-tenor gold anomaly approximately 3km to the north of Hang Glider Hill proper.
ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020
ASX Announcement
16 April 2020
The main Hang Glider Hill trend has been extended a further 1500m to the north west and now covers 3500m. The trend is defined by multiple linear subparallel trends of gold anomalism (+20ppb Au), in places constrained by a single sample point on consecutive lines. The trend is also coincident with the locations of the gold nuggets discovered in 2018 (Figure 2) and covers a similar package of rocks as that observed at Hang Glider Hill.
The new northern anomaly, known as Hang Glider North (HGN), is primarily located in tenement P26/4444 (Figure 3). The robust gold anomaly also has a similar north west trend, is approximately 500m in width and 2km in strike and is open to the north west based on a +20ppb Au a contour. The anomaly has a core zone that measures 400m in strike, with multiple sample values exceeding 50ppb Au, and peaking at 128ppb Au.
This coherent surface gold anomaly is sited over flat slightly elevated topography between two drainages. The area is devoid of outcrop and is interpreted to be a sequence of metasedimentary rocks. The surface gold anomalism was recognised by previous explorers as early as 1994 (Ramsgate Resources Limited) and was partly drilled without success. The anomaly is located approximately 1km south of the Wombola Dam open pit.
The Company considers that the previous discrete drilling did not fully evaluate nor explained the high tenor gold anomalism, and believes that complete drill transects across the anomaly are required to effectively evaluate the trend.
Figure 3 InsetMap-Location of Hang Glider Hill auger sample points highlight and the anomalous gold trends
ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020
ASX Announcement
16 April 2020
Next Steps
The Company considers the HGH trend to be a high priority target in its Eastern Lefroy Project portfolio and is accelerating exploration in the area as follows:
A Program of Works (POW) has been approved by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) for an early stage aircore drilling program.
Planning of an early stage reconnaissance air core drilling program to evaluate both the anomalous gold trends is underway. Drilling is expected to commence in May.
Background-Hang Glider Hill
HGH is located in the north west region of the Company's Lefroy Gold Project ("LGP" or "Project"), approximately 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. It is part of the Eastern Lefroy package of tenements which covers 249km2. Tenements are wholly owned by LEX and not subject to any farm-in agreements
HGH has been the focus of reconnaissance stage exploration since early 2018 following the discovery of numerous gold nuggets (LEX:ASX 26 June 2018) and preliminary definition of a north-westerly trend extending 2.3km from the original HGH nugget find. The Company considers the gold nuggets to be a surface geochemical anomaly.
In September 2018 the Company completed an early stage auger drilling program as an initial exploration search tool along the trend. A total of 266 samples were collected at 50m centres along 200m spaced east west lines that effectively cover approximately 2000m of strike.
The results of the sampling (ASX: LEX 6 November 2018) defined northern and southern zones of gold anomalism (plus 20ppb Au) around the interpreted position of the Mt Monger Fault. The zones are coincident with the locations of the discovered gold nuggets. The northern anomaly consists of three subparallel trends with a strike of up to 880m. The southern anomaly is centered about Hang Glider hill (a linear topographical feature) and is a coherent anomaly over a 680m strike length.
In November 2018 three angled diamond drill holes were completed (refer LEX ASX release 29 November 2019). The 3 angled diamond holes were sited at the base of the south side of the hill and evaluated 160m of strike. Each of the holes intersected a similar geological sequence comprising a shallow oxide zone, and a strongly deformed or sheared zone. These are in contact with a lower, relatively undeformed sequence of biotite altered intermediate volcanic and sedimentary rocks, that includes black shale.
The results from this early stage diamond drilling confirmed gold mineralisation within the sheared and quartz veined rock package in the first hole 19HGDD001. Significant results returned from 19HGDD001 include 6.8m @ 1.86g/t Au from 53.7m and 7.68m @ 0.66g/t Au from 44m (includes VG)
The results from the three diamond drill holes have for the first time provided important geological and structural information at Hang Glider Hill that assist in refining the geological model at this new gold occurrence.
ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020
ASX Announcement
16 April 2020
Table 1 Hang Glider Hill Auger samples with results ≥ 20ppb Au
Sample
Sample E
Sample
Sample
Au Value
Sample
Sample ID
Depth
N (MGA)
(MGA)
RL
Type
ppb
(m)
LEXA1233
6566203
386248
364
Auger
20
1
LEXA1234
6566203
386299
367
Auger
25
1
LEXA1260
6566201
387548
353
Auger
26
1
LEXA1273
6566203
388196
366
Auger
22
1
LEXA1274
6566207
388245
364
Auger
24
1
LEXA1352
6566402
388001
356
Auger
29
1
LEXA1370
6566404
387105
356
Auger
41
1
LEXA1409
6566601
386503
365
Auger
45
1
LEXA1410
6566605
386551
367
Auger
23
1
LEXA1422
6566601
387151
365
Auger
32
1
LEXA1423
6566602
387197
360
Auger
28
1
LEXA1430
6566601
387498
357
Auger
21
1
LEXA1432
6566601
387601
355
Auger
22
1
LEXA1433
6566601
387646
348
Auger
37
1
LEXA1484
6566801
386004
370
Auger
24
1
LEXA1485
6566806
386052
363
Auger
37
1
LEXA1486
6566802
386093
370
Auger
81
1
LEXA1487
6566807
386145
373
Auger
26
1
LEXA1488
6566803
386197
366
Auger
28
1
LEXA1498
6566801
386695
358
Auger
22
1
LEXA1512
6566807
387343
367
Auger
35
1
LEXA1513
6566806
387398
358
Auger
26
1
LEXA1514
6566804
387456
364
Auger
22
1
LEXA1586
6567001
386143
362
Auger
48
1
LEXA1587
6567002
386197
366
Auger
30
1
LEXA1589
6566996
386304
362
Auger
26
1
LEXA1593
6567005
386498
359
Auger
20
1
LEXA1594
6567005
386553
363
Auger
29
1
LEXA1659
6567204
389500
338
Auger
21
1
LEXA1787
6567403
386349
362
Auger
24
1
LEXA1808
6567603
386396
359
Auger
37
1
LEXA1849
6567596
388400
339
Auger
22
1
LEXA1852
6567594
388498
350
Auger
32
1
LEXA1853
6567603
388552
344
Auger
26
1
LEXA1854
6567601
388600
344
Auger
27
1
LEXA1855
6567592
388652
344
Auger
25
1
LEXA1856
6567600
388699
341
Auger
21
1
LEXA1864
6567801
388651
342
Auger
29
1
LEXA1866
6567803
388547
346
Auger
42
1
LEXA1867
6567801
388498
348
Auger
26
1
ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020
ASX Announcement
16 April 2020
Table 1 Hang Glider Hill Auger samples with results ≥ 20ppb Au cont.
Sample
Sample E
Sample
Sample
Au Value
Sample
Sample ID
Depth
N (MGA)
(MGA)
RL
Type
ppb
(m)
LEXA1869
6567798
388402
347
Auger
50
1
LEXA1871
6567801
388303
345
Auger
31
1
LEXA1873
6567796
388195
349
Auger
40
1
LEXA1874
6567796
388151
340
Auger
74
1
LEXA1876
6567799
388104
344
Auger
58
1
LEXA1877
6567799
388050
343
Auger
45
1
LEXA1941
6568003
386799
349
Auger
21
1
LEXA1952
6568000
387302
346
Auger
24
1
LEXA1953
6568007
387349
349
Auger
23
1
LEXA1955
6568005
387445
345
Auger
35
1
LEXA1956
6567992
387508
340
Auger
24
1
LEXA1957
6568002
387552
348
Auger
22
1
LEXA1959
6568007
387645
346
Auger
29
1
LEXA1960
6568006
387695
348
Auger
79
1
LEXA1961
6568001
387745
342
Auger
51
1
LEXA1962
6568001
387793
345
Auger
128
1
LEXA1963
6568005
387851
343
Auger
105
1
LEXA1964
6568005
387897
343
Auger
79
1
LEXA1965
6568008
387952
339
Auger
83
1
LEXA1966
6568009
388004
341
Auger
52
1
LEXA1967
6568001
388043
336
Auger
57
1
LEXA1968
6567995
388102
340
Auger
58
1
LEXA1969
6568007
388148
339
Auger
24
1
LEXA1971
6568007
388245
344
Auger
50
1
LEXA1973
6568006
388351
339
Auger
20
1
LEXA1974
6568001
388398
398
Auger
20
1
LEXA1976
6568002
388456
343
Auger
21
1
LEXA1978
6568009
388547
344
Auger
26
1
LEXA1985
6568203
387902
349
Auger
73
1
LEXA1986
6568200
387846
348
Auger
77
1
LEXA1987
6568206
387798
347
Auger
113
1
LEXA1988
6568206
387750
347
Auger
124
1
LEXA1989
6568205
387700
347
Auger
111
1
LEXA1990
6568204
387652
348
Auger
54
1
LEXA1991
6568206
387602
349
Auger
47
1
LEXA1992
6568206
387554
349
Auger
44
1
LEXA1993
6568203
387498
348
Auger
50
1
LEXA1994
6568201
387455
349
Auger
80
1
LEXA1995
6568208
387397
347
Auger
26
1
ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020
ASX Announcement
16 April 2020
Table 1 Hang Glider Hill Auger samples with results ≥ 20ppb Au cont.
Sample
Sample E
Sample
Sample
Au Value
Sample
Sample ID
Depth
N (MGA)
(MGA)
RL
Type
ppb
(m)
LEXA1997
6568209
387303
347
Auger
24
1
LEXA1999
6568206
387205
349
Auger
28
1
LEXA2000
6568205
387154
349
Auger
68
1
LEXA2002
6568200
387103
349
Auger
35
1
LEXA2003
6568206
387056
348
Auger
31
1
LEXA2004
6568201
387000
348
Auger
25
1
LEXA2009
6568204
386756
347
Auger
22
1
LEXA2011
6568203
386652
349
Auger
22
1
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board
Wade Johnson
Managing Director
.
ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020
ASX Announcement
16 April 2020
About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project
Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman.
The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 621km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date.
Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie, major gold deposits in the district and land holdings of Gold Fields, Northern Star Resources Ltd and Silver Lake Resources Limited.
For Further Information please contact:
Wade Johnson
Managing Director
Telephone: +61 8 93210984
Email:wjohnson@lefroyex.com
ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020
ASX Announcement
16 April 2020
Notes Specific-ASX Announcements
The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for the drill results noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX but specific to exploration reporting on the Hang Glider Hill prospect
Surface Gold Anomaly Enhances the Hang Glider Hill Trend: 6 November 2018
Maiden Drilling Program Intersects Gold at Hang Glider: 29 November 2019
Auger Drilling Underway at Hang Glider Hill: 31 January 2020
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears.
ASX Announcement, 16 April 2020
JORC CODE, 2012 Edition-Table 1 Lefroy Gold Project: Hang Glider Hill prospect - 15 April 2020
SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Sampling
•
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,
•
Auger sampling
techniques
random chips, or specific specialised industry standard
Auger samples were collected using a
measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under
purpose built 6-wheel drive auger rig
investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or
contracted from Gyro Australia Drill and
handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should
Survey. The vertical drilling was to depths
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
ranging from 0.5m to 1.5m to collect one
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample
representative sample from each hole. The
representivity and the appropriate calibration of any
technique and medium collected is
measurement tools or systems used.
considered a surface geochemical sample
•
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are
•
Experienced field personnel supplied by the
Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry
auger company are always present when
standard' work has been done this would be relatively
sampling to ensure the appropriate
simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to
carbonate rich horizon is collected from
obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to
each hole
produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases,
•
Auger drilling was complete to obtain one
more explanation may be required, such as where there
sample from each shallow hole from which
is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.
200grams was pulverised to produce a 40g
Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg
charge for fire assay with an ICPMS finish
submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed
information.
Drilling techniques
•
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole
•
Auger drilling with 3.5inch drill bit with
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and
depths ranging from 0.5 to 1.5m
details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth
of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type,
whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
Drill sample
•
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample
•
Recoveries were not assessed as they are
recovery
recoveries and results assessed.
not material to the sample collected
•
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure
•
Not applicable
representative nature of the samples.
•
Not applicable. On receival at the
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery
laboratory all sample weights are measured
and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred
and reported to the Company
due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Logging
•
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically
•
Basic surface geology was logged at each
and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support
site
appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining
•
Sample colour and reaction to hydrochloric
studies and metallurgical studies.
acid was recorded and entered to an excel
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.
spreadsheet.
Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
•
Only the specific sampled horizon was
• The total length and percentage of the relevant
logged
intersections logged.
Sub-sampling
•
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half
•
Not applicable
techniques and
or all core taken.
•
All samples can be considered a grab or
sample
•
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,
scoop sample to collect enough material to
preparation
etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
prepare a sample weight of 150-200grams
•
For all sample types, the nature, quality and
•
As the auger sampling is a first pass
appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
geochemical sampling program to screen
• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling
the area it considered appropriate
stages to maximise representivity of samples.
•
3 field duplicates have been taken
•
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is
•
Sample size is considered appropriate
representative of the in-situ material collected, including
for instance results for field duplicate/second-half
sampling.
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size
of the material being sampled.
Quality of assay
•
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying
•
No geophysical tools, spectrometers or
data and
and laboratory procedures used and whether the
hand held XRF instruments used.
laboratory tests
technique is considered partial or total.
•
The samples are sent to Bureau Veritas
• For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF
laboratory in Perth where they are
instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the
weighed, dried pulverised and a 40g sample
analysis including instrument make and model, reading
collected for fire assay and then measured
times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation,
by ICP-MS (lab method FA40_ICPMS)
etc.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
• Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg
Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 01:25:05 UTC