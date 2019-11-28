Lefroy Exploration : Maiden Drilling Program Intersects Gold at Hang Glider
ASX RELEASE-29 November 2019
Maiden Drilling Program Intersects
Gold at Hang Glider Hill
An early stage three-hole diamond drilling program completed at the Hang Glider Hill gold prospect has intersected visible gold in the first hole 19HGDD001
Significant shallow gold intersections in hole 19HGDD001 include:
6.8m @ 1.86g/t Au from 53.7m incl. 1.05m @ 7.42g/t Au
7.68m @ 0.66g/t Au from 44m
The gold mineralisation is hosted by quartz-carbonate veins that cross cut a highly deformed, flat dipping, north-westerly trending package of highly altered rocks interpreted to be proximal to the Mount Monger Fault
The Mt Monger Fault is a regional scale fault that appears to be a major influence on gold mineralisation at Hang Glider Hill and Lucky Strike, 17km to the south east
The Hang Glider Hill prospect was initially recognised by the discovery of gold nuggets over a 2000m long north-westerly trend in 2018 and is supported by gold anomalies in auger surface sample results
This new gold discovery complements the growing gold prospect portfolio at the Lefroy Gold Project, which now includes Lucky Strike, Zanex, Havelock and Red Dale
Figure 1 Gold grain in drill core interval 47.08m to 47.36m from 19HGDD001 (red circle diameter 1cm)
ASX Announcement
29 November 2019
Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from a recently completed diamond drilling (DD) program at the Hang Glider Hill ("Hang Glider" or "HGH") prospect, located within the Lefroy Gold Project. The three angled holes were designed to evaluate the geology beneath the topographical feature known as Hang Glider Hill and constitute the maiden drilling by Lefroy at this developing gold prospect.
Hang Glider is located approximately 8km south west of the high-grade Daisy Milano underground mine operated by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR), and central to three operating gold plants at Jubilee, St Ives and Randalls. Each of these plants is within 35km of HGH.
The Hang Glider Hill prospect is located close to the interpreted position of the regional scale Mt Monger Fault, along which (some 17km along strike to the south east) the Company continues to enhance the high-grade Lucky Strike prospect (Figure 2). HGH was recognised by the Company in early 2018 following the discovery of numerous gold nuggets (LEX:ASX 26 June 2018) and the definition of a north-westerly gold trend subsequently defined by surface sampling extending 2.3km from the original HGH nugget find.
Figure 2 Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy sub projects and the location of Hang Glider Hill relative to Lucky Strike prospect, Daisy Milano and St Ives. Refer to Figure 3 for inset map.
ASX Announcement
29 November 2019
Drill Program
The primary focus of the diamond drill program was to provide information for a geological model to allow planning of future diamond, RC and aircore drilling. The prominent topographic feature, known as Hang Glider Hill, consists of a shallowly south dipping, strongly deformed sequence of interpreted metasediment, intermediate volcanics and ultramafics that is intruded by feldspar porphyry. This sequence is cross cut by later upright northerly trending quartz-carbonate veins. Gold nuggets have been found in close proximity to the Hill, and also up to 2km along strike (refer LEX:ASX release 27 September 2018), and are interpreted to be derived from a primary source.
Figure 3 Interpreted geological map of the Hang Glider Hill area and extent of LEX tenement package. Refer to Figure 4 for drilling inset map.
Three angled diamond holes were drilled on three drill sections spaced 80m apart. They were sited at the base of the south side of the hill (Figure 4) and evaluated 160m of strike. The first hole, 19HGDD001, was drilled to a depth of 258.6m. The rock sequence intersected guided the depths in the subsequent holes drilled on sections 80m either side. Diamond core drilling was commenced from surface for each hole to ensure collection of core through the shallow oxide (saprolite) zone (refer Figure 4).
Each of the holes intersected a similar geological sequence comprising a shallow oxide zone, and a strongly deformed or sheared zone. These are in contact with a lower, relatively undeformed sequence of biotite altered intermediate volcanic and sedimentary rocks, that includes black shale.
ASX Announcement
29 November 2019
The sheared zone comprises a highly deformed and altered mixed rock sequence that includes interpreted intermediate volcanic rocks, talc-altered ultramafic and feldspar porphyry over a downhole width of approximately 40m. This south flat dipping sheared sequence has a relatively sharp contact with the underlying relatively undeformed intermediate volcanic package and is interpreted to represent a thrust.
The shear zone is also characterised by later stage cross cutting, near vertical quartz veins (Figure 5). Visible gold (VG) was found in one of these quartz veins in hole 19HGDD001 (Figure 1).
The results from this early stage diamond drilling (Table 1) have confirmed gold mineralisation within the sheared and quartz veined rock package in hole 19HGDD001. The diamond holes 80m along strike either side of 19HGDD001 intersected a similar geological sequence but were not significantly mineralised.
Significant results returned from 19HGDD001 (Table 1) include: -
6.8m @ 1.86g/t Au from 53.7m
7.68m @ 0.66g/t Au from 44m (includes VG)
Figure 4Left Image drill hole and tenement plan. Recent diamond holes annotated and historical (1993) drilling depicted as circles. Right Image Drill section for hole 19HGDD001.
ASX Announcement
29 November 2019
Figure 5 Drill core from 54.07m to 58.80m in 19HGDD001 highlighting mineralised cross cutting quartz veins and grade intervals.
Discussion and Next Steps
The results from the three diamond drill holes have for the first time provided important geological and structural information at Hang Glider Hill that will assist in refining the geological model. In addition, the drilling has discovered a new geological setting that is gold mineralised.
The three diamond holes provide key geological information of the rock package in fresh rock (primary zone) and reinforce the gold prospectivity of the area. This information can now be placed in context with a number of other geological indicators that the Company has been acquiring and building upon since early 2018. In particular, these include the distribution and coincidence of gold nuggets with a gold anomaly defined from auger sampling over a 2km strike length north west from HGH.
The developing geological model and, in particular, the shear zone with cross-cutting gold mineralised quartz veins, provides the Company with a distinctive target horizon and opportunity to focus further exploration that will include drilling. The Company holds approximately 4km of the interpreted structure extending north west from HGH under granted title. A key target area for future drilling is at the north western nugget patch (refer Figure 6) where weathered rock outcrops display similar characteristics to that observed at HGH.
Planning of the next stage of drilling activity is underway. This will include auger drilling to both infill the existing grid, but also to extend to the north west into tenure (Figure 3) only granted this year. The auger drilling is expected to commence in the March quarter of 2020.
The Company has commenced a detailed geological mapping program focused along the trend. This work will incorporate assessment and inclusion of mapping conducted by previous exploration companies that were focused on nickel, including WMC and BHP during the 1970's and 1980's.
Integration of the results from the geological mapping, the auger drilling and incorporating knowledge from the recent diamond drilling will guide a focused drilling program along the 4km trend that will include a combination of air core, reverse circulation and diamond drilling.
ASX Announcement
29 November 2019
Background-Hang Glider Hill
HGH is located in the north west region of the Company's Lefroy Gold Project ("LGP" or "Project"), approximately 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. It is part of the Eastern Lefroy package of tenements which covers 226km2. Tenements are wholly owned by LEX and not subject to any farm-in agreements.
The LGP is referenced in two packages i.e.
Eastern Lefroy covering 226km2 of wholly owned tenements including Lucky Strike, Red Dale, Havelock, Hang Glider, Neon and other sub-projects along or adjacent to the regional Mt Monger fault; and
Western Lefroy JV tenements covering 372km2 adjoining the St Ives gold camp that are subject to a Farmin and Joint Venture agreement with Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields").
The Eastern Lefroy tenements are proximate to the regional Mt Monger Fault (Figure 2), which is considered to be structurally analogous to other major regional faults in the Kalgoorlie terrain (e.g. Boulder Lefroy Fault). The Company considers areas around the Mt Monger Fault to be prospective for large gold deposits and hence these areas are a major focus for exploration by the Company.
HGH has been the focus of reconnaissance stage exploration since early 2018 following the discovery of numerous gold nuggets (LEX:ASX 26 June 2018) and preliminary definition of a north-westerly trend extending 2.3km from the original HGH nugget find. The Company considers the gold nuggets (Figure 6) to be a surface geochemical anomaly.
In September 2018 the Company completed an early stage auger drilling program as an initial exploration search tool along the trend. A total of 266 samples were collected at 50m centres along 200m spaced east west lines that effectively cover approximately 2000m of strike.
The results of the sampling (ASX: LEX 6 November 2018) defined northern and southern zones of gold anomalism (plus 20ppb Au) around the interpreted position of the Mt Monger Fault. The zones are coincident with the locations of the discovered gold nuggets. The northern anomaly consists of three subparallel trends with a strike of up to 880m. The southern anomaly is centered about Hang Glider hill (a linear topographical feature) and is a coherent anomaly over a 680m strike length. The anomaly has four sample points exceeding 50ppb Au, with a peak of 82ppb.
The HGH trend is consistent with a north west trending sub-cropping sequence of deformed ultramafic, chert and metasediments that dip to the south west at approximately 50 degrees. The sequence is cross cut by quartz veins and intruded in isolated locations by feldspar porphyry.
Figure 6 Selection of gold nuggets found at Hang Glider Hill (source LEX: ASX release 27 September 2018)
ASX Announcement
29 November 2019
About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project
Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach in the search for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman.
The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 598km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date.
Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie and the Western Lefroy tenement package subject to the Gold Fields joint venture.
Diamond drill hole intersections tabulated below are calculated with a 0.25g/t Au lower cut for the entire drill program. The intercepts represent the intersections from individual consecutive core sample results that vary in length between 0.2m to 1.2m, but nominally 1m and include a maximum of 2m of internal dilution.
Collar E
Collar N
Depth
Dip
Azimuth
Depth
Depth To
Downhole
Au Value
Hole ID
Collar RL
Intersectio
(MGA)
(MGA)
(m)
From (m)
(m)
n (m)
(g/t)
19HGDD001
389357.97
6565063.54
372.12
258.6
-50
20
0.00
0.80
0.80
0.28
19HGDD001
389357.97
6565063.54
372.12
258.6
-50
20
35.00
36.97
1.97
0.56
19HGDD001
389357.97
6565063.54
372.12
258.6
-50
20
43.99
51.67
7.68
0.66
VG @ 47.3m
19HGDD001
389358
6565063.5
372.12
258.6
-50
20
53.70
60.50
6.80
1.86
Including
57
58.05
1.05
7.42
VG @ 60.25m
19HGDD001
389357.97
6565063.54
372.12
258.6
-50
20
64.00
66.00
2.00
1.02
19HGDD002
389435.77
6565026.50
372.09
171.7
-50
25
69.4
70.07
0.67
0.41
19HGDD003
389291.13
6565094.13
371.80
150.7
-55
20
NSR
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears.
JORC CODE, 2012 Edition-Table 1 Report -Lefroy Project -Hang Glider Hill Prospect October 2019 Diamond Drilling
SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Sampling
•
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut
•
The sampling noted in this release has been carried out
techniques
channels, random chips, or specific
using Diamond drilling (DD) at the Hang Glider Hill prospect.
specialised industry standard measurement
The DD program comprised 3 angled holes for 581m. Holes
tools appropriate to the minerals under
varying in depth from 150.1m to 258.6m with an average
investigation, such as down hole gamma
depth of 194m. Holes 19HGDD001 and 19HGDD002 were
sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).
drilled at -500 toward 0200 and 0250 azimuth with
These examples should not be taken as
19HGDD003 drilled at -550 toward 0200 azimuth. Holes were
limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
drilled approximately 80m apart along a north-west strike.
• Include reference to measures taken to
•
Sampling and QAQC protocols as per industry best practice
ensure sample representivity and the
with further details below.
appropriate calibration of any measurement
•
DD was conducted utilising triple tube HQ sized core to
tools or systems used.
obtain the highest quality sample and to minimise core loss
• Aspects of the determination of
through the saprolite before transitioning to NQ sized core
mineralisation that are Material to the
once the ground became competent. This was left to
Public Report. In cases where 'industry
drillers' discretion. Core was collected in core trays where it
standard' work has been done this would be
was marked up and logged by the supervising geologist. It
relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation
was noted the there was excellent core recovery and only
drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from
minor zones
of core loss which were recorded by the
which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
geologist. Samples were first cut in half using an Almonte
charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
core saw and collected in calico bags with a minimum
explanation may be required, such as where
there is coarse gold that has inherent
sample width of 0.2m and a maximum 1.2m to produce a 2-
sampling problems. Unusual commodities or
4kg sample through the interpreted mineralised zone. Once
mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules)
at the lab samples were dried, crushed and prepared to
may warrant disclosure of detailed
produce a 40g charge for fire assay analysis for gold (Au) by
information.
Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS).
Drilling
•
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-
•
The diamond drilling (DD) was completed by Raglan Drilling
techniques
hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,
(Kalgoorlie).
HQ triple tube was used to preserve core
Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core
integrity and obtain accurate bottom of hole orientation
diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of
marks. Once the driller decided the ground was competent
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
enough, NQ sized core was used.
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
what method, etc).
Drill sample
•
Method of recording and assessing core and
•
Diamond core was measured and compared to drilled
recovery
chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
interval indicated by the drillers. From this, a percentage of
• Measures taken to maximise sample
recovery can be calculated. Recovery in oxide material
recovery and ensure representative nature of
varied, however where core loss occurred this has been
the samples.
diligently noted by the drill crew and geologist.
•
Whether a relationship exists between
•
The use of professional and competent core drilling
sample recovery and grade and whether
contractors minimised the issues with sample recoveries. An
sample bias may have occurred due to
honest and open line of communication between the drill
preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse
crew and the geologist allowed for a comprehensive
material.
understanding of where core loss may have occurred.
• Core recovery in the oxide material was often excellent,
