LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

(LEX)
Lefroy Exploration : Maiden Drilling Program Intersects Gold at Hang Glider

11/28/2019 | 06:28pm EST

ASX RELEASE-29 November 2019

Maiden Drilling Program Intersects

Gold at Hang Glider Hill

  • An early stage three-hole diamond drilling program completed at the Hang Glider Hill gold prospect has intersected visible gold in the first hole 19HGDD001
  • Significant shallow gold intersections in hole 19HGDD001 include:
  1. 6.8m @ 1.86g/t Au from 53.7m incl. 1.05m @ 7.42g/t Au
    1. 7.68m @ 0.66g/t Au from 44m
  • The gold mineralisation is hosted by quartz-carbonate veins that cross cut a highly deformed, flat dipping, north-westerly trending package of highly altered rocks interpreted to be proximal to the Mount Monger Fault
  • The Mt Monger Fault is a regional scale fault that appears to be a major influence on gold mineralisation at Hang Glider Hill and Lucky Strike, 17km to the south east
  • The Hang Glider Hill prospect was initially recognised by the discovery of gold nuggets over a 2000m long north-westerly trend in 2018 and is supported by gold anomalies in auger surface sample results
  • This new gold discovery complements the growing gold prospect portfolio at the Lefroy Gold Project, which now includes Lucky Strike, Zanex, Havelock and Red Dale

Figure 1 Gold grain in drill core interval 47.08m to 47.36m from 19HGDD001 (red circle diameter 1cm)

ASX Code: LEX

Australian Registered Office

E: info@lefroyex.com

T: +61 8 9321 0984

Shares on Issue: 100.5M

Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue

ARBN: 052 123 930

Market Capitalisation: $19.5m

West Perth, 6005

www.lefroyex.com

ASX Announcement

29 November 2019

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from a recently completed diamond drilling (DD) program at the Hang Glider Hill ("Hang Glider" or "HGH") prospect, located within the Lefroy Gold Project. The three angled holes were designed to evaluate the geology beneath the topographical feature known as Hang Glider Hill and constitute the maiden drilling by Lefroy at this developing gold prospect.

Hang Glider is located approximately 8km south west of the high-grade Daisy Milano underground mine operated by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR), and central to three operating gold plants at Jubilee, St Ives and Randalls. Each of these plants is within 35km of HGH.

The Hang Glider Hill prospect is located close to the interpreted position of the regional scale Mt Monger Fault, along which (some 17km along strike to the south east) the Company continues to enhance the high-grade Lucky Strike prospect (Figure 2). HGH was recognised by the Company in early 2018 following the discovery of numerous gold nuggets (LEX:ASX 26 June 2018) and the definition of a north-westerly gold trend subsequently defined by surface sampling extending 2.3km from the original HGH nugget find.

Figure 2 Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy sub projects and the location of Hang Glider Hill relative to Lucky Strike prospect, Daisy Milano and St Ives. Refer to Figure 3 for inset map.

ASX Announcement

29 November 2019

Drill Program

The primary focus of the diamond drill program was to provide information for a geological model to allow planning of future diamond, RC and aircore drilling. The prominent topographic feature, known as Hang Glider Hill, consists of a shallowly south dipping, strongly deformed sequence of interpreted metasediment, intermediate volcanics and ultramafics that is intruded by feldspar porphyry. This sequence is cross cut by later upright northerly trending quartz-carbonate veins. Gold nuggets have been found in close proximity to the Hill, and also up to 2km along strike (refer LEX:ASX release 27 September 2018), and are interpreted to be derived from a primary source.

Figure 3 Interpreted geological map of the Hang Glider Hill area and extent of LEX tenement package. Refer to Figure 4 for drilling inset map.

Three angled diamond holes were drilled on three drill sections spaced 80m apart. They were sited at the base of the south side of the hill (Figure 4) and evaluated 160m of strike. The first hole, 19HGDD001, was drilled to a depth of 258.6m. The rock sequence intersected guided the depths in the subsequent holes drilled on sections 80m either side. Diamond core drilling was commenced from surface for each hole to ensure collection of core through the shallow oxide (saprolite) zone (refer Figure 4).

Each of the holes intersected a similar geological sequence comprising a shallow oxide zone, and a strongly deformed or sheared zone. These are in contact with a lower, relatively undeformed sequence of biotite altered intermediate volcanic and sedimentary rocks, that includes black shale.

ASX Announcement

29 November 2019

The sheared zone comprises a highly deformed and altered mixed rock sequence that includes interpreted intermediate volcanic rocks, talc-altered ultramafic and feldspar porphyry over a downhole width of approximately 40m. This south flat dipping sheared sequence has a relatively sharp contact with the underlying relatively undeformed intermediate volcanic package and is interpreted to represent a thrust.

The shear zone is also characterised by later stage cross cutting, near vertical quartz veins (Figure 5). Visible gold (VG) was found in one of these quartz veins in hole 19HGDD001 (Figure 1).

The results from this early stage diamond drilling (Table 1) have confirmed gold mineralisation within the sheared and quartz veined rock package in hole 19HGDD001. The diamond holes 80m along strike either side of 19HGDD001 intersected a similar geological sequence but were not significantly mineralised.

Significant results returned from 19HGDD001 (Table 1) include: -

  1. 6.8m @ 1.86g/t Au from 53.7m
  1. 7.68m @ 0.66g/t Au from 44m (includes VG)

Figure 4 Left Image drill hole and tenement plan. Recent diamond holes annotated and historical (1993) drilling depicted as circles. Right Image Drill section for hole 19HGDD001.

ASX Announcement

29 November 2019

Figure 5 Drill core from 54.07m to 58.80m in 19HGDD001 highlighting mineralised cross cutting quartz veins and grade intervals.

Discussion and Next Steps

The results from the three diamond drill holes have for the first time provided important geological and structural information at Hang Glider Hill that will assist in refining the geological model. In addition, the drilling has discovered a new geological setting that is gold mineralised.

The three diamond holes provide key geological information of the rock package in fresh rock (primary zone) and reinforce the gold prospectivity of the area. This information can now be placed in context with a number of other geological indicators that the Company has been acquiring and building upon since early 2018. In particular, these include the distribution and coincidence of gold nuggets with a gold anomaly defined from auger sampling over a 2km strike length north west from HGH.

The developing geological model and, in particular, the shear zone with cross-cutting gold mineralised quartz veins, provides the Company with a distinctive target horizon and opportunity to focus further exploration that will include drilling. The Company holds approximately 4km of the interpreted structure extending north west from HGH under granted title. A key target area for future drilling is at the north western nugget patch (refer Figure 6) where weathered rock outcrops display similar characteristics to that observed at HGH.

Planning of the next stage of drilling activity is underway. This will include auger drilling to both infill the existing grid, but also to extend to the north west into tenure (Figure 3) only granted this year. The auger drilling is expected to commence in the March quarter of 2020.

The Company has commenced a detailed geological mapping program focused along the trend. This work will incorporate assessment and inclusion of mapping conducted by previous exploration companies that were focused on nickel, including WMC and BHP during the 1970's and 1980's.

Integration of the results from the geological mapping, the auger drilling and incorporating knowledge from the recent diamond drilling will guide a focused drilling program along the 4km trend that will include a combination of air core, reverse circulation and diamond drilling.

ASX Announcement

29 November 2019

Background-Hang Glider Hill

HGH is located in the north west region of the Company's Lefroy Gold Project ("LGP" or "Project"), approximately 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. It is part of the Eastern Lefroy package of tenements which covers 226km2. Tenements are wholly owned by LEX and not subject to any farm-in agreements.

The LGP is referenced in two packages i.e.

  • Eastern Lefroy covering 226km2 of wholly owned tenements including Lucky Strike, Red Dale, Havelock, Hang Glider, Neon and other sub-projects along or adjacent to the regional Mt Monger fault; and
  • Western Lefroy JV tenements covering 372km2 adjoining the St Ives gold camp that are subject to a Farmin and Joint Venture agreement with Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields").

The Eastern Lefroy tenements are proximate to the regional Mt Monger Fault (Figure 2), which is considered to be structurally analogous to other major regional faults in the Kalgoorlie terrain (e.g. Boulder Lefroy Fault). The Company considers areas around the Mt Monger Fault to be prospective for large gold deposits and hence these areas are a major focus for exploration by the Company.

HGH has been the focus of reconnaissance stage exploration since early 2018 following the discovery of numerous gold nuggets (LEX:ASX 26 June 2018) and preliminary definition of a north-westerly trend extending 2.3km from the original HGH nugget find. The Company considers the gold nuggets (Figure 6) to be a surface geochemical anomaly.

In September 2018 the Company completed an early stage auger drilling program as an initial exploration search tool along the trend. A total of 266 samples were collected at 50m centres along 200m spaced east west lines that effectively cover approximately 2000m of strike.

The results of the sampling (ASX: LEX 6 November 2018) defined northern and southern zones of gold anomalism (plus 20ppb Au) around the interpreted position of the Mt Monger Fault. The zones are coincident with the locations of the discovered gold nuggets. The northern anomaly consists of three subparallel trends with a strike of up to 880m. The southern anomaly is centered about Hang Glider hill (a linear topographical feature) and is a coherent anomaly over a 680m strike length. The anomaly has four sample points exceeding 50ppb Au, with a peak of 82ppb.

The HGH trend is consistent with a north west trending sub-cropping sequence of deformed ultramafic, chert and metasediments that dip to the south west at approximately 50 degrees. The sequence is cross cut by quartz veins and intruded in isolated locations by feldspar porphyry.

Figure 6 Selection of gold nuggets found at Hang Glider Hill (source LEX: ASX release 27 September 2018)

ASX Announcement

29 November 2019

About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project

Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach in the search for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman.

The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 598km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date.

Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie and the Western Lefroy tenement package subject to the Gold Fields joint venture.

For Further Information please contact:

Wade Johnson

Managing Director

Telephone: +61 8 93210984

Email: wjohnson@lefroyex.com

ASX Announcement

29 November 2019

Table 1: 2019 Diamond Drilling-Eastern Lefroy Gold Project-Hang Glider Hill Prospect

Diamond drill hole intersections tabulated below are calculated with a 0.25g/t Au lower cut for the entire drill program. The intercepts represent the intersections from individual consecutive core sample results that vary in length between 0.2m to 1.2m, but nominally 1m and include a maximum of 2m of internal dilution.

Collar E

Collar N

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

Depth

Depth To

Downhole

Au Value

Hole ID

Collar RL

Intersectio

(MGA)

(MGA)

(m)

From (m)

(m)

n (m)

(g/t)

19HGDD001

389357.97

6565063.54

372.12

258.6

-50

20

0.00

0.80

0.80

0.28

19HGDD001

389357.97

6565063.54

372.12

258.6

-50

20

35.00

36.97

1.97

0.56

19HGDD001

389357.97

6565063.54

372.12

258.6

-50

20

43.99

51.67

7.68

0.66

VG @ 47.3m

19HGDD001

389358

6565063.5

372.12

258.6

-50

20

53.70

60.50

6.80

1.86

Including

57

58.05

1.05

7.42

VG @ 60.25m

19HGDD001

389357.97

6565063.54

372.12

258.6

-50

20

64.00

66.00

2.00

1.02

19HGDD002

389435.77

6565026.50

372.09

171.7

-50

25

69.4

70.07

0.67

0.41

19HGDD003

389291.13

6565094.13

371.80

150.7

-55

20

NSR

*Notes Specific-ASX Announcements

The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for each of the sections noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX by the Company but specific to Hang Glider Hill.

  • Exploration Update: New Gold Prospect Identified: 26 June 2018
  • Exploration Update: Drilling Commenced at Capstan: 27 July 2018
  • Exploration Update: Eastern and Western Lefroy Projects: 6 August 2018
  • June 2018 Quarterly Activities Report: 31 July 2018
  • Exploration Progress Eastern and Western Lefroy Projects: 3 September 2018
  • Auger Drilling Commenced at Hang Glider Hill: 27 September 2018
  • Exploration Update Drilling Programs Completed at Eastern Lefroy: 18 October 2018
  • September 2018 Quarterly Activities Report: 29 October 2018
  • Surface Gold Anomaly Enhances Hang Glider Hill Trend: 6 November 2018

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears.

JORC CODE, 2012 Edition-Table 1 Report -Lefroy Project -Hang Glider Hill Prospect October 2019 Diamond Drilling

SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

The sampling noted in this release has been carried out

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific

using Diamond drilling (DD) at the Hang Glider Hill prospect.

specialised industry standard measurement

The DD program comprised 3 angled holes for 581m. Holes

tools appropriate to the minerals under

varying in depth from 150.1m to 258.6m with an average

investigation, such as down hole gamma

depth of 194m. Holes 19HGDD001 and 19HGDD002 were

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

drilled at -500 toward 0200 and 0250 azimuth with

These examples should not be taken as

19HGDD003 drilled at -550 toward 0200 azimuth. Holes were

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

drilled approximately 80m apart along a north-west strike.

• Include reference to measures taken to

Sampling and QAQC protocols as per industry best practice

ensure sample representivity and the

with further details below.

appropriate calibration of any measurement

DD was conducted utilising triple tube HQ sized core to

tools or systems used.

obtain the highest quality sample and to minimise core loss

• Aspects of the determination of

through the saprolite before transitioning to NQ sized core

mineralisation that are Material to the

once the ground became competent. This was left to

Public Report. In cases where 'industry

drillers' discretion. Core was collected in core trays where it

standard' work has been done this would be

was marked up and logged by the supervising geologist. It

relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation

was noted the there was excellent core recovery and only

drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from

minor zones

of core loss which were recorded by the

which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

geologist. Samples were first cut in half using an Almonte

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

core saw and collected in calico bags with a minimum

explanation may be required, such as where

there is coarse gold that has inherent

sample width of 0.2m and a maximum 1.2m to produce a 2-

sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

4kg sample through the interpreted mineralised zone. Once

mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules)

at the lab samples were dried, crushed and prepared to

may warrant disclosure of detailed

produce a 40g charge for fire assay analysis for gold (Au) by

information.

Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS).

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-

The diamond drilling (DD) was completed by Raglan Drilling

techniques

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

(Kalgoorlie).

HQ triple tube was used to preserve core

Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core

integrity and obtain accurate bottom of hole orientation

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

marks. Once the driller decided the ground was competent

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

enough, NQ sized core was used.

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and

Diamond core was measured and compared to drilled

recovery

chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

interval indicated by the drillers. From this, a percentage of

• Measures taken to maximise sample

recovery can be calculated. Recovery in oxide material

recovery and ensure representative nature of

varied, however where core loss occurred this has been

the samples.

diligently noted by the drill crew and geologist.

Whether a relationship exists between

The use of professional and competent core drilling

sample recovery and grade and whether

contractors minimised the issues with sample recoveries. An

sample bias may have occurred due to

honest and open line of communication between the drill

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse

crew and the geologist allowed for a comprehensive

material.

understanding of where core loss may have occurred.

Core recovery in the oxide material was often excellent,

therefore, no significant bias is expected.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

Detailed logging of, regolith, lithology, structure, veining,

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

alteration, mineralisation and recoveries recorded in each

level of detail to support appropriate

hole by qualified geologist.

Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies

Every hole was logged for the entire length.

and metallurgical studies.

Diamond core underwent detailed logging through the

• Whether logging is qualitative or

entire hole with data being transferred to the Lefroy drilling

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

database after capture

channel, etc) photography.

Analysis of rock type, colour, structure, alteration, veining

• The total length and percentage of the

and geotechnical data were all routinely collected.

relevant intersections logged.

Geological logging is qualitative in nature and relies on the

geologist logging the hole to make assumptions of the core

character based on their experience and knowledge.

Recovery, RQD (rock quality designation) and magnetic

susceptibility measurements were recorded and are

considered to be quantitative in nature.

Core within the core trays for each hole was photographed

using a purpose made camera stand and a quality digital SLR

camera and stored in the database.

All drill holes were logged in their entirety (100%).

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

Half core sampling was conducted with core cut using an

techniques and

quarter, half or all core taken.

Almonte core saw.

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

Where a bottom of hole orientation line was drawn on the

preparation

rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or

core, this was also used as a guide to cutting the core,

dry.

ensuring that the same (right hand) side of core was

• For all sample types, the nature, quality and

sampled. Where no orientation line existed, core was joined

appropriateness of the sample preparation

up in the trays as accurately as possible and an interpreted

technique.

cut line was drawn on the core so that the same side of core

• Quality control procedures adopted for all

was consistently sampled.

Quarter core sampling was used for duplicate samples.

sub-sampling stages to maximise

representivity of samples.

Duplicate samples were located at the Geologist's

• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling

discretion, usually where mineralisation was interpreted.

Certified reference material (CRM) standards and blanks

is representative of the in situ material

collected, including for instance results for

were inserted at the geologist's discretion on a roughly 1 in

field duplicate/second-half sampling.

20 sample bases.

• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

grain size of the material being sampled.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of

Samples routinely analysed for gold using the 40gram Fire

data and

the assaying and laboratory procedures used

Assay digest method with an AAS finish at Bureau Veritas's

laboratory tests

and whether the technique is considered

Kalgoorlie Laboratory.

partial or total.

Quality control process and internal laboratory checks

• For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

demonstrate acceptable levels of

accuracy.

At

the

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

laboratory regular assay repeats, lab standards, checks and

parameters used in determining the analysis

blanks were analysed.

including instrument make and model,

reading times, calibrations factors applied

and their derivation, etc.

• Nature of quality control procedures

adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates,

external laboratory checks) and whether

acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias)

and precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections

The results have been reviewed and verified by alternative

sampling and

by either independent or alternative

company personnel.

assaying

company personnel.

No holes were planned to twin prior drill holes.

The use of twinned holes.

Capture of field logging is electronic using Toughbook

• Documentation of primary data, data entry

hardware and Logchief software. Logged data is then

procedures, data verification, data storage

exported as an excel spreadsheet to the Company's external

(physical and electronic) protocols.

database managers which is then loaded to the Company's

• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

DATASHED database and validation checks completed to

ensure data accuracy. Assay files are received electronically

from the laboratory and filed to the Company's server, and

provided to the external database manager.

There has been no adjustment to the assay data.

The

primary gold (Au) field reported by the laboratory is the

priority value used for plotting, interrogating and reporting.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

Drill hole positions were surveyed using a DGPS operated by

points

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

a third-party contracting surveyor.

The same contractor

surveys), trenches, mine workings and other

was used once drilling was completed to pick-up collar

locations used in Mineral Resource

positions using a DGPS. Down holes surveys were completed

estimation.

by Raglan drill crew using a multi-shot gyro which records a

• Specification of the grid system used.

survey every <5m down the hole.

Quality and adequacy of topographic

Grid System - MGA94 Zone 51. Topographic elevation

control.

captured by using the differential GPS.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Hole spacing at approximately 80m spaced intervals

distribution

Results.

Mineralisation at Hang Glider Hill appears constrained to a

• Whether the data spacing and distribution is

highly deformed felsic to intermediate volcanic which has

sufficient to establish the degree of

been extensively quartz-carbonate veined and biotite

geological and grade continuity appropriate

altered. It is interpreted that this represents a thrust fault

for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

zone. The orientation of which has initially been interpreted

estimation procedure(s) and classifications

to strike approximately north-westsouth-east, hence the

applied.

drill orientation, however this is early stage exploration and

geological interpretation is ongoing.

Due to the fact this is early stage exploration, the first drill

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Data spacing and

• Whether sample compositing has been

hole (19HGDD001) was sampled in its entirety. Sampling

distribution

applied.

obeyed standard sampling protocol with sample intervals

controlled by the min/max intervals and geological and

alteration boundaries. Reported assay results are

composited into an interval where samples >0.25g/t Au with

a maximum of 2m internal dilution are reported.

Orientation of

• Whether the orientation of sampling

The roughly North-East orientated drill traverses considered

data in relation to

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

effective to evaluate the roughly North-West trending

geological

structures and the extent to which this is

stratigraphy.

structure

known, considering the deposit type.

The drill orientation is a more effective test of "true" width

• If the relationship between the drilling

of the host rock due to the fact the host rock unit is striking

orientation and the orientation of key

roughly North-West/South-East.

mineralised structures is considered to have

The holes represent the first significant exploration by

introduced a sampling bias, this should be

Lefroy Exploration in this area and were drilled primarily to

assessed and reported if material.

identify the geological characteristics of the prospect. The

holes were planned based on knowledge acquired from

previous explorers and outcrop mapping which suggested

the drill orientation would maximise the potential to

intersect geology and mineralising structures at an

orientation which was roughly perpendicular to their

orientation. Therefore reducing the sampling bias.

Sample security

• The measures taken to ensure sample

Samples were bagged in labelled and numbered polyweave

security.

or plastic bags, collected and personally delivered to the

Bureau Veritas Laboratory (Kalgoorlie) by Company field

personnel. Samples were then sorted and checked for

inconsistencies against lodged Submission sheet by Bureau

Veritas staff.

Bureau Veritas checked the samples received against the

Lefroy Exploration Limited (LEX) submission sheet to notify

of any missing or extra samples. Following analysis, the

sample, pulps and residues are retained by the laboratory in

a secure storage yard.

Audits or reviews

• The results of any audits or reviews of

All sampling and analytical results of the drill program were

sampling techniques and data.

reviewed by the Senior Exploration Geologist and Managing

Director. Anomalous gold intersections were checked

against library core photos and logging to correlate with

geology. QAQC reports are auto generated by the database

managers and reviewed by staff.

Section 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS - LEFROY PROJECT- Hang Glider Hill - October 2019 Diamond Drilling

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

The Lefroy Project is located approximately 50 km in

tenement and

ownership including agreements or material

south east from Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and

land tenure

issues with third parties such as joint

consists of a contiguous package of wholly owned

status

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,

tenements held under title by LEX or its wholly owned

native title interests, historical sites,

subsidiary Monger Exploration Pty Ltd. The work

wilderness or national park and

described in this report was completed on a

environmental settings.

Exploration lease E 26/183.

The security of the tenure held at the time of

E 26/183 is held 100% by Monger Exploration Pty Ltd a

reporting along with any known

wholly owned subsidiary of Lefroy Exploration Limited

impediments to obtaining a licence to

The tenements are current and in good standing with

operate in the area.

the Department of Mines and Petroleum (DMP) of

Western Australia.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of

Previous RAB and RC drilling was conducted by

done by other

exploration by other parties.

Sovereign Resources NL in the early 1990's. Most of

parties

the work involved shallow RAB which identified gold

anomalous results on Hang Glider Hill. This was

followed up by deeper RC which confirmed the

presence of gold mineralisation in a highly foliated

felsic volcanic rock. Only early stage exploration was

conducted and since then has received no follow up

work. Details of this drilling sourced from WAMEX

item A39666 (Mineral exploration reports stored as

open-file reports by the Geological Survey of Western

Australian) were compiled by LEX and incorporated

into the Company's database. Given the historical

nature of and type of drilling the Company places a

low confidence on the data, but nevertheless used to

guide exploration.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The Lefroy Project is located in the southern part of

mineralisation.

the Norseman Wiluna Greenstone Belt and straddles

the triple junction of three crustal units, the Parker,

Boorara and Bulong Domain. The Lefroy project

tenements are mostly covered by alluvial, colluvial

and lacustrine material with very little outcrop. Hang

Glider Hill is a topographic high thought to represent

a thrusted fault zone of felsic to intermediate

volcanic rocks in contact with Ultramafic and basaltic

volcanic rocks. Gold mineralisation is associated with

late quartz-carbonate veins within the thrust fault

zone in the felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks. The

prospect lies close to the GSWA's position for the

regional Mt Monger fault with historic interpretation

of magnetic imagery suggesting the presence of a

roughly north-north-west strike fault referred to as

the Isles Fault (Sovereign Resources NL, 1993).

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

Table containing drill hole collar, survey and

Information

understanding of the exploration results

intersection data for material (gold intersections

including a tabulation of the following

>0.25gpt Au with a max of 2m internal dilution) drill

information for all Material drill holes:

holes are included in the Table in the body of the

• easting and northing of the drill hole

announcement.

collar

No Information has been excluded.

• elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

above

sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

• dip and azimuth of the hole

• down hole length and interception depth

• hole length.

• If the exclusion of this information is justified

on the basis that the information is not

Material and this exclusion does not detract

from the understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly explain

why this is the case.

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Data

• In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

All report grades have been length weighted. High

aggregation

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

grades have not been cut. A lower cut off of 0.25gpt

methods

minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high

Au has been used to identify significant results

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material

(intersections).

and should be stated.

Where present, higher grade values are included in

• Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

the intercepts table and assay values equal to or > 1.0

lengths of high grade results and longer lengths

g/t Au have been stated on a separate line below the

of low grade results, the procedure used for such

intercept assigned with the text 'includes'.

aggregation should be stated and some typical

No metal equivalent values or formulas used.

examples of such aggregations should be shown

Reported diamond drill results have been results have

in detail.

been calculated using samples that vary in length from

• The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

0.2m to 1.2m but nominally 1.0m. No metal equivalent

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

values or formulas used.

Where core loss is measured, a gold value of 0 ppm is

applied for the length weighted interval for which this

would apply and included in the intercept calculation

and would count in the internal dilution.

Relationship

• These relationships are particularly important in

All results are based on down-hole metres.

between

the reporting of Exploration Results.

Previous drill coverage has provided guidance for the

mineralisation

• If the geometry of the mineralisation with

presence of low angle thrust faults dipping toward the

widths and

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its

south-west roughly discordant to the north-west strike

intercept

nature should be reported.

of the geological package. Mineralised intervals

lengths

• If it is not known and only the down hole lengths

represent a down-hole length as work on the

are reported, there should be a clear statement

orientation of the mineralised veins is still on-going

to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width

and exploration is still in its infancy at Hang Glider Hill.

not known').

Diagrams

• Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

Appropriate summary diagrams (section & plan) are

tabulations of intercepts should be included for

included in the accompanying announcement.

any significant discovery being reported. These

should include, but not be limited to a plan view

of drill hole collar locations and appropriate

sectional views.

Balanced

• Where comprehensive reporting of all

Significant assay results are provided in Table 1 for the

reporting

Exploration Results is not practicable,

recent LEX DD drill program.

representative reporting of both low and high

Drill holes with no significant results are reported.

grades and/or widths should be practiced to

Significant assay results from historical drilling are not

avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

included as much of the historic drilling was rotary air

Results.

blast (RAB) drilling and results cannot be appropriately

validated with confidence.

Other

• Other exploration data, if meaningful and

All relevant data has been included within this report.

substantive

material, should be reported including (but not

exploration data

limited to): geological observations; geophysical

survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk

samples - size and method of treatment;

metallurgical test results; bulk density,

groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work

• The nature and scale of planned further work

The appropriate next stage of exploration planning is

(eg tests for lateral extensions or depth

currently underway and noted in the body of the

extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

report.

• Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

possible extensions, including the main

geological interpretations and future drilling

areas, provided this information is not

commercially sensitive.

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 23:27:03 UTC
