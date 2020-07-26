Lefroy Exploration : Major Multi-Target RC Drill Program Underway in Lake Lefroy 0 07/26/2020 | 11:31pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX RELEASE-27 July 2020 Major Multi-Target RC Drill Program Underway in Lake Lefroy A 9000m multi-target RC drilling program is underway In Lake Lefroy by JV partner Gold Fields

multi-target RC drilling program is underway In Lake Lefroy by JV partner Gold Fields The program is designed as an initial evaluation of six robust gold anomalies generated from interrogation of data from the wide-spaced foundation aircore drilling and geophysical programs completed in 2019

wide-spaced foundation aircore drilling and geophysical programs completed in 2019 Detailed analysis of the multi-element geochemical data from the aircore drill holes, integrated with geological observations has confirmed a sequence of rocks similar to that hosting the gold deposits at the +10Moz St Ives Gold Mine, 15km to the west

multi-element geochemical data from the aircore drill holes, integrated with geological observations has confirmed a sequence of rocks similar to that hosting the gold deposits at the +10Moz St Ives Gold Mine, 15km to the west The breakthrough confirmation of the sequence of rocks beneath Lake Lefroy, combined with the multiple large gold anomalies enhances the prospectivity of this 100km 2 area covered by lake sediments for primary bedrock gold mineralisation

area covered by lake sediments for primary bedrock gold mineralisation The gold anomalies for this phase of drilling are distributed over a 15km strike length in Lake Lefroy, with the largest being a linear 7km trend known as Eastern Shoreline where previous wide spaced aircore drilling has intersected: 6m @1.53g/t Au from 88m in SAL1533 o 5m @1.85g/t Au from 84m in SAL1741 o 2m @1.86g/t Au from 58m in SAL1726 o 7m @0.70g/t Au from 74m in SAL1467

The drilling is expected to be completed in August with validated results due in September Lefroy Exploration Managing Director, Wade Johnson said "this is an exciting phase of exploration to provide a deeper evaluation of the multiple, large regolith gold anomalies in Lake Lefroy. The priority gold targets generated are the culmination of a systematic and methodical exploration approach by Gold Fields over 2 years that has both generated multiple broad regolith hosted gold anomalies and confirmed the rock package as being similar to that at St Ives" ASX Code: LEX Australian Registered Office E: info@lefroyex.com T: +61 8 9321 0984 Shares on Issue: 100.5M Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue ARBN: 052 123 930 Market Capitalisation: $22.6m West Perth, 6005 www.lefroyex.com ASX Announcement 27 July 2020 Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) ("Gold Fields") has commenced a large reverse circulation (RC) drilling program to evaluate multiple targets on the Company's tenements over Lake Lefroy (Figure 1). The program is a follow up to the extensive foundation AC drilling that commenced in late January 2019 and part of the $25million Farm-In and Joint Venture (JV) agreement between Lefroy and Gold Fields that commenced in June 2018. Gold Fields has completed the $4million minimum exploration spend and is required to fund an additional $6million for AFY2021 to earn a 51% interest in the Western Lefroy Joint Venture (WLJV) (refer: LEX ASX release 29 June 2020) The tenements form part of the Western Lefroy tenement JV package that cover 372km2 adjoining the +10Moz St Ives gold camp (Figure 1). Western Lefroy is part of the wholly owned greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km south east of Kalgoorlie. The Company is actively exploring the non-JV Eastern Lefroy that includes priority prospects at Lucky Strike, Red Dale and HangGlider Hill where aircore drilling is underway. Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project tenement package highlighting the Gold Fields Farm in & JV Western Lefroy package, proximity to Gold Fields St Ives and the non-JV Eastern Lefroy Project. Refer to inset for drill program detail. ASX Announcement 27 July 2020 Program Background Gold Fields commenced the major full field aircore (AC) drilling program in late January 2019 (refer: LEX ASX release 31 January 2019). That initial program involved completing approximately 350 vertical holes spaced 200m apart on traverses 1km apart to cover most of the JV tenure in Lake Lefroy using a specialised lake drilling rig. In August 2019 Gold Fields completed the full field aircore (AC) drilling program on tenements within Lakes Lefroy and Randall with 776 vertical air core holes totaling 40,421m being completed. The program yielded foundation geological and geochemical information that has been interrogated in conjunction with the geophysical data to deliver specific drill targets for deeper drill testing and hence termed foundation drilling. The results of that foundation program yielded multiple new gold anomalies in Lake Lefroy and expanded the footprint of the anomalies identified by the Company during its 2017 lake drilling campaign. These include the Zanex, LLT04 and LLT06 prospects and the new Eastern Shoreline trend (Figure 2). A follow up AC program of 66 holes for 4300m was completed in April 2020 to further evaluate seven target areas (refer: LEX ASX release 29 June 2020). That program yielded encouraging results including 5m @ 1.85g/t Au from 84m to end of hole (EOH) in SAL 1741 along the growing Eastern Shoreline trend and outlined a new large gold anomaly known as LLT08, that has a strike length of 1500m and a width of 1000m Systematic compilation and interrogation by Gold Fields of the data captured from the foundation AC drilling and detailed geophysical surveys completed during 2019 has outlined six priority targets within the WLJV in Lake Lefroy for initial reverse circulation drilling. Importantly, detailed and thorough interpretation of the multi-element data collected from the end of hole (EoH) from each of the foundation AC holes, combined with geological observations has established a comprehensive understanding of the basement geology beneath the lake surface to assist target ranking. This lithogeochemistry or geochemical fingerprinting has confirmed that the rocks beneath Lake Lefroy are similar to the rocks hosting the multiple gold deposits at the +10Moz St Ives Gold Mine, 15km to the west. This important geological breakthrough that highlights a similar geological rock package, combined with the multiple broad regolith hosted gold anomalies greatly enhances the prospectivity of the area beneath the sediments of Lake Lefroy for primary bedrock gold mineralisation. The generative work and subsequent target ranking during the past 6 months has yielded six priority targets for initial wide spaced RC deeper drill testing of the regolith gold anomalies. These are LLT08, LLT06, LLT04, Eastern Shoreline (2) and Zanex North and depicted on Figure 2. The multiple targets are stretched over a 15km strike length and all within Lake Lefroy. The targets have been assessed and ranked according to observed geology, multi-element geochemical signature, geophysical response (magnetics and gravity), tenor of gold anomalism and host rock geochemical signature that shares an affinity with the host rock sequence at St Ives. ASX Announcement 27 July 2020 The Eastern Shoreline trend (Figure 2), that has a strike length of 7km, is the largest of the six regolith gold anomalies. The drill density along the trend has east west drill lines spaced 400m apart and broad hole centres spaced 200m apart. The dominant rock type along the trend is recorded as either sandstone or siltstone, that is in contact with a mafic unit (Paringa basalt) to the West. The better results from the AC drilling include: 6m @1.53g/t Au from 88m in SAL1533 o 5m @1.85g/t Au from 84m in SAL1741 o 2m @1.86g/t Au from 58m in SAL1726 o 7m @0.70g/t Au from 74m in SAL1467 The gold intersection in SAL1741 was recorded in the April 2020 program (refer: LEX ASX 29 June 2020) comes from the southern end of the trend and is supported by an earlier intersection of 6m @1.53g/t Au in SAL1533, located 400m to the south. Two key target areas have been outlined along this trend for RC drilling. The Eastern Shoreline trend will be further evaluated by four 400m EIS Co funded diamond drill holes later in the year (refer: LEX ASX release 29 June 2020). A 9000m RC drill program is currently underway to evaluate the six target areas as an initial phase. Each target area will be drilled by one or more traverses of deep holes to gain a greater appreciation of the primary (fresh) bedrock. The program is expected to take 2 months to complete with validated assay results received from Gold fields in September. Figure 2 Plan of drill holes and priority RC drill targets within the Western Lefroy JV in Lake Lefroy ASX Announcement 27 July 2020 Background to the Western Lefroy JV The Western Lefroy tenement package is a Joint Venture with Gold Fields which commenced on 7 June 2018 (ASX: LEX 7 June 2018). Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the Western Lefroy tenements by spending up to a total of AUD$25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date. This includes a minimum expenditure requirement of $4 million within 2 years before Gold Fields can elect to withdraw. Gold Fields has met the minimum exploration commitment of $4million before withdrawal. This was a requirement of the Stage 1 earn in commitment to sole fund $10million to earn a 51% interest in the joint venture. Gold Fields are required to fund an additional $6million for AFY2021 to earn that 51% WLJV interest. Gold Fields is globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. It has a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2million ounces, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 51.3Moz and Mineral Resources of 115.7Moz. Mining assets in Australia include a 100% interest in the St Ives, Agnew and Granny Smith mines in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, with a combined annual production of approximately 935koz. Gold Fields also has a 50% interest in the Gruyere mine with Gold Road Resources (ASX: GOR) also in the Eastern Goldfields. Gold Fields commenced exploration on Western Lefroy in July 2018 involving multi- disciplinary ground and airborne geophysical surveys (gravity and magnetics) primarily located on or near Lake Lefroy. Those surveys built upon the data collected by the Company in 2017 to deliver a foundation detailed geophysical dataset used for target identification. To complement this foundation geophysical data, Gold fields commenced a large full field aircore drill program on Lake Lefroy within the Western Lefroy JV tenements between January and August 2019. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board Wade Johnson Managing Director ASX Announcement 27 July 2020 About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman. The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 621km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date. Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie and the Western Lefroy tenement package subject to the Gold Fields joint venture. 