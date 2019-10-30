Lefroy Exploration : Notice of Annual General Meeting&Proxy Form

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Lefroy Exploration Limited, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, IBC No.29457, Australian Registered Business Number 052 123 930 ("Company") will be held at Level 41, Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW Australia on Monday, 2 December 2019 at 11.30am (EDST). The purpose of the Meeting is to consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS To receive the annual financial report of the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the directors, the directors' report and the auditors' report. RESOLUTION 1 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - GORDON GALT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Gordon Galt, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director." RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - GEOFFREY PIGOTT To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, Mr Geoffrey Pigott, a Director, retires by rotation, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director." RESOLUTION 3 - APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to that number of Equity Securities equal to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 1 | P a g e

Members are referred to the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Meeting. Copies of the Annual Report are available at the Company's website at: http://www.lefroyex.com/announcements For the purpose of the meeting, securities will be taken to be held by the persons who are registered holders at 11.30am (EDST) on Saturday, 30 November 2019. Transactions registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and to vote at the meeting. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Susan Hunter Company Secretary 29 October 2019 2 | P a g e

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT This Explanatory Statement has been prepared for Shareholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Level 41, Gateway, 1 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW Australia on Monday, 2 December 2019 at 11.30am (EDST). FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND REPORTS

The business of the Annual General Meeting will include receipt and consideration of the annual financial report of the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 together with the declaration of the Directors, the Directors' Report and the auditor's Report. RESOLUTIONS 1 AND 2 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

ASX Listing Rule 14.4 provides that a director of an entity must not hold office (without re-election) past the third annual general meeting following the director's appointment or 3 years, whichever is the longer.

Messrs. Gordon Galt and Geoffrey Pigott, who have served as Directors since last re- elected on 5 December 2016 retire by rotation and seek re-election. 2.1 Qualifications and Other Material Directorships Gordon Galt, (Non-Executive Chairman) - appointed 1 July 2010 B.Eng (Hons) (Qld Uni); B.Comm (Qld Uni); Grad Dip Applied Finance (Finsia); MAusIMM; MAICD Mr Galt is a mining engineer with extensive experience in operations, project development, senior management and directorship across a range of commodities, especially gold, copper and coal. Mr. Galt was General Manager at Ulan Coal in NSW's Hunter Valley then Managing Director at Cumnock Coal in 1996. He then was Managing Director with Newcrest Mining where he oversaw development of the Cadia and Ridgeway Copper/Gold mines in NSW, the Gosowong Gold Mine in Indonesia and the redevelopment of the Telfer Copper/Gold mine in WA. Mr. Galt entered investment banking in 1999 as Managing Director for Energy, Chemicals and Pharma at ABN AMRO and later was a founding Principal at Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd. If elected the Board considers Mr. Galt will be an independent director of the Company. Geoffrey Pigott, (Non-Executive Director) - Appointed 1 July 2010 M.A., B.A. (Hons); MAIG Mr Pigott has worked as a professional geologist in a career that encompasses mineral exploration, resource development and mining. His experience has been mainly in gold and base metals with major mining companies including Rio Tinto, Anglo-American,Freeport-McMoran and Newcrest. More recently as Head of Exploration with Aquila Resources, he played a lead role in assembling its extensive portfolio of iron ore, coal and manganese projects. If elected the Board considers Mr. Pigott will be an independent director of the Company. 3 | P a g e

2.2 Board recommendation The Board (excluding Mr. Galt who has an interest in the Resolution) supports the re- election of Mr Gordon Galt and recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 1. The Board (excluding Mr. Pigott who has an interest in the Resolution) supports the re- election of Mr. Geoffrey Pigott and recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 2. 3. RESOLUTION 3 - APPROVAL OF 10% PLACEMENT CAPACITY 3.1 Background Listing Rule 7.1A enables an eligible entity to issue Equity Securities up to 10% of its issued share capital over a 12-month period after the Annual General Meeting at which a resolution for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A is passed by special resolution (Additional 10% Placement Capacity). The Additional 10% Placement Capacity is in addition to the Company's 15% placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1. An entity will be eligible to seek approval under Listing Rule 7.1A if: the entity has a market capitalisation (excluding restricted securities and securities quoted on a deferred settlement basis) of $300 million or less; and the entity that is not included in the S&P ASX 300 Index. The Company has a market capitalisation of $19.5 million as at 25 October 2019 and is an eligible entity for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A. The number of Equity Securities to be issued under the Additional 10% Placement Capacity will be determined in accordance with the formula set out in Listing Rule 7.1A.2. Resolution 3 seeks Shareholders' approval to issue additional Equity Securities under the Additional 10% Placement Capacity. It is anticipated that funds raised by the issue of Equity Securities under the Additional 10% Placement Capacity would be applied primarily towards the costs associated with exploration on the Company's tenement package and/or for general working capital. 3.2 Listing Rule 7.1A The effect of Resolution 3 will be to permit the Company to issue the Equity Securities under Listing Rule 7.1A during the Additional Placement Period (as defined below) without using the Company's 15% placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1. Equity Securities issued under the Additional 10% Placement Capacity must be in the same class as an existing quoted class of Equity Securities of the Company. As at the date of this Notice the Company has Shares and unlisted Options on issue. Based on the number of Shares on issue at the date of this Notice, the Company has 100,486,745 Shares on issue and therefore, subject to Shareholder approval being obtained under Resolution 3, 10,048,674 Equity Securities will be permitted to be issued 4 | P a g e

in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1A. Shareholders should note that the calculation of the number of Equity Securities permitted to be issued under the Additional 10% Placement Capacity is a moving calculation and will be based the formula set out in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 at the time of issue of the Equity Securities. That formula is: (A x D) - E is the number of Shares on issue 12 months before the date of issue or agreement:

plus the number of fully paid Shares issued in the 12 months under an exception in Listing Rule 7.2; plus the number of partly paid Shares that became fully paid in the 12 months; plus the number of fully paid Shares issued in the 12 months with approval of holders of Shares under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.4. This does not include an issue of fully paid Shares under the entity's 15% placement capacity without Shareholder approval; less the number of fully paid Shares cancelled in the 12 months.

Note that 'A' is has the same meaning in Listing Rule 7.1 when calculating an entity's 15% placement capacity. is 10% is the number of Equity Securities issued or agreed to be issued under Listing Rule 7.1A.2 in the 12 months before the date of the issue or agreement to issue, that are not issued with the approval of Shareholders under Listing Rules 7.1 or 7.4. The table below demonstrates various examples as to the number of Equity Securities that may be issued under the Additional 10% Placement Capacity. Number of Shares Dilution issued and funds raised $0.0975 $0.195 $0.39 Variable 'A' under the Additional Issue Price at Issue Price at Issue Price at 10% Placement double the half the current current market Capacity and dilution current market market price price effect price Current Variable 'A' Shares issued 10,048,674 10,048,674 10,048,674 Funds raised $979,746 $1,959,491 $3,918,983 100,486,745 Shares Dilution 10% 10% 10% 50% increase in Shares issued 15,073,011 15,073,011 15,073,011 current Variable 'A' Funds raised $1,469,618 $2,939,237 $5,878,474 150,730,117 Shares Dilution 10% 10% 10% 100% increase in Shares issued 20,097,349 20,097,349 20,097,349 current variable 'A' Funds raised $1,959,491 $3,918,983 $7,837,966 200,973,490 Shares Dilution 10% 10% 10% 5 | P a g e

