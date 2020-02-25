Log in
LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

(LEX)
Lefroy Exploration : Outstanding Results Reinforce Lucky Strike Potential

02/25/2020 | 09:53pm EST

ASX Announcement

26 February 2020

Outstanding Results Reinforce

Lucky Strike Potential

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

A Western Australian

Focused Gold Explorer

ASX Code: LEX

Shares on Issue: 100.5m

Current Share Price: 19c

Market Capitalisation:

$19.1m

Board of Directors

Chairman

Gordon Galt

Non-Executive Directors

Michael Davies

Geoffrey Pigott

Managing Director

Wade Johnson

Flagship Exploration Project

Lefroy Gold Project

Growth Exploration Project

Lake Johnston Project

Australian Registered Office

Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue

West Perth, 6005

  1. info@lefroyex.com
  1. +61 8 9321 0984 ARBN: 052 123 930

www.lefroyex.com

Highlights

  1. thirty-seven-holeRC drill program at Lucky Strike has delivered multiple high-grade gold intersections and advanced understanding of the geometry of the two plunging mineralised structures
  • Significant new shallow oxide gold intersections include:
  1. 8m @ 18.6g/t Au from 145m in LEFR217

incl. 5m @ 28.1/t Au from 145m

  1. 4m at @14.3g/t Au from 70m in LEFR199 incl. 2m @ 24.1g/t Au from 70m
    1. 3m at 7.79g/t Au from 130m in LEFR190 o 11m at 3.48g/t Au from 170m in LEFR216 o 5m at 2.41g/t Au from 98m in LEFR200 o 11m at 2.29g/t Au from 95m in LEFR205 o 11m at 1.29g/t Au from118m in LEFR220
  • These results are from drilling that evaluated and infilled 480m of strike of the main BIF unit to a vertical depth of 150m
  • The intersection in LEFR217 is now the highest gram meter intersection at Lucky Strike to date and further supports an interpreted south east plunging main lode, which is open
  • The intersections in LEFR199 and LEFR220 support previous hole LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au) and further support the existence of a second south east plunging lode which is also open
  • RC drilling at Lucky Strike to date is confined to a 740m corridor within the 3000m long Lucky Strike trend defined by wide spaced air core drilling
  • This drill information will be incorporated in the preparation of a maiden resource estimate at Lucky Strike which is due to be completed in the June 2020 Quarter

ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020

ASX Announcement

26 February 2020

The Board of Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce further outstanding results from a recent program of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Lucky Strike, within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package (Figure 1). Eastern Lefroy is part of the greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. Lucky Strike and its strike extensions are wholly within the granted (12 April 2019) Mining Lease M25/366 (Figure 2).

Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy and the location of Lucky Strike relative to the Hang Glider Hill gold prospect. Mining Lease M25/366 is also highlighted. Refer to Figure 2 for detailed map of the Lucky Strike exploration area.

This release covers the results from a recent campaign of 37 holes (LEFR183-LEFR220) that were aimed at the definition of the shallow oxide mineralisation within the Banded Iron Formation host rock to underpin a maiden Resource Estimate.

Lucky Strike is located approximately 35km north east of Gold Fields St Ives processing plant and 5km south west of the Randalls Processing Plant operated by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) (Figure 2).

The Lucky Strike Trend was identified as a prospective structural corridor, adjacent to the regional scale Mt Monger Fault (Figures 1 & 2), after integration of previous exploration with detailed ground gravity data. The area near Lucky Strike is a continued high priority exploration focus for the Company, with gold anomalies identified at Red Dale, Havelock, Neon, Capstan and more recently Mulga3 and Burns highlighting the district scale gold prospectivity (Figures 1 & 2)

ASX Announcement

26 February 2020

Figure 2 Location of the Lucky Strike prospect and trend relative to other gold prospects and the Randalls Processing Plant. Refer to Figure 3 for inset drill hole and geology plan.

Drill Program

The RC drill program was designed to infill and evaluate 480m of strike of shallow oxide gold mineralisation hosted by a Banded Iron Formation (BIF) which was identified from multiple phases of step out (80m) RC and diamond drilling during 2019.

The results of that step out drilling confirmed the continuity of the BIF under transported cover to the south east and highlighted a deeply weathered (oxidised) metasedimentary sequence of rocks, including BIF, wedged between a hanging wall andesite and a footwall basalt. The BIF in this location is preferentially oxidised to approximately 200m from surface and interpreted to be due the effects of weathering of alteration minerals such as pyrite.

The most recent phases of RC drilling (LEX:ASX release 20 November 2019) intersected impressive shallow oxide gold intersections within the BIF that confirm and reinforce the interpretation of a new BIF hosted plunging lode centered on the impressive intersection in hole LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au from 68m) that is open down plunge. This lode and the plunge geometry are further supported by the intersection in LEFR146, also in oxide BIF, and which is open. The plunge orientation of this new lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main drilled area of Lucky Strike (Figure 4).

ASX Announcement

26 February 2020

An RC drilling program was commenced in January 2020 to infill and better constrain the oxide gold mineralisation that had been defined by prior wide spaced sections (80m spaced) and holes and to a vertical depth of 150m.

The program consisted of 37 holes for 5401m of drilling on ten drill sections to evaluate approximately 480m of strike immediately to the south-east of the Lucky Strike discovery zone (Figure 3). The angled holes were spaced at nominal 20 or 40m centres on each of the ten drill sections completed, the majority of the holes ranging in depth from130m to 160m.

Figure 3 Lucky Strike geology and drill hole plan. The new RC holes highlighted and prefixed LEFR. Refer to Figure 5 for drill section A-A'

The results from the RC drilling program (Table 1) confirm two robust zones of oxide gold mineralisation that are interpreted to form the shallow expression of shallowly plunging ore shoots that remain open at depth. The gold mineralisation is hosted within a main BIF unit that has been defined over a 740m strike length and is open to the south east and under cover.

Lesser gold mineralisation has also been intersected in a lower or footwall BIF unit. This unit is better mineralised where the two BIF units converge at the north west end of the system (refer Long section Figure 4).

ASX Announcement

26 February 2020

Outstanding gold intersections were recorded from the recent drilling in each of these ore shoots as follows: -

  1. 8m @ 18.6g/t Au from 145m in LEFR217 incl. 5m @ 28.1g/t Au from 145m
  1. 4m at @14.3g/t Au from 70m in LEFR199 incl. 2m @ 24.1g/t Au from 70m

Other significant results returned (Table1) from the program include: -

  1. 3m at 7.79g/t Au from 130m in LEFR190 o 11m at 3.48g/t Au from 170m in LEFR216 o 5m at 2.41g/t Au from 98m in LEFR200 o 11m at 2.29g/t Au from 95m in LEFR205 o 13m at 1.41g/t Au from 92m in LEFR218 o 11m at 1.29g/t Au from 118m in LEFR220

The exceptional very high-grade gold intersection in LEFR217 is hosted within a partly oxidised sulphide altered BIF unit. The BIF unit is thickening or widening with depth, and this broader zone may represent a structural thickening due to folding of the BIF. The high-grade intersection in LEFR217 is confined within a shallowly south east plunging zone of gold mineralisation (ore shoot) that is open both down dip and down plunge. This ore shoot has a down plunge extent of approximately 500m and is open.

The shallow high-grade intersection in LEFR199 is within an interpreted strongly oxidised BIF unit (Figures 3 & 4) that represents the near surface position of a new plunging lode centered on the discovery hole LEFR140(18m @6.57g/t Au). This lode and the plunge geometry are further supported by the intersection in LEFR220, which is also in oxide BIF (Figure 4) and is open. The plunge orientation of this new lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main area of Lucky Strike (refer long section Figure 4). The mineralisation in LEFR220 is open along strike to the south east and down plunge and offers a new exploration opportunity at Lucky Strike

It is important to note that the high grade mineralisation intersected in holes LEFR140, 146 and 199 is masked beneath approximately 12m of transported cover which remained unrecognised in previous (2017) wide spaced (80m by 160m) aircore drilling by the Company. The discovery of this new mineralisation was guided by the coincidence of the deepening level of oxidation to the south east of Lucky Strike and the linear gravity anomaly.

Gold mineralisation in the BIF-metasediment package at Lucky Strike now has a strike length of 740m and remains open to the south east (Figure 2 & 3). This area has only been evaluated by wide spaced air core drilling beneath the transported cover.

ASX Announcement

26 February 2020

Figure 4 Lucky Strike Schematic Long Section highlighting pierce points of drill holes intersecting the main BIF unit. Key gold intersections and interpreted plunge of gold system with depth to top of fresh rock (TOFR) increasing to the south east are also shown. The extent of the mineralisation in the lower BIF is shown superimposed on the main BIF.

Discussion and Next Steps

The results from the recent phase of infill RC drilling provide further support for the interpretation that Lucky Strike is part of a larger mineralised structural trend.

The ten infill drill sections that evaluated 480m of strike at the south east part of Lucky Strike intersected a very deep oxidation trough within BIF with associated gold mineralisation that is dissimilar to the main part of Lucky Strike. The earlier drilled part of Lucky Strike contains multiple BIF units and relatively shallow depth to fresh rock (refer long section Figure 4).

The increased drill density focusing on the shallow oxide mineralisation has both improved the confidence in the dimensions of this to a vertical depth of approximately 150m but also provided a stronger input to the geometry of the primary control on the mineralisation, recognised as the two ore shoots. The grade within and the continuity of these shoots provides confidence in the down plunge potential but also the opportunity to discover additional blind or hidden ore shoots along strike.

The new drill data continues to reinforce the Company's view that Lucky Strike is part of a larger gold mineralised structure that has limited deeper effective RC drilling along its strike length.

Planning of the next stage of RC drilling is underway and will include step out drilling down plunge from LEFR217 and 220. Concurrent with the drilling the Company aims to commence resource modelling to deliver a maiden resource estimate in the June 2020 Quarter.

ASX Announcement

26 February 2020

Figure 5 Lucky Strike Drill Section A-A' highlighting intersection in LEFR187-190 and

LEFR217, geology and deep preferential oxidation profile.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board

Wade Johnson

Managing Director

ASX Announcement

26 February 2020

Table 1: 2020 RC Drilling-Eastern Lefroy Gold Project-Lucky Strike Prospect

RC drill hole intersections tabulated below are calculated with a 0.25g/t Au lower cut for the entire drill program. These represent the intersections from individual 1m composite sample results and include 2m of internal dilution for holes LEFR183 to LEFR220.

Hole ID

Collar E

Collar N

Collar RL

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

Depth

Depth To

Downhole

Au Value

(MGA)

(MGA)

(m)

From (m)

(m)

Intersection

(g/t)

(m)

LEFR184

404028

6555642

290

139

-60

30

60

64

4

0.92

Also

53

54

1

0.71

LEFR186

403988

6555572

290

167

-60

30

108

111

3

0.69

Also

127

138

11

1.59

LEFR187

404092

6555593

291

152

-60

30

64

68

4

0.55

LEFR189

404051

6555524

291

160

-60

30

103

106

3

1.84

LEFR190

404032

6555488

291

178

-60

30

130

133

3

7.79

Also

156

158

2

0.61

LEFR192

404099

6555523

291

86

-60

30

28

32

4

0.5

LEFR198

404141

6555517

291

146

-60

30

42

52

10

0.36

LEFR199

404132

6555502

291

134

-60

30

70

74

4

14.3

Including

70

72

2

24.2

LEFR200

404120

6555483

291

116

-60

30

98

103

5

2.41

LEFR201

404110

6555466

291

190

-60

30

133

135

2

0.82

LEFR202

404100

6555449

291

176

-60

30

139

144

5

0.42

Also

155

158

3

0.37

LEFR204

403970

6555621

290

130

-60

30

84

89

5

2.08

LEFR205

403933

6555648

291

128

-60

30

95

106

11

2.29

Including

99

103

4

5.03

LEFR206

403951

6555630

290

120

-60

30

24

28

4

0.4

Also

87

89

2

0.5

Also

93

101

8

1.46

LEFR207

403959

6555648

290

120

-60

30

66

67

1

2.04

Also

73

74

1

1.81

LEFR208

403942

6555615

290

156

-60

30

32

34

2

0.93

Also

111

112

1

0.73

LEFR209

403949

6555586

290

178

-60

30

20

24

4

0.73

Also

132

137

5

0.53

LEFR211

404197

6555452

291

134

-60

30

40

44

4

0.85

LEFR216

404089

6555431

291

214

-60

30

170

181

11

3.48

Including

173

177

4

5.11

LEFR217

404034

6555486

291

190

-62

30

135

139

4

0.52

Also

145

153

8

18.66

Including

145

150

5

28.14

LEFR217

404034

6555486

291

190

-62

30

166

170

4

0.36

LEFR218

403998

6555589

290

158

-60

30

22

28

6

0.41

Also

92

105

13

1.41

Including

95

100

5

2.97

Also

112

113

1

9.24

Also

156

158

2

1.46

LEFR219

403977

6555556

290

166

-60

30

20

24

4

0.46

LEFR220

404178

6555339

291

160

-60

30

118

129

11

1.29

ASX Announcement

26 February 2020

About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project

Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman.

The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 621km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date.

Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie, major gold deposits in the district and land holdings of Gold Fields, Northern Star Resources Ltd and Silver Lake Resources Limited.

For Further Information please contact:

Wade Johnson

Managing Director

Telephone: +61 8 93210984

Email: wjohnson@lefroyex.com

ASX Announcement

26 February 2020

Notes Specific-ASX Announcements

The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for the drill results noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX but specific to exploration reporting on RC and diamond drilling results at Lucky Strike at the Lefroy Gold Project.

  • Exploration Update: Diamond Drilling Commences at the Lucky Strike Trend: 31 August 2017
  • High Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Lucky Strike: 21 September 2017
  • September 2017 Quarterly Activities Report: 25 October 2017
  • RC Drilling Commenced at Lucky Strike: 23 November 2017
  • RC Drill Results Enhance Lucky Strike Gold Discovery: 12 December 2017
  • Exploration Update: RC Drilling Underway at Lucky Strike: 25 January 2018
  • Drill Results Extend Gold Mineralisation at Lucky Strike: 14 February 2018
  • March 2018 Quarterly Activities Report: 27 April 2018
  • High Grade Gold Intersected at Lucky Strike:16 May 2018
  • Lucky Strike Update Successful EIS grant: 2 June 2018
  • High Grade Gold Mineralisation at Lucky Strike:15 June 2018
  • Lucky Strike Drilling Update: 3 October 2018
  • Exploration Update: RC drilling commenced at Lucky Strike: 19 November 2018
  • Drilling at Lucky Strike enhances Oxide Gold Zone: 3 December 2018
  • High Grade Results Continue to Enhance Lucky Strike: 7 January 2019
  • High Grade Results Expand Lucky Strike Footprint: 6 March 2019
  • Strong Gold Intersection Extends Lucky Strike: 13 May 2019
  • Drilling Supports large Mineralised Trend at Lucky Strike: 3 July 2019
  • Step Out Drilling Delivers Impressive Results at Lucky Strike: 27 September 2019
  • Further Strong Drill Results Confirm New Lode at Lucky Strike: 20 November 2019

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears.

JORC CODE, 2012 Edition-Table 1 Report -Lefroy Project -Lucky Strike Prospect

February 2020 RC Drilling

SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Sampling

• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

The sampling noted in this release has been carried out

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific

using Reverse Circulation (RC) at the Lucky Strike

specialised industry standard measurement

prospect. The RC program comprised 37 angled holes for

tools appropriate to the minerals under

5401m. Holes varying in depth from 72m to 220m with an

investigation, such as down hole gamma

average depth of 145m. All holes were drilled -600 (dip)

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

toward 0300 (Azimuth) with the exception of LEFR217

These examples should not be taken as

which started at -620. Holes were generally spaced along

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

20m centres on lines 20m to 40m apart.

• Include reference to measures taken to

Sampling and QAQC

protocols as per industry best

ensure sample representivity and the

practice with further details below.

appropriate calibration of any measurement

RC bulk samples were collected from the cyclone at 1m

tools or systems used.

intervals in plastic buckets and arranged in rows of 10 or

• Aspects of the determination of

20 samples. 1m split samples were collected from 0m to

mineralisation that are Material to the

end of

hole (EOH).

1m

split

samples

were collected

Public Report. In cases where 'industry

directly

off the drill

rig

cone

splitter

into calico bags

standard' work has been done this would be

attached to the cyclone. The sample collected generally

relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation

weighed

2-3kg. 4m composite

samples were collected

drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from

using a scoop to produce a 2-3kg sample from 0m to end

which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

of hole collected from the bulk samples except where the

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

geologist logs BIF (Banded Iron Formation) which is

explanation may be required, such as where

there is coarse gold that has inherent

generally the host lithology to gold mineralisation at Lucky

sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

Strike and as such the 1m split sample direct off the

mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules)

cyclone was sent to the laboratory for analysis. Upon

may warrant disclosure of detailed

receival of the 4m composite results outside of the BIF,

information.

1m split samples were then collected from anomalous

gold intervals (>0.1g/t Au). The 1m samples were sent to

the Laboratory in Kalgoorlie for analysis. The samples

were dried, pulverised, split to produce a 40g charge for

analysis by fire assay with Au determination by Atomic

Absorption Spectrometry (AAS).

Drilling techniques

• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-

The Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed by a

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

KWL350 RC rig from Challenge Drilling (Kalgoorlie). Low air

Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core

face sampling hammer drilling proved satisfactory to

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

penetrate the regolith and reduce contamination risk.

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc).

Drill sample

• Method of recording and assessing core and

Most of the samples remained dry with good recovery

recovery

chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

obtained. Where samples were wet/moist or experienced

• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

less than desired recovery this was instantly evident in

and ensure representative nature of the

size of the bulk sample laid on the ground and was

samples.

carefully recorded by a Lefroy representative on hard copy

• Whether a relationship exists between

sample sheets.

sample recovery and grade and whether

Drilling with care (e.g. clearing hole at start of rod, regular

sample bias may have occurred due to

cyclone cleaning) if water encountered, to reduce

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse

incidence of wet -sticky sample and cross contamination,

material.

the cyclone was cleaned out again at the end of each drill

rod.

Below 100m down-hole depth, water ingress into the RC

hole could be problematic, this was anticipated and

measures such as increasing the collar casing depth at the

start of the hole greatly improved the sample quality and

helped keep the samples dry. If the sample was wet this

was recorded by Lefroy field personnel. Insufficient

sample population to determine whether relationship

exists between sample recovery and grade. The quality of

the sample (wet, dry, low recovery) was recorded during

logging.

Logging

• Whether core and chip samples have been

Detailed logging of, regolith, lithology, structure, veining,

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

alteration, mineralisation and recoveries recorded in each

level of detail to support appropriate Mineral

hole by qualified geologist.

Resource estimation, mining studies and

Logging

carried out

by

sieving individual 1m sample

metallurgical studies.

cuttings, washing in water and the entire hole collected in

• Whether logging is qualitative or

plastic chip trays for future reference for RC drilling.

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

Every hole was logged for the entire length.

channel, etc) photography.

• The total length and percentage of the

relevant intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

Sampling of 1m intervals directly off a rig-mounted cone

techniques and

quarter, half or all core taken.

splitter into separate calico bags. Sample weight 2 - 3 kg.

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

A 4m composite sample was collected, from 0m to EOH

preparation

rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or

for each hole. The composite samples were collected by

dry.

using a scoop to collect a representative "split" from each

• For all sample types, the nature, quality and

bulk sample that made up a 4m composite interval, this

appropriateness of the sample preparation

was placed into a pre-numbered calico bag. Pre-numbered

technique.

calico bags containing the samples were despatched to

• Quality control procedures adopted for all

the laboratory for assay. Upon receival of results for 4m

composite samples, selected 1m resplit samples (collected

sub-sampling stages to maximise

at cyclone) were collected in the field for submission by

representivity of samples.

the same fire assay technique.

• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling

The sample preparation of the RC

samples

follows

is representative of the in situ material

industry best practice, involving oven drying, pulverising,

collected, including for instance results for

to produce a homogenous sub sample for analysis.

field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Along with submitted samples, standards and blanks were

• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

inserted on a regular basis where the pre-numbered calico

grain size of the material being sampled.

bag ended with the numbers 20, 40, 60, 80 and 100.

Standards were certified reference material prepared by

Geostats Pty Ltd. Duplicate samples were collected at

zones of interest and at irregular intervals of about 2 per

hole.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of

Samples routinely analysed for gold using the 40gram Fire

data and

the assaying and laboratory procedures used

Assay digest method with an AAS finish at Bureau

laboratory tests

and whether the technique is considered

Veritas's Kalgoorlie Laboratory.

partial or total.

Quality control process and internal laboratory checks

• For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

demonstrate acceptable levels of accuracy.

At the

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

laboratory regular assay repeats, lab standards, checks

parameters used in determining the analysis

and blanks were analysed.

including instrument make and model,

reading times, calibrations factors applied

and their derivation, etc.

• Nature of quality control procedures adopted

(eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external

laboratory checks) and whether acceptable

levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and

precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections

The results have been reviewed and verified by alternative

sampling and

by either independent or alternative

company personnel.

assaying

company personnel.

No holes were planned to twin prior drill holes.

The use of twinned holes.

Capture of field logging is electronic using Toughbook

• Documentation of primary data, data entry

hardware and Logchief software. Logged data is then

procedures, data verification, data storage

exported as an excel spreadsheet to the Company's

(physical and electronic) protocols.

external database managers which is then loaded to the

• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Company's DATASHED database and validation checks

completed to ensure data accuracy.

Assay files are

received electronically from the laboratory and filed to

the Company's server, and provided to the external

database manager.

There has been no adjustment to the assay data.

The

primary gold (Au) field reported by the laboratory is the

priority value used for plotting, interrogating and

reporting.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

Drill hole positions were surveyed using a DGPS operated

points

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

by a third-party contracting surveyor.

The

same

surveys), trenches, mine workings and other

contractor was used once drilling was completed to pick-

locations used in Mineral Resource

up collar positions using a DGPS. Down holes surveys were

estimation.

completed by Challenge and Raglan drill crew using a gyro

• Specification of the grid system used.

and recording a survey every <30m down the hole.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Grid System - MGA94 Zone 51. Topographic elevation

captured by using the differential GPS.

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Data spacing and

• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Hole spacing at nominal 20m to 40m centres on 0300

distribution

Results.

orientated drill lines with line spacing 20m around

• Whether the data spacing and distribution is

previous Lefroy drilling.

sufficient to establish the degree of

Mineralisation at Lucky Strike is constrained to a particular

geological and grade continuity appropriate

iron rich geological unit logged as a BIF (banded iron

for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

formation). Holes were sampled using 4m composite

estimation procedure(s) and classifications

samples for the entire length of the hole. Where BIF was

applied.

logged by the geologist and/or >0.1g/t Au in collected 4m

• Whether sample compositing has been

composite samples was intercepted, 1m samples were

applied.

collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis by fire

assay.

Orientation of data

• Whether the orientation of sampling

The North-East orientated drill traverses are considered

in relation to

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

effective to evaluate the roughly North-West trending

geological

structures and the extent to which this is

banded iron formation (BIF) stratigraphic unit which is

structure

known, considering the deposit type.

interpreted to be the prospective host rock. The RC drill

• If the relationship between the drilling

holes were intended as follow-up work to assess previous

orientation and the orientation of key

Lefroy AC and DD drill holes which were orientated on

mineralised structures is considered to have

East-West drill lines which intercepted high gold grades

introduced a sampling bias, this should be

and favourable geology.

assessed and reported if material.

The drill orientation is a more effective test of "true"

width of the host rock due to the fact the host rock unit is

striking roughly North-West/South-East.

Sample security

• The measures taken to ensure sample

Samples were bagged in labelled and numbered

security.

polyweave or plastic bags, collected and personally

delivered to the Bureau Veritas Laboratory (Kalgoorlie) by

Company field personnel. Samples were then sorted and

checked for inconsistencies against lodged Submission

sheet by Bureau Veritas staff.

Bureau Veritas checked the samples received against the

Lefroy Exploration Limited (LEX) submission sheet to

notify of any missing or extra samples. Following analysis,

the sample, pulps and residues are retained by the

laboratory in a secure storage yard.

Audits or reviews

• The results of any audits or reviews of

All sampling and analytical results of the drill program

sampling techniques and data.

were reviewed by the Senior Exploration Geologist and

Managing Director. Anomalous gold intersections were

checked against library chip trays to correlate with

geology. No specific audits or reviews have been

conducted.

Section 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS - LEFROY PROJECT- Lucky Strike Prospect- February 2020 RC Drilling

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement

• Type, reference name/number, location

The Lefroy Project is located approximately 50 km in

and land tenure

and ownership including agreements

south east from Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and

status

or material issues with third parties

consists of a contiguous package of wholly owned

such as joint ventures, partnerships,

tenements held under title by LEX or its wholly owned

overriding royalties, native title

subsidiary Monger Exploration Pty Ltd. The work

interests, historical sites, wilderness or

described in this report was completed on a Mining

national park and environmental

lease M 25/366.

settings.

M25/366 is held 100% by Monger Exploration Pty Ltd

• The security of the tenure held at the

a wholly owned subsidiary of Lefroy Exploration

time of reporting along with any

Limited

known impediments to obtaining a

The tenements are current and in good standing with

licence to operate in the area.

the Department of Mines and Petroleum (DMP) of

Western Australia.

Exploration done by

• Acknowledgment and appraisal of

Some previous exploration work was completed on

other parties

exploration by other parties.

the Lucky Strike trend by Integra Mining Limited,

Western Mining and Octagonal Resources. The bulk of

this work included phases of Aircore (AC). This work

identified mineralisation along the trend, however no

previous explorer identified mineralisation at Lucky

Strike and as such this is a new discovery by Lefroy

Exploration.

Geology

• Deposit type, geological setting and

The Lefroy Project is located in the southern part of

style of mineralisation.

the Norseman Wiluna Greenstone Belt and straddles

the triple junction of three crustal units, the Parker,

Boorara and Bulong Domain. The Lefroy project

tenements are mostly covered by alluvial, colluvial

and lacustrine material with very little outcrop. Lucky

Strike is hosted in banded iron formation within a

thin (<300m approx.) package of metamorphosed

sediments, sandwiched between basalt and high Mg

basalt stratigraphy. It lies proximal to the GSWA's

interpreted position for the domain bounding north-

west trending Mount Monger Fault. It is unknown

what the relationship is between these sediments

and the surrounding mafic stratigraphy and how that

fits in with the well-studied stratigraphy of the

Kalgoorlie Terrane.

Drill hole

• A summary of all information material

Table containing drill hole collar, survey and

Information

to the understanding of the exploration

intersection data for material (gold intersections

results including a tabulation of the

>0.25gpt Au with a max of 2m internal dilution) drill

following information for all Material

holes are included in the Table in the body of the

drill holes:

announcement.

• easting and northing of the drill hole

No Information has been excluded.

collar

• elevation or RL (Reduced Level -

elevation above

sea level in metres) of the drill hole

collar

• dip and azimuth of the hole

• down hole length and interception

depth

• hole length.

• If the exclusion of this information is

justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case.

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Data aggregation

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

All report grades have been length weighted.

High

methods

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

grades have not been cut. A lower cut off of 0.25gpt

minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of

Au has been used to identify significant results

high grades) and cut-off grades are usually

(intersections).

Material and should be stated.

Where present, higher grade values are included in

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate

the intercepts table and assay values equal to or > 1.0

short lengths of high grade results and

g/t Au have been stated on a separate line below the

longer lengths of low grade results, the

intercept assigned with the text 'includes'.

procedure used for such aggregation

Reported RC results have been calculated using 1m

should be stated and some typical examples

split samples. No metal equivalent values or formulas

of such aggregations should be shown in

used.

detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of

metal equivalent values should be clearly

stated.

Relationship between

These relationships are particularly

All results are based on down-hole metres.

mineralisation

important in the reporting of Exploration

Previous drill coverage has provided guidance for the

widths and intercept

Results.

presence of steeply dipping stratigraphy comprising a

lengths

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

sedimentary package of rocks containing banded iron

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its

formations (BIF) which provide a good host rock for

nature should be reported.

gold mineralisation. A ground magnetic survey

If it is not known and only the down hole

completed in 2018 over the area of interest confirms a

lengths are reported, there should be a

NW strike of the magnetic sediments within the

clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole

stratigraphy and hence has guided the orientation of

length, true width not known').

drilling for this program. Structural measurements on

orientated diamond drill core from a previous Lefroy

Exploration drill program also assisted in decided

which orientation to drill these follow up RC holes.

Results from this drill program do not represent 'true

widths' however holes are designed to intercept the

host sequence perpendicular to its strike.

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with

Appropriate summary diagrams (section & plan) are

scales) and tabulations of intercepts should

included in the accompanying announcement.

be included for any significant discovery

being reported. These should include, but

not be limited to a plan view of drill hole

collar locations and appropriate sectional

views.

Balanced reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all

Significant assay results are provided in Table 1 for the

Exploration Results is not practicable,

recent LEX RC drill program.

representative reporting of both low and

Drill holes with no significant results

(>2m

and

high grades and/or widths should be

>0.50g/t Au) are not reported.

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

Significant assay results from historical

drilling

are

Exploration Results.

noted in the body of the report.

Other substantive

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

All relevant data has been included within this report.

exploration data

material, should be reported including (but

not limited to): geological observations;

geophysical survey results; geochemical

survey results; bulk samples - size and

method of treatment; metallurgical test

results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics;

potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further

The appropriate next stage of exploration planning is

work (eg tests for lateral extensions or

currently underway and noted in the body of the

depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

report.

drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

possible extensions, including the main

geological interpretations and future

drilling areas, provided this information is

not commercially sensitive.

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 02:52:05 UTC
