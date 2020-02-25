Lefroy Exploration : Outstanding Results Reinforce Lucky Strike Potential

thirty-seven-holeRC drill program at Lucky Strike has delivered multiple high-grade gold intersections and advanced understanding of the geometry of the two plunging mineralised structures
Significant new shallow oxide gold intersections include:
8m @ 18.6g/t Au from 145m in LEFR217
incl. 5m @ 28.1/t Au from 145m
4m at @14.3g/t Au from 70m in LEFR199 incl. 2m @ 24.1g/t Au from 70m
3m at 7.79g/t Au from 130m in LEFR190o 11m at 3.48g/t Au from 170m in LEFR216 o 5m at 2.41g/t Au from 98m in LEFR200 o 11m at 2.29g/t Au from 95m in LEFR205 o 11m at 1.29g/t Au from118m in LEFR220
These results are from drilling that evaluated and infilled 480m of strike of the main BIF unit to a vertical depth of 150m
The intersection in LEFR217 is now the highest gram meter intersection at Lucky Strike to date and further supports an interpreted south east plunging main lode, which is open
The intersections in LEFR199 and LEFR220 support previous hole LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au) and further support the existence of a second south east plunging lode which is also open
RC drilling at Lucky Strike to date is confined to a 740m corridor within the 3000m long Lucky Strike trend defined by wide spaced air core drilling
This drill information will be incorporated in the preparation of a maiden resource estimate at Lucky Strike which is due to be completed in the June 2020 Quarter
1 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020
ASX Announcement
26 February 2020
The Board of Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce further outstanding results from a recent program of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Lucky Strike, within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package (Figure 1). Eastern Lefroy is part of the greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. Lucky Strike and its strike extensions are wholly within the granted (12 April 2019) Mining Lease M25/366 (Figure 2).
Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy and the location of Lucky Strike relative to the Hang Glider Hill gold prospect. Mining Lease M25/366 is also highlighted. Refer to Figure 2 for detailed map of the Lucky Strike exploration area.
This release covers the results from a recent campaign of 37 holes (LEFR183-LEFR220) that were aimed at the definition of the shallow oxide mineralisation within the Banded Iron Formation host rock to underpin a maiden Resource Estimate.
Lucky Strike is located approximately 35km north east of Gold Fields St Ives processing plant and 5km south west of the Randalls Processing Plant operated by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) (Figure 2).
The Lucky Strike Trend was identified as a prospective structural corridor, adjacent to the regional scale Mt Monger Fault (Figures 1 & 2), after integration of previous exploration with detailed ground gravity data. The area near Lucky Strike is a continued high priority exploration focus for the Company, with gold anomalies identified at Red Dale, Havelock, Neon, Capstan and more recently Mulga3 and Burns highlighting the district scale gold prospectivity (Figures 1 & 2)
2 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020
ASX Announcement
26 February 2020
Figure 2 Location of the Lucky Strike prospect and trend relative to other gold prospects and the Randalls Processing Plant. Refer to Figure 3 for inset drill hole and geology plan.
Drill Program
The RC drill program was designed to infill and evaluate 480m of strike of shallow oxide gold mineralisation hosted by a Banded Iron Formation (BIF) which was identified from multiple phases of step out (80m) RC and diamond drilling during 2019.
The results of that step out drilling confirmed the continuity of the BIF under transported cover to the south east and highlighted a deeply weathered (oxidised) metasedimentary sequence of rocks, including BIF, wedged between a hanging wall andesite and a footwall basalt. The BIF in this location is preferentially oxidised to approximately 200m from surface and interpreted to be due the effects of weathering of alteration minerals such as pyrite.
The most recent phases of RC drilling (LEX:ASX release 20 November 2019) intersected impressive shallow oxide gold intersections within the BIF that confirm and reinforce the interpretation of a new BIF hosted plunging lode centered on the impressive intersection in hole LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au from 68m) that is open down plunge. This lode and the plunge geometry are further supported by the intersection in LEFR146, also in oxide BIF, and which is open. The plunge orientation of this new lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main drilled area of Lucky Strike (Figure 4).
3 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020
ASX Announcement
26 February 2020
An RC drilling program was commenced in January 2020 to infill and better constrain the oxide gold mineralisation that had been defined by prior wide spaced sections (80m spaced) and holes and to a vertical depth of 150m.
The program consisted of 37 holes for 5401m of drilling on ten drill sections to evaluate approximately 480m of strike immediately to the south-east of the Lucky Strike discovery zone (Figure 3). The angled holes were spaced at nominal 20 or 40m centres on each of the ten drill sections completed, the majority of the holes ranging in depth from130m to 160m.
Figure 3 Lucky Strike geology and drill hole plan. The new RC holes highlighted and prefixed LEFR. Refer to Figure 5 for drill section A-A'
The results from the RC drilling program (Table 1) confirm two robust zones of oxide gold mineralisation that are interpreted to form the shallow expression of shallowly plunging ore shoots that remain open at depth. The gold mineralisation is hosted within a main BIF unit that has been defined over a 740m strike length and is open to the south east and under cover.
Lesser gold mineralisation has also been intersected in a lower or footwall BIF unit. This unit is better mineralised where the two BIF units converge at the north west end of the system (refer Long section Figure 4).
4 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020
ASX Announcement
26 February 2020
Outstanding gold intersections were recorded from the recent drilling in each of these ore shoots as follows: -
8m @ 18.6g/t Au from 145m in LEFR217 incl. 5m @ 28.1g/t Au from 145m
4m at @14.3g/t Au from 70m in LEFR199 incl. 2m @ 24.1g/t Au from 70m
Other significant results returned (Table1) from the program include: -
3m at 7.79g/t Au from 130m in LEFR190o 11m at 3.48g/t Au from 170m in LEFR216 o 5m at 2.41g/t Au from 98m in LEFR200 o 11m at 2.29g/t Au from 95m in LEFR205 o 13m at 1.41g/t Au from 92m in LEFR218 o 11m at 1.29g/t Au from 118m in LEFR220
The exceptional very high-grade gold intersection in LEFR217 is hosted within a partly oxidised sulphide altered BIF unit. The BIF unit is thickening or widening with depth, and this broader zone may represent a structural thickening due to folding of the BIF. The high-grade intersection in LEFR217 is confined within a shallowly south east plunging zone of gold mineralisation (ore shoot) that is open both down dip and down plunge. This ore shoot has a down plunge extent of approximately 500m and is open.
The shallow high-grade intersection in LEFR199 is within an interpreted strongly oxidised BIF unit (Figures 3 & 4) that represents the near surface position of a new plunging lode centered on the discovery hole LEFR140(18m @6.57g/t Au). This lode and the plunge geometry are further supported by the intersection in LEFR220, which is also in oxide BIF (Figure 4) and is open. The plunge orientation of this new lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main area of Lucky Strike (refer long section Figure 4). The mineralisation in LEFR220 is open along strike to the south east and down plunge and offers a new exploration opportunity at Lucky Strike
It is important to note that the high grade mineralisation intersected in holes LEFR140, 146 and 199 is masked beneath approximately 12m of transported cover which remained unrecognised in previous (2017) wide spaced (80m by 160m) aircore drilling by the Company. The discovery of this new mineralisation was guided by the coincidence of the deepening level of oxidation to the south east of Lucky Strike and the linear gravity anomaly.
Gold mineralisation in the BIF-metasediment package at Lucky Strike now has a strike length of 740m and remains open to the south east (Figure 2 & 3). This area has only been evaluated by wide spaced air core drilling beneath the transported cover.
5 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020
ASX Announcement
26 February 2020
Figure 4 Lucky Strike Schematic Long Section highlighting pierce points of drill holes intersecting the main BIF unit. Key gold intersections and interpreted plunge of gold system with depth to top of fresh rock (TOFR) increasing to the south east are also shown. The extent of the mineralisation in the lower BIF is shown superimposed on the main BIF.
Discussion and Next Steps
The results from the recent phase of infill RC drilling provide further support for the interpretation that Lucky Strike is part of a larger mineralised structural trend.
The ten infill drill sections that evaluated 480m of strike at the south east part of Lucky Strike intersected a very deep oxidation trough within BIF with associated gold mineralisation that is dissimilar to the main part of Lucky Strike. The earlier drilled part of Lucky Strike contains multiple BIF units and relatively shallow depth to fresh rock (refer long section Figure 4).
The increased drill density focusing on the shallow oxide mineralisation has both improved the confidence in the dimensions of this to a vertical depth of approximately 150m but also provided a stronger input to the geometry of the primary control on the mineralisation, recognised as the two ore shoots. The grade within and the continuity of these shoots provides confidence in the down plunge potential but also the opportunity to discover additional blind or hidden ore shoots along strike.
The new drill data continues to reinforce the Company's view that Lucky Strike is part of a larger gold mineralised structure that has limited deeper effective RC drilling along its strike length.
Planning of the next stage of RC drilling is underway and will include step out drilling down plunge from LEFR217 and 220. Concurrent with the drilling the Company aims to commence resource modelling to deliver a maiden resource estimate in the June 2020 Quarter.
6 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020
ASX Announcement
26 February 2020
Figure 5 Lucky Strike Drill Section A-A' highlighting intersection in LEFR187-190 and
LEFR217, geology and deep preferential oxidation profile.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board
RC drill hole intersections tabulated below are calculated with a 0.25g/t Au lower cut for the entire drill program. These represent the intersections from individual 1m composite sample results and include 2m of internal dilution for holes LEFR183 to LEFR220.
Hole ID
Collar E
Collar N
Collar RL
Depth
Dip
Azimuth
Depth
Depth To
Downhole
Au Value
(MGA)
(MGA)
(m)
From (m)
(m)
Intersection
(g/t)
(m)
LEFR184
404028
6555642
290
139
-60
30
60
64
4
0.92
Also
53
54
1
0.71
LEFR186
403988
6555572
290
167
-60
30
108
111
3
0.69
Also
127
138
11
1.59
LEFR187
404092
6555593
291
152
-60
30
64
68
4
0.55
LEFR189
404051
6555524
291
160
-60
30
103
106
3
1.84
LEFR190
404032
6555488
291
178
-60
30
130
133
3
7.79
Also
156
158
2
0.61
LEFR192
404099
6555523
291
86
-60
30
28
32
4
0.5
LEFR198
404141
6555517
291
146
-60
30
42
52
10
0.36
LEFR199
404132
6555502
291
134
-60
30
70
74
4
14.3
Including
70
72
2
24.2
LEFR200
404120
6555483
291
116
-60
30
98
103
5
2.41
LEFR201
404110
6555466
291
190
-60
30
133
135
2
0.82
LEFR202
404100
6555449
291
176
-60
30
139
144
5
0.42
Also
155
158
3
0.37
LEFR204
403970
6555621
290
130
-60
30
84
89
5
2.08
LEFR205
403933
6555648
291
128
-60
30
95
106
11
2.29
Including
99
103
4
5.03
LEFR206
403951
6555630
290
120
-60
30
24
28
4
0.4
Also
87
89
2
0.5
Also
93
101
8
1.46
LEFR207
403959
6555648
290
120
-60
30
66
67
1
2.04
Also
73
74
1
1.81
LEFR208
403942
6555615
290
156
-60
30
32
34
2
0.93
Also
111
112
1
0.73
LEFR209
403949
6555586
290
178
-60
30
20
24
4
0.73
Also
132
137
5
0.53
LEFR211
404197
6555452
291
134
-60
30
40
44
4
0.85
LEFR216
404089
6555431
291
214
-60
30
170
181
11
3.48
Including
173
177
4
5.11
LEFR217
404034
6555486
291
190
-62
30
135
139
4
0.52
Also
145
153
8
18.66
Including
145
150
5
28.14
LEFR217
404034
6555486
291
190
-62
30
166
170
4
0.36
LEFR218
403998
6555589
290
158
-60
30
22
28
6
0.41
Also
92
105
13
1.41
Including
95
100
5
2.97
Also
112
113
1
9.24
Also
156
158
2
1.46
LEFR219
403977
6555556
290
166
-60
30
20
24
4
0.46
LEFR220
404178
6555339
291
160
-60
30
118
129
11
1.29
8 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020
ASX Announcement
26 February 2020
About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project
Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman.
The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 621km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date.
Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie, major gold deposits in the district and land holdings of Gold Fields, Northern Star Resources Ltd and Silver Lake Resources Limited.
For Further Information please contact:
Wade Johnson
Managing Director
Telephone: +61 8 93210984
Email:wjohnson@lefroyex.com
9 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020
ASX Announcement
26 February 2020
Notes Specific-ASX Announcements
The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for the drill results noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX but specific to exploration reporting on RC and diamond drilling results at Lucky Strike at the Lefroy Gold Project.
Exploration Update: Diamond Drilling Commences at the Lucky Strike Trend: 31 August 2017
High Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Lucky Strike: 21 September 2017
September 2017 Quarterly Activities Report: 25 October 2017
RC Drilling Commenced at Lucky Strike: 23 November 2017
Exploration Update: RC Drilling Underway at Lucky Strike: 25 January 2018
Drill Results Extend Gold Mineralisation at Lucky Strike: 14 February 2018
March 2018 Quarterly Activities Report: 27 April 2018
High Grade Gold Intersected at Lucky Strike:16 May 2018
Lucky Strike Update Successful EIS grant: 2 June 2018
High Grade Gold Mineralisation at Lucky Strike:15 June 2018
Lucky Strike Drilling Update: 3 October 2018
Exploration Update: RC drilling commenced at Lucky Strike: 19 November 2018
Drilling at Lucky Strike enhances Oxide Gold Zone: 3 December 2018
High Grade Results Continue to Enhance Lucky Strike: 7 January 2019
High Grade Results Expand Lucky Strike Footprint: 6 March 2019
Strong Gold Intersection Extends Lucky Strike: 13 May 2019
Drilling Supports large Mineralised Trend at Lucky Strike: 3 July 2019
Step Out Drilling Delivers Impressive Results at Lucky Strike: 27 September 2019
Further Strong Drill Results Confirm New Lode at Lucky Strike: 20 November 2019
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears.
Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 02:52:05 UTC