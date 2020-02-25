Lefroy Exploration : Outstanding Results Reinforce Lucky Strike Potential 0 02/25/2020 | 09:53pm EST Send by mail :

Highlights thirty-seven-hole RC drill program at Lucky Strike has delivered multiple high-grade gold intersections and advanced understanding of the geometry of the two plunging mineralised structures Significant new shallow oxide gold intersections include : 8m @ 18.6g/t Au from 145m in LEFR217 incl. 5m @ 28.1/t Au from 145m 4m at @14.3g/t Au from 70m in LEFR199 incl. 2m @ 24.1g/t Au from 70m 3m at 7.79g/t Au from 130m in LEFR190 o 11m at 3.48g/t Au from 170m in LEFR216 o 5m at 2.41g/t Au from 98m in LEFR200 o 11m at 2.29g/t Au from 95m in LEFR205 o 11m at 1.29g/t Au from118m in LEFR220

These results are from drilling that evaluated and infilled 480m of strike of the main BIF unit to a vertical depth of 150m

The intersection in LEFR217 is now the highest gram meter intersection at Lucky Strike to date and further supports an interpreted south east plunging main lode, which is open

The intersections in LEFR199 and LEFR220 support previous hole LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au) and further support the existence of a second south east plunging lode which is also open

RC drilling at Lucky Strike to date is confined to a 740m corridor within the 3000m long Lucky Strike trend defined by wide spaced air core drilling

This drill information will be incorporated in the preparation of a maiden resource estimate at Lucky Strike which is due to be completed in the June 2020 Quarter 1 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020 ASX Announcement 26 February 2020 The Board of Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce further outstanding results from a recent program of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Lucky Strike, within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package (Figure 1). Eastern Lefroy is part of the greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. Lucky Strike and its strike extensions are wholly within the granted (12 April 2019) Mining Lease M25/366 (Figure 2). Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy and the location of Lucky Strike relative to the Hang Glider Hill gold prospect. Mining Lease M25/366 is also highlighted. Refer to Figure 2 for detailed map of the Lucky Strike exploration area. This release covers the results from a recent campaign of 37 holes (LEFR183-LEFR220) that were aimed at the definition of the shallow oxide mineralisation within the Banded Iron Formation host rock to underpin a maiden Resource Estimate. Lucky Strike is located approximately 35km north east of Gold Fields St Ives processing plant and 5km south west of the Randalls Processing Plant operated by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) (Figure 2). The Lucky Strike Trend was identified as a prospective structural corridor, adjacent to the regional scale Mt Monger Fault (Figures 1 & 2), after integration of previous exploration with detailed ground gravity data. The area near Lucky Strike is a continued high priority exploration focus for the Company, with gold anomalies identified at Red Dale, Havelock, Neon, Capstan and more recently Mulga3 and Burns highlighting the district scale gold prospectivity (Figures 1 & 2) 2 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020 ASX Announcement 26 February 2020 Figure 2 Location of the Lucky Strike prospect and trend relative to other gold prospects and the Randalls Processing Plant. Refer to Figure 3 for inset drill hole and geology plan. Drill Program The RC drill program was designed to infill and evaluate 480m of strike of shallow oxide gold mineralisation hosted by a Banded Iron Formation (BIF) which was identified from multiple phases of step out (80m) RC and diamond drilling during 2019. The results of that step out drilling confirmed the continuity of the BIF under transported cover to the south east and highlighted a deeply weathered (oxidised) metasedimentary sequence of rocks, including BIF, wedged between a hanging wall andesite and a footwall basalt. The BIF in this location is preferentially oxidised to approximately 200m from surface and interpreted to be due the effects of weathering of alteration minerals such as pyrite. The most recent phases of RC drilling (LEX:ASX release 20 November 2019) intersected impressive shallow oxide gold intersections within the BIF that confirm and reinforce the interpretation of a new BIF hosted plunging lode centered on the impressive intersection in hole LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au from 68m) that is open down plunge. This lode and the plunge geometry are further supported by the intersection in LEFR146, also in oxide BIF, and which is open. The plunge orientation of this new lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main drilled area of Lucky Strike (Figure 4). 3 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020 ASX Announcement 26 February 2020 An RC drilling program was commenced in January 2020 to infill and better constrain the oxide gold mineralisation that had been defined by prior wide spaced sections (80m spaced) and holes and to a vertical depth of 150m. The program consisted of 37 holes for 5401m of drilling on ten drill sections to evaluate approximately 480m of strike immediately to the south-east of the Lucky Strike discovery zone (Figure 3). The angled holes were spaced at nominal 20 or 40m centres on each of the ten drill sections completed, the majority of the holes ranging in depth from130m to 160m. Figure 3 Lucky Strike geology and drill hole plan. The new RC holes highlighted and prefixed LEFR. Refer to Figure 5 for drill section A-A' The results from the RC drilling program (Table 1) confirm two robust zones of oxide gold mineralisation that are interpreted to form the shallow expression of shallowly plunging ore shoots that remain open at depth. The gold mineralisation is hosted within a main BIF unit that has been defined over a 740m strike length and is open to the south east and under cover. Lesser gold mineralisation has also been intersected in a lower or footwall BIF unit. This unit is better mineralised where the two BIF units converge at the north west end of the system (refer Long section Figure 4). 4 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020 ASX Announcement 26 February 2020 Outstanding gold intersections were recorded from the recent drilling in each of these ore shoots as follows: - 8m @ 18.6g/t Au from 145m in LEFR217 incl. 5m @ 28.1g/t Au from 145m 4m at @14.3g/t Au from 70m in LEFR199 incl. 2m @ 24.1g/t Au from 70m Other significant results returned (Table1) from the program include: - 3m at 7.79g/t Au from 130m in LEFR190 o 11m at 3.48g/t Au from 170m in LEFR216 o 5m at 2.41g/t Au from 98m in LEFR200 o 11m at 2.29g/t Au from 95m in LEFR205 o 13m at 1.41g/t Au from 92m in LEFR218 o 11m at 1.29g/t Au from 118m in LEFR220 The exceptional very high-grade gold intersection in LEFR217 is hosted within a partly oxidised sulphide altered BIF unit. The BIF unit is thickening or widening with depth, and this broader zone may represent a structural thickening due to folding of the BIF. The high-grade intersection in LEFR217 is confined within a shallowly south east plunging zone of gold mineralisation (ore shoot) that is open both down dip and down plunge. This ore shoot has a down plunge extent of approximately 500m and is open. The shallow high-grade intersection in LEFR199 is within an interpreted strongly oxidised BIF unit (Figures 3 & 4) that represents the near surface position of a new plunging lode centered on the discovery hole LEFR140(18m @6.57g/t Au). This lode and the plunge geometry are further supported by the intersection in LEFR220, which is also in oxide BIF (Figure 4) and is open. The plunge orientation of this new lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main area of Lucky Strike (refer long section Figure 4). The mineralisation in LEFR220 is open along strike to the south east and down plunge and offers a new exploration opportunity at Lucky Strike It is important to note that the high grade mineralisation intersected in holes LEFR140, 146 and 199 is masked beneath approximately 12m of transported cover which remained unrecognised in previous (2017) wide spaced (80m by 160m) aircore drilling by the Company. The discovery of this new mineralisation was guided by the coincidence of the deepening level of oxidation to the south east of Lucky Strike and the linear gravity anomaly. Gold mineralisation in the BIF-metasediment package at Lucky Strike now has a strike length of 740m and remains open to the south east (Figure 2 & 3). This area has only been evaluated by wide spaced air core drilling beneath the transported cover. 5 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020 ASX Announcement 26 February 2020 Figure 4 Lucky Strike Schematic Long Section highlighting pierce points of drill holes intersecting the main BIF unit. Key gold intersections and interpreted plunge of gold system with depth to top of fresh rock (TOFR) increasing to the south east are also shown. The extent of the mineralisation in the lower BIF is shown superimposed on the main BIF. Discussion and Next Steps The results from the recent phase of infill RC drilling provide further support for the interpretation that Lucky Strike is part of a larger mineralised structural trend. The ten infill drill sections that evaluated 480m of strike at the south east part of Lucky Strike intersected a very deep oxidation trough within BIF with associated gold mineralisation that is dissimilar to the main part of Lucky Strike. The earlier drilled part of Lucky Strike contains multiple BIF units and relatively shallow depth to fresh rock (refer long section Figure 4). The increased drill density focusing on the shallow oxide mineralisation has both improved the confidence in the dimensions of this to a vertical depth of approximately 150m but also provided a stronger input to the geometry of the primary control on the mineralisation, recognised as the two ore shoots. The grade within and the continuity of these shoots provides confidence in the down plunge potential but also the opportunity to discover additional blind or hidden ore shoots along strike. The new drill data continues to reinforce the Company's view that Lucky Strike is part of a larger gold mineralised structure that has limited deeper effective RC drilling along its strike length. Planning of the next stage of RC drilling is underway and will include step out drilling down plunge from LEFR217 and 220. Concurrent with the drilling the Company aims to commence resource modelling to deliver a maiden resource estimate in the June 2020 Quarter. 6 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020 ASX Announcement 26 February 2020 Figure 5 Lucky Strike Drill Section A-A' highlighting intersection in LEFR187-190 and LEFR217, geology and deep preferential oxidation profile. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board Wade Johnson Managing Director 7 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020 ASX Announcement 26 February 2020 Table 1: 2020 RC Drilling-Eastern Lefroy Gold Project-Lucky Strike Prospect RC drill hole intersections tabulated below are calculated with a 0.25g/t Au lower cut for the entire drill program. These represent the intersections from individual 1m composite sample results and include 2m of internal dilution for holes LEFR183 to LEFR220. Hole ID Collar E Collar N Collar RL Depth Dip Azimuth Depth Depth To Downhole Au Value (MGA) (MGA) (m) From (m) (m) Intersection (g/t) (m) LEFR184 404028 6555642 290 139 -60 30 60 64 4 0.92 Also 53 54 1 0.71 LEFR186 403988 6555572 290 167 -60 30 108 111 3 0.69 Also 127 138 11 1.59 LEFR187 404092 6555593 291 152 -60 30 64 68 4 0.55 LEFR189 404051 6555524 291 160 -60 30 103 106 3 1.84 LEFR190 404032 6555488 291 178 -60 30 130 133 3 7.79 Also 156 158 2 0.61 LEFR192 404099 6555523 291 86 -60 30 28 32 4 0.5 LEFR198 404141 6555517 291 146 -60 30 42 52 10 0.36 LEFR199 404132 6555502 291 134 -60 30 70 74 4 14.3 Including 70 72 2 24.2 LEFR200 404120 6555483 291 116 -60 30 98 103 5 2.41 LEFR201 404110 6555466 291 190 -60 30 133 135 2 0.82 LEFR202 404100 6555449 291 176 -60 30 139 144 5 0.42 Also 155 158 3 0.37 LEFR204 403970 6555621 290 130 -60 30 84 89 5 2.08 LEFR205 403933 6555648 291 128 -60 30 95 106 11 2.29 Including 99 103 4 5.03 LEFR206 403951 6555630 290 120 -60 30 24 28 4 0.4 Also 87 89 2 0.5 Also 93 101 8 1.46 LEFR207 403959 6555648 290 120 -60 30 66 67 1 2.04 Also 73 74 1 1.81 LEFR208 403942 6555615 290 156 -60 30 32 34 2 0.93 Also 111 112 1 0.73 LEFR209 403949 6555586 290 178 -60 30 20 24 4 0.73 Also 132 137 5 0.53 LEFR211 404197 6555452 291 134 -60 30 40 44 4 0.85 LEFR216 404089 6555431 291 214 -60 30 170 181 11 3.48 Including 173 177 4 5.11 LEFR217 404034 6555486 291 190 -62 30 135 139 4 0.52 Also 145 153 8 18.66 Including 145 150 5 28.14 LEFR217 404034 6555486 291 190 -62 30 166 170 4 0.36 LEFR218 403998 6555589 290 158 -60 30 22 28 6 0.41 Also 92 105 13 1.41 Including 95 100 5 2.97 Also 112 113 1 9.24 Also 156 158 2 1.46 LEFR219 403977 6555556 290 166 -60 30 20 24 4 0.46 LEFR220 404178 6555339 291 160 -60 30 118 129 11 1.29 8 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020 ASX Announcement 26 February 2020 About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman. The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 621km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date. Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie, major gold deposits in the district and land holdings of Gold Fields, Northern Star Resources Ltd and Silver Lake Resources Limited. For Further Information please contact: Wade Johnson Managing Director Telephone: +61 8 93210984 Email: wjohnson@lefroyex.com 9 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020 ASX Announcement 26 February 2020 Notes Specific-ASX Announcements The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for the drill results noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX but specific to exploration reporting on RC and diamond drilling results at Lucky Strike at the Lefroy Gold Project. Exploration Update: Diamond Drilling Commences at the Lucky Strike Trend: 31 August 2017

High Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Lucky Strike: 21 September 2017

September 2017 Quarterly Activities Report: 25 October 2017

RC Drilling Commenced at Lucky Strike: 23 November 2017

RC Drill Results Enhance Lucky Strike Gold Discovery: 12 December 2017

Exploration Update: RC Drilling Underway at Lucky Strike: 25 January 2018

Drill Results Extend Gold Mineralisation at Lucky Strike: 14 February 2018

March 2018 Quarterly Activities Report: 27 April 2018

High Grade Gold Intersected at Lucky Strike:16 May 2018

Lucky Strike Update Successful EIS grant: 2 June 2018

High Grade Gold Mineralisation at Lucky Strike:15 June 2018

Lucky Strike Drilling Update: 3 October 2018

Exploration Update: RC drilling commenced at Lucky Strike: 19 November 2018

Drilling at Lucky Strike enhances Oxide Gold Zone: 3 December 2018

High Grade Results Continue to Enhance Lucky Strike: 7 January 2019

High Grade Results Expand Lucky Strike Footprint: 6 March 2019

Strong Gold Intersection Extends Lucky Strike: 13 May 2019

Drilling Supports large Mineralised Trend at Lucky Strike: 3 July 2019

Step Out Drilling Delivers Impressive Results at Lucky Strike: 27 September 2019

Further Strong Drill Results Confirm New Lode at Lucky Strike: 20 November 2019 The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears. 10 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 26 February 2020 JORC CODE, 2012 Edition-Table 1 Report -Lefroy Project -Lucky Strike Prospect February 2020 RC Drilling SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut • The sampling noted in this release has been carried out techniques channels, random chips, or specific using Reverse Circulation (RC) at the Lucky Strike specialised industry standard measurement prospect. The RC program comprised 37 angled holes for tools appropriate to the minerals under 5401m. Holes varying in depth from 72m to 220m with an investigation, such as down hole gamma average depth of 145m. All holes were drilled -600 (dip) sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). toward 0300 (Azimuth) with the exception of LEFR217 These examples should not be taken as which started at -620. Holes were generally spaced along limiting the broad meaning of sampling. 20m centres on lines 20m to 40m apart. • Include reference to measures taken to • Sampling and QAQC protocols as per industry best ensure sample representivity and the practice with further details below. appropriate calibration of any measurement • RC bulk samples were collected from the cyclone at 1m tools or systems used. intervals in plastic buckets and arranged in rows of 10 or • Aspects of the determination of 20 samples. 1m split samples were collected from 0m to mineralisation that are Material to the end of hole (EOH). 1m split samples were collected Public Report. In cases where 'industry directly off the drill rig cone splitter into calico bags standard' work has been done this would be attached to the cyclone. The sample collected generally relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation weighed 2-3kg. 4m composite samples were collected drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from using a scoop to produce a 2-3kg sample from 0m to end which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g of hole collected from the bulk samples except where the charge for fire assay'). In other cases more geologist logs BIF (Banded Iron Formation) which is explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent generally the host lithology to gold mineralisation at Lucky sampling problems. Unusual commodities or Strike and as such the 1m split sample direct off the mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) cyclone was sent to the laboratory for analysis. Upon may warrant disclosure of detailed receival of the 4m composite results outside of the BIF, information. 1m split samples were then collected from anomalous gold intervals (>0.1g/t Au). The 1m samples were sent to the Laboratory in Kalgoorlie for analysis. The samples were dried, pulverised, split to produce a 40g charge for analysis by fire assay with Au determination by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS). Drilling techniques • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open- • The Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed by a hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, KWL350 RC rig from Challenge Drilling (Kalgoorlie). Low air Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core face sampling hammer drilling proved satisfactory to diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of penetrate the regolith and reduce contamination risk. diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and • Most of the samples remained dry with good recovery recovery chip sample recoveries and results assessed. obtained. Where samples were wet/moist or experienced • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery less than desired recovery this was instantly evident in and ensure representative nature of the size of the bulk sample laid on the ground and was samples. carefully recorded by a Lefroy representative on hard copy • Whether a relationship exists between sample sheets. sample recovery and grade and whether • Drilling with care (e.g. clearing hole at start of rod, regular sample bias may have occurred due to cyclone cleaning) if water encountered, to reduce preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse incidence of wet -sticky sample and cross contamination, material. the cyclone was cleaned out again at the end of each drill rod. • Below 100m down-hole depth, water ingress into the RC hole could be problematic, this was anticipated and measures such as increasing the collar casing depth at the start of the hole greatly improved the sample quality and helped keep the samples dry. If the sample was wet this was recorded by Lefroy field personnel. Insufficient sample population to determine whether relationship exists between sample recovery and grade. The quality of the sample (wet, dry, low recovery) was recorded during logging. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been • Detailed logging of, regolith, lithology, structure, veining, geologically and geotechnically logged to a alteration, mineralisation and recoveries recorded in each level of detail to support appropriate Mineral hole by qualified geologist. Resource estimation, mining studies and • Logging carried out by sieving individual 1m sample metallurgical studies. cuttings, washing in water and the entire hole collected in • Whether logging is qualitative or plastic chip trays for future reference for RC drilling. Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, • Every hole was logged for the entire length. channel, etc) photography. • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether • Sampling of 1m intervals directly off a rig-mounted cone techniques and quarter, half or all core taken. splitter into separate calico bags. Sample weight 2 - 3 kg. sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, A 4m composite sample was collected, from 0m to EOH preparation rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or for each hole. The composite samples were collected by dry. using a scoop to collect a representative "split" from each • For all sample types, the nature, quality and bulk sample that made up a 4m composite interval, this appropriateness of the sample preparation was placed into a pre-numbered calico bag. Pre-numbered technique. calico bags containing the samples were despatched to • Quality control procedures adopted for all the laboratory for assay. Upon receival of results for 4m composite samples, selected 1m resplit samples (collected sub-sampling stages to maximise at cyclone) were collected in the field for submission by representivity of samples. the same fire assay technique. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling • The sample preparation of the RC samples follows is representative of the in situ material industry best practice, involving oven drying, pulverising, collected, including for instance results for to produce a homogenous sub sample for analysis. field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Along with submitted samples, standards and blanks were • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the inserted on a regular basis where the pre-numbered calico grain size of the material being sampled. bag ended with the numbers 20, 40, 60, 80 and 100. Standards were certified reference material prepared by Geostats Pty Ltd. Duplicate samples were collected at zones of interest and at irregular intervals of about 2 per hole. Quality of assay • The nature, quality and appropriateness of • Samples routinely analysed for gold using the 40gram Fire data and the assaying and laboratory procedures used Assay digest method with an AAS finish at Bureau laboratory tests and whether the technique is considered Veritas's Kalgoorlie Laboratory. partial or total. • Quality control process and internal laboratory checks • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, demonstrate acceptable levels of accuracy. At the handheld XRF instruments, etc, the laboratory regular assay repeats, lab standards, checks parameters used in determining the analysis and blanks were analysed. including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of • The verification of significant intersections • The results have been reviewed and verified by alternative sampling and by either independent or alternative company personnel. assaying company personnel. • No holes were planned to twin prior drill holes. • The use of twinned holes. • Capture of field logging is electronic using Toughbook • Documentation of primary data, data entry hardware and Logchief software. Logged data is then procedures, data verification, data storage exported as an excel spreadsheet to the Company's (physical and electronic) protocols. external database managers which is then loaded to the • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Company's DATASHED database and validation checks completed to ensure data accuracy. Assay files are received electronically from the laboratory and filed to the Company's server, and provided to the external database manager. • There has been no adjustment to the assay data. The primary gold (Au) field reported by the laboratory is the priority value used for plotting, interrogating and reporting. Location of data • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to • Drill hole positions were surveyed using a DGPS operated points locate drill holes (collar and down-hole by a third-party contracting surveyor. The same surveys), trenches, mine workings and other contractor was used once drilling was completed to pick- locations used in Mineral Resource up collar positions using a DGPS. Down holes surveys were estimation. completed by Challenge and Raglan drill crew using a gyro • Specification of the grid system used. and recording a survey every <30m down the hole. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • Grid System - MGA94 Zone 51. Topographic elevation captured by using the differential GPS. Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Data spacing and • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration • Hole spacing at nominal 20m to 40m centres on 0300 distribution Results. orientated drill lines with line spacing 20m around • Whether the data spacing and distribution is previous Lefroy drilling. sufficient to establish the degree of • Mineralisation at Lucky Strike is constrained to a particular geological and grade continuity appropriate iron rich geological unit logged as a BIF (banded iron for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve formation). Holes were sampled using 4m composite estimation procedure(s) and classifications samples for the entire length of the hole. Where BIF was applied. logged by the geologist and/or >0.1g/t Au in collected 4m • Whether sample compositing has been composite samples was intercepted, 1m samples were applied. collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis by fire assay. Orientation of data • Whether the orientation of sampling • The North-East orientated drill traverses are considered in relation to achieves unbiased sampling of possible effective to evaluate the roughly North-West trending geological structures and the extent to which this is banded iron formation (BIF) stratigraphic unit which is structure known, considering the deposit type. interpreted to be the prospective host rock. The RC drill • If the relationship between the drilling holes were intended as follow-up work to assess previous orientation and the orientation of key Lefroy AC and DD drill holes which were orientated on mineralised structures is considered to have East-West drill lines which intercepted high gold grades introduced a sampling bias, this should be and favourable geology. assessed and reported if material. • The drill orientation is a more effective test of "true" width of the host rock due to the fact the host rock unit is striking roughly North-West/South-East. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample • Samples were bagged in labelled and numbered security. polyweave or plastic bags, collected and personally delivered to the Bureau Veritas Laboratory (Kalgoorlie) by Company field personnel. Samples were then sorted and checked for inconsistencies against lodged Submission sheet by Bureau Veritas staff. • Bureau Veritas checked the samples received against the Lefroy Exploration Limited (LEX) submission sheet to notify of any missing or extra samples. Following analysis, the sample, pulps and residues are retained by the laboratory in a secure storage yard. Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of • All sampling and analytical results of the drill program sampling techniques and data. were reviewed by the Senior Exploration Geologist and Managing Director. Anomalous gold intersections were checked against library chip trays to correlate with geology. No specific audits or reviews have been conducted. Section 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS - LEFROY PROJECT- Lucky Strike Prospect- February 2020 RC Drilling Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement • Type, reference name/number, location • The Lefroy Project is located approximately 50 km in and land tenure and ownership including agreements south east from Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and status or material issues with third parties consists of a contiguous package of wholly owned such as joint ventures, partnerships, tenements held under title by LEX or its wholly owned overriding royalties, native title subsidiary Monger Exploration Pty Ltd. The work interests, historical sites, wilderness or described in this report was completed on a Mining national park and environmental lease M 25/366. settings. • M25/366 is held 100% by Monger Exploration Pty Ltd • The security of the tenure held at the a wholly owned subsidiary of Lefroy Exploration time of reporting along with any Limited known impediments to obtaining a • The tenements are current and in good standing with licence to operate in the area. the Department of Mines and Petroleum (DMP) of Western Australia. Exploration done by • Acknowledgment and appraisal of • Some previous exploration work was completed on other parties exploration by other parties. the Lucky Strike trend by Integra Mining Limited, Western Mining and Octagonal Resources. The bulk of this work included phases of Aircore (AC). This work identified mineralisation along the trend, however no previous explorer identified mineralisation at Lucky Strike and as such this is a new discovery by Lefroy Exploration. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and • The Lefroy Project is located in the southern part of style of mineralisation. the Norseman Wiluna Greenstone Belt and straddles the triple junction of three crustal units, the Parker, Boorara and Bulong Domain. The Lefroy project tenements are mostly covered by alluvial, colluvial and lacustrine material with very little outcrop. Lucky Strike is hosted in banded iron formation within a thin (<300m approx.) package of metamorphosed sediments, sandwiched between basalt and high Mg basalt stratigraphy. It lies proximal to the GSWA's interpreted position for the domain bounding north- west trending Mount Monger Fault. It is unknown what the relationship is between these sediments and the surrounding mafic stratigraphy and how that fits in with the well-studied stratigraphy of the Kalgoorlie Terrane. Drill hole • A summary of all information material • Table containing drill hole collar, survey and Information to the understanding of the exploration intersection data for material (gold intersections results including a tabulation of the >0.25gpt Au with a max of 2m internal dilution) drill following information for all Material holes are included in the Table in the body of the drill holes: announcement. • easting and northing of the drill hole • No Information has been excluded. collar • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar • dip and azimuth of the hole • down hole length and interception depth • hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Data aggregation • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • All report grades have been length weighted. High methods averaging techniques, maximum and/or grades have not been cut. A lower cut off of 0.25gpt minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of Au has been used to identify significant results high grades) and cut-off grades are usually (intersections). Material and should be stated. • Where present, higher grade values are included in • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate the intercepts table and assay values equal to or > 1.0 short lengths of high grade results and g/t Au have been stated on a separate line below the longer lengths of low grade results, the intercept assigned with the text 'includes'. procedure used for such aggregation • Reported RC results have been calculated using 1m should be stated and some typical examples split samples. No metal equivalent values or formulas of such aggregations should be shown in used. detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship between • These relationships are particularly • All results are based on down-hole metres. mineralisation important in the reporting of Exploration • Previous drill coverage has provided guidance for the widths and intercept Results. presence of steeply dipping stratigraphy comprising a lengths • If the geometry of the mineralisation with sedimentary package of rocks containing banded iron respect to the drill hole angle is known, its formations (BIF) which provide a good host rock for nature should be reported. gold mineralisation. A ground magnetic survey • If it is not known and only the down hole completed in 2018 over the area of interest confirms a lengths are reported, there should be a NW strike of the magnetic sediments within the clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole stratigraphy and hence has guided the orientation of length, true width not known'). drilling for this program. Structural measurements on orientated diamond drill core from a previous Lefroy Exploration drill program also assisted in decided which orientation to drill these follow up RC holes. Results from this drill program do not represent 'true widths' however holes are designed to intercept the host sequence perpendicular to its strike. Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with • Appropriate summary diagrams (section & plan) are scales) and tabulations of intercepts should included in the accompanying announcement. be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced reporting • Where comprehensive reporting of all • Significant assay results are provided in Table 1 for the Exploration Results is not practicable, recent LEX RC drill program. representative reporting of both low and • Drill holes with no significant results (>2m and high grades and/or widths should be >0.50g/t Au) are not reported. practiced to avoid misleading reporting of • Significant assay results from historical drilling are Exploration Results. noted in the body of the report. Other substantive • Other exploration data, if meaningful and • All relevant data has been included within this report. exploration data material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further • The appropriate next stage of exploration planning is work (eg tests for lateral extensions or currently underway and noted in the body of the depth extensions or large-scalestep-out report. drilling). • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Attachments Original document

