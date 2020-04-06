Log in
LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

(LEX)
Lefroy Exploration : RC Drill Results Extend the Red Dale Palaeochannel

04/06/2020 | 10:03pm EDT

ASX Announcement

7 April 2020

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

A Western Australian

Focused Gold Explorer

ASX Code: LEX

Shares on Issue: 100.5m

Current Share Price: 16.0c

Market Capitalisation: $16million

Board of Directors

Chairman

Gordon Galt

Non-Executive Directors

Michael Davies

Geoffrey Pigott

Managing Director

Wade Johnson

Flagship Exploration Project

Lefroy Gold Project

Growth Exploration Project

Lake Johnston Project

Australian Registered Office

Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue

West Perth, 6005

  1. info@lefroyex.com
  1. +61 8 9321 0984 ARBN: 052 123 930

www.lefroyex.com

RC Drill Results Extend the

Red Dale Palaeochannel

Highlights

Thirty-five vertical RC holes completed at the Red Dale prospect, located in the Company's Eastern Lefroy tenement package, have both extended and enhanced the gold mineralisation immediately north of the existing gold resource

  • Red Dale is characterised by a broad horizontal gold footprint at the base of an ancient river bed known as a palaeochannel over a 1600m strike length defined from drilling
  • Significant shallow oxide gold intersections returned from evaluating a 360m section of the palaeochannel include: -
    1. 3m at 2.03 g/t Au from 45m in LEFR225 o 7m at 1.44 g/t Au from 42m in LEFR240 o 7m at 1.56 g/t Au from 40m in LEFR247 o 6m at 2.00 g/t Au from 40m in LEFR251 o 4m at 1.15 g/t Au from 41m in LEFR249
  • The mineralised intervals are hosted by sands and quartz bearing gravels at the base of the deeper parts of the palaeochannel
  • The recent drilling has further refined the geometry and internal sedimentary structure of the main palaeochannel and has highlighted the potential for two new gold bearing tributary channels
  • The gold bearing palaeochannel is within a granted Mining Lease immediately north of and adjoining Silver Lake Resources' Randall's Processing Plant, and is also proximate to Lucky Strike
  • The recent drill results will be incorporated into an update to the palaeochannel hosted gold resource and also provide further vectors to a primary bedrock source area

1 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020

ASX Announcement

7 April 2020

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to report on the results from a 35-hole resource extension reverse circulation (RC) drilling program completed at the Red Dale prospect. Red Dale is located within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package, that is part of the wholly owned greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km south east of Kalgoorlie.

The prospect is located approximately 4km north east of the Company's priority Lucky Strike prospect and is immediately north, and adjoins, Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) Randalls Processing Operation that includes the now closed Salt Creek mine (Figure 1). The area known as the Lucky Strike exploration hub is a priority focus of activity by the company with new gold prospects identified at Havelock, Capstan, the Lucky Strike trend, complemented by the Neon Prospect in Lake Randall and the recent tenement application hosting the Burns Au-Cu prospect.

Figure 1 Map of the Lucky Strike priority exploration hub highlighting the location of Red Dale to the cluster of gold prospects identified by LEX and their proximity to the Randalls Processing Plant and the Salt Creek open pit. LEX granted Mining Leases shown with blue outline (refer to Figure 2 for inset map).

2 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020

ASX Announcement

7 April 2020

Palaeochannel Background

The Red Dale Prospect adjoins (Figure 1), and is immediately north, of the Randalls Processing Plant and Salt Creek Open pit (abandoned) held by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR). Gold mineralisation was identified at Red Dale in 2007 by Integra Mines Limited ("Integra") following on from their discovery of the Salt Creek deposit located 2.5km to the south. This drilling during the period 2007-2010 identified a large regolith hosted gold anomaly approximately 1.6kms in length by up to 1km in width.

Numerous gold intersections were reported at or near the base of an ancient river bed, known as a palaeochannel. The gold mineralisation is hosted by sedimentary units (transported overburden) comprising sand and gravel horizons overlying a similar package of rocks (bedrock) as found at Salt Creek.

The Company believes that this broad anomaly and the intersections are reflecting anomalous gold in transported basal gravels and sands derived from a nearby bedrock source and that the coarse material in the channel is unlikely to have been transported a significant distance.

Several programs of RC drilling targeting the gold in palaeochannel system were completed by the Company in 2017. Those programs intersected a flat lying gold mineralised horizon containing angular sub rounded fragments of quartz cobble and pebbles that suggest that a primary source maybe nearby.

In April 2018 (refer LEX March 2018 Quarterly Report) the Company announced a maiden resource estimate for the Red Dale palaeochannel hosted mineralisation. That estimated an indicated resource of 484,000tonnes at 1.26g/t Au (Au cut grade) for 19,600 ounces of gold.

Drill Program

Thirty-five vertical reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 1885m of drilling were completed. The holes were drilled on 7 east west drill sections or traverses to evaluate approximately 360m of the palaeochannel (Figure 2) immediately north of the northern limit of the resource estimate.

The nominal step-out drill spacing was 80m between lines with 40m hole spacing, but this was closed down to 40m by 20m in an area approximately 80m to the west of existing hole LEFR033 that intersected 3m at 7.58g/t Au from 48m (Figure 2).

The drilling program has succeeded in

  1. confirming the extension of the palaeochannel a further 340m to the north to now total 840m based on RC drilling and is open
  2. discovering a new zone of mineralisation over a 100m strike length hosted within black sands and
  3. refining the geometry of the palaeochannel that has defined two possible gold bearing tributary channels that adjoin the main channel.

3 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020

ASX Announcement

7 April 2020

Better gold intersections from the program include: -

3m at 2.03 g/t Au from 45m in LEFR225

7m at 1.44 g/t Au from 42m in LEFR240

7m at 1.56 g/t Au from 40m in LEFR247

6m at 2.00 g/t Au from 40m in LEFR251

4m at 1.15 g/t Au from 41m in LEFR249

8m at 0.80 g/t Au from 42m in LEFR255

Gold mineralisation occurs in the coarse gravel horizon at the base of the palaeochannel (Figure 3). The horizon varies in thickness and displays an upward fining to sand and sandy clays. The gravel horizon (1-3m) contains sub rounded to angular coarse quartz fragments that the Company interprets to be sourced from a primary source to the north of the drill area.

Figure 2 Inset Map of Red Dale to highlight recent and previous drilling, location of the interpreted palaeochannel and key gold intercepts. The drilling is entirely within granted Mining Lease M25/362. Refer to Figure 3 for Drill Section 6559680N. Refer to Figure 4 for detailed drill hole plan

4 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020

ASX Announcement

7 April 2020

A new zone of gold bearing black sand was discovered approximately 60m to the west of previous hole LEFR033. The black sands represent a reduced depositional environment and contain fragments of fossilised wood and marcasite. Holes LEFR249 and 250 best represent gold intersections in this zone (Figure 4).

The recent drilling, when interpreted with the previous Company drilling (both aircore and RC), now better highlights the geometry of the main palaeochannel (the "channel"). The channel deepens to the south and has a maximum depth of 52m based on depth of the Base of Alluvium (BOA) in each hole (Figure 3). The channel is defined over a 1600m length within the Company's Mining Lease and is open. The channel width based on the 45m BOA contour varies from 120m to 160m wide for most of the length (Figure 2). However, at one point the channel narrows to approximately 60m width and south of this point the thickness and tenor of gold mineralisation improves.

Initial interpretation by the Company suggests that a west and an east palaeodrainage channel or tributary joins the main channel immediately south of the narrowing of the main channel (Figure 2). Based upon recent Company and Integra drilling it is interpreted that each of these tributary drainages are also contain gold bearing gravels and sands. The three ancient drainages fed gold bearing gravels into the main channel that resulted in thicker zones of gold bearing gravels.

This new interpretation now provides an opportunity to define additional base of channel mineralisation in the tributaries but also highlights potentially multiple primary sources for the gold in the channels.

Figure 3 Geological cross section for drill traverse 6559680N highlighting the palaeochannel sequence overlying the ultramafic bedrock and the flat lying gold mineralisation

5 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020

ASX Announcement

7 April 2020

Figure 4 Inset map showing detailed drill hole location plan.

Next Steps

The recent small phase of RC drilling has provided greater detail on the understanding of the geometry of the palaeochannel and presented new opportunities to search for the primary bedrock gold source(s).

The immediate next step is to update the resource model with the new drill data and interpretation. This is expected to be completed in June 2020.

A fundamental base data set to guide further drill programs to effectively target the mineralised basal gravels, and to assist in the search for primary mineralisation Is the development of a palaeosurface digital terrain model (DTM). This will highlight a 3D picture of the ancient landscape and deliver an improved definition of the channels and potential gold depositional sites. This is planned to be completed in May and used for drill planning.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board

Wade Johnson

Managing Director

6 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020

ASX Announcement

7 April 2020

Table 1: 2020 RC Drilling-Lefroy Gold Project-Red Dale Prospect

RC Drill hole intersections tabulated below are calculated with a 0.50g/t Au lower cut for the entire drill program. These represent the intersections from individual 1m sample results and may include 1m of internal dilution. Samples are routinely collected as 1m sample intervals from a cyclone.

Collar E

Collar N

Collar

Depth

Depth

Downhole

Au

Hole ID

Depth

Dip

From

Intersection

Value

(MGA)

(MGA)

RL (m)

To (m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

LEFR223

406457

6559963

303.3

54

-90

41

42

1

1.15

also

47

48

1

0.86

LEFR225

406536

6559959

303.6

58

-90

45

48

3

2.03

LEFR226

406376

6559879

302.3

52

-90

43

44

1

2.08

LEFR228

406456

6559880

302.8

54

-90

43

44

1

0.51

LEFR229

406496

6559872

303.0

54

-90

38

39

1

0.85

LEFR232

406460

6559800

302.5

54

-90

46

47

1

2.04

LEFR235

406461

6559720

302.1

54

-90

37

38

1

0.65

LEFR236

406501

6559720

302.5

54

-90

44

45

1

1.75

also

47

48

1

0.61

LEFR238

406579

6559720

303.1

72

-90

50

51

1

1.11

LEFR240

406496

6559681

302.5

54

-90

42

49

7

1.44

LEFR241

406536

6559681

302.6

54

-90

47

48

1

1.21

LEFR242

406537

6559639

302.4

54

-90

45

47

2

0.88

LEFR245

406440

6559723

302.1

48

-90

41

43

2

1.57

LEFR246

406599

6559723

303.2

58

-90

46

47

1

1.50

also

50

51

1

2.60

LEFR247

406463

6559684

302.2

52

-90

40

47

7

1.56

LEFR249

406498

6559643

302.2

48

-90

41

45

4

1.15

LEFR251

406518

6559643

302.3

52

-90

40

46

6

2.00

LEFR253

406518

6559599

302.0

46

-90

37

40

3

1.12

LEFR254

406538

6559600

302.2

48

-90

44

45

1

0.77

LEFR255

406560

6559604

302.4

54

-90

42

50

8

0.80

LEFR256

406461

6559764

302.4

54

-90

45

46

1

1.69

Note: Azimuth is not applicable as the drill holes are vertical.

7 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020

ASX Announcement

7 April 2020

About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project

Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman.

The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 621km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date.

Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie, major gold deposits in the district and land holdings of Gold Fields, Northern Star Resources Ltd and Silver Lake Resources Limited.

For Further Information please contact:

Wade Johnson

Managing Director

Telephone: +61 8 93210984

Email: wjohnson@lefroyex.com

8 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020

ASX Announcement

7 April 2020

Notes Specific-ASX Announcements

The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for the drill results noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX but specific to exploration reporting on RC and diamond drilling results at Red Dale at the Lefroy Gold Project.

  • Lefroy Exploration Limited-Prospectus: 8 September 2016
  • Managing Directors AGM Presentation: 5 December 2016
  • Exploration Update: RC Drilling Commenced at Red Dale 24 April 2017
  • Investor Roadshow Presentation 9 May 2017
  • Drilling Commences at Red Dale:11 August 2017
  • September 2017 Quarterly Activities Report: 25 October 2017
  • RC Drilling Commenced at Red Dale: 14 November 2017
  • High Grade Drill results at Red Dale: 15 December 2017
  • March 2018 Quarterly Activities Report:27 April 2018

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears.

Lefroy Exploration Limited -Red Dale gold Mineral Resource Estimate ( at 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade)

Deposit

Measured

Indicated

Inferred

Total Resource

Mt

Au (g/t )

Oz

Mt

Au (g/t )

Oz

Mt

Au (g/t )

Oz

Mt

Au (g/t )

Oz

Red Dale

n/a

n/a

n/a

0.48

1.26

19,600

n/a

n/a

n/a

0.48

1.26

19,600

TOTAL

n/a

n/a

n/a

0.48

1.26

19,600

n/a

n/a

n/a

0.48

1.26

19,600

The Red Dale deposit is situated within the Company's Lefroy Gold Project located approximately 60km to the south east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The resource is situated wholly within the Company's granted Mining lease M25/362. The Company enagaged Resource Evaluation Services in 2018 to compile the Resource. The Company announced the Resource to the ASX in its March 2018 Quarterly report dated 27 April 2018 and reported in accordance with JORC 2012. The Company confirms there has been no exploration activity, including resource compilation at the Red Dale Deposit since April 2018 that would alter the Resource Statement.

The Mineral Resource estimate was compiled using standard industry methodology using geological interpretation, assay results from reverse circulation and diamond drilling, downhole and surface surveys collected by employee's of the Company. The Mineral Resource estimate was overseen by a suitably qualified LEX personnel and completed by a consultant who has sufficient experience to qualify as a Competant Person.

The Mineral Resources Statement included in each Company document is reviewed and approved by a suitably qualified Competent Person prior to its announcement.

9 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020

ASX Announcement

7 April 2020

RED DALE-Mineral Resource Estimate

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to the Sampling Techniques and Data and Reporting of Exploration Results for the Red Dale deposit is based on, and fairly represents, information which has been compiled by employees of Lefroy Exploration under the supervision and guidance of Mr. Wayne Carter, Senior Exploration Geologist at Lefroy Exploration and Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Carter has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Carter consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource estimate at the Red Dale deposit is based on, and fairly represents, information which has been compiled by Mr Stephen Godfrey. Mr. Godfrey is Principal Resource Geologist at Resource Evaluation Services, a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Godfrey has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Godfrey consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

10 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020

JORC CODE, 2012 Edition-Table 1 Report -Lefroy Project -Red Dale Prospect_April 2020

SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,

The sampling noted in this release has

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry standard

been carried out using Reverse Circulation

measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under

(RC) drilling at the Red Dale Prospect. The

investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or

RC program comprised 35 vertical holes

handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should

for 1885m and 1 angled RC hole drilling to

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

the East at -600 for 160m depth. Typically,

• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample

vertical holes varying in depth from 42-

representivity and the appropriate calibration of any

78m with an average depth of 54m.

Hole

measurement tools or systems used.

spacing was a nominal 40m centres on

• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

traverses located 80m apart and includes

Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry

20m spaced infill holes on existing RC drill

standard' work has been done this would be relatively

lines.

simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to

Sampling

and

QAQC

protocols

as

per

obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

industry best practice with further details

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases

below.

more explanation may be required, such as where there

RC

samples were

collected

from

the

is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

cyclone at 1m intervals in plastic buckets

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg

and arranged in rows of 10 or 20

(20

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed

samples) on the ground. No 1m split

information.

samples were collected from 0 to

approximately 30m depth as this zone is

not considered to contain economic

mineralisation based on previous aircore

drilling, however bulk samples collected in

hessian bags are preserved. One (1m) split

samples directly off the drill rig were

collected to produce a bulk 2-3kg sample

which was sent to the Laboratory in

Kalgoorlie for analysis from 36m to EOH

(end

of

hole).

Samples

were

dried,

pulverised, split to produce a 40g charge

for analysis by fire assay with Au

determination

by

Atomic

Absorption

Spectrometry (AAS).

Drilling techniques

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

The Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and

completed using a KWL350 RC rig from

details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth

Challenge Drilling (Kalgoorlie). Low air face

of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type,

sampling hammer drilling proved very

whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

satisfactory to penetrate the regolith and

reduce contamination risk.

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample

The samples varied from dry in the upper

recovery

recoveries and results assessed.

regolith

and

weathered/transitional

• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure

sequence to moist/wet in the clay and

representative nature of the samples.

sand/gravel

lithologies. Diligent

drilling

• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery

and ROP (Rate of Penetration) provided

generally

reasonable

sample

recovery.

and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred

Sample recovery size and sample

due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

condition (dry, wet, moist) recorded at

time of drilling.

Drilling with care (eg. clearing hole at start

of rod, regular cyclone cleaning) if water

encountered to reduce incidence of wet -

sticky sample and cross contamination.

Insufficient

sample

population

to

determine

whether

relationship

exists

between sample recovery and grade. The

quality of the sample (wet, dry, low

recovery) was recorded during logging.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically

Detailed logging of, regolith, lithology,

and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support

structure,

veining,

alteration,

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining

mineralisation and recoveries recorded in

studies and metallurgical studies.

each hole by qualified geologist.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.

Logging carried out by sieving individual

Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

1m sample cuttings, washing in water and

• The total length and percentage of the relevant

the

entire

hole

collected in

plastic

chip

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

intersections logged.

trays for future reference.

Every hole was logged for the entire

length.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half

No core drilling completed

techniques and

or all core taken.

Sampling of 1m intervals directly off rig-

sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,

mounted splitter into pre-numbered calico

preparation

etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

bags.

Sample weight 2 - 3 kg. Collected

• For all sample types, the nature, quality and

sample bags placed in labelled and

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

numbered plastic bags for despatch to

• Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling

assay laboratory.

The sample preparation of the RC samples

stages to maximise representivity of samples.

• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

follows industry best

practice,

involving

oven

drying, pulverising,

to produce a

representative of the in situ material collected, including

homogenous sub sample for analysis.

for instance results for field duplicate/second-half

Along with submitted samples, standards

sampling.

• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size

and

blanks

were

randomly

inserted

(approximately every

20

samples)

and

of the material being sampled.

were included in the laboratory analysis.

Standards

were certified

reference

material prepared by Rocklabs Pty Ltd.

Duplicate samples were collected at zones

of interest and at irregular intervals of

about 1 in every 1-2 holes.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying

Samples routinely analysed for gold using

data and

and laboratory procedures used and whether the

the 40gram Fire Assay digest method with

laboratory tests

technique is considered partial or total.

an AAS finish at Bureau Veritas's

• For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF

Kalgoorlie Laboratory.

instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the

Quality control process and internal

analysis including instrument make and model, reading

laboratory checks demonstrate acceptable

times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation,

levels

of accuracy.

At

the laboratory

etc.

regular assay repeats, lab standards,

• Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg

checks and blanks were analysed.

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie

lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either

The results have been reviewed and

sampling and

independent or alternative company personnel.

verified by alternative company personnel.

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

No holes were twinned.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures,

Capture of field logging is electronic using

data verification, data storage (physical and electronic)

Toughbook

hardware

and

Logchief

protocols.

software. Logged data is then exported as

• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

an excel spreadsheet to the Company's

external database managers which is then

loaded to the Company's DATASHED

database and validation checks completed

to ensure data accuracy. Assay files are

received electronically from the laboratory

and filed to the Company's server, and

provided to the external database

manager.

There has been no adjustment to the

assay data.

The primary gold (Au) field

reported by the laboratory is the priority

value used for plotting, interrogating and

reporting.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes

Drill hole positions were surveyed using a

points

(collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings

DGPS operated by a third-party

and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

contracting

surveyor.

The

same

• Specification of the grid system used.

contractor was used once drilling was

• Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

completed to pick-up collar positions

using a DGPS. Down holes surveys were

completed by Challenge and Raglan drill

crew using a gyro and recording a survey

every <30m down the hole.

Grid System - MGA94 Zone 51.

Topographic elevation captured by using

the differential GPS.

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Data spacing and

• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Hole spacing at nominal 40m centres on

distribution

• Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient

east west orientated drill lines with line

to establish the degree of geological and grade

spacing nominal 80m.

continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore

Additional vertical holes were drilled on

Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications

three 40m spaced sections to infill existing

applied.

RC drill lines to assess continuity of the

• Whether sample compositing has been applied.

channel gravels and gold tenor.

Orientation of data

• Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased

The East West orientated drill traverses

in relation to

sampling of possible structures and the extent to which

considered effective to evaluate the

geological

this is known, considering the deposit type.

northerly

trending palaeochannel

and

structure

• If the relationship between the drilling orientation and

north to north-westerly interpreted

the orientation of key mineralised structures is

bedrock structures of interest.

considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

The vertical holes are an optimal

should be assessed and reported if material.

orientation to intersect the flat lying gold

mineralisation.

The RC drill holes were intended as

followup work to assess previous

explorers' encouraging gold intercepts and

were orientated appropriately to ensure

unbiased sampling of the geological

features and trends.

Sample security

• The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples were bagged in labelled and

numbered polyweave or plastic bags,

collected and personally delivered to the

Bureau Veritas Laboratory (Kalgoorlie) by

Company field personnel. Samples were

then

sorted

and

checked

for

inconsistencies against lodged Submission

sheet by Bureau Veritas staff.

Bureau Veritas checked the samples

received against the Lefroy Exploration

Limited (LEX) submission sheet to notify of

any missing or extra samples. Following

analysis, the sample, pulps and residues

are retained by the laboratory in a secure

storage yard.

Audits or reviews

• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

All sampling and analytical results of the

techniques and data.

drill program were reviewed by the Senior

Exploration Geologist

and Managing

Director.

Anomalous

gold intersections

were checked against library chip trays to

correlate with geology. No specific audits

or reviews have been conducted.

Section 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS - LEFROY PROJECT-Red Dale Prospect_April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement

• Type, reference name/number, location and

The Lefroy Project is located approximately

and land tenure

ownership including agreements or material

50 km in south east from Kalgoorlie,

status

issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

Western Australia and consists of a

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title

contiguous package of wholly owned

interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

tenements held under title by LEX or its

park and environmental settings.

wholly

owned

subsidiary's

Monger

• The security of the tenure held at the time of

Exploration Pty Ltd. The work described in

reporting along with any known impediments to

this report was completed on Exploration

obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Licence M25/362 held 100% by Monger

Exploration Pty Ltd which is a wholly owned

subsidiary of Lefroy Exploration Limited

The tenement is current and in good

standing with the Department of Mines

Exploration done by

• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by

Considerable previous exploration work was

other parties

other parties.

completed on the Red Dale tenure by

Integra Mining Limited and Silverlake

Resources Limited. The bulk of this work

included phases of Aircore (AC), Reverse

Circulation (RC) and Diamond drilling (DDH)

and was completed mainly in the period

2007-2014. This work reported numerous

anomalous and significant gold values (ASX:

LEX Release dated 24th April, 2017).

Geology

• Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The Lefroy Project is located in the southern

mineralisation.

part of the Norseman Wiluna Greenstone

Belt and straddles the triple junction of

three crustal units, the Parker, Boorara and

Bulong

Domain.

The

Lefroy

project

tenements are mostly covered by alluvial,

colluvial and lacustrine material with very

little outcrop. Archean geology at the Red

Dale prospect is concealed by overlying

transported clay, laterite and sand/gravel.

Drill information has revealed major

lithology types including schistose in part

ultramafic

sequence,

dolerite/gabbroic

rocks

and

intermediate

intrusives.

Aeromagnetic data reveals (truncated in

part) NNW trending features.

Drill hole

• A summary of all information material to the

A Table containing drill hole collar, survey

Information

understanding of the exploration results

and intersection data for material (gold

including a tabulation of the following

intersections >0.50gpt Au) drill holes are

information for all Material drill holes:

included in Table 1 in the body of the

• easting and northing of the drill hole collar

announcement.

• elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

No Information has been excluded.

above

Historical

drill holes (mainly Integra Mines

sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

Limited era) were completed within the Red

• dip and azimuth of the hole

Dale Prospect and these are depicted on the

• down hole length and interception depth

drill hole plan.

• hole length.

• If the exclusion of this information is justified on

the basis that the information is not Material

and this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent

Person should clearly explain why this is the

case.

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Data aggregation

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

All report grades have been length weighted.

methods

averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum

High grades have not been cut. A lower cut

grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and

off of 0.5gpt Au has been used to identify

cut-off grades are usually Material and should be

significant results tabulated in the report. A

stated.

minimum internal dilution of 1m has been

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

used to calculate the gold intersections.

lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of

Where present, higher grade values are

low grade results, the procedure used for such

included in the

intercepts table and assay

aggregation should be stated and some typical

values equal to or > 5.0 g/t Au have been

examples of such aggregations should be shown in

stated on a separate line below the intercept

detail.

assigned with the text 'includes'.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

Reported RC results have been calculated

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

using 1m split samples. No metal equivalent

values or formulas used.

Relationship between

These relationships are particularly important in the

All results are based on down-hole metres.

mineralisation

reporting of Exploration Results.

Previous drill coverage has provided

widths and intercept

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to

guidance for the relatively flat-lying

lengths

the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be

palaeochannel gold trend and vertical drilling

reported.

is considered the most appropriate hole

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are

angle to assess.

Vertical holes were also

reported, there should be a clear statement to this

considered effective for testing for potential,

effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').

local bedrock dipping bedrock.

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

Appropriate summary diagrams (section &

tabulations of intercepts should be included for any

plan) are included in the accompanying

significant discovery being reported. These should

announcement.

include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole

collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

Significant assay results are provided in Table

Results is not practicable, representative reporting

1 for the recent LEX RC drill program.

of both low and high grades and/or widths should be

Drill holes with no significant results are not

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

reported in Table 1.

Exploration Results.

Significant assay results from historical

drilling are noted in the body of the report.

Other substantive

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material,

All relevant data has been included within

exploration data

should be reported including (but not limited to):

this report.

geological observations; geophysical survey results;

geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and

method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk

density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg

The appropriate next stage of exploration

tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or

planning is noted in the body of the report

large-scalestep-out drilling).

and will include an update to the existing

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible

resource model.

extensions, including the main geological

interpretations and future drilling areas, provided

this information is not commercially sensitive.

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 02:02:08 UTC
