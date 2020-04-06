Lefroy Exploration : RC Drill Results Extend the Red Dale Palaeochannel
ASX Announcement
7 April 2020
LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED
A Western Australian
Focused Gold Explorer
ASX Code: LEX
Shares on Issue: 100.5m
Current Share Price: 16.0c
Market Capitalisation: $16million
Board of Directors
Chairman
Gordon Galt
Non-Executive Directors
Michael Davies
Geoffrey Pigott
Managing Director
Wade Johnson
Flagship Exploration Project
Lefroy Gold Project
Growth Exploration Project
Lake Johnston Project
Australian Registered Office
Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue
West Perth, 6005
info@lefroyex.com
+61 8 9321 0984
www.lefroyex.com
www.lefroyex.com
RC Drill Results Extend the
Red Dale Palaeochannel
Highlights
Thirty-five vertical RC holes completed at the Red Dale prospect, located in the Company's Eastern Lefroy tenement package, have both extended and enhanced the gold mineralisation immediately north of the existing gold resource
Red Dale is characterised by a broad horizontal gold footprint at the base of an ancient river bed known as a palaeochannel over a 1600m strike length defined from drilling
Significant shallow oxide gold intersections returned from evaluating a 360m section of the palaeochannel include: -
3m at 2.03 g/t Au from 45m in LEFR225o 7m at 1.44 g/t Au from 42m in LEFR240 o 7m at 1.56 g/t Au from 40m in LEFR247 o 6m at 2.00 g/t Au from 40m in LEFR251 o 4m at 1.15 g/t Au from 41m in LEFR249
The mineralised intervals are hosted by sands and quartz bearing gravels at the base of the deeper parts of the palaeochannel
The recent drilling has further refined the geometry and internal sedimentary structure of the main palaeochannel and has highlighted the potential for two new gold bearing tributary channels
The gold bearing palaeochannel is within a granted Mining Lease immediately north of and adjoining Silver Lake Resources' Randall's Processing Plant, and is also proximate to Lucky Strike
The recent drill results will be incorporated into an update to the palaeochannel hosted gold resource and also provide further vectors to a primary bedrock source area
Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to report on the results from a 35-hole resource extension reverse circulation (RC) drilling program completed at the Red Dale prospect. Red Dale is located within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package, that is part of the wholly owned greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km south east of Kalgoorlie.
The prospect is located approximately 4km north east of the Company's priority Lucky Strike prospect and is immediately north, and adjoins, Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) Randalls Processing Operation that includes the now closed Salt Creek mine (Figure 1). The area known as the Lucky Strike exploration hub is a priority focus of activity by the company with new gold prospects identified at Havelock, Capstan, the Lucky Strike trend, complemented by the Neon Prospect in Lake Randall and the recent tenement application hosting the Burns Au-Cu prospect.
Figure 1 Map of the Lucky Strike priority exploration hub highlighting the location of Red Dale to the cluster of gold prospects identified by LEX and their proximity to the Randalls Processing Plant and the Salt Creek open pit. LEX granted Mining Leases shown with blue outline (refer to Figure 2 for inset map).
Palaeochannel Background
The Red Dale Prospect adjoins (Figure 1), and is immediately north, of the Randalls Processing Plant and Salt Creek Open pit (abandoned) held by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR). Gold mineralisation was identified at Red Dale in 2007 by Integra Mines Limited ("Integra") following on from their discovery of the Salt Creek deposit located 2.5km to the south. This drilling during the period 2007-2010 identified a large regolith hosted gold anomaly approximately 1.6kms in length by up to 1km in width.
Numerous gold intersections were reported at or near the base of an ancient river bed, known as a palaeochannel. The gold mineralisation is hosted by sedimentary units (transported overburden) comprising sand and gravel horizons overlying a similar package of rocks (bedrock) as found at Salt Creek.
The Company believes that this broad anomaly and the intersections are reflecting anomalous gold in transported basal gravels and sands derived from a nearby bedrock source and that the coarse material in the channel is unlikely to have been transported a significant distance.
Several programs of RC drilling targeting the gold in palaeochannel system were completed by the Company in 2017. Those programs intersected a flat lying gold mineralised horizon containing angular sub rounded fragments of quartz cobble and pebbles that suggest that a primary source maybe nearby.
In April 2018 (refer LEX March 2018 Quarterly Report) the Company announced a maiden resource estimate for the Red Dale palaeochannel hosted mineralisation. That estimated an indicated resource of 484,000tonnes at 1.26g/t Au (Au cut grade) for 19,600 ounces of gold.
Drill Program
Thirty-five vertical reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 1885m of drilling were completed. The holes were drilled on 7 east west drill sections or traverses to evaluate approximately 360m of the palaeochannel (Figure 2) immediately north of the northern limit of the resource estimate.
The nominal step-out drill spacing was 80m between lines with 40m hole spacing, but this was closed down to 40m by 20m in an area approximately 80m to the west of existing hole LEFR033 that intersected 3m at 7.58g/t Au from 48m (Figure 2).
The drilling program has succeeded in
confirming the extension of the palaeochannel a further 340m to the north to now total 840m based on RC drilling and is open
discovering a new zone of mineralisation over a 100m strike length hosted within black sands and
refining the geometry of the palaeochannel that has defined two possible gold bearing tributary channels that adjoin the main channel.
Better gold intersections from the program include: -
3m at 2.03 g/t Au from 45m in LEFR225
7m at 1.44 g/t Au from 42m in LEFR240
7m at 1.56 g/t Au from 40m in LEFR247
6m at 2.00 g/t Au from 40m in LEFR251
4m at 1.15 g/t Au from 41m in LEFR249
8m at 0.80 g/t Au from 42m in LEFR255
Gold mineralisation occurs in the coarse gravel horizon at the base of the palaeochannel (Figure 3). The horizon varies in thickness and displays an upward fining to sand and sandy clays. The gravel horizon (1-3m) contains sub rounded to angular coarse quartz fragments that the Company interprets to be sourced from a primary source to the north of the drill area.
Figure 2 Inset Map of Red Dale to highlight recent and previous drilling, location of the interpreted palaeochannel and key gold intercepts. The drilling is entirely within granted Mining Lease M25/362. Refer to Figure 3 for Drill Section 6559680N. Refer to Figure 4 for detailed drill hole plan
A new zone of gold bearing black sand was discovered approximately 60m to the west of previous hole LEFR033. The black sands represent a reduced depositional environment and contain fragments of fossilised wood and marcasite. Holes LEFR249 and 250 best represent gold intersections in this zone (Figure 4).
The recent drilling, when interpreted with the previous Company drilling (both aircore and RC), now better highlights the geometry of the main palaeochannel (the "channel"). The channel deepens to the south and has a maximum depth of 52m based on depth of the Base of Alluvium (BOA) in each hole (Figure 3). The channel is defined over a 1600m length within the Company's Mining Lease and is open. The channel width based on the 45m BOA contour varies from 120m to 160m wide for most of the length (Figure 2). However, at one point the channel narrows to approximately 60m width and south of this point the thickness and tenor of gold mineralisation improves.
Initial interpretation by the Company suggests that a west and an east palaeodrainage channel or tributary joins the main channel immediately south of the narrowing of the main channel (Figure 2). Based upon recent Company and Integra drilling it is interpreted that each of these tributary drainages are also contain gold bearing gravels and sands. The three ancient drainages fed gold bearing gravels into the main channel that resulted in thicker zones of gold bearing gravels.
This new interpretation now provides an opportunity to define additional base of channel mineralisation in the tributaries but also highlights potentially multiple primary sources for the gold in the channels.
Figure 3 Geological cross section for drill traverse 6559680N highlighting the palaeochannel sequence overlying the ultramafic bedrock and the flat lying gold mineralisation
The recent small phase of RC drilling has provided greater detail on the understanding of the geometry of the palaeochannel and presented new opportunities to search for the primary bedrock gold source(s).
The immediate next step is to update the resource model with the new drill data and interpretation. This is expected to be completed in June 2020.
A fundamental base data set to guide further drill programs to effectively target the mineralised basal gravels, and to assist in the search for primary mineralisation Is the development of a palaeosurface digital terrain model (DTM). This will highlight a 3D picture of the ancient landscape and deliver an improved definition of the channels and potential gold depositional sites. This is planned to be completed in May and used for drill planning.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board
RC Drill hole intersections tabulated below are calculated with a 0.50g/t Au lower cut for the entire drill program. These represent the intersections from individual 1m sample results and may include 1m of internal dilution. Samples are routinely collected as 1m sample intervals from a cyclone.
Collar E
Collar N
Collar
Depth
Depth
Downhole
Au
Hole ID
Depth
Dip
From
Intersection
Value
(MGA)
(MGA)
RL (m)
To (m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
LEFR223
406457
6559963
303.3
54
-90
41
42
1
1.15
also
47
48
1
0.86
LEFR225
406536
6559959
303.6
58
-90
45
48
3
2.03
LEFR226
406376
6559879
302.3
52
-90
43
44
1
2.08
LEFR228
406456
6559880
302.8
54
-90
43
44
1
0.51
LEFR229
406496
6559872
303.0
54
-90
38
39
1
0.85
LEFR232
406460
6559800
302.5
54
-90
46
47
1
2.04
LEFR235
406461
6559720
302.1
54
-90
37
38
1
0.65
LEFR236
406501
6559720
302.5
54
-90
44
45
1
1.75
also
47
48
1
0.61
LEFR238
406579
6559720
303.1
72
-90
50
51
1
1.11
LEFR240
406496
6559681
302.5
54
-90
42
49
7
1.44
LEFR241
406536
6559681
302.6
54
-90
47
48
1
1.21
LEFR242
406537
6559639
302.4
54
-90
45
47
2
0.88
LEFR245
406440
6559723
302.1
48
-90
41
43
2
1.57
LEFR246
406599
6559723
303.2
58
-90
46
47
1
1.50
also
50
51
1
2.60
LEFR247
406463
6559684
302.2
52
-90
40
47
7
1.56
LEFR249
406498
6559643
302.2
48
-90
41
45
4
1.15
LEFR251
406518
6559643
302.3
52
-90
40
46
6
2.00
LEFR253
406518
6559599
302.0
46
-90
37
40
3
1.12
LEFR254
406538
6559600
302.2
48
-90
44
45
1
0.77
LEFR255
406560
6559604
302.4
54
-90
42
50
8
0.80
LEFR256
406461
6559764
302.4
54
-90
45
46
1
1.69
Note: Azimuth is not applicable as the drill holes are vertical.
About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project
Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman.
The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 621km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date.
Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie, major gold deposits in the district and land holdings of Gold Fields, Northern Star Resources Ltd and Silver Lake Resources Limited.
For Further Information please contact:
Wade Johnson
Managing Director
Telephone: +61 8 93210984
Email:wjohnson@lefroyex.com
Notes Specific-ASX Announcements
The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for the drill results noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX but specific to exploration reporting on RC and diamond drilling results at Red Dale at the Lefroy Gold Project.
Lefroy Exploration Limited-Prospectus: 8 September 2016
Managing Directors AGM Presentation: 5 December 2016
Exploration Update: RC Drilling Commenced at Red Dale 24 April 2017
Investor Roadshow Presentation 9 May 2017
Drilling Commences at Red Dale:11 August 2017
September 2017 Quarterly Activities Report: 25 October 2017
RC Drilling Commenced at Red Dale: 14 November 2017
High Grade Drill results at Red Dale: 15 December 2017
March 2018 Quarterly Activities Report:27 April 2018
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears.
Lefroy Exploration Limited -Red Dale gold Mineral Resource Estimate ( at 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade)
Deposit
Measured
Indicated
Inferred
Total Resource
Mt
Au (g/t )
Oz
Mt
Au (g/t )
Oz
Mt
Au (g/t )
Oz
Mt
Au (g/t )
Oz
Red Dale
n/a
n/a
n/a
0.48
1.26
19,600
n/a
n/a
n/a
0.48
1.26
19,600
TOTAL
n/a
n/a
n/a
0.48
1.26
19,600
n/a
n/a
n/a
0.48
1.26
19,600
The Red Dale deposit is situated within the Company's Lefroy Gold Project located approximately 60km to the south east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The resource is situated wholly within the Company's granted Mining lease M25/362. The Company enagaged Resource Evaluation Services in 2018 to compile the Resource. The Company announced the Resource to the ASX in its March 2018 Quarterly report dated 27 April 2018 and reported in accordance with JORC 2012. The Company confirms there has been no exploration activity, including resource compilation at the Red Dale Deposit since April 2018 that would alter the Resource Statement.
The Mineral Resource estimate was compiled using standard industry methodology using geological interpretation, assay results from reverse circulation and diamond drilling, downhole and surface surveys collected by employee's of the Company. The Mineral Resource estimate was overseen by a suitably qualified LEX personnel and completed by a consultant who has sufficient experience to qualify as a Competant Person.
The Mineral Resources Statement included in each Company document is reviewed and approved by a suitably qualified Competent Person prior to its announcement.
RED DALE-Mineral Resource Estimate
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report that relates to the Sampling Techniques and Data and Reporting of Exploration Results for the Red Dale deposit is based on, and fairly represents, information which has been compiled by employees of Lefroy Exploration under the supervision and guidance of Mr. Wayne Carter, Senior Exploration Geologist at Lefroy Exploration and Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Carter has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Carter consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource estimate at the Red Dale deposit is based on, and fairly represents, information which has been compiled by Mr Stephen Godfrey. Mr. Godfrey is Principal Resource Geologist at Resource Evaluation Services, a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Godfrey has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Godfrey consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 02:02:08 UTC