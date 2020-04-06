Lefroy Exploration : RC Drill Results Extend the Red Dale Palaeochannel 0 04/06/2020 | 10:03pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX Announcement 7 April 2020 LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED A Western Australian Focused Gold Explorer ASX Code: LEX Shares on Issue: 100.5m Current Share Price: 16.0c Market Capitalisation: $16million Board of Directors Chairman Gordon Galt Non-Executive Directors Michael Davies Geoffrey Pigott Managing Director Wade Johnson Flagship Exploration Project Lefroy Gold Project Growth Exploration Project Lake Johnston Project Australian Registered Office Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue West Perth, 6005 info@lefroyex.com +61 8 9321 0984 ARBN: 052 123 930 www.lefroyex.com RC Drill Results Extend the Red Dale Palaeochannel Highlights Thirty-five vertical RC holes completed at the Red Dale prospect, located in the Company's Eastern Lefroy tenement package, have both extended and enhanced the gold mineralisation immediately north of the existing gold resource Red Dale is characterised by a broad horizontal gold footprint at the base of an ancient river bed known as a palaeochannel over a 1600m strike length defined from drilling

Significant shallow oxide gold intersections returned from evaluating a 360m section of the palaeochannel include: - 3m at 2.03 g/t Au from 45m in LEFR225 o 7m at 1.44 g/t Au from 42m in LEFR240 o 7m at 1.56 g/t Au from 40m in LEFR247 o 6m at 2.00 g/t Au from 40m in LEFR251 o 4m at 1.15 g/t Au from 41m in LEFR249

The mineralised intervals are hosted by sands and quartz bearing gravels at the base of the deeper parts of the palaeochannel

The recent drilling has further refined the geometry and internal sedimentary structure of the main palaeochannel and has highlighted the potential for two new gold bearing tributary channels

The gold bearing palaeochannel is within a granted Mining Lease immediately north of and adjoining Silver Lake Resources' Randall's Processing Plant, and is also proximate to Lucky Strike

The recent drill results will be incorporated into an update to the palaeochannel hosted gold resource and also provide further vectors to a primary bedrock source area 1 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020 ASX Announcement 7 April 2020 Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to report on the results from a 35-hole resource extension reverse circulation (RC) drilling program completed at the Red Dale prospect. Red Dale is located within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package, that is part of the wholly owned greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km south east of Kalgoorlie. The prospect is located approximately 4km north east of the Company's priority Lucky Strike prospect and is immediately north, and adjoins, Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) Randalls Processing Operation that includes the now closed Salt Creek mine (Figure 1). The area known as the Lucky Strike exploration hub is a priority focus of activity by the company with new gold prospects identified at Havelock, Capstan, the Lucky Strike trend, complemented by the Neon Prospect in Lake Randall and the recent tenement application hosting the Burns Au-Cu prospect. Figure 1 Map of the Lucky Strike priority exploration hub highlighting the location of Red Dale to the cluster of gold prospects identified by LEX and their proximity to the Randalls Processing Plant and the Salt Creek open pit. LEX granted Mining Leases shown with blue outline (refer to Figure 2 for inset map). 2 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020 ASX Announcement 7 April 2020 Palaeochannel Background The Red Dale Prospect adjoins (Figure 1), and is immediately north, of the Randalls Processing Plant and Salt Creek Open pit (abandoned) held by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR). Gold mineralisation was identified at Red Dale in 2007 by Integra Mines Limited ("Integra") following on from their discovery of the Salt Creek deposit located 2.5km to the south. This drilling during the period 2007-2010 identified a large regolith hosted gold anomaly approximately 1.6kms in length by up to 1km in width. Numerous gold intersections were reported at or near the base of an ancient river bed, known as a palaeochannel. The gold mineralisation is hosted by sedimentary units (transported overburden) comprising sand and gravel horizons overlying a similar package of rocks (bedrock) as found at Salt Creek. The Company believes that this broad anomaly and the intersections are reflecting anomalous gold in transported basal gravels and sands derived from a nearby bedrock source and that the coarse material in the channel is unlikely to have been transported a significant distance. Several programs of RC drilling targeting the gold in palaeochannel system were completed by the Company in 2017. Those programs intersected a flat lying gold mineralised horizon containing angular sub rounded fragments of quartz cobble and pebbles that suggest that a primary source maybe nearby. In April 2018 (refer LEX March 2018 Quarterly Report) the Company announced a maiden resource estimate for the Red Dale palaeochannel hosted mineralisation. That estimated an indicated resource of 484,000tonnes at 1.26g/t Au (Au cut grade) for 19,600 ounces of gold. Drill Program Thirty-five vertical reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling 1885m of drilling were completed. The holes were drilled on 7 east west drill sections or traverses to evaluate approximately 360m of the palaeochannel (Figure 2) immediately north of the northern limit of the resource estimate. The nominal step-out drill spacing was 80m between lines with 40m hole spacing, but this was closed down to 40m by 20m in an area approximately 80m to the west of existing hole LEFR033 that intersected 3m at 7.58g/t Au from 48m (Figure 2). The drilling program has succeeded in confirming the extension of the palaeochannel a further 340m to the north to now total 840m based on RC drilling and is open discovering a new zone of mineralisation over a 100m strike length hosted within black sands and refining the geometry of the palaeochannel that has defined two possible gold bearing tributary channels that adjoin the main channel. 3 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020 ASX Announcement 7 April 2020 Better gold intersections from the program include: - 3m at 2.03 g/t Au from 45m in LEFR225 7m at 1.44 g/t Au from 42m in LEFR240 7m at 1.56 g/t Au from 40m in LEFR247 6m at 2.00 g/t Au from 40m in LEFR251 4m at 1.15 g/t Au from 41m in LEFR249 8m at 0.80 g/t Au from 42m in LEFR255 Gold mineralisation occurs in the coarse gravel horizon at the base of the palaeochannel (Figure 3). The horizon varies in thickness and displays an upward fining to sand and sandy clays. The gravel horizon (1-3m) contains sub rounded to angular coarse quartz fragments that the Company interprets to be sourced from a primary source to the north of the drill area. Figure 2 Inset Map of Red Dale to highlight recent and previous drilling, location of the interpreted palaeochannel and key gold intercepts. The drilling is entirely within granted Mining Lease M25/362. Refer to Figure 3 for Drill Section 6559680N. Refer to Figure 4 for detailed drill hole plan 4 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020 ASX Announcement 7 April 2020 A new zone of gold bearing black sand was discovered approximately 60m to the west of previous hole LEFR033. The black sands represent a reduced depositional environment and contain fragments of fossilised wood and marcasite. Holes LEFR249 and 250 best represent gold intersections in this zone (Figure 4). The recent drilling, when interpreted with the previous Company drilling (both aircore and RC), now better highlights the geometry of the main palaeochannel (the "channel"). The channel deepens to the south and has a maximum depth of 52m based on depth of the Base of Alluvium (BOA) in each hole (Figure 3). The channel is defined over a 1600m length within the Company's Mining Lease and is open. The channel width based on the 45m BOA contour varies from 120m to 160m wide for most of the length (Figure 2). However, at one point the channel narrows to approximately 60m width and south of this point the thickness and tenor of gold mineralisation improves. Initial interpretation by the Company suggests that a west and an east palaeodrainage channel or tributary joins the main channel immediately south of the narrowing of the main channel (Figure 2). Based upon recent Company and Integra drilling it is interpreted that each of these tributary drainages are also contain gold bearing gravels and sands. The three ancient drainages fed gold bearing gravels into the main channel that resulted in thicker zones of gold bearing gravels. This new interpretation now provides an opportunity to define additional base of channel mineralisation in the tributaries but also highlights potentially multiple primary sources for the gold in the channels. Figure 3 Geological cross section for drill traverse 6559680N highlighting the palaeochannel sequence overlying the ultramafic bedrock and the flat lying gold mineralisation 5 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020 ASX Announcement 7 April 2020 Figure 4 Inset map showing detailed drill hole location plan. Next Steps The recent small phase of RC drilling has provided greater detail on the understanding of the geometry of the palaeochannel and presented new opportunities to search for the primary bedrock gold source(s). The immediate next step is to update the resource model with the new drill data and interpretation. This is expected to be completed in June 2020. A fundamental base data set to guide further drill programs to effectively target the mineralised basal gravels, and to assist in the search for primary mineralisation Is the development of a palaeosurface digital terrain model (DTM). This will highlight a 3D picture of the ancient landscape and deliver an improved definition of the channels and potential gold depositional sites. This is planned to be completed in May and used for drill planning. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board Wade Johnson Managing Director 6 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020 ASX Announcement 7 April 2020 Table 1: 2020 RC Drilling-Lefroy Gold Project-Red Dale Prospect RC Drill hole intersections tabulated below are calculated with a 0.50g/t Au lower cut for the entire drill program. These represent the intersections from individual 1m sample results and may include 1m of internal dilution. Samples are routinely collected as 1m sample intervals from a cyclone. Collar E Collar N Collar Depth Depth Downhole Au Hole ID Depth Dip From Intersection Value (MGA) (MGA) RL (m) To (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) LEFR223 406457 6559963 303.3 54 -90 41 42 1 1.15 also 47 48 1 0.86 LEFR225 406536 6559959 303.6 58 -90 45 48 3 2.03 LEFR226 406376 6559879 302.3 52 -90 43 44 1 2.08 LEFR228 406456 6559880 302.8 54 -90 43 44 1 0.51 LEFR229 406496 6559872 303.0 54 -90 38 39 1 0.85 LEFR232 406460 6559800 302.5 54 -90 46 47 1 2.04 LEFR235 406461 6559720 302.1 54 -90 37 38 1 0.65 LEFR236 406501 6559720 302.5 54 -90 44 45 1 1.75 also 47 48 1 0.61 LEFR238 406579 6559720 303.1 72 -90 50 51 1 1.11 LEFR240 406496 6559681 302.5 54 -90 42 49 7 1.44 LEFR241 406536 6559681 302.6 54 -90 47 48 1 1.21 LEFR242 406537 6559639 302.4 54 -90 45 47 2 0.88 LEFR245 406440 6559723 302.1 48 -90 41 43 2 1.57 LEFR246 406599 6559723 303.2 58 -90 46 47 1 1.50 also 50 51 1 2.60 LEFR247 406463 6559684 302.2 52 -90 40 47 7 1.56 LEFR249 406498 6559643 302.2 48 -90 41 45 4 1.15 LEFR251 406518 6559643 302.3 52 -90 40 46 6 2.00 LEFR253 406518 6559599 302.0 46 -90 37 40 3 1.12 LEFR254 406538 6559600 302.2 48 -90 44 45 1 0.77 LEFR255 406560 6559604 302.4 54 -90 42 50 8 0.80 LEFR256 406461 6559764 302.4 54 -90 45 46 1 1.69 Note: Azimuth is not applicable as the drill holes are vertical. 7 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020 ASX Announcement 7 April 2020 About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman. The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 621km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date. Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie, major gold deposits in the district and land holdings of Gold Fields, Northern Star Resources Ltd and Silver Lake Resources Limited. For Further Information please contact: Wade Johnson Managing Director Telephone: +61 8 93210984 Email: wjohnson@lefroyex.com 8 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020 ASX Announcement 7 April 2020 Notes Specific-ASX Announcements The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for the drill results noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX but specific to exploration reporting on RC and diamond drilling results at Red Dale at the Lefroy Gold Project. Lefroy Exploration Limited-Prospectus: 8 September 2016

Limited-Prospectus: 8 September 2016 Managing Directors AGM Presentation: 5 December 2016

Exploration Update: RC Drilling Commenced at Red Dale 24 April 2017

Investor Roadshow Presentation 9 May 2017

Drilling Commences at Red Dale:11 August 2017

September 2017 Quarterly Activities Report: 25 October 2017

RC Drilling Commenced at Red Dale: 14 November 2017

High Grade Drill results at Red Dale: 15 December 2017

March 2018 Quarterly Activities Report:27 April 2018 The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears. Lefroy Exploration Limited -Red Dale gold Mineral Resource Estimate ( at 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade) Deposit Measured Indicated Inferred Total Resource Mt Au (g/t ) Oz Mt Au (g/t ) Oz Mt Au (g/t ) Oz Mt Au (g/t ) Oz Red Dale n/a n/a n/a 0.48 1.26 19,600 n/a n/a n/a 0.48 1.26 19,600 TOTAL n/a n/a n/a 0.48 1.26 19,600 n/a n/a n/a 0.48 1.26 19,600 The Red Dale deposit is situated within the Company's Lefroy Gold Project located approximately 60km to the south east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The resource is situated wholly within the Company's granted Mining lease M25/362. The Company enagaged Resource Evaluation Services in 2018 to compile the Resource. The Company announced the Resource to the ASX in its March 2018 Quarterly report dated 27 April 2018 and reported in accordance with JORC 2012. The Company confirms there has been no exploration activity, including resource compilation at the Red Dale Deposit since April 2018 that would alter the Resource Statement. The Mineral Resource estimate was compiled using standard industry methodology using geological interpretation, assay results from reverse circulation and diamond drilling, downhole and surface surveys collected by employee's of the Company. The Mineral Resource estimate was overseen by a suitably qualified LEX personnel and completed by a consultant who has sufficient experience to qualify as a Competant Person. The Mineral Resources Statement included in each Company document is reviewed and approved by a suitably qualified Competent Person prior to its announcement. 9 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020 ASX Announcement 7 April 2020 RED DALE-Mineral Resource Estimate Competent Persons Statement The information in this report that relates to the Sampling Techniques and Data and Reporting of Exploration Results for the Red Dale deposit is based on, and fairly represents, information which has been compiled by employees of Lefroy Exploration under the supervision and guidance of Mr. Wayne Carter, Senior Exploration Geologist at Lefroy Exploration and Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Carter has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Carter consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resource estimate at the Red Dale deposit is based on, and fairly represents, information which has been compiled by Mr Stephen Godfrey. Mr. Godfrey is Principal Resource Geologist at Resource Evaluation Services, a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Godfrey has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Godfrey consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. 10 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 7 April 2020 JORC CODE, 2012 Edition-Table 1 Report -Lefroy Project -Red Dale Prospect_April 2020 SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, • The sampling noted in this release has techniques random chips, or specific specialised industry standard been carried out using Reverse Circulation measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under (RC) drilling at the Red Dale Prospect. The investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or RC program comprised 35 vertical holes handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should for 1885m and 1 angled RC hole drilling to not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. the East at -600 for 160m depth. Typically, • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample vertical holes varying in depth from 42- representivity and the appropriate calibration of any 78m with an average depth of 54m. Hole measurement tools or systems used. spacing was a nominal 40m centres on • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are traverses located 80m apart and includes Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry 20m spaced infill holes on existing RC drill standard' work has been done this would be relatively lines. simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to • Sampling and QAQC protocols as per obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to industry best practice with further details produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases below. more explanation may be required, such as where there • RC samples were collected from the is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. cyclone at 1m intervals in plastic buckets Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg and arranged in rows of 10 or 20 (20 submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed samples) on the ground. No 1m split information. samples were collected from 0 to approximately 30m depth as this zone is not considered to contain economic mineralisation based on previous aircore drilling, however bulk samples collected in hessian bags are preserved. One (1m) split samples directly off the drill rig were collected to produce a bulk 2-3kg sample which was sent to the Laboratory in Kalgoorlie for analysis from 36m to EOH (end of hole). Samples were dried, pulverised, split to produce a 40g charge for analysis by fire assay with Au determination by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS). Drilling techniques • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole • The Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and completed using a KWL350 RC rig from details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth Challenge Drilling (Kalgoorlie). Low air face of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, sampling hammer drilling proved very whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). satisfactory to penetrate the regolith and reduce contamination risk. Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample • The samples varied from dry in the upper recovery recoveries and results assessed. regolith and weathered/transitional • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure sequence to moist/wet in the clay and representative nature of the samples. sand/gravel lithologies. Diligent drilling • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and ROP (Rate of Penetration) provided generally reasonable sample recovery. and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred Sample recovery size and sample due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. condition (dry, wet, moist) recorded at time of drilling. • Drilling with care (eg. clearing hole at start of rod, regular cyclone cleaning) if water encountered to reduce incidence of wet - sticky sample and cross contamination. • Insufficient sample population to determine whether relationship exists between sample recovery and grade. The quality of the sample (wet, dry, low recovery) was recorded during logging. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically • Detailed logging of, regolith, lithology, and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support structure, veining, alteration, appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining mineralisation and recoveries recorded in studies and metallurgical studies. each hole by qualified geologist. • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. • Logging carried out by sieving individual Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. 1m sample cuttings, washing in water and • The total length and percentage of the relevant the entire hole collected in plastic chip Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary intersections logged. trays for future reference. • Every hole was logged for the entire length. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half • No core drilling completed techniques and or all core taken. • Sampling of 1m intervals directly off rig- sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, mounted splitter into pre-numbered calico preparation etc and whether sampled wet or dry. bags. Sample weight 2 - 3 kg. Collected • For all sample types, the nature, quality and sample bags placed in labelled and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. numbered plastic bags for despatch to • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling assay laboratory. • The sample preparation of the RC samples stages to maximise representivity of samples. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is follows industry best practice, involving oven drying, pulverising, to produce a representative of the in situ material collected, including homogenous sub sample for analysis. for instance results for field duplicate/second-half • Along with submitted samples, standards sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size and blanks were randomly inserted (approximately every 20 samples) and of the material being sampled. were included in the laboratory analysis. Standards were certified reference material prepared by Rocklabs Pty Ltd. Duplicate samples were collected at zones of interest and at irregular intervals of about 1 in every 1-2 holes. Quality of assay • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying • Samples routinely analysed for gold using data and and laboratory procedures used and whether the the 40gram Fire Assay digest method with laboratory tests technique is considered partial or total. an AAS finish at Bureau Veritas's • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF Kalgoorlie Laboratory. instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the • Quality control process and internal analysis including instrument make and model, reading laboratory checks demonstrate acceptable times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, levels of accuracy. At the laboratory etc. regular assay repeats, lab standards, • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg checks and blanks were analysed. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of • The verification of significant intersections by either • The results have been reviewed and sampling and independent or alternative company personnel. verified by alternative company personnel. assaying • The use of twinned holes. • No holes were twinned. • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, • Capture of field logging is electronic using data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) Toughbook hardware and Logchief protocols. software. Logged data is then exported as • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. an excel spreadsheet to the Company's external database managers which is then loaded to the Company's DATASHED database and validation checks completed to ensure data accuracy. Assay files are received electronically from the laboratory and filed to the Company's server, and provided to the external database manager. • There has been no adjustment to the assay data. The primary gold (Au) field reported by the laboratory is the priority value used for plotting, interrogating and reporting. Location of data • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes • Drill hole positions were surveyed using a points (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings DGPS operated by a third-party and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. contracting surveyor. The same • Specification of the grid system used. contractor was used once drilling was • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. completed to pick-up collar positions using a DGPS. Down holes surveys were completed by Challenge and Raglan drill crew using a gyro and recording a survey every <30m down the hole. • Grid System - MGA94 Zone 51. Topographic elevation captured by using the differential GPS. Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Data spacing and • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Hole spacing at nominal 40m centres on distribution • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient east west orientated drill lines with line to establish the degree of geological and grade spacing nominal 80m. continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore • Additional vertical holes were drilled on Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications three 40m spaced sections to infill existing applied. RC drill lines to assess continuity of the • Whether sample compositing has been applied. channel gravels and gold tenor. Orientation of data • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased • The East West orientated drill traverses in relation to sampling of possible structures and the extent to which considered effective to evaluate the geological this is known, considering the deposit type. northerly trending palaeochannel and structure • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and north to north-westerly interpreted the orientation of key mineralised structures is bedrock structures of interest. considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this • The vertical holes are an optimal should be assessed and reported if material. orientation to intersect the flat lying gold mineralisation. • The RC drill holes were intended as followup work to assess previous explorers' encouraging gold intercepts and were orientated appropriately to ensure unbiased sampling of the geological features and trends. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Samples were bagged in labelled and numbered polyweave or plastic bags, collected and personally delivered to the Bureau Veritas Laboratory (Kalgoorlie) by Company field personnel. Samples were then sorted and checked for inconsistencies against lodged Submission sheet by Bureau Veritas staff. • Bureau Veritas checked the samples received against the Lefroy Exploration Limited (LEX) submission sheet to notify of any missing or extra samples. Following analysis, the sample, pulps and residues are retained by the laboratory in a secure storage yard. Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling • All sampling and analytical results of the techniques and data. drill program were reviewed by the Senior Exploration Geologist and Managing Director. Anomalous gold intersections were checked against library chip trays to correlate with geology. No specific audits or reviews have been conducted. Section 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS - LEFROY PROJECT-Red Dale Prospect_April 2020 Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement • Type, reference name/number, location and • The Lefroy Project is located approximately and land tenure ownership including agreements or material 50 km in south east from Kalgoorlie, status issues with third parties such as joint ventures, Western Australia and consists of a partnerships, overriding royalties, native title contiguous package of wholly owned interests, historical sites, wilderness or national tenements held under title by LEX or its park and environmental settings. wholly owned subsidiary's Monger • The security of the tenure held at the time of Exploration Pty Ltd. The work described in reporting along with any known impediments to this report was completed on Exploration obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Licence M25/362 held 100% by Monger Exploration Pty Ltd which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lefroy Exploration Limited • The tenement is current and in good standing with the Department of Mines Exploration done by • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by • Considerable previous exploration work was other parties other parties. completed on the Red Dale tenure by Integra Mining Limited and Silverlake Resources Limited. The bulk of this work included phases of Aircore (AC), Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond drilling (DDH) and was completed mainly in the period 2007-2014. This work reported numerous anomalous and significant gold values (ASX: LEX Release dated 24th April, 2017). Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of • The Lefroy Project is located in the southern mineralisation. part of the Norseman Wiluna Greenstone Belt and straddles the triple junction of three crustal units, the Parker, Boorara and Bulong Domain. The Lefroy project tenements are mostly covered by alluvial, colluvial and lacustrine material with very little outcrop. Archean geology at the Red Dale prospect is concealed by overlying transported clay, laterite and sand/gravel. Drill information has revealed major lithology types including schistose in part ultramafic sequence, dolerite/gabbroic rocks and intermediate intrusives. Aeromagnetic data reveals (truncated in part) NNW trending features. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the • A Table containing drill hole collar, survey Information understanding of the exploration results and intersection data for material (gold including a tabulation of the following intersections >0.50gpt Au) drill holes are information for all Material drill holes: included in Table 1 in the body of the • easting and northing of the drill hole collar announcement. • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation • No Information has been excluded. above • Historical drill holes (mainly Integra Mines sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar Limited era) were completed within the Red • dip and azimuth of the hole Dale Prospect and these are depicted on the • down hole length and interception depth drill hole plan. • hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Data aggregation • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • All report grades have been length weighted. methods averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum High grades have not been cut. A lower cut grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and off of 0.5gpt Au has been used to identify cut-off grades are usually Material and should be significant results tabulated in the report. A stated. minimum internal dilution of 1m has been • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short used to calculate the gold intersections. lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of • Where present, higher grade values are low grade results, the procedure used for such included in the intercepts table and assay aggregation should be stated and some typical values equal to or > 5.0 g/t Au have been examples of such aggregations should be shown in stated on a separate line below the intercept detail. assigned with the text 'includes'. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal • Reported RC results have been calculated equivalent values should be clearly stated. using 1m split samples. No metal equivalent values or formulas used. Relationship between • These relationships are particularly important in the • All results are based on down-hole metres. mineralisation reporting of Exploration Results. • Previous drill coverage has provided widths and intercept • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to guidance for the relatively flat-lying lengths the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be palaeochannel gold trend and vertical drilling reported. is considered the most appropriate hole • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are angle to assess. Vertical holes were also reported, there should be a clear statement to this considered effective for testing for potential, effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). local bedrock dipping bedrock. Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and • Appropriate summary diagrams (section & tabulations of intercepts should be included for any plan) are included in the accompanying significant discovery being reported. These should announcement. include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced reporting • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration • Significant assay results are provided in Table Results is not practicable, representative reporting 1 for the recent LEX RC drill program. of both low and high grades and/or widths should be • Drill holes with no significant results are not practiced to avoid misleading reporting of reported in Table 1. Exploration Results. • Significant assay results from historical drilling are noted in the body of the report. Other substantive • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, • All relevant data has been included within exploration data should be reported including (but not limited to): this report. geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg • The appropriate next stage of exploration tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or planning is noted in the body of the report large-scalestep-out drilling). and will include an update to the existing • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible resource model. extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Attachments Original document

