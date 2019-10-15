Lefroy Exploration : RC Drilling Underway at Lucky Strike

ASX RELEASE-16 October 2019 Exploration Update-RC Drilling Underway at Lucky Strike A focused RC drilling program has commenced at Lucky Strike to evaluate the strike and plunge extensions of recent multiple high-grade gold intersections hosted by a deeply oxidized, gold-mineralised Banded Iron Formation (BIF).

18m @ 6.57g/t Au from 68m in LEFR140 incl. 4m @ 21.9g/t Au from 77m 12m at @2.97g/t Au from 147m in LEFR146 22m at 2.49g/t Au from 63m in LEFR152 Incl. 2m @ 15.2g/t from 65m

The high-grade results are from three wide spaced drill sections that extended the strike of the BIF hosted mineralisation by 320m to a total strike length of 780m. The mineralisation remains open along strike to the south east.

The current drilling program aims to extend the mineralisation found in LEFR140 with closer focused drilling and, evaluate the new hanging wall mineralisation found in LEFR152 Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that a focused reverse circulation (RC) drilling program has commenced at the Lucky Strike Prospect. The drill program is aimed to further evaluate the interpreted strike and plunge potential of the significant gold mineralisation hosted by the Banded Iron Formation (BIF) intersected in hole LEFR140 in September 2019 (LEX:ASX release 27 September 2019). The shallow high-grade intersection in LEFR140 is hosted within a strongly oxidised BIF unit that represents the near surface position of an interpreted new plunging lode. This lode and the plunge geometry are further supported by the intersection in LEFR146, also in oxide BIF, and which is open. The plunge orientation of this new lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main drilled area of Lucky Strike (Figure 1). ASX Code: LEX Australian Registered Office E: info@lefroyex.com T: +61 8 9321 0984 Shares on Issue: 99M Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue ARBN: 052 123 930 Market Capitalisation: $19.8m West Perth, 6005 www.lefroyex.com

ASX Announcement 16 October 2019 Additional drilling is also designed to further evaluate the new shallow oxide mineralisation in hole LEFR152 that intersected 22m at 2.49g/t Au from 63m. This is interpreted to represent another new lode position at Lucky Strike that occurs at or near the contact of the hanging wall andesite and the metasediments and is open along strike and down dip. The proposed drilling will consist of 17 holes for approximately 1800m. This will involve two 20m spaced infill drill sections around the existing section containing LEFR140. Hole spacing along each of the new sections and the existing LEFR140 section will be at either 10m or 20m centres. In addition, four holes are proposed to infill on the existing section containing LEFR152. The programme is expected to be completed by the end of October, with results anticipated in November. Figure 1 Geology and Drill hole plan along the Lucky Strike Trend. Targets for focussed RC drilling shown as red dashed boxes. Refer to Figure 2 for regional location of Lucky Strike.

ASX Announcement 16 October 2019 Background--Lucky Strike Lucky Strike is located within a granted Mining Lease that falls within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package, that is part of the wholly owned greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km south east of Kalgoorlie (Figure 3). The LGP is referenced in two packages i.e. Eastern Lefroy covering 226km 2 of wholly owned tenements including Lucky Strike, Red Dale, Havelock, Hang Glider and other sub-projects along or adjacent to the regional Mt Monger fault; and

ASX Announcement 16 October 2019 The mineralised BIF package is a recent green fields gold discovery by the Company in 2018. Lucky Strike is approximately 5km along strike to the northwest of the high-grade Lucky Bay open pit (Figure 2), mined by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) during 2015. The gold mineralisation at Lucky Bay is also hosted within BIF. A six-hole step out RC drilling program was completed at Lucky Strike in June (LEX:ASX release 3 July 2019). The step out program was specifically aimed to evaluate the along strike and down plunge extent of the strong gold mineralisation hosted by Banded Iron Formation (BIF) intersected in hole LEFR 132 in May 2019. A standout gold mineralised zone was intersected in hole LEFR132, i.e. 17m at 3.58g/t Au from 129m including 2m at 11.8g/t Au from 132m This interval is hosted within highly oxidised and quartz veined BIF and is one of the strongest gold intercepts at Lucky Strike (+60gram metres). The association with the deep oxidation to approximately 150m vertical is unusual when compared to the core of Lucky Strike where the depth to top of fresh rock is approximately 60m. Integration and assessment of the recent drilling with the Company's detailed gravity data revealed a strong correlation between the deep oxidation and a linear gravity low. The deep oxidation along a linear trend is interpreted to represent weathering along a major fault or structure that has a 3000m strike length. The Company interprets Lucky Strike to be part of a larger gold mineralised structure, highlighted by the gravity feature, that has limited deeper effective RC drilling along its strike length. A further step out 27-hole RC drilling program designed to test the gravity trend was completed in September 2019 (refer LEX ASX release 27 September 2019). That returned multiple high- grade gold intersections, including 18m at 6.57g/t Au from 68m in LEFR140, and extended the deeply oxidised, BIF hosted gold mineralisation a further 320m along strike to the south east (Figure 1). Gold mineralisation in the BIF-metasediment package at Lucky Strike now has a strike length of 780m and remains open to the south east.

ASX Announcement 16 October 2019 About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach in the search for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman. The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 598km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date. Figure 3 Location of the Lefroy Gold Project relative to Kalgoorlie and the Western Lefroy tenement package subject to the Gold Fields joint venture. For Further Information please contact: Wade Johnson Managing Director Telephone: +61 8 93210984 Email: wjohnson@lefroyex.com

