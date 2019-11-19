Lefroy Exploration : Strong Drill Results Confirm New Lode at Lucky Strike 0 11/19/2019 | 05:59pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX Announcement 20 November 2019 LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED A Western Australian Focused Gold Explorer ASX Code: LEX Shares on Issue: 100.5m Current Share Price: 20.5c Market Capitalisation: $20.6m Board of Directors Chairman Gordon Galt Non-Executive Directors Michael Davies Geoffrey Pigott Managing Director Wade Johnson Flagship Exploration Project Lefroy Gold Project Growth Exploration Project Lake Johnston Project Australian Registered Office Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue West Perth, 6005 info@lefroyex.com +61 8 9321 0984 ARBN: 052 123 930 www.lefroyex.com Further Strong Drill Results Confirm New Lode at Lucky Strike Highlights The recent nineteen-hole RC and diamond drill program at Lucky Strike returned multiple high-grade oxide gold intersections that confirm a new, shallow, Banded Iron Formation (BIF) hosted lode Significant new shallow oxide gold intersections include : 19m @ 4.52g/t Au from 45m in LEFR167 incl. 9m @ 8.67g/t Au from 49m 17m at @2.41g/t Au from 111m in LEFR173 incl. 3m @ 10.4g/t Au from 113m 11.1m at 2.47g/t Au from 56.9m in LSRD013 Incl. 4.5m @ 3.73g/t from 63.5m 6m at 4.97g/t Au from 60m in LEFR171

These high-grade results are from three close spaced drill sections, including that which hosts LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au), and cover 40m of strike to a depth of 100m

high-grade results are from three close spaced drill sections, including that which hosts LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au), and cover 40m of strike to a depth of 100m The intersections in LEFR167 and LSRD013 support LEFR140 and reinforce the existence of a new, south-east plunging lode within the BIF hosted mineralisation, which is open

south-east plunging lode within the BIF hosted mineralisation, which is open Planning of additional RC drilling to further evaluate the Lucky Strike trend is underway, with drilling to commence in January 2020

Sufficient information is now available at Lucky Strike to allow a resource estimate to be undertaken. This should be completed in the March 2020 Quarter. 1 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019 ASX Announcement 20 November 2019 The Board of Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from a recently completed program of reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling at Lucky Strike, within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package. Eastern Lefroy is part of the Company's flagship Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km to the south-east of Kalgoorlie. Lucky Strike and its strike extensions are wholly within the recently granted (12 April 2019) Mining Lease M25/366. Lucky Strike is located approximately 35km north east of Gold Fields St Ives processing plant and 5km south west of the Randalls Processing Plant operated by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR). Gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike is hosted within multiple north-west trending Banded Iron Formation (BIF) units. Lucky Strike is approximately 5km along strike to the northwest of the high-grade Lucky Bay open pit, mined by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) during 2015 (Figure 1). The gold mineralisation at Lucky Bay is also hosted within BIF. The Lucky Strike Trend was identified by Lefroy as a prospective structural corridor, adjacent to the regional scale Mt Monger Fault (Figure 1), after integration of previous exploration with detailed ground gravity data. Gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike was discovered by the Company in 2017 from wide spaced early stage air core drilling. The area near Lucky Strike is a continued high priority exploration focus for the Company, with gold anomalies identified at Havelock, Neon, Capstan and Erinmore highlighting district scale gold prospectivity (Figure 1). . Figure 1 Lucky Strike prospect location plan relative to the Randalls Processing Plant highlighting maximum gold value in drill holes other LEX gold prospects (e.g. Havelock). Inset- Refer to Figure 2 for detailed Lucky Strike drill hole plan and geology. 2 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019 ASX Announcement 20 November 2019 Drill Program The drill program was aimed to further evaluate the interpreted strike and plunge potential of the significant gold mineralisation hosted by the Banded Iron Formation (BIF) intersected in hole LEFR140 in September 2019 (LEX:ASX release 27 September 2019). The impressive shallow high-grade intersection in LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au from 68m) is hosted within a strongly oxidised BIF unit that was interpreted as the near surface position of a new plunging lode. This lode and the plunge geometry were further supported by the down plunge intersection in LEFR146 (12m @2.97g/t Au from 147m), also in oxide BIF, and which is open. The plunge orientation of this new lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main drilled area of Lucky Strike (Figure 3). The recently completed program design was specifically aimed to gain a stronger appreciation of the extent, geometry and controls of the mineralisation in LEFR 140. This improved geological understanding could then be applied to areas of the BIF along strike where wide spaced drilling had yielded lessor tenor gold intersections but that had similar geological attributes to that observed in LEFR140. The drill pattern was restricted to evaluating the BIF to approximately 100m vertical depth. The recent program consisted of 18 RC holes for 2029m of drilling on four sections, two of which were existing sections from an earlier program (Figure 2). Two new drill sections were drilled 20m either side of the existing section that hosted LEFR140 (Figure 2 & 3). Hole spacing along each of the new sections and the existing LEFR140 section was at either 10m or 20m centres (Figure 4). The tight angled drill spacing on LEFR 140 section (Figure 2) was aimed to improve the understanding of the continuity and variability of the high grade mineralisation up and down dip. To support this detailed RC drilling, a single angled precollared diamond hole LSRD013 was drilled 10m up dip from LEFR140. The hole was RC precollared to 45m and completed with a 39.4m diamond tail. The diamond core sought structural information and the contact relationships of the BIF. Additional RC drilling was also designed to further evaluate the shallow oxide mineralisation in hole LEFR152 that intersected 22m at 2.49g/t Au from 63m in the prior program. This is interpreted to represent another new lode position at Lucky Strike that occurs at or near the contact of the hanging wall andesite and the metasediments and is open along strike and down dip. Four close spaced RC holes were completed on this section (Figure 2). 3 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019 ASX Announcement 20 November 2019 Figure 2 Geology and Drill hole plan along the Lucky Strike Trend highlighting the areas of the focused drilling. Drill sections represented as A, B, and C. Refer to Figure 4 for drill section A-A' The drill holes intersected and confirmed a deeply weathered (oxidised) metasedimentary sequence of rocks including BIF, wedged between a hanging wall andesite and footwall basalt (Figures 2 & 4). The metasediment package is preferentially oxidised, particularly the BIF, to at least 200m vertically from surface (Figure 3). The confined weathering of the BIF is interpreted to represent an oxidation channel down a structure or alteration zone that is open along strike. The BIF is strongly oxidised, maintains a consistent down hole width of approximately 12m and has sharp contact relationships with the hanging and footwall shale units. The main BIF unit at Lucky Strike has a strike length of 740m and is open. Early interpretation by the Company, and recent Company research, suggests these are Algoma type BIF units. 4 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019 ASX Announcement 20 November 2019 The results from the closed spaced RC and diamond drilling program (Table 1) confirm and reinforce the interpretation of a new BIF hosted plunging lode centered on LEFR140 that is open down plunge. A strong gold intersection was returned from each of the three 20m spaced sections drilled, and one hole (LEFR173) highlights the discovery of a new ore position that is also open. Significant results returned (Table1) include: - 19m @ 4.52g/t Au from 45m in LEFR167 incl. 9m @ 8.67g/t Au from 49m 17m at @2.41g/t Au from 111m in LEFR173 incl. 3m @ 10.4g/t Au from 113m 11.1m at 2.47g/t Au from 56.9m in LSRD013 Incl. 4.5m @ 3.73g/t from 63.5m 6m at 4.97g/t Au from 60m in LEFR171 o 13m at 1.05g/t Au from 48m in LEFR175 The shallow high-grade intersection in LEFR167 is within a strongly oxidised BIF unit (Figures 3 & 4) that represents the near surface position of a south east plunging lode. This lode and the plunge geometry are further supported by the intersections in LEFR171 and LEFR175, also in oxide BIF (Figure 3) and also open. The plunge orientation of this lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main area of Lucky Strike (refer long section). The geometry of the lode is further supported by LEFR146 which is located approximately 80m down plunge (Figure 3). The oxide intersection in LEFR173 is interpreted to represent another new lode position at Lucky Strike that is open (Figure 5). The intersection reinforces the variable nature of the gold mineralisation within the BIF, with hole LEFR 172 only 20m up dip not intersecting any mineralisation despite intersecting the BIF of the same geological character. The confirmation of the plunging high-grade ore zone centered on hole LEFR140, provides support to the Company's interpretation that there is potential for additional near surface high grade ore shoots along a 400m strike length of the BIF that is only been evaluated by wide spaced RC drilling. The closer spaced drill test around LEFR140 has delivered additional high-grade intersections but also demonstrated the geometry and extent of the BIF hosted mineralisation (Figure 4). The wide (80m or 160m) spaced drill sections with holes at 40m centres can broadly scope out the extent of the system, it can overlook the short strike length of individual lodes. Gold mineralisation in the BIF-metasediment package at Lucky Strike now has a strike length of 740m and remains open to the south east (Figures 2 & 3). 5 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019 ASX Announcement 20 November 2019 Figure 3 Lucky Strike Schematic Long Section highlighting pierce points of drill holes, key gold intersections and interpreted plunge of gold system with depth to top of fresh rock (TOFR) increasing to the south east. Discussion and Next Steps The results from the recent phase of close spaced RC drilling and the single diamond hole provide further support for the interpretation that Lucky Strike is part of a large, mineralised structural trend. The opportunity is to discover additional high-grade ore shoots or lodes along a BIF unit that is currently only defined by wide spaced RC drilling. The system has now yielded consistent high-grade gold intersections within deeply oxidised BIF units over the 740m strike length evaluated to date. The system remains open to the south east. Planning of the next stage of RC drilling is underway and will include closer spaced drilling around the shallow oxide gold mineralisation in LEFR173. This will further expand the ore shoot centered on LEFR140, and test for new shallow ore shoots. This drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2020. The Company has also commenced resource modelling of the existing drill data and aims to deliver a maiden Lucky Strike resource in the March 2020 Quarter. This will incorporate the January 2020 drilling. In conjunction with those activities, the Company is now evaluating options to rapidly develop the Lucky Strike and Red Dale Prospects into production, either via a local mill or via a toll treatment facility. Both prospects are contained within granted Mining leases. Lease applications for haulage routes are being actively pursued and the Company could be in a position to be mining before the end of 2020. 6 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019 ASX Announcement 20 November 2019 Figure 4 Lucky Strike Drill Section A-A' highlighting intersection in LEFR140 & LEFR167, geology and deep preferential oxidation profile within the BIF. Figure 5 Lucky Strike Drill Section B-B' highlighting intersection in LEFR173 7 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019 ASX Announcement 20 November 2019 Table 1: 2019 RC Drilling-Eastern Lefroy Gold Project-Lucky Strike Prospect RC drill hole intersections tabulated below are calculated with a 0.25g/t Au lower cut for the entire drill program. These represent the intersections from individual 1m composite sample results and include a maximum of 2m of internal dilution for holes LEFR166 to LEFR183. The intercepts for LSRD013 represent the intersections from individual consecutive core sample results that vary in length between 0.2m to 1.2m, but approximately 0.5m and include a maximum of 2m of internal dilution. Hole ID Collar E Collar N Collar RL Depth Dip Azimuth Depth Depth To Downhole Au Value (MGA) (MGA) (m) From (m) (m) Intersectio (g/t) n (m) LEFR166 404172 6555490 291 86 -60 30 33 45 12 0.56 LEFR167 404167 6555482 291 134 -60 30 45 64 19 4.52 Including 49 58 9 8.67 LEFR168 404152 6555455 291 122 -60 30 89 92 3 2.44 LEFR168 404152 6555455 291 122 -60 30 101 104 3 0.77 LEFR170 404143 6555438 291 147 -60 30 134 135 1 0.61 LEFR171 404150 6555492 291 129 -60 30 54 55 1 0.27 LEFR171 404150 6555492 291 129 -60 30 60 66 6 4.97 LEFR172 404140 6555474 291 111 -60 30 90 91 1 0.63 LEFR173 404130 6555457 291 141 -60 30 111 128 17 2.41 113 116 3 10.4 Including LEFR174 404189 6555480 291 111 -60 30 30 34 4 2.87 LEFR175 404179 6555463 291 80 -60 30 48 61 13 1.05 LEFR176 404169 6555445 291 117 -60 30 80 91 11 0.71 LEFR177 404160 6555429 291 147 -60 30 109 110 1 0.98 LEFR178 404297 6555223 290 93 -60 30 46 48 2 0.9 LEFR179 404291 6555214 290 93 -60 30 53 54 1 0.58 LEFR180 404281 6555197 290 111 -60 30 80 90 10 0.66 LEFR181 404276 6555188 290 129 -60 30 93 103 10 0.49 LEFR182 404160 6555509 291 69 -60 30 26 29 3 1.8 LEFR182 404160 6555509 291 69 -60 30 33 41 8 0.64 LEFR183 404155 6555501 291 75 -60 30 28 29 1 0.43 LEFR183 404155 6555501 291 75 -60 30 48 56 8 0.56 LSRD013 404162 6555474 291 84 -60 30 56.9 68 11.1 2.47 Including 63.5 68 4.5 3.73 8 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019 ASX Announcement 20 November 2019 About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman. The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 598km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date. Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy and the location of Lucky Strike relative to the Hang Glider Hill gold prospect. Mining Lease M25/366 is also highlighted. For Further Information please contact: Wade Johnson Managing Director Telephone: +61 8 93210984 Email: wjohnson@lefroyex.com 9 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019 ASX Announcement 20 November 2019 Notes Specific-ASX Announcements The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for each of the sections noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX but specific to exploration reporting on Lucky Strike and the Lucky Strike Trend at the Lefroy Gold Project. Drilling at Lucky Strike Supports and Extends Gold Trend: 23 December 2016

Significant Intersections at Lucky Strike Prospect: 18 April 2017

Aircore Drill results enhance the Lucky Strike Trend: 7 July 2017

Exploration Update: Diamond Drilling Commences at the Lucky Strike Trend: 31 August 2017

High Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Lucky Strike: 21 September 2017

RC Drilling Commenced at Lucky Strike: 23 November 2017

RC Drill Results Enhance Lucky Strike Gold Discovery: 12 December 2017

Exploration Update: RC Drilling Underway at Lucky Strike: 25 January 2018

Drill Results Extend Gold Mineralisation at Lucky Strike: 14 February 2018

High Grade Gold Intersected at Lucky Strike:16 May 2018

High Grade Gold Mineralisation at Lucky Strike:15 June 2018

Lucky Strike Drilling Update: 3 October 2018

Drilling at Lucky Strike enhances Oxide Gold Zone: 3 December 2018

High Grade Results Continue to Enhance Lucky Strike: 7 January 2019

High Grade Results Expand Lucky Strike Footprint: 6 March 2019

Strong Gold Intersection Extends Lucky Strike: 13 May 2019

Drilling Supports Large Mineralised Trend at Lucky Strike: 3 July 2019

Step Out Drilling Delivers Impressive Results at Lucky Strike: 27 September 2019 The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears. 10 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019 JORC CODE, 2012 Edition-Table 1 Report -Lefroy Project -Lucky Strike Prospect October 2019 RC and Diamond Drilling SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut • The sampling noted in this release has been carried out techniques channels, random chips, or specific using Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond drilling (DD) specialised industry standard measurement at the Lucky Strike prospect. The RC program comprised tools appropriate to the minerals under 18 angled holes for 2029m with 1 pre-collar drilled to investigation, such as down hole gamma 45m. The single diamond hole tailed the RC pre-collar to a sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). depth of 84.4m (39.4m of HQ core). Holes varying in depth These examples should not be taken as from 75m to 147m with an average depth of 111m. All limiting the broad meaning of sampling. holes were drilled -600 (dip) toward 0300 (Azimuth) spaced • Include reference to measures taken to along 10m to 20m centres on lines spaced at a nominal ensure sample representivity and the 20m apart. appropriate calibration of any measurement • Sampling and QAQC protocols as per industry best tools or systems used. practice with further details below. • Aspects of the determination of • RC bulk samples were collected from the cyclone at 1m mineralisation that are Material to the intervals in plastic buckets and arranged in rows of 10 or Public Report. In cases where 'industry 20 samples. 2x 1m split samples were collected from 0m standard' work has been done this would be to end of hole (EOH). 1m split samples were collected relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation directly off the drill rig cone splitter into calico bags drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from attached to the cyclone. The sample collected generally which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g weighed 2-3kg. 4m composite samples were collected charge for fire assay'). In other cases more using a scoop to produce a 2-3kg sample from 0m to end explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent of hole collected from the bulk samples. Upon receival of sampling problems. Unusual commodities or the 4m composite results 1m samples were then taken mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) (already collected at time of drilling) from anomalous gold may warrant disclosure of detailed intervals outlined from the 4m composite samples. The information. 1m samples were sent to the Laboratory in Kalgoorlie for analysis. The samples were dried, pulverised, split to produce a 40g charge for analysis by fire assay with Au determination by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS). • DD was conducted utilising triple tube HQ sized core to obtain the highest quality sample and to minimise core loss. Due to the oxidised nature of the rock getting reliable bottom of hole orientation marks was difficult so none where taken. Core was collected in core trays where it was marked up and logged by the supervising geologist. It was noted the there was excellent core recovery and only minor zones of core loss which were recorded by the geologist. In order to maximise sample quality, whole core sampling for the mineralised geological unit was employed. Samples were collected in calico bags with a minimum sample width of 0.2m and a maximum 1.2m to produce a 2-4kg sample through the interpreted mineralised zone. Once at the lab samples were dried, crushed and prepared in the sample way as the RC to produce a 40g charge for fire assay analysis for gold (Au) by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS). Drilling techniques • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open- • The Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed by a hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, KWL350 RC rig from Challenge Drilling (Kalgoorlie). Low air Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core face sampling hammer drilling proved satisfactory to diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of penetrate the regolith and reduce contamination risk. diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other • The diamond drilling (DD) was completed by Raglan type, whether core is oriented and if so, by Drilling (Kalgoorlie). HQ triple tube was predominantly what method, etc). used to preserve core integrity and obtain accurate bottom of hole orientation marks. Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core and • All of samples remained dry with good recovery obtained. recovery chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Where samples were wet/moist or experienced less than • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery desired recovery this was instantly evident in size of the and ensure representative nature of the bulk sample laid on the ground and was carefully recorded samples. by a Lefroy representative on hard copy sample sheets. • Whether a relationship exists between • Drilling with care (e.g. clearing hole at start of rod, regular sample recovery and grade and whether cyclone cleaning) if water encountered, to reduce sample bias may have occurred due to incidence of wet -sticky sample and cross contamination, preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse the cyclone was cleaned out again at the end of each drill material. rod. Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary • Below 100m down-hole depth, water ingress into the RC hole could be problematic, this was anticipated and measures such as increasing the collar casing depth at the start of the hole greatly improved the sample quality and helped keep the samples dry. If the sample was wet this was recorded by Lefroy field personnel. Insufficient sample population to determine whether relationship exists between sample recovery and grade. The quality of the sample (wet, dry, low recovery) was recorded during logging. • Diamond core was measured and compared to drilled interval indicated by the drillers. From this a percentage of recovery can be calculated. Recovery in oxide material varied, however where core loss occurred this has been diligently noted by the drill crew and geologist. • The use of professional and competent core drilling contractors minimised the issues with sample recoveries. An honest and open line of communication between the drill crew and the geologist allowed for a comprehensive understanding of where core loss may have occurred. • Core recovery in the oxide material was often better in the mineralised zone due to the fact that the interpreted host rock is more resistant to weathering. The most significant grades in this release occur with good core recovery. Therefore, no significant bias is expected. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been • Detailed logging of, regolith, lithology, structure, veining, geologically and geotechnically logged to a alteration, mineralisation and recoveries recorded in each level of detail to support appropriate Mineral hole by qualified geologist. Resource estimation, mining studies and • Logging carried out by sieving individual 1m sample metallurgical studies. cuttings, washing in water and the entire hole collected in • Whether logging is qualitative or plastic chip trays for future reference for RC drilling. quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, • Every hole was logged for the entire length. channel, etc) photography. • Diamond core underwent detailed logging through the • The total length and percentage of the entire hole with data being transferred to the Lefroy relevant intersections logged. drilling database after capture • Analysis of rock type, colour, structure, alteration, veining and geotechnical data were all routinely collected. • Geological logging is qualitative in nature and relies on the geologist logging the hole to make assumptions of the core character based on their experience and knowledge. • Recovery, RQD (rock quality designation) and magnetic susceptibility measurements were recorded and are considered to be quantitative in nature. • Core within the core trays for each hole was photographed using a purpose made camera stand and a quality digital SLR camera and stored in the database. • All drill holes were logged in their entirety (100%). Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether • Sampling of 1m intervals directly off a rig-mounted cone techniques and quarter, half or all core taken. splitter into two separate calico bags. Sample weight 2 - 3 sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, kg. A 4m composite sample was collected, from 0m to preparation rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or EOH for each hole. The composite samples were collected dry. by using a scoop to collect a representative "split" from • For all sample types, the nature, quality and each bulk sample that made up a 4m composite interval, appropriateness of the sample preparation this was placed into a pre-numbered calico bag. Pre- technique. numbered calico bags containing the samples were • Quality control procedures adopted for all despatched to the laboratory for assay. Upon receival of results for 4m composite samples, selected 1m resplit sub-sampling stages to maximise samples (collected at cyclone) were collected in the field representivity of samples. for submission by the same fire assay technique. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling • The sample preparation of the RC samples follows is representative of the in situ material industry best practice, involving oven drying, pulverising, collected, including for instance results for to produce a homogenous sub sample for analysis. field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Along with submitted samples, standards and blanks were • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the inserted on a regular basis where the pre-numbered calico grain size of the material being sampled. bag ended with the numbers 20, 40, 60, 80 and 100. Standards were certified reference material prepared by Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Geostats Pty Ltd. Duplicate samples were collected at zones of interest and at irregular intervals of about 2 per hole. • Whole core sampling was employed to maximise sample quality and to reduce bias. This was largely due to the nature of the material being sampled and its proclivity to "washing away" when cut using a saw which uses water to assist the blade in cutting. • Certified reference material (CRM) standards and blanks were inserted at the geologist's discretion on a roughly 1 in 20 sample bases. Quality of assay • The nature, quality and appropriateness of • Samples routinely analysed for gold using the 40gram Fire data and the assaying and laboratory procedures used Assay digest method with an AAS finish at Bureau laboratory tests and whether the technique is considered Veritas's Kalgoorlie Laboratory. partial or total. • Quality control process and internal laboratory checks • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, demonstrate acceptable levels of accuracy. At the handheld XRF instruments, etc, the laboratory regular assay repeats, lab standards, checks parameters used in determining the analysis and blanks were analysed. including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of • The verification of significant intersections • The results have been reviewed and verified by alternative sampling and by either independent or alternative company personnel. assaying company personnel. • No holes were planned to twin prior drill holes. • The use of twinned holes. • Capture of field logging is electronic using Toughbook • Documentation of primary data, data entry hardware and Logchief software. Logged data is then procedures, data verification, data storage exported as an excel spreadsheet to the Company's (physical and electronic) protocols. external database managers which is then loaded to the • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Company's DATASHED database and validation checks completed to ensure data accuracy. Assay files are received electronically from the laboratory and filed to the Company's server, and provided to the external database manager. • There has been no adjustment to the assay data. The primary gold (Au) field reported by the laboratory is the priority value used for plotting, interrogating and reporting. Location of data • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to • Drill hole positions were surveyed using a DGPS operated points locate drill holes (collar and down-hole by a third-party contracting surveyor. The same surveys), trenches, mine workings and other contractor was used once drilling was completed to pick- locations used in Mineral Resource up collar positions using a DGPS. Down holes surveys were estimation. completed by Challenge and Raglan drill crew using a gyro • Specification of the grid system used. and recording a survey every <30m down the hole. • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • Grid System - MGA94 Zone 51. Topographic elevation captured by using the differential GPS. Data spacing and • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration • Hole spacing at nominal 10m to 20m centres on 0300 distribution Results. orientated drill lines with line spacing 20m around • Whether the data spacing and distribution is previous Lefroy drilling. sufficient to establish the degree of • Mineralisation at Lucky Strike is constrained to a particular geological and grade continuity appropriate iron rich geological unit logged as a BIF (banded iron for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve formation). Holes were sampled using 4m composite estimation procedure(s) and classifications samples for the entire length of the hole. Where SIF was applied. logged by the geologist and/or >0.1g/t Au in collected 4m • Whether sample compositing has been composite samples was intercepted, 1m samples were applied. collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis by fire assay. Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Orientation of data • Whether the orientation of sampling • The North-East orientated drill traverses considered in relation to achieves unbiased sampling of possible effective to evaluate the roughly North-West trending geological structures and the extent to which this is banded iron formation (BIF) stratigraphic unit which is structure known, considering the deposit type. interpreted to be the prospective host rock. The RC drill • If the relationship between the drilling holes were intended as follow-up work to assess previous orientation and the orientation of key Lefroy AC and DD drill holes which were orientated on mineralised structures is considered to have East-West drill lines which intercepted high gold grades introduced a sampling bias, this should be and favourable geology. assessed and reported if material. • The drill orientation is a more effective test of "true" width of the host rock due to the fact the host rock unit is striking roughly North-West/South-East. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample • Samples were bagged in labelled and numbered security. polyweave or plastic bags, collected and personally delivered to the Bureau Veritas Laboratory (Kalgoorlie) by Company field personnel. Samples were then sorted and checked for inconsistencies against lodged Submission sheet by Bureau Veritas staff. • Bureau Veritas checked the samples received against the Lefroy Exploration Limited (LEX) submission sheet to notify of any missing or extra samples. Following analysis, the sample, pulps and residues are retained by the laboratory in a secure storage yard. Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of • All sampling and analytical results of the drill program sampling techniques and data. were reviewed by the Senior Exploration Geologist and Managing Director. Anomalous gold intersections were checked against library chip trays to correlate with geology. No specific audits or reviews have been conducted. Section 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS - LEFROY PROJECT- Lucky Strike Prospect-October 2019 RC Drilling and Diamond Drilling Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Mineral tenement • Type, reference name/number, location • The Lefroy Project is located approximately 50 km in and land tenure and ownership including agreements south east from Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and status or material issues with third parties consists of a contiguous package of wholly owned such as joint ventures, partnerships, tenements held under title by LEX or its wholly owned overriding royalties, native title subsidiary Monger Exploration Pty Ltd. The work interests, historical sites, wilderness or described in this report was completed on a Mining national park and environmental lease M 25/366. settings. • M25/366 is held 100% by Monger Exploration Pty Ltd • The security of the tenure held at the a wholly owned subsidiary of Lefroy Exploration time of reporting along with any Limited known impediments to obtaining a • The tenements are current and in good standing with licence to operate in the area. the Department of Mines and Petroleum (DMP) of Western Australia. Exploration done by • Acknowledgment and appraisal of • Some previous exploration work was completed on other parties exploration by other parties. the Lucky Strike trend by Integra Mining Limited, Western Mining and Octagonal Resources. The bulk of this work included phases of Aircore (AC). This work identified mineralisation along the trend, however no previous explorer identified mineralisation at Lucky Strike and as such this is a new discovery by Lefroy Exploration. Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and • The Lefroy Project is located in the southern part of style of mineralisation. the Norseman Wiluna Greenstone Belt and straddles the triple junction of three crustal units, the Parker, Boorara and Bulong Domain. The Lefroy project tenements are mostly covered by alluvial, colluvial and lacustrine material with very little outcrop. Lucky Strike is hosted in banded iron formation within a thin (<300m approx.) package of metamorphosed sediments, sandwiched between basalt and high Mg basalt stratigraphy. It lies proximal to the GSWA's interpreted position for the domain bounding north- west trending Mount Monger Fault. It is unknown what the relationship is between these sediments and the surrounding mafic stratigraphy and how that fits in with the well-studied stratigraphy of the Kalgoorlie Terrane. Drill hole • A summary of all information material • Table containing drill hole collar, survey and Information to the understanding of the exploration intersection data for material (gold intersections results including a tabulation of the >0.25gpt Au with a max of 2m internal dilution) drill following information for all Material holes are included in the Table in the body of the drill holes: announcement. • easting and northing of the drill hole • No Information has been excluded. collar • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar • dip and azimuth of the hole • down hole length and interception depth • hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Data aggregation • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • All report grades have been length weighted. High methods averaging techniques, maximum and/or grades have not been cut. A lower cut off of 0.25gpt minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of Au has been used to identify significant results high grades) and cut-off grades are usually (intersections). Material and should be stated. • Where present, higher grade values are included in • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate the intercepts table and assay values equal to or > 1.0 short lengths of high grade results and g/t Au have been stated on a separate line below the longer lengths of low grade results, the intercept assigned with the text 'includes'. procedure used for such aggregation • Reported RC results have been calculated using 1m should be stated and some typical examples split samples. No metal equivalent values or formulas of such aggregations should be shown in used. detail. • Reported diamond drill results have been results have • The assumptions used for any reporting of been calculated using samples that vary in length from metal equivalent values should be clearly 0.2m to 1.2m but nominally 0.5m. No metal equivalent stated. values or formulas used. • Where core loss is measured, a gold value of 0 ppm is applied for the length weighted interval for which this would apply and included in the intercept calculation and would count in the internal dilution. Relationship between • These relationships are particularly • All results are based on down-hole metres. mineralisation important in the reporting of Exploration • Previous drill coverage has provided guidance for the widths and intercept Results. presence of steeply dipping stratigraphy comprising a lengths • If the geometry of the mineralisation with sedimentary package of rocks containing banded iron respect to the drill hole angle is known, its formations (BIF) which provide a good host rock for nature should be reported. gold mineralisation. A ground magnetic survey • If it is not known and only the down hole completed in 2018 over the area of interest confirms a lengths are reported, there should be a NW strike of the magnetic sediments within the clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole stratigraphy and hence has guided the orientation of length, true width not known'). drilling for this program. Structural measurements on orientated diamond drill core from a previous Lefroy Exploration drill program also assisted in decided which orientation to drill these follow up RC holes. Results from this drill program do not represent 'true widths' however holes are designed to intercept the host sequence perpendicular to its strike. Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with • Appropriate summary diagrams (section & plan) are scales) and tabulations of intercepts should included in the accompanying announcement. be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced reporting • Where comprehensive reporting of all • Significant assay results are provided in Table 1 for the Exploration Results is not practicable, recent LEX RC drill program. representative reporting of both low and • Drill holes with no significant results are not reported. high grades and/or widths should be • Significant assay results from historical drilling are practiced to avoid misleading reporting of noted in the body of the report. Exploration Results. Other substantive • Other exploration data, if meaningful and • All relevant data has been included within this report. exploration data material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further • The appropriate next stage of exploration planning is work (eg tests for lateral extensions or currently underway and noted in the body of the depth extensions or large-scalestep-out report. drilling). • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 22:59:03 UTC 0 Latest news on LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED 05:59p LEFROY EXPLORATION : Strong Drill Results Confirm New Lode at Lucky Strike PU 10/30 LEFROY EXPLORATION : September 2019 Quarterly Activities Report PU 10/30 LEFROY EXPLORATION : September 2019 Quarterly Cashflow Report PU 10/30 LEFROY EXPLORATION : Notice of Annual General Meeting&Proxy Form PU 10/23 Exploration Update-Drilling Accelerated at the Lefroy Gold Project AQ 10/21 LEFROY EXPLORATION : Drilling Accelerated at the Lefroy Gold Project PU 10/15 LEFROY EXPLORATION : RC Drilling Underway at Lucky Strike PU 10/14 LEFROY EXPLORATION : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4 PU 10/14 LEFROY EXPLORATION : Change in substantial holding PU 10/01 LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED : - Results of Meeting AQ