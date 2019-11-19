Lefroy Exploration : Strong Drill Results Confirm New Lode at Lucky Strike
0
11/19/2019 | 05:59pm EST
ASX Announcement
20 November 2019
LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED
A Western Australian
Focused Gold Explorer
ASX Code: LEX
Shares on Issue: 100.5m
Current Share Price:
20.5c
Market Capitalisation: $20.6m
Board of Directors
Chairman
Gordon Galt
Non-Executive Directors
Michael Davies
Geoffrey Pigott
Managing Director
Wade Johnson
Flagship Exploration Project
Lefroy Gold Project
Growth Exploration Project
Lake Johnston Project
Australian Registered Office
Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue
West Perth, 6005
info@lefroyex.com
+61 8 9321 0984ARBN: 052 123 930
www.lefroyex.com
Further Strong Drill Results Confirm
New Lode at Lucky Strike
Highlights
The recent nineteen-hole RC and diamond drill program at Lucky Strike returned multiple high-grade oxide gold intersections that confirm a new, shallow, Banded Iron Formation (BIF) hosted lode
Significant new shallow oxide gold intersections include:
19m @ 4.52g/t Au from 45m in LEFR167
incl. 9m @ 8.67g/t Au from 49m
17m at @2.41g/t Au from 111m in LEFR173 incl. 3m @ 10.4g/t Au from 113m
11.1m at 2.47g/t Au from 56.9m in LSRD013
Incl. 4.5m @ 3.73g/t from 63.5m
6m at 4.97g/t Au from 60m in LEFR171
These high-grade results are from three close spaced drill sections, including that which hosts LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au), and cover 40m of strike to a depth of 100m
The intersections in LEFR167 and LSRD013 support LEFR140 and reinforce the existence of a new, south-east plunging lode within the BIF hosted mineralisation, which is open
Planning of additional RC drilling to further evaluate the Lucky Strike trend is underway, with drilling to commence in January 2020
Sufficient information is now available at Lucky Strike to allow a resource estimate to be undertaken. This should be completed in the March 2020 Quarter.
1 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019
ASX Announcement
20 November 2019
The Board of Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from a recently completed program of reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling at Lucky Strike, within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package. Eastern Lefroy is part of the Company's flagship Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km to the south-east of Kalgoorlie. Lucky Strike and its strike extensions are wholly within the recently granted (12 April 2019) Mining Lease M25/366.
Lucky Strike is located approximately 35km north east of Gold Fields St Ives processing plant and 5km south west of the Randalls Processing Plant operated by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR). Gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike is hosted within multiple north-west trending Banded Iron Formation (BIF) units. Lucky Strike is approximately 5km along strike to the northwest of the high-grade Lucky Bay open pit, mined by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) during 2015 (Figure 1). The gold mineralisation at Lucky Bay is also hosted within BIF.
The Lucky Strike Trend was identified by Lefroy as a prospective structural corridor, adjacent to the regional scale Mt Monger Fault (Figure 1), after integration of previous exploration with detailed ground gravity data. Gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike was discovered by the Company in 2017 from wide spaced early stage air core drilling. The area near Lucky Strike is a continued high priority exploration focus for the Company, with gold anomalies identified at Havelock, Neon, Capstan and Erinmore highlighting district scale gold prospectivity (Figure 1).
.
Figure 1 Lucky Strike prospect location plan relative to the Randalls Processing Plant highlighting maximum gold value in drill holes other LEX gold prospects (e.g. Havelock). Inset- Refer to Figure 2 for detailed Lucky Strike drill hole plan and geology.
2 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019
ASX Announcement
20 November 2019
Drill Program
The drill program was aimed to further evaluate the interpreted strike and plunge potential of the significant gold mineralisation hosted by the Banded Iron Formation (BIF) intersected in hole LEFR140 in September 2019 (LEX:ASX release 27 September 2019).
The impressive shallow high-grade intersection in LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au from 68m) is hosted within a strongly oxidised BIF unit that was interpreted as the near surface position of a new plunging lode. This lode and the plunge geometry were further supported by the down plunge intersection in LEFR146 (12m @2.97g/t Au from 147m), also in oxide BIF, and which is open. The plunge orientation of this new lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main drilled area of Lucky Strike (Figure 3).
The recently completed program design was specifically aimed to gain a stronger appreciation of the extent, geometry and controls of the mineralisation in LEFR 140. This improved geological understanding could then be applied to areas of the BIF along strike where wide spaced drilling had yielded lessor tenor gold intersections but that had similar geological attributes to that observed in LEFR140. The drill pattern was restricted to evaluating the BIF to approximately 100m vertical depth.
The recent program consisted of 18 RC holes for 2029m of drilling on four sections, two of which were existing sections from an earlier program (Figure 2). Two new drill sections were drilled 20m either side of the existing section that hosted LEFR140 (Figure 2 & 3). Hole spacing along each of the new sections and the existing LEFR140 section was at either 10m or 20m centres (Figure 4).
The tight angled drill spacing on LEFR 140 section (Figure 2) was aimed to improve the understanding of the continuity and variability of the high grade mineralisation up and down dip.
To support this detailed RC drilling, a single angled precollared diamond hole LSRD013 was drilled 10m up dip from LEFR140. The hole was RC precollared to 45m and completed with a 39.4m diamond tail. The diamond core sought structural information and the contact relationships of the BIF.
Additional RC drilling was also designed to further evaluate the shallow oxide mineralisation in hole LEFR152 that intersected 22m at 2.49g/t Au from 63m in the prior program. This is interpreted to represent another new lode position at Lucky Strike that occurs at or near the contact of the hanging wall andesite and the metasediments and is open along strike and down dip. Four close spaced RC holes were completed on this section (Figure 2).
3 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019
ASX Announcement
20 November 2019
Figure 2 Geology and Drill hole plan along the Lucky Strike Trend highlighting the areas of the focused drilling. Drill sections represented as A, B, and C. Refer to Figure 4 for drill section A-A'
The drill holes intersected and confirmed a deeply weathered (oxidised) metasedimentary sequence of rocks including BIF, wedged between a hanging wall andesite and footwall basalt (Figures 2 & 4). The metasediment package is preferentially oxidised, particularly the BIF, to at least 200m vertically from surface (Figure 3).
The confined weathering of the BIF is interpreted to represent an oxidation channel down a structure or alteration zone that is open along strike. The BIF is strongly oxidised, maintains a consistent down hole width of approximately 12m and has sharp contact relationships with the hanging and footwall shale units. The main BIF unit at Lucky Strike has a strike length of 740m and is open. Early interpretation by the Company, and recent Company research, suggests these are Algoma type BIF units.
4 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019
ASX Announcement
20 November 2019
The results from the closed spaced RC and diamond drilling program (Table 1) confirm and reinforce the interpretation of a new BIF hosted plunging lode centered on LEFR140 that is open down plunge. A strong gold intersection was returned from each of the three 20m spaced sections drilled, and one hole (LEFR173) highlights the discovery of a new ore position that is also open.
Significant results returned (Table1) include: -
19m @ 4.52g/t Au from 45m in LEFR167
incl. 9m @ 8.67g/t Au from 49m
17m at @2.41g/t Au from 111m in LEFR173 incl. 3m @ 10.4g/t Au from 113m
11.1m at 2.47g/t Au from 56.9m in LSRD013
Incl. 4.5m @ 3.73g/t from 63.5m
6m at 4.97g/t Au from 60m in LEFR171o 13m at 1.05g/t Au from 48m in LEFR175
The shallow high-grade intersection in LEFR167 is within a strongly oxidised BIF unit (Figures 3 & 4) that represents the near surface position of a south east plunging lode. This lode and the plunge geometry are further supported by the intersections in LEFR171 and LEFR175, also in oxide BIF (Figure 3) and also open. The plunge orientation of this lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main area of Lucky Strike (refer long section).
The geometry of the lode is further supported by LEFR146 which is located approximately 80m down plunge (Figure 3).
The oxide intersection in LEFR173 is interpreted to represent another new lode position at Lucky Strike that is open (Figure 5). The intersection reinforces the variable nature of the gold mineralisation within the BIF, with hole LEFR 172 only 20m up dip not intersecting any mineralisation despite intersecting the BIF of the same geological character.
The confirmation of the plunging high-grade ore zone centered on hole LEFR140, provides support to the Company's interpretation that there is potential for additional near surface high grade ore shoots along a 400m strike length of the BIF that is only been evaluated by wide spaced RC drilling.
The closer spaced drill test around LEFR140 has delivered additional high-grade intersections but also demonstrated the geometry and extent of the BIF hosted mineralisation (Figure 4). The wide (80m or 160m) spaced drill sections with holes at 40m centres can broadly scope out the extent of the system, it can overlook the short strike length of individual lodes.
Gold mineralisation in the BIF-metasediment package at Lucky Strike now has a strike length of 740m and remains open to the south east (Figures 2 & 3).
5 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019
ASX Announcement
20 November 2019
Figure 3 Lucky Strike Schematic Long Section highlighting pierce points of drill holes, key gold intersections and interpreted plunge of gold system with depth to top of fresh rock (TOFR) increasing to the south east.
Discussion and Next Steps
The results from the recent phase of close spaced RC drilling and the single diamond hole provide further support for the interpretation that Lucky Strike is part of a large, mineralised structural trend. The opportunity is to discover additional high-grade ore shoots or lodes along a BIF unit that is currently only defined by wide spaced RC drilling.
The system has now yielded consistent high-grade gold intersections within deeply oxidised BIF units over the 740m strike length evaluated to date. The system remains open to the south east.
Planning of the next stage of RC drilling is underway and will include closer spaced drilling around the shallow oxide gold mineralisation in LEFR173. This will further expand the ore shoot centered on LEFR140, and test for new shallow ore shoots. This drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2020.
The Company has also commenced resource modelling of the existing drill data and aims to deliver a maiden Lucky Strike resource in the March 2020 Quarter. This will incorporate the January 2020 drilling.
In conjunction with those activities, the Company is now evaluating options to rapidly develop the Lucky Strike and Red Dale Prospects into production, either via a local mill or via a toll treatment facility. Both prospects are contained within granted Mining leases. Lease applications for haulage routes are being actively pursued and the Company could be in a position to be mining before the end of 2020.
6 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019
ASX Announcement
20 November 2019
Figure 4 Lucky Strike Drill Section A-A' highlighting intersection in LEFR140 & LEFR167, geology and deep preferential oxidation profile within the BIF.
Figure 5 Lucky Strike Drill Section B-B' highlighting intersection in
RC drill hole intersections tabulated below are calculated with a 0.25g/t Au lower cut for the entire drill program. These represent the intersections from individual 1m composite sample results and include a maximum of 2m of internal dilution for holes LEFR166 to LEFR183. The intercepts for LSRD013 represent the intersections from individual consecutive core sample results that vary in length between 0.2m to 1.2m, but approximately 0.5m and include a maximum of 2m of internal dilution.
Hole ID
Collar E
Collar N
Collar RL
Depth
Dip
Azimuth
Depth
Depth To
Downhole
Au Value
(MGA)
(MGA)
(m)
From (m)
(m)
Intersectio
(g/t)
n (m)
LEFR166
404172
6555490
291
86
-60
30
33
45
12
0.56
LEFR167
404167
6555482
291
134
-60
30
45
64
19
4.52
Including
49
58
9
8.67
LEFR168
404152
6555455
291
122
-60
30
89
92
3
2.44
LEFR168
404152
6555455
291
122
-60
30
101
104
3
0.77
LEFR170
404143
6555438
291
147
-60
30
134
135
1
0.61
LEFR171
404150
6555492
291
129
-60
30
54
55
1
0.27
LEFR171
404150
6555492
291
129
-60
30
60
66
6
4.97
LEFR172
404140
6555474
291
111
-60
30
90
91
1
0.63
LEFR173
404130
6555457
291
141
-60
30
111
128
17
2.41
113
116
3
10.4
Including
LEFR174
404189
6555480
291
111
-60
30
30
34
4
2.87
LEFR175
404179
6555463
291
80
-60
30
48
61
13
1.05
LEFR176
404169
6555445
291
117
-60
30
80
91
11
0.71
LEFR177
404160
6555429
291
147
-60
30
109
110
1
0.98
LEFR178
404297
6555223
290
93
-60
30
46
48
2
0.9
LEFR179
404291
6555214
290
93
-60
30
53
54
1
0.58
LEFR180
404281
6555197
290
111
-60
30
80
90
10
0.66
LEFR181
404276
6555188
290
129
-60
30
93
103
10
0.49
LEFR182
404160
6555509
291
69
-60
30
26
29
3
1.8
LEFR182
404160
6555509
291
69
-60
30
33
41
8
0.64
LEFR183
404155
6555501
291
75
-60
30
28
29
1
0.43
LEFR183
404155
6555501
291
75
-60
30
48
56
8
0.56
LSRD013
404162
6555474
291
84
-60
30
56.9
68
11.1
2.47
Including
63.5
68
4.5
3.73
8 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019
ASX Announcement
20 November 2019
About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project
Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman.
The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 598km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date.
Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy and the location of Lucky Strike relative to the Hang Glider Hill gold prospect. Mining Lease M25/366 is also highlighted.
For Further Information please contact:
Wade Johnson
Managing Director
Telephone: +61 8 93210984
Email:wjohnson@lefroyex.com
9 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019
ASX Announcement
20 November 2019
Notes Specific-ASX Announcements
The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for each of the sections noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX but specific to exploration reporting on Lucky Strike and the Lucky Strike Trend at the Lefroy Gold Project.
Drilling at Lucky Strike Supports and Extends Gold Trend: 23 December 2016
Significant Intersections at Lucky Strike Prospect: 18 April 2017
Aircore Drill results enhance the Lucky Strike Trend: 7 July 2017
Exploration Update: Diamond Drilling Commences at the Lucky Strike Trend: 31 August 2017
High Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Lucky Strike: 21 September 2017
RC Drilling Commenced at Lucky Strike: 23 November 2017
Exploration Update: RC Drilling Underway at Lucky Strike: 25 January 2018
Drill Results Extend Gold Mineralisation at Lucky Strike: 14 February 2018
High Grade Gold Intersected at Lucky Strike:16 May 2018
High Grade Gold Mineralisation at Lucky Strike:15 June 2018
Lucky Strike Drilling Update: 3 October 2018
Drilling at Lucky Strike enhances Oxide Gold Zone: 3 December 2018
High Grade Results Continue to Enhance Lucky Strike: 7 January 2019
High Grade Results Expand Lucky Strike Footprint: 6 March 2019
Strong Gold Intersection Extends Lucky Strike: 13 May 2019
Drilling Supports Large Mineralised Trend at Lucky Strike: 3 July 2019
Step Out Drilling Delivers Impressive Results at Lucky Strike: 27 September 2019
The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears.
10 | P a g e
ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019
JORC CODE, 2012 Edition-Table 1 Report -Lefroy Project -Lucky Strike Prospect October 2019 RC and Diamond Drilling
SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
Sampling
•
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut
•
The sampling noted in this release has been carried out
techniques
channels, random chips, or specific
using Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond drilling (DD)
specialised industry standard measurement
at the Lucky Strike prospect. The RC program comprised
tools appropriate to the minerals under
18 angled holes for 2029m with 1 pre-collar drilled to
investigation, such as down hole gamma
45m. The single diamond hole tailed the RC pre-collar to a
sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).
depth of 84.4m (39.4m of HQ core). Holes varying in depth
These examples should not be taken as
from 75m to 147m with an average depth of 111m. All
limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
holes were drilled -600 (dip) toward 0300 (Azimuth) spaced
• Include reference to measures taken to
along 10m to 20m centres on lines spaced at a nominal
ensure sample representivity and the
20m apart.
appropriate calibration of any measurement
•
Sampling and QAQC
protocols as per industry best
tools or systems used.
practice with further details below.
• Aspects of the determination of
•
RC bulk samples were collected from the cyclone at 1m
mineralisation that are Material to the
intervals in plastic buckets and arranged in rows of 10 or
Public Report. In cases where 'industry
20 samples. 2x 1m split samples were collected from 0m
standard' work has been done this would be
to end of hole (EOH). 1m split samples were collected
relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation
directly off the drill
rig cone splitter into calico bags
drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from
attached to the cyclone. The sample collected generally
which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
weighed 2-3kg. 4m composite samples were collected
charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
using a scoop to produce a 2-3kg sample from 0m to end
explanation may be required, such as where
there is coarse gold that has inherent
of hole collected from the bulk samples. Upon receival of
sampling problems. Unusual commodities or
the 4m composite results 1m samples were then taken
mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules)
(already collected at time of drilling) from anomalous gold
may warrant disclosure of detailed
intervals outlined from the 4m composite samples. The
information.
1m samples were sent to the Laboratory in Kalgoorlie for
analysis. The samples were dried, pulverised, split to
produce a 40g charge for analysis by fire assay with Au
determination by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS).
• DD was conducted utilising triple tube HQ sized core to
obtain the highest quality sample and to minimise core
loss. Due to the oxidised nature of the rock getting reliable
bottom of hole orientation marks was difficult so none
where taken. Core was collected in core trays where it
was marked up and logged by the supervising geologist. It
was noted the there was excellent core recovery and only
minor zones of core loss which were recorded by the
geologist. In order to maximise sample quality, whole core
sampling for the mineralised geological unit was
employed. Samples were collected in calico bags with a
minimum sample width of 0.2m and a maximum 1.2m to
produce a 2-4kg sample through the interpreted
mineralised zone. Once at the lab samples were dried,
crushed and prepared in the sample way as the RC to
produce a 40g charge for fire assay analysis for gold (Au)
by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS).
Drilling techniques
•
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-
•
The Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed by a
hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,
KWL350 RC rig from Challenge Drilling (Kalgoorlie). Low air
Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core
face sampling hammer drilling proved satisfactory to
diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of
penetrate the regolith and reduce contamination risk.
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
•
The diamond drilling (DD) was completed by Raglan
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
Drilling (Kalgoorlie).
HQ triple tube was predominantly
what method, etc).
used to preserve core integrity and obtain accurate
bottom of hole orientation marks.
Drill sample
•
Method of recording and assessing core and
•
All of samples remained dry with good recovery obtained.
recovery
chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Where samples were wet/moist or experienced less than
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery
desired recovery this was instantly evident in size of the
and ensure representative nature of the
bulk sample laid on the ground and was carefully recorded
samples.
by a Lefroy representative on hard copy sample sheets.
•
Whether a relationship exists between
•
Drilling with care (e.g. clearing hole at start of rod, regular
sample recovery and grade and whether
cyclone cleaning) if water encountered, to reduce
sample bias may have occurred due to
incidence of wet -sticky sample and cross contamination,
preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse
the cyclone was cleaned out again at the end of each drill
material.
rod.
Criteria
JORC Code Explanation
Commentary
•
Below 100m down-hole depth, water ingress into the RC
hole could be problematic, this was anticipated and
measures such as increasing the collar casing depth at the
start of the hole greatly improved the sample quality and
helped keep the samples dry. If the sample was wet this
was recorded by Lefroy field personnel. Insufficient
sample population to determine whether relationship
exists between sample recovery and grade. The quality of
the sample (wet, dry, low recovery) was recorded during
logging.
•
Diamond core was measured and compared to drilled
interval indicated by the drillers. From this a percentage of
recovery can be calculated. Recovery in oxide material
varied, however where core loss occurred this has been
diligently noted by the drill crew and geologist.
•
The use of professional and competent core drilling
contractors minimised the issues with sample recoveries.
An honest and open line of communication between the
drill crew and the geologist allowed for a comprehensive
understanding of where core loss may have occurred.
•
Core recovery in the oxide material was often better in
the mineralised zone due to the fact that the interpreted
host rock is more resistant to weathering. The most
significant grades in this release occur with good core
recovery. Therefore, no significant bias is expected.
Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 22:59:03 UTC