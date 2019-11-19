Log in
Lefroy Exploration : Strong Drill Results Confirm New Lode at Lucky Strike

11/19/2019 | 05:59pm EST

ASX Announcement

20 November 2019

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

A Western Australian

Focused Gold Explorer

ASX Code: LEX

Shares on Issue: 100.5m

Current Share Price:

20.5c

Market Capitalisation: $20.6m

Board of Directors

Chairman

Gordon Galt

Non-Executive Directors

Michael Davies

Geoffrey Pigott

Managing Director

Wade Johnson

Flagship Exploration Project

Lefroy Gold Project

Growth Exploration Project

Lake Johnston Project

Australian Registered Office

Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue

West Perth, 6005

  1. info@lefroyex.com
  1. +61 8 9321 0984 ARBN: 052 123 930

www.lefroyex.com

Further Strong Drill Results Confirm

New Lode at Lucky Strike

Highlights

The recent nineteen-hole RC and diamond drill program at Lucky Strike returned multiple high-grade oxide gold intersections that confirm a new, shallow, Banded Iron Formation (BIF) hosted lode

  • Significant new shallow oxide gold intersections include:
  1. 19m @ 4.52g/t Au from 45m in LEFR167

incl. 9m @ 8.67g/t Au from 49m

  1. 17m at @2.41g/t Au from 111m in LEFR173 incl. 3m @ 10.4g/t Au from 113m
  1. 11.1m at 2.47g/t Au from 56.9m in LSRD013

Incl. 4.5m @ 3.73g/t from 63.5m

    1. 6m at 4.97g/t Au from 60m in LEFR171
  • These high-grade results are from three close spaced drill sections, including that which hosts LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au), and cover 40m of strike to a depth of 100m
  • The intersections in LEFR167 and LSRD013 support LEFR140 and reinforce the existence of a new, south-east plunging lode within the BIF hosted mineralisation, which is open
  • Planning of additional RC drilling to further evaluate the Lucky Strike trend is underway, with drilling to commence in January 2020
  • Sufficient information is now available at Lucky Strike to allow a resource estimate to be undertaken. This should be completed in the March 2020 Quarter.

1 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019

ASX Announcement

20 November 2019

The Board of Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from a recently completed program of reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling at Lucky Strike, within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package. Eastern Lefroy is part of the Company's flagship Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km to the south-east of Kalgoorlie. Lucky Strike and its strike extensions are wholly within the recently granted (12 April 2019) Mining Lease M25/366.

Lucky Strike is located approximately 35km north east of Gold Fields St Ives processing plant and 5km south west of the Randalls Processing Plant operated by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR). Gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike is hosted within multiple north-west trending Banded Iron Formation (BIF) units. Lucky Strike is approximately 5km along strike to the northwest of the high-grade Lucky Bay open pit, mined by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) during 2015 (Figure 1). The gold mineralisation at Lucky Bay is also hosted within BIF.

The Lucky Strike Trend was identified by Lefroy as a prospective structural corridor, adjacent to the regional scale Mt Monger Fault (Figure 1), after integration of previous exploration with detailed ground gravity data. Gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike was discovered by the Company in 2017 from wide spaced early stage air core drilling. The area near Lucky Strike is a continued high priority exploration focus for the Company, with gold anomalies identified at Havelock, Neon, Capstan and Erinmore highlighting district scale gold prospectivity (Figure 1).

.

Figure 1 Lucky Strike prospect location plan relative to the Randalls Processing Plant highlighting maximum gold value in drill holes other LEX gold prospects (e.g. Havelock). Inset- Refer to Figure 2 for detailed Lucky Strike drill hole plan and geology.

2 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019

ASX Announcement

20 November 2019

Drill Program

The drill program was aimed to further evaluate the interpreted strike and plunge potential of the significant gold mineralisation hosted by the Banded Iron Formation (BIF) intersected in hole LEFR140 in September 2019 (LEX:ASX release 27 September 2019).

The impressive shallow high-grade intersection in LEFR140 (18m @6.57g/t Au from 68m) is hosted within a strongly oxidised BIF unit that was interpreted as the near surface position of a new plunging lode. This lode and the plunge geometry were further supported by the down plunge intersection in LEFR146 (12m @2.97g/t Au from 147m), also in oxide BIF, and which is open. The plunge orientation of this new lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main drilled area of Lucky Strike (Figure 3).

The recently completed program design was specifically aimed to gain a stronger appreciation of the extent, geometry and controls of the mineralisation in LEFR 140. This improved geological understanding could then be applied to areas of the BIF along strike where wide spaced drilling had yielded lessor tenor gold intersections but that had similar geological attributes to that observed in LEFR140. The drill pattern was restricted to evaluating the BIF to approximately 100m vertical depth.

The recent program consisted of 18 RC holes for 2029m of drilling on four sections, two of which were existing sections from an earlier program (Figure 2). Two new drill sections were drilled 20m either side of the existing section that hosted LEFR140 (Figure 2 & 3). Hole spacing along each of the new sections and the existing LEFR140 section was at either 10m or 20m centres (Figure 4).

The tight angled drill spacing on LEFR 140 section (Figure 2) was aimed to improve the understanding of the continuity and variability of the high grade mineralisation up and down dip.

To support this detailed RC drilling, a single angled precollared diamond hole LSRD013 was drilled 10m up dip from LEFR140. The hole was RC precollared to 45m and completed with a 39.4m diamond tail. The diamond core sought structural information and the contact relationships of the BIF.

Additional RC drilling was also designed to further evaluate the shallow oxide mineralisation in hole LEFR152 that intersected 22m at 2.49g/t Au from 63m in the prior program. This is interpreted to represent another new lode position at Lucky Strike that occurs at or near the contact of the hanging wall andesite and the metasediments and is open along strike and down dip. Four close spaced RC holes were completed on this section (Figure 2).

3 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019

ASX Announcement

20 November 2019

Figure 2 Geology and Drill hole plan along the Lucky Strike Trend highlighting the areas of the focused drilling. Drill sections represented as A, B, and C. Refer to Figure 4 for drill section A-A'

The drill holes intersected and confirmed a deeply weathered (oxidised) metasedimentary sequence of rocks including BIF, wedged between a hanging wall andesite and footwall basalt (Figures 2 & 4). The metasediment package is preferentially oxidised, particularly the BIF, to at least 200m vertically from surface (Figure 3).

The confined weathering of the BIF is interpreted to represent an oxidation channel down a structure or alteration zone that is open along strike. The BIF is strongly oxidised, maintains a consistent down hole width of approximately 12m and has sharp contact relationships with the hanging and footwall shale units. The main BIF unit at Lucky Strike has a strike length of 740m and is open. Early interpretation by the Company, and recent Company research, suggests these are Algoma type BIF units.

4 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019

ASX Announcement

20 November 2019

The results from the closed spaced RC and diamond drilling program (Table 1) confirm and reinforce the interpretation of a new BIF hosted plunging lode centered on LEFR140 that is open down plunge. A strong gold intersection was returned from each of the three 20m spaced sections drilled, and one hole (LEFR173) highlights the discovery of a new ore position that is also open.

Significant results returned (Table1) include: -

  1. 19m @ 4.52g/t Au from 45m in LEFR167

incl. 9m @ 8.67g/t Au from 49m

  1. 17m at @2.41g/t Au from 111m in LEFR173 incl. 3m @ 10.4g/t Au from 113m
  1. 11.1m at 2.47g/t Au from 56.9m in LSRD013

Incl. 4.5m @ 3.73g/t from 63.5m

  1. 6m at 4.97g/t Au from 60m in LEFR171 o 13m at 1.05g/t Au from 48m in LEFR175

The shallow high-grade intersection in LEFR167 is within a strongly oxidised BIF unit (Figures 3 & 4) that represents the near surface position of a south east plunging lode. This lode and the plunge geometry are further supported by the intersections in LEFR171 and LEFR175, also in oxide BIF (Figure 3) and also open. The plunge orientation of this lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main area of Lucky Strike (refer long section).

The geometry of the lode is further supported by LEFR146 which is located approximately 80m down plunge (Figure 3).

The oxide intersection in LEFR173 is interpreted to represent another new lode position at Lucky Strike that is open (Figure 5). The intersection reinforces the variable nature of the gold mineralisation within the BIF, with hole LEFR 172 only 20m up dip not intersecting any mineralisation despite intersecting the BIF of the same geological character.

The confirmation of the plunging high-grade ore zone centered on hole LEFR140, provides support to the Company's interpretation that there is potential for additional near surface high grade ore shoots along a 400m strike length of the BIF that is only been evaluated by wide spaced RC drilling.

The closer spaced drill test around LEFR140 has delivered additional high-grade intersections but also demonstrated the geometry and extent of the BIF hosted mineralisation (Figure 4). The wide (80m or 160m) spaced drill sections with holes at 40m centres can broadly scope out the extent of the system, it can overlook the short strike length of individual lodes.

Gold mineralisation in the BIF-metasediment package at Lucky Strike now has a strike length of 740m and remains open to the south east (Figures 2 & 3).

5 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019

ASX Announcement

20 November 2019

Figure 3 Lucky Strike Schematic Long Section highlighting pierce points of drill holes, key gold intersections and interpreted plunge of gold system with depth to top of fresh rock (TOFR) increasing to the south east.

Discussion and Next Steps

The results from the recent phase of close spaced RC drilling and the single diamond hole provide further support for the interpretation that Lucky Strike is part of a large, mineralised structural trend. The opportunity is to discover additional high-grade ore shoots or lodes along a BIF unit that is currently only defined by wide spaced RC drilling.

The system has now yielded consistent high-grade gold intersections within deeply oxidised BIF units over the 740m strike length evaluated to date. The system remains open to the south east.

Planning of the next stage of RC drilling is underway and will include closer spaced drilling around the shallow oxide gold mineralisation in LEFR173. This will further expand the ore shoot centered on LEFR140, and test for new shallow ore shoots. This drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2020.

The Company has also commenced resource modelling of the existing drill data and aims to deliver a maiden Lucky Strike resource in the March 2020 Quarter. This will incorporate the January 2020 drilling.

In conjunction with those activities, the Company is now evaluating options to rapidly develop the Lucky Strike and Red Dale Prospects into production, either via a local mill or via a toll treatment facility. Both prospects are contained within granted Mining leases. Lease applications for haulage routes are being actively pursued and the Company could be in a position to be mining before the end of 2020.

6 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019

ASX Announcement

20 November 2019

Figure 4 Lucky Strike Drill Section A-A' highlighting intersection in LEFR140 & LEFR167, geology and deep preferential oxidation profile within the BIF.

Figure 5 Lucky Strike Drill Section B-B' highlighting intersection in

LEFR173

7 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019

ASX Announcement

20 November 2019

Table 1: 2019 RC Drilling-Eastern Lefroy Gold Project-Lucky Strike Prospect

RC drill hole intersections tabulated below are calculated with a 0.25g/t Au lower cut for the entire drill program. These represent the intersections from individual 1m composite sample results and include a maximum of 2m of internal dilution for holes LEFR166 to LEFR183. The intercepts for LSRD013 represent the intersections from individual consecutive core sample results that vary in length between 0.2m to 1.2m, but approximately 0.5m and include a maximum of 2m of internal dilution.

Hole ID

Collar E

Collar N

Collar RL

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

Depth

Depth To

Downhole

Au Value

(MGA)

(MGA)

(m)

From (m)

(m)

Intersectio

(g/t)

n (m)

LEFR166

404172

6555490

291

86

-60

30

33

45

12

0.56

LEFR167

404167

6555482

291

134

-60

30

45

64

19

4.52

Including

49

58

9

8.67

LEFR168

404152

6555455

291

122

-60

30

89

92

3

2.44

LEFR168

404152

6555455

291

122

-60

30

101

104

3

0.77

LEFR170

404143

6555438

291

147

-60

30

134

135

1

0.61

LEFR171

404150

6555492

291

129

-60

30

54

55

1

0.27

LEFR171

404150

6555492

291

129

-60

30

60

66

6

4.97

LEFR172

404140

6555474

291

111

-60

30

90

91

1

0.63

LEFR173

404130

6555457

291

141

-60

30

111

128

17

2.41

113

116

3

10.4

Including

LEFR174

404189

6555480

291

111

-60

30

30

34

4

2.87

LEFR175

404179

6555463

291

80

-60

30

48

61

13

1.05

LEFR176

404169

6555445

291

117

-60

30

80

91

11

0.71

LEFR177

404160

6555429

291

147

-60

30

109

110

1

0.98

LEFR178

404297

6555223

290

93

-60

30

46

48

2

0.9

LEFR179

404291

6555214

290

93

-60

30

53

54

1

0.58

LEFR180

404281

6555197

290

111

-60

30

80

90

10

0.66

LEFR181

404276

6555188

290

129

-60

30

93

103

10

0.49

LEFR182

404160

6555509

291

69

-60

30

26

29

3

1.8

LEFR182

404160

6555509

291

69

-60

30

33

41

8

0.64

LEFR183

404155

6555501

291

75

-60

30

28

29

1

0.43

LEFR183

404155

6555501

291

75

-60

30

48

56

8

0.56

LSRD013

404162

6555474

291

84

-60

30

56.9

68

11.1

2.47

Including

63.5

68

4.5

3.73

8 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019

ASX Announcement

20 November 2019

About Lefroy Exploration Limited and the Lefroy Gold Project

Lefroy Exploration Limited is a WA based and focused explorer taking a disciplined methodical and conceptual approach searching for high value gold deposits in the Yilgarn Block of Western Australia. Key projects include the Lefroy Gold Project to the south east of Kalgoorlie and the Lake Johnston Project 120km to the west of Norseman.

The 100% owned Lefroy Gold Project contains mainly granted tenure and covers 598km2 in the heart of the world class gold production area between Kalgoorlie and Norseman. The Project is in close proximity to Gold Fields' St Ives gold camp, which contains the Invincible gold mine located in Lake Lefroy and is also immediately south of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX:SLR) Daisy Milano gold mining operation. The Project is divided into the Western Lefroy package, subject to a Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields and the Eastern Lefroy package (100% Lefroy owned). The Farm-In Agreement with Gold Fields over the Western Lefroy tenement package commenced on 7 June 2018. Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the package by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date.

Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy and the location of Lucky Strike relative to the Hang Glider Hill gold prospect. Mining Lease M25/366 is also highlighted.

For Further Information please contact:

Wade Johnson

Managing Director

Telephone: +61 8 93210984

Email: wjohnson@lefroyex.com

9 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019

ASX Announcement

20 November 2019

Notes Specific-ASX Announcements

The following announcements were lodged with the ASX and further details (including supporting JORC Reporting Tables) for each of the sections noted in this Announcement can be found in the following releases. Note that these announcements are not the only announcements released to the ASX but specific to exploration reporting on Lucky Strike and the Lucky Strike Trend at the Lefroy Gold Project.

  • Drilling at Lucky Strike Supports and Extends Gold Trend: 23 December 2016
  • Significant Intersections at Lucky Strike Prospect: 18 April 2017
  • Aircore Drill results enhance the Lucky Strike Trend: 7 July 2017
  • Exploration Update: Diamond Drilling Commences at the Lucky Strike Trend: 31 August 2017
  • High Grade Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Lucky Strike: 21 September 2017
  • RC Drilling Commenced at Lucky Strike: 23 November 2017
  • RC Drill Results Enhance Lucky Strike Gold Discovery: 12 December 2017
  • Exploration Update: RC Drilling Underway at Lucky Strike: 25 January 2018
  • Drill Results Extend Gold Mineralisation at Lucky Strike: 14 February 2018
  • High Grade Gold Intersected at Lucky Strike:16 May 2018
  • High Grade Gold Mineralisation at Lucky Strike:15 June 2018
  • Lucky Strike Drilling Update: 3 October 2018
  • Drilling at Lucky Strike enhances Oxide Gold Zone: 3 December 2018
  • High Grade Results Continue to Enhance Lucky Strike: 7 January 2019
  • High Grade Results Expand Lucky Strike Footprint: 6 March 2019
  • Strong Gold Intersection Extends Lucky Strike: 13 May 2019
  • Drilling Supports Large Mineralised Trend at Lucky Strike: 3 July 2019
  • Step Out Drilling Delivers Impressive Results at Lucky Strike: 27 September 2019

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration targets and exploration results is based on information compiled by Wade Johnson a competent person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Wade Johnson is employed by Lefroy Exploration Limited. Wade has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. Wade Johnson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his work in the form and context in which it appears.

10 | P a g e

ASX Announcement, 20 November 2019

JORC CODE, 2012 Edition-Table 1 Report -Lefroy Project -Lucky Strike Prospect October 2019 RC and Diamond Drilling

SECTION 1: SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut

The sampling noted in this release has been carried out

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific

using Reverse Circulation (RC) and Diamond drilling (DD)

specialised industry standard measurement

at the Lucky Strike prospect. The RC program comprised

tools appropriate to the minerals under

18 angled holes for 2029m with 1 pre-collar drilled to

investigation, such as down hole gamma

45m. The single diamond hole tailed the RC pre-collar to a

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

depth of 84.4m (39.4m of HQ core). Holes varying in depth

These examples should not be taken as

from 75m to 147m with an average depth of 111m. All

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

holes were drilled -600 (dip) toward 0300 (Azimuth) spaced

• Include reference to measures taken to

along 10m to 20m centres on lines spaced at a nominal

ensure sample representivity and the

20m apart.

appropriate calibration of any measurement

Sampling and QAQC

protocols as per industry best

tools or systems used.

practice with further details below.

• Aspects of the determination of

RC bulk samples were collected from the cyclone at 1m

mineralisation that are Material to the

intervals in plastic buckets and arranged in rows of 10 or

Public Report. In cases where 'industry

20 samples. 2x 1m split samples were collected from 0m

standard' work has been done this would be

to end of hole (EOH). 1m split samples were collected

relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation

directly off the drill

rig cone splitter into calico bags

drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from

attached to the cyclone. The sample collected generally

which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

weighed 2-3kg. 4m composite samples were collected

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

using a scoop to produce a 2-3kg sample from 0m to end

explanation may be required, such as where

there is coarse gold that has inherent

of hole collected from the bulk samples. Upon receival of

sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

the 4m composite results 1m samples were then taken

mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules)

(already collected at time of drilling) from anomalous gold

may warrant disclosure of detailed

intervals outlined from the 4m composite samples. The

information.

1m samples were sent to the Laboratory in Kalgoorlie for

analysis. The samples were dried, pulverised, split to

produce a 40g charge for analysis by fire assay with Au

determination by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS).

DD was conducted utilising triple tube HQ sized core to

obtain the highest quality sample and to minimise core

loss. Due to the oxidised nature of the rock getting reliable

bottom of hole orientation marks was difficult so none

where taken. Core was collected in core trays where it

was marked up and logged by the supervising geologist. It

was noted the there was excellent core recovery and only

minor zones of core loss which were recorded by the

geologist. In order to maximise sample quality, whole core

sampling for the mineralised geological unit was

employed. Samples were collected in calico bags with a

minimum sample width of 0.2m and a maximum 1.2m to

produce a 2-4kg sample through the interpreted

mineralised zone. Once at the lab samples were dried,

crushed and prepared in the sample way as the RC to

produce a 40g charge for fire assay analysis for gold (Au)

by Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS).

Drilling techniques

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-

The Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed by a

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

KWL350 RC rig from Challenge Drilling (Kalgoorlie). Low air

Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core

face sampling hammer drilling proved satisfactory to

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

penetrate the regolith and reduce contamination risk.

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

The diamond drilling (DD) was completed by Raglan

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

Drilling (Kalgoorlie).

HQ triple tube was predominantly

what method, etc).

used to preserve core integrity and obtain accurate

bottom of hole orientation marks.

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and

All of samples remained dry with good recovery obtained.

recovery

chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Where samples were wet/moist or experienced less than

• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

desired recovery this was instantly evident in size of the

and ensure representative nature of the

bulk sample laid on the ground and was carefully recorded

samples.

by a Lefroy representative on hard copy sample sheets.

Whether a relationship exists between

Drilling with care (e.g. clearing hole at start of rod, regular

sample recovery and grade and whether

cyclone cleaning) if water encountered, to reduce

sample bias may have occurred due to

incidence of wet -sticky sample and cross contamination,

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse

the cyclone was cleaned out again at the end of each drill

material.

rod.

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Below 100m down-hole depth, water ingress into the RC

hole could be problematic, this was anticipated and

measures such as increasing the collar casing depth at the

start of the hole greatly improved the sample quality and

helped keep the samples dry. If the sample was wet this

was recorded by Lefroy field personnel. Insufficient

sample population to determine whether relationship

exists between sample recovery and grade. The quality of

the sample (wet, dry, low recovery) was recorded during

logging.

Diamond core was measured and compared to drilled

interval indicated by the drillers. From this a percentage of

recovery can be calculated. Recovery in oxide material

varied, however where core loss occurred this has been

diligently noted by the drill crew and geologist.

The use of professional and competent core drilling

contractors minimised the issues with sample recoveries.

An honest and open line of communication between the

drill crew and the geologist allowed for a comprehensive

understanding of where core loss may have occurred.

Core recovery in the oxide material was often better in

the mineralised zone due to the fact that the interpreted

host rock is more resistant to weathering. The most

significant grades in this release occur with good core

recovery. Therefore, no significant bias is expected.

Logging

• Whether core and chip samples have been

Detailed logging of, regolith, lithology, structure, veining,

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

alteration, mineralisation and recoveries recorded in each

level of detail to support appropriate Mineral

hole by qualified geologist.

Resource estimation, mining studies and

Logging carried out by sieving individual 1m sample

metallurgical studies.

cuttings, washing in water and the entire hole collected in

• Whether logging is qualitative or

plastic chip trays for future reference for RC drilling.

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

Every hole was logged for the entire length.

channel, etc) photography.

Diamond core underwent detailed logging through the

• The total length and percentage of the

entire hole with data being transferred to the Lefroy

relevant intersections logged.

drilling database after capture

Analysis of rock type, colour, structure, alteration, veining

and geotechnical data were all routinely collected.

Geological logging is qualitative in nature and relies on the

geologist logging the hole to make assumptions of the

core character based on their experience and knowledge.

Recovery, RQD (rock quality designation) and magnetic

susceptibility measurements were recorded and are

considered to be quantitative in nature.

Core within the core trays for each hole was

photographed using a purpose made camera stand and a

quality digital SLR camera and stored in the database.

All drill holes were logged in their entirety (100%).

Sub-sampling

• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

Sampling of 1m intervals directly off a rig-mounted cone

techniques and

quarter, half or all core taken.

splitter into two separate calico bags. Sample weight 2 - 3

sample

• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

kg.

A 4m composite sample was collected, from 0m to

preparation

rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or

EOH for each hole. The composite samples were collected

dry.

by using a scoop to collect a representative "split" from

• For all sample types, the nature, quality and

each bulk sample that made up a 4m composite interval,

appropriateness of the sample preparation

this was placed into a pre-numbered calico bag. Pre-

technique.

numbered calico bags containing the samples were

• Quality control procedures adopted for all

despatched to the laboratory for assay. Upon receival of

results for 4m composite samples, selected 1m resplit

sub-sampling stages to maximise

samples (collected at cyclone) were collected in the field

representivity of samples.

for submission by the same fire assay technique.

• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling

The

sample preparation of the RC samples follows

is representative of the in situ material

industry best practice, involving oven drying, pulverising,

collected, including for instance results for

to produce a homogenous sub sample for analysis.

field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Along with submitted samples, standards and blanks were

• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

inserted on a regular basis where the pre-numbered calico

grain size of the material being sampled.

bag ended with the numbers 20, 40, 60, 80 and 100.

Standards were certified reference material prepared by

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Geostats Pty Ltd. Duplicate samples were collected at

zones of interest and at irregular intervals of about 2 per

hole.

Whole core sampling was employed to maximise sample

quality and to reduce bias. This was largely due to the

nature of the material being sampled and its proclivity to

"washing away" when cut using a saw which uses water to

assist the blade in cutting.

Certified reference material (CRM) standards and blanks

were inserted at the geologist's discretion on a roughly 1

in 20 sample bases.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of

Samples routinely analysed for gold using the 40gram Fire

data and

the assaying and laboratory procedures used

Assay digest method with an AAS finish at Bureau

laboratory tests

and whether the technique is considered

Veritas's Kalgoorlie Laboratory.

partial or total.

Quality control process and internal laboratory checks

• For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

demonstrate acceptable levels of accuracy.

At the

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

laboratory regular assay repeats, lab standards, checks

parameters used in determining the analysis

and blanks were analysed.

including instrument make and model,

reading times, calibrations factors applied

and their derivation, etc.

• Nature of quality control procedures adopted

(eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external

laboratory checks) and whether acceptable

levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and

precision have been established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections

The results have been reviewed and verified by alternative

sampling and

by either independent or alternative

company personnel.

assaying

company personnel.

No holes were planned to twin prior drill holes.

The use of twinned holes.

Capture of field logging is electronic using Toughbook

• Documentation of primary data, data entry

hardware and Logchief software. Logged data is then

procedures, data verification, data storage

exported as an excel spreadsheet to the Company's

(physical and electronic) protocols.

external database managers which is then loaded to the

• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Company's DATASHED database and validation checks

completed to ensure data accuracy.

Assay files are

received electronically from the laboratory and filed to

the Company's server, and provided to the external

database manager.

There has been no adjustment to the assay data.

The

primary gold (Au) field reported by the laboratory is the

priority value used for plotting, interrogating and

reporting.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

Drill hole positions were surveyed using a DGPS operated

points

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

by a third-party contracting surveyor.

The

same

surveys), trenches, mine workings and other

contractor was used once drilling was completed to pick-

locations used in Mineral Resource

up collar positions using a DGPS. Down holes surveys were

estimation.

completed by Challenge and Raglan drill crew using a gyro

• Specification of the grid system used.

and recording a survey every <30m down the hole.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Grid System - MGA94 Zone 51. Topographic elevation

captured by using the differential GPS.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Hole spacing at nominal 10m to 20m centres on 0300

distribution

Results.

orientated drill lines with line spacing 20m around

• Whether the data spacing and distribution is

previous Lefroy drilling.

sufficient to establish the degree of

Mineralisation at Lucky Strike is constrained to a particular

geological and grade continuity appropriate

iron rich geological unit logged as a BIF (banded iron

for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

formation). Holes were sampled using 4m composite

estimation procedure(s) and classifications

samples for the entire length of the hole. Where SIF was

applied.

logged by the geologist and/or >0.1g/t Au in collected 4m

• Whether sample compositing has been

composite samples was intercepted, 1m samples were

applied.

collected and sent to the laboratory for analysis by fire

assay.

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Orientation of data

• Whether the orientation of sampling

The North-East orientated drill traverses considered

in relation to

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

effective to evaluate the roughly North-West trending

geological

structures and the extent to which this is

banded iron formation (BIF) stratigraphic unit which is

structure

known, considering the deposit type.

interpreted to be the prospective host rock. The RC drill

• If the relationship between the drilling

holes were intended as follow-up work to assess previous

orientation and the orientation of key

Lefroy AC and DD drill holes which were orientated on

mineralised structures is considered to have

East-West drill lines which intercepted high gold grades

introduced a sampling bias, this should be

and favourable geology.

assessed and reported if material.

The drill orientation is a more effective test of "true"

width of the host rock due to the fact the host rock unit is

striking roughly North-West/South-East.

Sample security

• The measures taken to ensure sample

Samples were bagged in labelled and numbered

security.

polyweave or plastic bags, collected and personally

delivered to the Bureau Veritas Laboratory (Kalgoorlie) by

Company field personnel. Samples were then sorted and

checked for inconsistencies against lodged Submission

sheet by Bureau Veritas staff.

Bureau Veritas checked the samples received against the

Lefroy Exploration Limited (LEX) submission sheet to

notify of any missing or extra samples. Following analysis,

the sample, pulps and residues are retained by the

laboratory in a secure storage yard.

Audits or reviews

• The results of any audits or reviews of

All sampling and analytical results of the drill program

sampling techniques and data.

were reviewed by the Senior Exploration Geologist and

Managing Director. Anomalous gold intersections were

checked against library chip trays to correlate with

geology. No specific audits or reviews have been

conducted.

Section 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS - LEFROY PROJECT- Lucky Strike Prospect-October 2019 RC Drilling and Diamond Drilling

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement

• Type, reference name/number, location

The Lefroy Project is located approximately 50 km in

and land tenure

and ownership including agreements

south east from Kalgoorlie, Western Australia and

status

or material issues with third parties

consists of a contiguous package of wholly owned

such as joint ventures, partnerships,

tenements held under title by LEX or its wholly owned

overriding royalties, native title

subsidiary Monger Exploration Pty Ltd. The work

interests, historical sites, wilderness or

described in this report was completed on a Mining

national park and environmental

lease M 25/366.

settings.

M25/366 is held 100% by Monger Exploration Pty Ltd

• The security of the tenure held at the

a wholly owned subsidiary of Lefroy Exploration

time of reporting along with any

Limited

known impediments to obtaining a

The tenements are current and in good standing with

licence to operate in the area.

the Department of Mines and Petroleum (DMP) of

Western Australia.

Exploration done by

• Acknowledgment and appraisal of

Some previous exploration work was completed on

other parties

exploration by other parties.

the Lucky Strike trend by Integra Mining Limited,

Western Mining and Octagonal Resources. The bulk of

this work included phases of Aircore (AC). This work

identified mineralisation along the trend, however no

previous explorer identified mineralisation at Lucky

Strike and as such this is a new discovery by Lefroy

Exploration.

Geology

• Deposit type, geological setting and

The Lefroy Project is located in the southern part of

style of mineralisation.

the Norseman Wiluna Greenstone Belt and straddles

the triple junction of three crustal units, the Parker,

Boorara and Bulong Domain. The Lefroy project

tenements are mostly covered by alluvial, colluvial

and lacustrine material with very little outcrop. Lucky

Strike is hosted in banded iron formation within a

thin (<300m approx.) package of metamorphosed

sediments, sandwiched between basalt and high Mg

basalt stratigraphy. It lies proximal to the GSWA's

interpreted position for the domain bounding north-

west trending Mount Monger Fault. It is unknown

what the relationship is between these sediments

and the surrounding mafic stratigraphy and how that

fits in with the well-studied stratigraphy of the

Kalgoorlie Terrane.

Drill hole

• A summary of all information material

Table containing drill hole collar, survey and

Information

to the understanding of the exploration

intersection data for material (gold intersections

results including a tabulation of the

>0.25gpt Au with a max of 2m internal dilution) drill

following information for all Material

holes are included in the Table in the body of the

drill holes:

announcement.

• easting and northing of the drill hole

No Information has been excluded.

collar

• elevation or RL (Reduced Level -

elevation above

sea level in metres) of the drill hole

collar

• dip and azimuth of the hole

• down hole length and interception

depth

• hole length.

• If the exclusion of this information is

justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case.

Criteria

JORC Code Explanation

Commentary

Data aggregation

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

All report grades have been length weighted.

High

methods

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

grades have not been cut. A lower cut off of 0.25gpt

minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of

Au has been used to identify significant results

high grades) and cut-off grades are usually

(intersections).

Material and should be stated.

Where present, higher grade values are included in

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate

the intercepts table and assay values equal to or > 1.0

short lengths of high grade results and

g/t Au have been stated on a separate line below the

longer lengths of low grade results, the

intercept assigned with the text 'includes'.

procedure used for such aggregation

Reported RC results have been calculated using 1m

should be stated and some typical examples

split samples. No metal equivalent values or formulas

of such aggregations should be shown in

used.

detail.

Reported diamond drill results have been results have

The assumptions used for any reporting of

been calculated using samples that vary in length from

metal equivalent values should be clearly

0.2m to 1.2m but nominally 0.5m. No metal equivalent

stated.

values or formulas used.

Where core loss is measured, a gold value of 0 ppm is

applied for the length weighted interval for which this

would apply and included in the intercept calculation

and would count in the internal dilution.

Relationship between

These relationships are particularly

All results are based on down-hole metres.

mineralisation

important in the reporting of Exploration

Previous drill coverage has provided guidance for the

widths and intercept

Results.

presence of steeply dipping stratigraphy comprising a

lengths

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

sedimentary package of rocks containing banded iron

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its

formations (BIF) which provide a good host rock for

nature should be reported.

gold mineralisation. A ground magnetic survey

If it is not known and only the down hole

completed in 2018 over the area of interest confirms a

lengths are reported, there should be a

NW strike of the magnetic sediments within the

clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole

stratigraphy and hence has guided the orientation of

length, true width not known').

drilling for this program. Structural measurements on

orientated diamond drill core from a previous Lefroy

Exploration drill program also assisted in decided

which orientation to drill these follow up RC holes.

Results from this drill program do not represent 'true

widths' however holes are designed to intercept the

host sequence perpendicular to its strike.

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with

Appropriate summary diagrams (section & plan) are

scales) and tabulations of intercepts should

included in the accompanying announcement.

be included for any significant discovery

being reported. These should include, but

not be limited to a plan view of drill hole

collar locations and appropriate sectional

views.

Balanced reporting

Where comprehensive reporting of all

Significant assay results are provided in Table 1 for the

Exploration Results is not practicable,

recent LEX RC drill program.

representative reporting of both low and

Drill holes with no significant results are not reported.

high grades and/or widths should be

Significant assay results from historical drilling

are

practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

noted in the body of the report.

Exploration Results.

Other substantive

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

All relevant data has been included within this report.

exploration data

material, should be reported including (but

not limited to): geological observations;

geophysical survey results; geochemical

survey results; bulk samples - size and

method of treatment; metallurgical test

results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics;

potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further

The appropriate next stage of exploration planning is

work (eg tests for lateral extensions or

currently underway and noted in the body of the

depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

report.

drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

possible extensions, including the main

geological interpretations and future

drilling areas, provided this information is

not commercially sensitive.

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 22:59:03 UTC
