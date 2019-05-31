Log in
LEG Immobilien AG: Adjustment of the conversion price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien AG in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)

05/31/2019 | 04:30am EDT

DGAP-News: LEG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Bond
LEG Immobilien AG: Adjustment of the conversion price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien AG in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)

31.05.2019 / 10:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adjustment of the conversion price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien AG in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)

The conversion price for the bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2018 in accordance with § 10 (e) of the terms and conditions of the bond. The conversion price now totals EUR 117.2547 (previously: EUR 118.1096). The Reference Dividend has been adjusted to EUR 2.73 (previously: EUR 2.75).

The Management Board
LEG Immobilien AG


31.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien AG
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 261
Internet: www.leg.ag
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 817813

 
End of News DGAP News Service

817813  31.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=817813&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
