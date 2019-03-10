Log in
LEG Immobilien AG: Change of CEO and COO as at 1 June 2019

0
03/10/2019
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Personnel
LEG Immobilien AG: Change of CEO and COO as at 1 June 2019

10-March-2019 / 12:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LEG Immobilien AG: Change of CEO and COO as at 1 June 2019

 

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of LEG Immobilien AG appointed Lars von Lackum (currently Chief Digital Officer, CDO, 43) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 1 June 2019. At the same time, the Supervisory Board and Thomas Hegel, CEO of LEG Immobilien AG, agreed that Thomas Hegel (who turns 63 in April) will step down from the Management Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2018. After 13 years at the head of the company, Thomas Hegel agreed this early internal succession in close consultation with the Supervisory Board.

A new Management Board appointment was also made for the Chief Operating Officer. The Supervisory Board appointed Dr. Volker Wiegel (42) to the Management Board as COO for a term of three years starting on 1 June 2019. Since 2013, Dr. Volker Wiegel, a lawyer and economist, worked at LEG Immobilien AG as General Counsel and established the Legal, Structure and Organisation unit, which is primarily responsible for the ongoing development of operational processes. Prior to joining LEG, Dr. Volker Wiegel worked for the international law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.




Contact:
Burkhard Sawazki
Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Business Analysis
LEG Immobilien AG
Tel. +49 (0)211/4568-204

10-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien AG
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 261
Internet: www.leg.ag
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

785763  10-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=785763&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
