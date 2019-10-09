Log in
LEG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/09/2019 | 11:35am BST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien AG
LEG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09.10.2019 / 12:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: LEG Immobilien AG
Street: Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
Postal code: 40476
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200SO40AKONBO0Z96

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Lansdowne Partners International Ltd.
City of registered office, country: George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Sep 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.85 % 3.91 % 6.75 % 68573216
Previous notification 3.0035 % 4.24 % 7.24 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000LEG1110 0 1952880 0.00 % 2.85 %
Total 1952880 2.85 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFDs n/a n/a Cash 2678688 3.91 %
      Total 2678688 3.91 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. % % 6.75 %
Lansdowne Partners Ltd. % % %
Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP % % 6.75 %
 
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. % % 6.75 %
Lansdowne General Partner I Limited % % %
Lansdowne DM Long Only Cayman Feeder LP % % %
 
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. % % 6.75 %
Lansdowne General Partner I Limited % % %
Lansdowne DM Long Only Cayman Master LP % % %
 
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. % % 6.75 %
Lansdowne General Partner I Limited % % %
Lansdowne Developed Markets Fund LP % % %
 
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. % % 6.75 %
Lansdowne Developed Markets Strategic Investment Fund LP % % %
 
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. % % 6.75 %
Lansdowne Developed Markets Long Only Fund LP % % %
 
Lansdowne Partners International Ltd. % % 6.75 %
Lansdowne General Partner I Limited % % %
Lansdowne DMLO Davies Street LP % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
07 Oct 2019


09.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien AG
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

887741  09.10.2019 

© EQS 2019
