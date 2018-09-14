LEG Immobilien : Management Board of LEG Immobilien AG reorganises

LEG creates new role of Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and gains Lars von Lackum from ERGO International AG for this position

Thomas Hegel (CEO) takes on additional responsibility for the operating business and hands over other areas

Holger Hentschel (COO) to leave the company

Eckhard Schultz's CFO role remains unchanged

As part of a restructuring of Management Board responsibilities, Holger Hentschel, member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer of LEG Immobilien AG, will leave the company as at 1 October 2018 by amicable agreement with the Supervisory Board.

Hentschel (52) started his career in 1985 at LEG Landesentwicklungsgesellschaft NRW GmbH. From 1997 on, he performed various management roles before becoming Managing Director of LEG Wohnen NRW GmbH and Head of Operations in April 2010. Hentschel has been on the Management Board of LEG Immobilien AG as COO since the IPO in 2013. He represents the company on several committees and specialist panels.

'It has been a great pleasure to help determine the path of the formerly state-owned housing company successfully and passionately up to the present day, together with outstanding colleagues and employees,' says Hentschel. 'I wish everybody involved much success and all the best for the future.'

'We would like to thank Holger Hentschel for his loyalty and his successful work. He is an excellent real estate manager who has developed and shaped LEG's operating business in the course of several changes,' says Michael Zimmer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LEG Immobilien AG. 'Our best wishes go with him as he continues his journey.'

Thomas Hegel, CEO of LEG Immobilien AG will assume responsibility for the operating business additionally. Meanwhile, Hegel will hand over the areas of corporate development, innovation management, IT and the management of LEG Solution (company for the processing of old projects and the implementation of new construction projects) and EnergieServicePlus to the newly created role of Chief Digital Officer (CDO) as at the end of the year. For this role, the Supervisory Board has appointed Lars von Lackum, currently a member of the Board of Management of ERGO International AG, to the Management Board. Lars von Lackum is expected to start work at LEG as at 1 January 2019. The responsibilities of Eckhard Schultz, CFO and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, will remain unchanged.

'Digitisation will also significantly change the world of the housing industry. With the newly created position of Chief Digital Officer, LEG is again increasingly focusing on growth through process efficiency, digitisation, innovation and also, to a moderate extent, new construction,' says Supervisory Board Chairman Zimmer. 'We are pleased to have found an excellent professional with extensive experience in developing these challenging tasks in Lars von Lackum.'

The company had already set up a separate area for innovation in 2017. The first new construction project in several years was also successfully completed in 2017. LEG is now building on these developments. As a result of being integrated directly in a separate Management Board area, these future-oriented topics are given even more importance.

'With the reorganisation of the Management Board, we want to ensure continuity while also providing additional impetus for LEG's business,' sums up Supervisory Board Chairman Zimmer.

Annex: CV Lars von Lackum

About LEG

With around 130,000 rental properties and approximately 350,000 residents, LEG is one of Germany's leading listed housing companies. The company has eight branch offices in North Rhine-Westphalia, providing personal local contact. LEG generated rental and lease income of around EUR 796 million in the 2017 financial year.

