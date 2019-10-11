LEG Immobilien : planning to appoint new CFO by mid-2020

At its meeting on 9 October 2019, the Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board of LEG Immobilien AG acknowledged the current rate of growth and the rapid implementation of the company's strategy by its management duo Lars von Lackum (CEO) and Dr Volker Wiegel (COO). In order to further strengthen the Management Board team, the company is planning to appoint a new CFO in the medium term. A broad selection procedure is already underway for this.

The Supervisory Board is aiming to find a suitable candidate (m/f/d) for the position who will live up to the demanding profile of requirements by the middle of 2020.

About LEG

With around 131,000 rental properties and more than 350,000 residents, LEG is one of Germany's leading listed housing companies. The company has eight branch offices in North Rhine-Westphalia, providing personal local contact. LEG generated rental and lease income of around EUR 767 million in the 2018 financial year.

Investor Relations contact:

Burkhard Sawazki

Tel. +49 211 45 68-204

e-mail: burkhard.sawazki[at]­leg.ag

Press contact:

Sabine Jeschke

Tel. +49 211 45 68-325

e-mail: sabine.jeschke[at]­leg-wohnen.de

