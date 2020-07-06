|
LEG Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/06/2020 | 03:55am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.07.2020 / 09:53
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Lars
|Last name(s):
|von Lackum
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000LEG1110
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|116.265 EUR
|116265.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|116.265 EUR
|116265.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt
|MIC:
|XFRA
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien AG
|Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leg.ag
|Sales 2020
627 M
708 M
708 M
|Net income 2020
818 M
924 M
924 M
|Net Debt 2020
5 219 M
5 895 M
5 895 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|10,1x
|Yield 2020
|3,23%
|Capitalization
8 309 M
9 341 M
9 385 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|EV / Sales 2020
|21,6x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 288
|Free-Float
|89,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends LEG IMMOBILIEN AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Average target price
122,38 €
|Last Close Price
116,40 €
|Spread / Highest target
25,4%
|Spread / Average Target
5,14%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-15,8%