LEG IMMOBILIEN AG

(LEG)
LEG Immobilien AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/06/2020 | 03:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.07.2020 / 09:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): von Lackum

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien AG

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
116.265 EUR 116265.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
116.265 EUR 116265.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


06.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien AG
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61187  06.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 627 M 708 M 708 M
Net income 2020 818 M 924 M 924 M
Net Debt 2020 5 219 M 5 895 M 5 895 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 3,23%
Capitalization 8 309 M 9 341 M 9 385 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 21,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 288
Free-Float 89,9%
Technical analysis trends LEG IMMOBILIEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 122,38 €
Last Close Price 116,40 €
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars von Lackum Chief Executive Officer
Michael Zimmer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Wiegel Chief Operating Officer
Susanne Schröter-Crossan Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Jütte Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG10.28%9 341
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-10.97%46 010
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP19.44%43 460
VONOVIA SE14.17%33 408
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.58%19 240
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE12.08%15 979
