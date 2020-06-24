LEG Immobilien : NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

LEG Immobilien AG ('LEG' or the 'Company') placed a capital increase against cash contribution (the 'Capital Increase'), placing a total of 2.37 million ordinary registered shares with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding, each share representing EUR 1.00 of the share capital. The issue price was EUR 115 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of around EUR 273 million. The shareholders' subscription rights have been excluded.

The new shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) without a prospectus, and included in the existing quotation for the Company's shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around June 30, 2020.

LEG also placed senior, unsecured convertible bonds due 2028 in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 550 million (the 'Convertible Bonds'), initially convertible into 3.54 million new and/or existing ordinary registered shares of LEG, representing approximately 5.1% of the Company's share capital. The shareholders' subscription rights have been excluded.

The Convertible Bonds will have a maturity of 8 years with a denomination of EUR 100,000 per convertible bond and will be issued at 100% of their principal amount with a semi-annually payable coupon of 0.40% per annum. The initial conversion price amounts to EUR 155.25, representing a conversion premium of 35% above the reference share price, which corresponds to the placement price that was determined in the concurrent share placement. Settlement of the Convertible Bonds is expected to take place on or around June 30, 2020, and admission to trading on the non-regulated open market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected shortly thereafter.

LEG will be entitled to redeem the Convertible Bonds at their principal amount (plus accrued interest) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds at any time (i) on or after August 05, 2025, if the price per share is equal or exceeds 130% of the then prevailing conversion price over a certain period or (ii) if 20% or less of the aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Bonds remain outstanding.

The Company will receive gross proceeds in an amount of around EUR 273 million from the Capital Increase and EUR 550 million from the issue of Convertible Bonds. LEG intends to use the net proceeds to finance its most recent acquisitions of ca. 7,500 units as well as for general corporate purposes.

As part of the Capital Increase and the issue of Convertible Bonds, the Company has agreed to a lock-up of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Société Générale and UniCredit Bank acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners on the Capital Increase and the issue of Convertible Bonds. Commerzbank acted as Co-Lead Manager on this transaction

With around 136,000 rental properties and more than 365,000 residents, LEG is one of Germany's leading listed housing companies. The company has seven branch offices in North Rhine-Westphalia, providing personal local contact. LEG generated income of around EUR 809 million from its core rental and lease business in the 2019 financial year. As part of the new construction campaign it launched in 2018, LEG wishes to make a social contribution towards creating both privately financed and publicly subsidised housing, and to build or acquire at least 500 new apartments per year from 2023 onwards.

Tel. +49 211 45 68 550

E-mail: frank.kopfinger[at]­leg.ag

Tel. +49 211 45 68-325

E-mail: sabine.jeschke[at]­leg-wohnen.de

