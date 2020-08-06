MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Xetra > LEG Immobilien AG LEG DE000LEG1110 LEG IMMOBILIEN AG (LEG) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/06 11:56:31 am 124.38 EUR +1.17% 08/05 LEG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ 08/05 LEG IMMOBILIEN : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating MD 08/04 LEG IMMOBILIEN AG : half-yearly earnings release Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations LEG Immobilien : Quarterly Report Q2-2020 0 08/06/2020 | 11:24am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Liveable housing. Simply good. QUARTERLY REPORT AS OF 30 JUNE 2020 2 LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 3 About this Report 3 Key Figures Q2 2020 4 Portfolio 8 Analysis of Net Assets, Financial Position and Results of Operations 18 Risk and Opportunity Report 19 Forecast Report 20 Consolidated financial statements 20 Consolidated statement of financial position 21 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 22 Statement of changes in consolidated equity 23 Consolidated statement of cash flows 24 Selected notes 24 1. Basic information on the Group 24 2. Interim consolidated financial statements 24 3. Accounting policies 24 4. Changes in the Group 25 5. Judgements and estimates 26 6. Selected notes to the consolidated statement of financial position 33 7. Selected notes to the consolidated statement of comprehensive income 35 8. Notes on Group segment reporting 38 9. Financial instruments 41 10. Related-party disclosures 41 11. Other 41 12. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board 41 13. Supplementary Report 42 Responsibility statement 42 Financial calendar 2020 42 Contact Details and Imprint 3 AT A GLANCE LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 About this Report Key Figures Q2 2020 The pdf version of our Quarterly Report was optimised for use on a PC or tablet. The linked tables of contents and the function buttons on each page ensure easy navigation: To the main table of contents Search in document Back to last page T1 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 + / - % 01.01. - 01.01. - + / - % 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Results of operations Rental income € million 154.5 146.2 5.7 308.0 292.5 5.3 Net rental and lease income € million 122.9 116.3 5.7 239.5 225.9 6.0 EBITDA € million 707.1 653.4 8.2 816.9 757.5 7.8 EBITDA adjusted € million 121.5 111.2 9.3 235.2 217.8 8.0 EBT € million 669.0 670.9 - 0.3 754.6 632.5 19.3 Net profit or loss for the period € million 546.8 525.9 4.0 613.4 469.1 30.8 FFO I € million 100.6 86.3 16.6 194.6 171.0 13.8 FFO I per share € 1.45 1.36 6.6 2.82 2.71 4.1 FFO II € million 99.9 86.4 15.6 193.4 169.4 14.2 FFO II per share € 1.44 1.36 5.9 2.80 2.68 4.5 AFFO € million 32.9 37.9 - 13.2 72.2 92.7 - 22.1 AFFO per share € 0.48 0.60 - 20.0 1.05 1.47 - 28.6 Portfolio 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 + / - % / bp Number residential units 137,525 133,694 2.9 In-place rent €/sqm 5.88 5.73 2.7 In-place rent (l-f-l) €/sqm 5.90 5.75 2.6 EPRA vacancy rate % 3.4 3.9 - 50 bp EPRA vacancy rate (l-f-l) % 3.3 3.6 - 30 bp Statement of financial position 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 + / - % / bp Investment property € million 13,042.9 12,031.1 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents € million 1,177.6 451.2 161.0 Equity € million 6,812.6 5,933.9 14.8 Total financing liabilities € million 5,724.3 5,053.8 13.3 Current financing liabilities € million 420.5 474.9 - 11.5 LTV % 34.4 37.7 - 330 bp Equity ratio % 46.4 45.9 + 50 bp Adj. EPRA NAV, diluted € million 8,367.9 7,273.0 15.1 Adj. EPRA NAV per share, diluted € 117.23 105.39 11. Feb Pro forma NAV per share, diluted (adjusted for Q3 dividend of €3.60) € 113.63 105.39 7.8 bp = basis points 4 PORTFOLIO LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Portfolio Portfolio segmentation and housing stock Performance of the LEG portfolio The regular cost rent adjustment for rent-restricted apartments that is conducted every three years took place in January 2020. The average The LEG portfolio can be divided into three market clusters using scoring system: high-growth markets, stable markets and higher- yielding markets. The indicators for the scoring system are described in the > annual report 2019. LEG's portfolio is spread across around 180 locations with a geographical focus on North Rhine-Westphalia and further activities in Lower Saxony, Bremen and Rhineland-Palatinate. The average apartment size is 64 square metres with an average monthly rent of EUR 5.88 per square metre. As at 30 June 2020, the portfolio consisted of 137,525 residential units; 1,288 commercial units and 35,460 garages and parking spaces. All of the acquisitions made in FY 2019 were transferred to the LEG portfolio by 1 January 2020 at the latest. Operational development In-place rent on a like-for-like basis was EUR 5.90 per square metre as of 30 June 2020, 2.6 % up on the previous year. In the free-financed segment which accounts for around 75 % of LEG's portfolio, rents rose by 2.9 % to EUR 6.27 per square metre/ month (on a like-for-like basis). In the high-growth markets, in-place rent increased by 3.3 % to EUR 7.30 per square metre (on a like-for- like basis). The stable markets recorded a plus of 3.4 % to an average rent of EUR 5.91 per square metre (on a like-for-like basis). In the higher-yielding markets an average increase of 1.9 % to 5.67 Euro per square metre (on a like-for-like basis) was achieved. On 21 March 2020, LEG announced that it will temporarily not increase rents to the local reference rents as provided for in section 558 of the German Civil Code (BGB). In this way LEG wanted to send a signal of solidarity and social responsibility in times of the Corona pandemic and lessen the burden on its customers. rent in this segment increased by 1.6 % year-on-year or EUR 0.07 to EUR 4.87 per square metre (on a like-for-like basis) at the end of the reporting period. The EPRA vacancy rate on a like-for-like basis was 3.3 % as at 30 June 2020, down 30 basis points on the previous year. With an occupancy rate of 98.2 % (on a like-for-like basis) the LEG portfolio in the high- growth markets was nearly fully let at the end of the reporting period. In the stable markets the occupancy rate was 96.7 % (on a like-for-like basis). In the higher-yielding markets, it stood at 94.8 % (on a like-for- like basis). 5 PORTFOLIO LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 T2 Portfolio segments - top 3 locations Total portfolio Change like-for-like basis 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Number Share of Living space In-place rent EPRA Number Share of Living space In-place rent EPRA In-placerent Vacancy rate of LEG LEG-portfolio vacancy rate of LEG LEG-portfolio vacancy rate in % basis points apartments in % in sqm €/sqm in % apartments in % in sqm €/sqm in % like-for-like like-for-like High Growth Markets 41,936 30.5 2,784,366 6.64 2.0 39,655 29.7 2,638,579 6.52 1.9 2.8 0 District of Mettmann 8,515 6.2 592,116 6.81 1.8 8,487 6.3 590,084 6.58 2.1 3.3 - 40 Muenster 6,198 4.5 412,083 6.72 1.1 6,126 4.6 406,760 6.64 0.6 1.1 50 Dusseldorf 5,422 3.9 352,442 7.96 2.6 5,311 4.0 344,720 7.78 3.4 3.4 - 80 Other locations 21,801 15.9 1,427,725 6.23 2.1 19,731 14.8 1,297,015 6.12 1.7 2.9 20 Stable Markets 53,278 38.7 3,395,913 5.59 3.5 51,012 38.2 3,268,859 5.43 3.8 3.0 - 20 Dortmund 13,727 10.0 896,734 5.44 3.1 13,581 10.2 889,245 5.25 3.2 3.4 - 20 Moechengladbach 6,442 4.7 408,183 5.98 2.3 6,444 4.8 408,367 5.76 1.9 3.5 30 Essen 3,372 2.5 217,538 5.61 2.9 3,373 2.5 217,595 5.42 3.6 4.1 - 80 Other locations 29,737 21.6 1,873,458 5.57 4.1 27,614 20.7 1,753,652 5.43 4.5 2.5 - 20 Higher-Yielding Markets 42,191 30.7 2,561,249 5.42 5.4 43,027 32.2 2,644,932 5.28 6.5 1.9 - 70 District of Recklinghausen 9,027 6.6 549,108 5.32 3.9 9,866 7.4 618,328 5.12 5.5 1.6 0 Duisburg 6,341 4.6 383,679 5.82 4.2 6,802 5.1 421,517 5.63 6.4 3.1 - 210 Maerkisch District 4,608 3.4 284,459 5.32 4.6 4,567 3.4 281,419 5.19 3.8 1.3 80 Other locations 22,215 16.2 1,344,003 5.36 6.5 21,792 16.3 1,323,667 5.26 7.5 1.7 - 80 Total 1 137,525 100.0 8,749,367 5.88 3.4 133,694 100.0 8,552,369 5.73 3.9 2.6 - 30 1 30.06.2020: Incl. 120 units intended for disposal. 6 PORTFOLIO LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 T3 Performance LEG Portfolio High-growth market Stable markets Higher yielding markets Total 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 30.06.2019 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 30.06.2019 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 30.06.2019 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 30.06.2019 Subsidised residential units Units 11,922 11,412 11,138 14,169 14,076 14,362 8,142 8,091 8,945 34,233 33,579 34,562 Area qm 820,872 788,485 771,729 958,770 954,389 979,005 534,770 530,850 594,500 2,314,411 2,273,724 2,351,814 In-place rent €/sqm 5.19 5.12 5.11 4.81 4.73 4.73 4.53 4.45 4.47 4.88 4.80 4.79 EPRA vacancy rate % 1.0 0.8 1.0 2.6 1.9 2.7 2.7 2.1 4.5 2.0 1.5 2.6 Free-financed residential units Units 30,014 29,431 28,541 39,109 37,958 36,626 34,049 33,063 34,082 103,292 100,452 99,132 Area sqm 1,963,494 1,921,058 1,868,293 2,437,142 2,370,630 2,288,411 2,026,479 1,967,967 2,050,432 6,434,956 6,259,655 6,200,556 In-place rent €/sqm 7.26 7.23 7.11 5.90 5.82 5.73 5.66 5.62 5.53 6.25 6.20 6.09 EPRA vacancy rate % 2.2 2.0 2.2 3.8 3.2 4.1 5.9 5.9 6.9 3.8 3.5 4.2 Total residential units 1 Units 41,936 40,843 39,679 53,278 52,034 50,988 42,191 41,154 43,027 137,525 134,031 133,694 Area sqm 2,784,366 2,709,543 2,640,022 3,395,913 3,325,019 3,267,416 2,561,249 2,498,817 2,644,932 8,749,367 8,533,379 8,552,369 In-place rent €/sqm 6.64 6.61 6.52 5.59 5.50 5.43 5.42 5.36 5.29 5.88 5.82 5.73 EPRA vacancy rate % 2.0 1.7 1.9 3.5 2.9 3.8 5.4 5.2 6.5 3.4 3.1 3.9 Total commercial Units 1,288 1,267 1,260 Area sqm 214,464 208,941 208,094 Total parking Units 35,460 34,268 33,827 Total other Units 2,736 2,634 2,598 1 30.06.2020: Incl. 120 units intended for disposal. 7 PORTFOLIO LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Value development The following table shows the distribution of assets by market segment. Following the regular revaluation of the portfolio at the end of the first half, the rental yield of the LEG portfolio was 4.8 % as at 30 June 2020 (rent multiplier 20.7 %). The valuation of the residential portfolio corresponds to a net initial yield of 3.6 % as defined by EPRA. T4 Market segments Residential Residential Share Gross asset In-place rent Commercial/ Total assets units assets residential value multiplier other assets assets 30.06.2020 € million1 in % €/sqm € million2 € million High Growth Markets 41,936 5,579 45 1,992 25.2x 268 5,846 District of Mettmann 8,515 1,154 9 1,953 24.0x 75 1,228 Muenster 6,198 944 8 2,288 28.3x 50 994 Dusseldorf 5,422 883 7 2,515 26.5x 62 945 Other locations 21,801 2,598 21 1,797 24.3x 81 2,679 Stable Markets 53,278 4,262 34 1,264 19.2x 139 4,401 Dortmund 13,727 1,282 10 1,423 22.2x 53 1,335 Moenchengladbach 6,442 535 4 1,306 18.0x 14 548 Essen 3,372 280 2 1,285 19.4x 11 291 Other locations 29,737 2,165 17 1,174 18.0x 62 2,227 Higher-Yielding Markets 42,191 2,661 21 1,028 16.5x 86 2,746 District of Recklinghausen 9,027 580 5 1,049 16.9x 20 600 Duisburg 6,341 445 4 1,163 17.2x 29 474 Maerkisch District 4,608 278 2 973 15.8x 3 281 Other locations 22,215 1,358 11 993 16.3x 34 1,392 Total portfolio 3 137,525 12,513 100 1,427 20.7x 493 13,006 Leasehold and land values 37 Balance sheet property valuation assets (IAS 40) 13,043 Inventories (IAS 2) 1 Owner-occupied property (IAS 16) 24 Assets held for sale (IFRS 5) 3 Total balance sheet 13,072 Excluding 341 residential units in commercial buildings; including 519 commercial units as well as several other units in mixed residential assets. Excluding 519 commercial units in mixed residential assets; including 341 residential units in commercial buildings, commercial, parking, other assets. 30.06.2020: Incl. 120 units intended for disposal. 8 ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Analysis of Net Assets, Financial Position and Results of Operations Please see the > glossary in the 2019 annual report for a definition of In the reporting period, net rental and lease income increased primarily individual key figures and terms. due to higher net cold rents by 6.0 % to EUR 239.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 8.0 % to EUR 235.2 million. Adjusted Results of operations EBITDA margin increased slightly from 74.5 % (comparative period) to 76.4 % in the reporting period. T5 Condensed income statement Q2 2020 Q2 2019 01.01.- 01.01.- € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Net rental and lease income 122.9 116.3 239.5 225.9 Net income from the disposal of investment properties - 0.4 - 0.2 - 0.6 - 0.4 Net income from the remeasurement of investment properties 593.5 550.3 592.7 550.2 Net income from the disposal of real estate inventory - 0.5 - 0.5 - 1.8 - 1.2 Net income from other services 1.4 - 0.8 3.0 0.6 Administrative and other expenses - 14.1 - 15.8 - 24.4 - 25.3 Other income 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 Operating earnings 702.8 649.4 808.4 750.0 Interest income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Interest expenses - 23.1 - 26.5 - 45.7 - 52.1 Net income from investment securities and other equity investments - 1.0 0.1 1.8 2.7 Net income from the fair value measurement of derivatives - 9.7 47.9 - 9.9 - 68.1 Net finance earnings - 33.8 21.5 - 53.8 - 117.5 Earnings before income taxes 669.0 670.9 754.6 632.5 Income taxes - 122.2 - 145.0 - 141.2 - 163.4 Net profit or loss for the period 546.8 525.9 613.4 469.1 The increase of operating earnings by EUR 58.4 million in the reporting period was mainly due to EUR 42.5 million higher net income from the remeasurement of investment properties. In the reporting period, net income from the fair value measurement of derivatives resulted primarily from changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives from the convertible bonds in the amount of EUR - 9.9 million (comparative period: EUR - 67.6 million). In the first half of 2020, current income tax expenses of EUR - 2.0 million were recorded affecting net income (comparative period: EUR - 7.5 million). 9 ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Net rental and lease income T6 Net rental and lease income Q2 2020 Q2 2019 01.01.- 01.01.- € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Net cold rent 154.5 146.2 308.0 292.5 Profit from operating expenses - 0.8 - 0.1 - 1.6 - 1.8 Maintenance for externally procured services - 11.1 - 11.6 - 24.0 - 25.4 Staff costs - 18.6 - 16.0 - 36.3 - 32.1 Allowances on rent receivables - 2.0 - 1.9 - 4.3 - 4.3 Depreciation and amortisation expenses - 2.6 - 2.2 - 5.0 - 4.3 Other 3.5 1.9 2.7 1.3 Net rental and lease income 122.9 116.3 239.5 225.9 Net Operating Income-Margin (in %) 79.5 79.5 77.8 77.2 Non-recurring project costs - rental and lease 1.4 0.9 2.1 1.6 Depreciation 2.6 2.2 5.0 4.3 Adjusted net rental and lease income 126.9 119.4 246.6 231.8 Adjusted net operating income-Margin (in %) 82.1 81.7 80.1 79.2 T7 EPRA vacancy rate € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Rental value of vacant space - like-for-like 20.3 21.3 Rental value of vacant space - total 22.6 24.2 Rental value of the whole portfolio - like-for-like 621.6 596.6 Rental value of the whole portfolio - total 656.4 626.0 EPRA-Vacancy Rate - like-for-like (in %) 3.3 3.6 EPRA-Vacancy Rate - Total (in %) 3.4 3.9 The EPRA capex splits the capitalised expenditure of the reporting period in comparison to the comparative period in three components. On a like-for-like portfolio basis, the value-adding modernisation work as a result of the strategic investment programme surged by EUR 44.1 million to EUR 122.4 million in the reporting period. In the area of acquisitions, the upturn is due primarily to investments in portfolios already acquired before 2020. In the Development area In the reporting period, the LEG Group increased its net rental and lease income by EUR 13.6 million compared to the same period of the previous year. The main driver of this development was the EUR 15.5 million rise in net cold rents. In-place rent per square metre on a like-for-like basis rose by 2.6 % in the reporting period. This was countered by the increase in staff costs by EUR 4.2 million, which was mainly due to an increase in the number of employees as well as to tariff increases. Due to disproportionate development of net rental and lease income compared with the development of in-place rent the NOI margin increased from 77.2 % to 77.8 % in the reporting period. The EPRA vacancy rate like-for-like has improved compared to the comparative period and stands at 3.3 % as at 30 June 2020 (3.6 % as at 30 June 2019). most of the investment is due to the construction project in Hilden. 10 ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 T8 T9 EPRA-Capex 01.01. - 01.01. - € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Acquisitions 5.3 2.7 Development 2.2 2.1 Like-for-like Portfolio 114.9 73.5 Capex 122.4 78.3 Due to the increase in value-adding modernisation and simultaneous decline in maintenance recognised as an expense, the capitalisation rate rose to 76.7 % in the reporting period (comparative period: 66.9 %). Despite increase in area of investment property compared to comparative period, in the reporting period total investments rose to EUR 17.90 per square metre (comparative period: EUR 13.36 per square metre) and without new construction activities to EUR 17.65 per square metre (comparative period: EUR 13.12 persquare metre). Maintenance and modernisation Q2 2020 Q2 2019 01.01. - 01.01. - € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Maintenance expenses 18.5 18.3 37.1 38.7 thereof investment properties 17.8 17.8 36.3 37.9 Capital expenditure 67.7 48.4 122.4 78.3 thereof investment properties 67.0 45.2 121.2 74.1 Total investment 86.2 66.7 159.5 117.0 thereof investment properties 84.8 63.0 157.5 112.0 Area of investment properties in million sqm 8.94 8.76 8.91 8.76 Average investment per sqm (€) 9.64 7.61 17.90 13.36 Average investment per sqm without new construction activities (€) 9.53 7.42 17.65 13.12 Net income from the disposal of investment properties T10 Net income from the disposal of investment properties Q2 2020 Q2 2019 01.01. - 01.01. - € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Income from the disposal of investment properties 16.1 5.4 26.7 22.9 Carrying amount of the disposal of investment properties - 16.3 - 5.4 - 26.8 - 22.9 Costs of sales of investment properties - 0.2 - 0.2 - 0.5 - 0.4 Net income from the disposal of investment properties - 0.4 - 0.2 - 0.6 - 0.4 Disposals of investment property increased in the reporting period. Income from the disposal of investment property amounted to EUR 26.7 million and relate mainly to objects, which were reported as assets held for sale and were remeasured up to the agreed property value as of 31 December 2019. 11 ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Net income from remeasurement of investment property Net income from remeasurement of investment property amounted to EUR 592.7 million in the reporting period which corresponds to a 5.0 % rise compared to the start of the financial year. The average value of investment property (incl. IFRS 5 objects) is EUR 1,427 per square metre including acquisitions (31 December 2019: 1,353 per square metre). The increase in the value of the portfolio is the result of the further increase in rents as well as further reduction in the discount and capitalisation rate. Net income from the disposal of real estate inventory The disposal of the remaining properties of the former "Development" division continued as planned in the reporting period. The remaining real estate inventory held as at 30 June 2020 amounted to EUR 0.4 million, of which EUR 0.4 million related to land under development. Administrative and other expenses T11 Administrative and other expenses Q2 2020 Q2 2019 01.01. - 01.01. - € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Other operating expenses - 7.3 - 4.7 - 10.4 - 7.4 Staff costs - 5.4 - 9.8 - 11.1 - 15.4 Purchased services - 0.3 - 0.3 - 0.8 - 0.6 Depreciation and amortisation - 1.1 - 1.0 - 2.1 - 1.9 Administratve and other expenses - 14.1 - 15.8 - 24.4 - 25.3 Depreciation and amortisation 1.1 1.0 2.1 1.9 Non-recurring project costs and extraordinary and prior-period expenses 5.5 6.4 6.4 7.2 Adjusted administrative and other expenses - 7.5 - 8.4 - 15.9 - 16.2 The increase in other operating expenses is mainly attributable to increased costs for advice and insurance. In contrast, staff costs in the comparative period were characterised by one-time payments. Adjusted administrative expenses are therefore slightly lower than in the comparative period. 12 ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net finance earnings T12 Net finance earnings Q2 2020 Q2 2019 01.01. - 01.01. - € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Interest income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Interest expenses - 23.1 - 26.5 - 45.7 - 52.1 Net interest income - 23.1 - 26.5 - 45.7 - 52.1 Net income from other financial assets and other investments - 1.0 0.1 1.8 2.7 Net income from the fair value measurement of derivatives - 9.7 47.9 - 9.9 - 68.1 Net finance earnings - 33.8 21.5 - 53.8 - 117.5 LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Interest expenses decreased by EUR 6.4 million year-on-year to EUR 45.7 million. This includes the interest expense from loan amorti- sation, which decreased by EUR 5.1 million year-on-year to EUR 6.1 mil- lion. This also includes the measurement of the convertible and corporate bonds at amortised cost in the amount of EUR 2.2 million (comparative period: EUR 5.2 million). The main driver for the decrease are the refinancings carried out in the financial year 2019 and the early conversion of the convertible bond in the financial year 2019. Year-on-year a further reduction in the average interest rate to 1.35 % was achieved as at 30 June 2020 (1.60 % as at 30 June 2019) based on an average term of around 7.96 years (7.30 years as at 30 June 2019). Dividends received from equity investments in non-consolidated and non-associated companies increased by EUR 0.3 million year-on-year to EUR 3.2 million in the reporting period. An opposite effect had the distribution to a former minority shareholder for the 2019 financial year. In the reporting period, net income from the fair value measurement of derivatives resulted primarily from changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives from the convertible bond in the amount of EUR - 9.9 million (comparative period: EUR 67.6 million), justified by the change in the share price of LEG Immobilien AG. > glossary in the annual report 2019. 13 ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Income tax expenses T13 Income tax expenses Q2 2020 Q2 2019 01.01. - 01.01. - € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Current tax expenses - 0.9 - 4.3 - 2.0 - 7.5 Deferred tax expenses - 121.3 - 140.7 - 139.2 - 155.9 Income tax expenses - 122.2 - 145.0 - 141.2 - 163.4 Reconciliation to FFO FFO I is a key performance indicator of the LEG Group. The LEG Group distinguishes between FFO I (not including net income from the disposal of investment properties), FFO II (including net income from the disposal of investment properties) and AFFO (FFO I adjusted for capex). The calculation methods for these key figures can be found in the An effective Group tax rate of 18.3 % was assumed in the reporting period in accordance with Group tax planning (comparative period: 23.0 %). The effective group tax rate used is significantly lower than in the comparative period, because since the financial year 2020 another large asset holding company is subject to the expanded trade tax reduction. 14 ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 FFO I, FFO II and AFFO were calculated as follows in the reporting period and the same period of the previous year: T14 Calculation of FFO I, FFO II and AFFO Q2 2020 Q2 2019 01.01. - 01.01. - € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Net cold rent 154.5 146.2 308.0 292.5 Profit from operating expenses - 0.8 - 0.1 - 1.6 - 1.8 Maintenance for externally procured services - 11.1 - 11.6 - 24.0 - 25.4 Staff costs - 18.6 - 16.0 - 36.3 - 32.1 Allowances on rent receivables - 2.0 - 1.9 - 4.3 - 4.3 Other 3.5 1.9 2.7 1.3 Non-recurring project costs (rental and lease) 1.4 0.9 2.1 1.6 Current net rental and lease income 126.9 119.4 246.6 231.8 Current net income from other services 2.1 - 0.1 4.5 1.9 Staff costs - 5.4 - 9.8 - 11.1 - 15.4 Non-staff operating costs - 7.6 - 5.0 - 11.2 - 8.0 Non-recurring project costs (admin.) 5.5 6.4 6.4 7.2 Extraordinary and prior-period expenses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Current administrative expenses - 7.5 - 8.4 - 15.9 - 16.2 Other income and expenses 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA 121.5 111.2 235.2 217.8 Cash interest expenses and income - 19.6 - 19.8 - 38.6 - 39.0 Cash income taxes from rental and lease - 0.4 - 4.1 - 1.2 - 6.1 FFO I (before adjustment of non-controlling interests) 101.5 87.3 195.4 172.7 Adjustment of non-controlling interests - 0.9 - 1.0 - 0.8 - 1.7 FFO I (after adjustment of non-controlling interests) 100.6 86.3 194.6 171.0 Net income from the disposal of investment properties - 0.1 0.2 - 0.3 - 0.2 Cash income taxes from disposal of investment properties - 0.6 - 0.1 - 0.9 - 1.4 FFO II (incl. disposal of investment properties) 99.9 86.4 193.4 169.4 Capex - 67.7 - 48.4 - 122.4 - 78.3 Capex-adjusted FFO I (AFFO) 32.9 37.9 72.2 92.7 At EUR 194.6 million, FFO I was 13.8 % higher in the reporting period than in the same period of the previous year (EUR 171.0 million). In particular, this increase is attributable to the positive impact from the rise in net cold rent including the effects of the concluded acqui­ sitions. With interest expenses stable on absolute basis, there is an increase of the interest coverage ratio (ratio of adjusted EBITDA to cash interest expense) at 609 % in the reporting period (comparative period: 558 %) with a slightly lower Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. 15 ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 EPRA earnings per share (EPS) The following table shows earnings per share according to the best practice recommendations by EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association): T15 EPRA earnings per share (EPS) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 01.01. - 01.01. - € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Net profit or loss for the period attributable to parent shareholders 545.9 525.3 611.6 467.1 Changes in value of investment properties - 590.3 - 550.4 - 589.6 - 550.2 Profits or losses on disposal of investment properties, development properties held for investment, other interests and sales of trading properties including impairment charges in respect 0.8 0.7 2.5 1.7 Tax on profits or losses on disposals of trading properties 0.5 - 0.8 1.4 Changes in fair value of financial instruments and associated close-out costs 9.7 - 47.9 9.9 68.1 Acquisition costs on share deals and non-controlling joint venture interests 1.0 - 1.1 0.1 Deferred tax in respect of EPRA adjustments 108.3 126.2 108.4 126.2 Refinancing expenses 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 Other interest expenses 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 Non-controlling interests in respect of the above 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 EPRA earnings 76.4 54.8 145.3 115.3 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 69,166,100 63,188,185 69,087,968 63,188,185 EPRA earnings per share (undiluted) in € 1.10 0.87 2.10 1.82 Potentially diluted shares - 5,821,682 - 5,821,682 Interest coupon on convertible bond - 0.3 - 0.6 Amortisation expenses convertible bond after taxes - 1.0 - 2.7 EPRA earnings (diluted) 76.4 56.1 145.3 118.6 Number of diluted shares 69,166,100 69,009,867 69,087,968 69,009,867 EPRA earnings per share (diluted) in € 1.10 0.81 2.10 1.72 16 ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Net assets (Condensed statement of financial position) T16 Condensed statement of financial position € million 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Investment properties 13,042.9 12,031.1 Prepayments for investment properties 77.2 53.5 Other non-current assets 258.0 269.2 Non-current assets 13,378.1 12,353.8 Receivables and other assets 122.6 89.6 Cash and cash equivalents 1,177.6 451.2 Current assets 1,300.2 540.8 Assets held for sale 3.1 25.2 Total assets 14,681.4 12,919.8 Equity 6,812.6 5,933.9 Non-current financial liabilities 5,623.3 4,856.8 Other non-current liabilities 1,825.0 1,654.2 Non-current liabilities 7,448.3 6,511.0 Current financial liabilities 101.0 197.1 Other current liabilities 319.5 277.8 Current liabilities 420.5 474.9 Total equity and liabilities 14,681.4 12,919.8 A fair value measurement of investment property was conducted in the reporting period. The resulting profit from remeasurement of investment property of EUR 592.7 million (comparative period: EUR 550.2 million) was the main driver for the increase compared to 31 December 2019. Furthermore, additions from acquisitions with EUR 302.0 million and capitalisation of property modernisation measures with EUR 121.2 million contributed to the increase of investment properties. The intra-year recognition of real estate tax expense as other inven­ tories (EUR 11.7 million) for the remainder of the financial year and the deferral of prepaid operating costs (EUR 26.9 million) contribute significantly to the development of the current assets. Cash and cash equivalents increase by EUR 726.4 million to EUR 1,177.6 million. This development was mainly due to the cash flow from operating activities (EUR 150.1 million), payments for acquisitions (EUR 417.5 million) and the capital measures implemented to finance investments. A capital increase (EUR 269.6 million), the issuance of a convertible bond (EUR 544.0 million), a registered bond (EUR 50.0 million) as well as cash payments of loans in the amount of EUR 258.4 million lead to an increase in cash and cash equivalents. Scheduled and unscheduled repayments of EUR 166.6 million had an opposite effect. In the first half year, no dividend has yet been distributed for the 2019 financial year because of the postponement of the Annual General Meeting due to the Corona crisis. The development of equity since 31 December 2019 was primarily due to the net profit for the period (EUR 609.7 million) and the capital increase. Within the long-term financial debt, the obligations increased by the issued convertible bonds by EUR 520.9 million. Driven by the property valuation, deferred tax liabilities shown in other non-current liabilities increased by EUR 139.2 million as at 30 June 2020. Net asset value (NAV) A further key metric relevant in the property industry is NAV. The calculation method for the respective key figure can be found in the > glossary in the 2019 annual report. The LEG Group reports an undiluted EPRA NAV of EUR 8,425.2 million as at 30 June 2020. The effects of the possible conversion of the convertible bond are shown by the additional calculation of diluted EPRA NAV. After further adjustment for goodwill effects, the adjusted diluted EPRA NAV amounts to EUR 8,367.9 million at the reporting date. The dividend was not paid in the reporting period. 17 ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 T17 EPRA-NAV 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 undiluted Effect of exercise diluted undiluted Effect of exercise diluted of convertibles of convertibles € million and options and options Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company 6,788.2 - 6,788.2 5,909.9 - 5,909.9 Non-controlling interests 24.4 - 24.4 24.0 - 24.0 Equity 6,812.6 - 6,812.6 5,933.9 - 5,933.9 Effect of exercise of options, convertibles and other equity interests - 26.1 26.1 - 26.1 26.1 NAV 6,788.2 26.1 6,814.3 5,909.9 26.1 5,936.0 Fair value measurement of derivative financial instruments 101.9 - 101.9 84.0 - 84.0 Deferred taxes on WFA loans and derivatives 2.1 - 2.1 6.2 - 6.2 Deferred taxes on investment property 1,588.8 - 1,588.8 1,386.0 - 1,386.0 Goodwill resulting from deferred taxes on EPRA adjustments - 55.8 - - 55.8 - 55.8 - - 55.8 EPRA-NAV 8,425.2 26.1 8,451.3 7,330.3 26.1 7,356.4 Number of shares 71,379,836 0 71,379,836 69,009,836 0 69,009,836 EPRA NAV per share (€) 118.03 - 118.40 106.22 - 106.60 Goodwill resulting from synergies 83.4 - 83.4 83.4 - 83.4 Adjusted EPRA NAV (w/o effects from goodwill) 8,341.8 26.1 8,367.9 7,246.9 26.1 7,273.0 Number of shares 71,379,836 0 71,379,836 69,009,836 0 69,009,836 Adjusted EPRA NAV per share (€) 116.86 - 117.23 105.01 - 105.39 EPRA-NAV 8,425.2 26.1 8,451.3 7,330.3 26.1 7,356.4 Fair value measurement of derivative financial instruments - 101.9 - - 101.9 - 84.0 - - 84.0 Deferred taxes on WFA loans and derivatives - 2.1 - - 2.1 - 6.2 - - 6.2 Deferred taxes on investment property - 1,588.8 - - 1,588.8 - 1,386.0 - - 1,386.0 Goodwill resulting from deferred taxes on EPRA adjustments 55.8 - 55.8 55.8 - 55.8 Fair value measurement of financing liabilities - 313.0 - - 313.0 - 333.5 - - 333.5 Valuation uplift resulting from FV measurement financing liabilities 184.5 - 184.5 130.1 - 130.1 EPRA-NNNAV 6,659.7 26.1 6,685.8 5,706.5 26.1 5,732.6 Number of shares 71,379,836 0 71,379,836 69,009,836 0 69,009,836 EPRA NNNAV per share (€) 93.30 - 93.67 82.69 - 83.07 > annual report 2019. 18 ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS • RISK AND OPPORTUNITY REPORT LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Loan-to-value ratio (LTV) Net debt at the end of the reporting period is slightly lower compared with 31 December 2019, mainly as a result of the dividend not yet paid by 30 June 2020 and pending payments for acquisitions signed in June 2020. The fair value measurement of investment properties increased real estate assets leading to a continued declining loan-to- value ratio (LTV) as at 30 June 2020 of 34.4 % (31 December 2019: 37.7 %). T18 LTV € million 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Financing liabilities 5,724.3 5,053.8 Deferred purchase price liabilities 28.6 31.8 Less cash and cash equivalents 1,177.6 451.2 Net financing liabilities 4,518.1 4,570.8 Investment properties 13,042.9 12,031.1 Assets held for sale 3.1 25.2 Prepayments for investment properties 77.2 53.5 Real estate assets 13,123.2 12,109.8 Loan to value ratio (LTV) in % 34.4 37.7 Financial position A net profit for the period of EUR 613.4 million was realised in the reporting period (comparative period: EUR 469.1 million). Equity amounted to EUR 6,812.6 million at the reporting date (31 December 2019: EUR 5,933.9 million). This corresponds to an equity ratio of 46.4 % (31 December 2019: 45.9 %). A condensed form of the LEG Group's statement of cash flows for the reporting period is shown below: T19 Statement of cash flows 01.01. - 01.01. - € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Cash flow from operating activities 150.1 156.4 Cash flow from investing activities - 370.7 - 72.4 Cash flow from financing activities 947.0 - 130.0 Change in cash and cash equivalents 726.4 - 46.0 In the reporting period, extraordinary payments for property transfer tax of EUR 10.0 million for a real estate company acquired in 2016 and accounted in accordance with IFRS 3 contributed to the decrease in cash flow from operating activities. Essentially, acquisitions and modernisation work on the existing portfolio contributed to the net cash flow from investing activities with cash payments of EUR - 417.5 million. Furthermore, cash proceeds mainly from property disposals (EUR 26.5 million) and repayments of long term invested financial resources of EUR 30.1 million resulted in a net cash flow from investing activities of EUR - 370.7 million. In the first half of 2020, the main drivers of the cashflow from financing activities amounting to EUR 947.0 million were the issuance of convertible bonds (EUR 544.0 million) and a registered bond (EUR 50.0 million), the capital increase (EUR 269.6 million) and the cash payments of loans (EUR 258.4 million). An opposite effect had the redemption of the commercial papers as well as scheduled repayments (EUR - 166.6 million) of bank and subsidised loans. The LEG Group's solvency was ensured at all times in the reporting period. Risk and opportunity report The risks and opportunities faced by LEG in its operating activities were described in detail in theThis did not include the new risks caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the dynamic crisis situation and a potential second lockdown, it is difficult to assess short and medium-term development. However, the anticipated negative effects can generally be considered low, particularly in comparison to other sectors. In view of the global effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and society, all current forecasts can be made only with a considerably higher degree of uncertainty. This applies particularly in the context of international links and interrelations between the financial markets, the real economy and political decisions, which each individually have an influence on the economic effects of the pandemic already, but when combined are impossible to assess with any certainty ex ante. The following sections are therefore based on the fundamental premise that the coronavirus pandemic represents a temporary phenomenon. Development of property prices and demand Supply and demand for housing will still be the decisive factors for future price development. It can be assumed that the general conditions in terms of supply (only a slightly increasing number of comple- tions) and demand (continued high level of migration to Germany, particularly in cities and densely populated areas) will continue. 19 RISK AND OPPORTUNITY REPORT • FORECAST REPORT LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Development of rent defaults and rent deferrals Only a slight increase in rent defaults can be observed at present. This is partly due to the extensive state transfer payments and continued payment of wages by way of short-time work regulations. Due to the LEG-specific low level of commercial letting, potential rent defaults from commercial properties can be classified as insignificant. Housing vacancies No developments can be seen at present that would indicate higher vacancies. Although new lettings are faltering somewhat, on the other hand tenant terminations are also decreasing. It is also conceivable that immigration from EU countries that are hard hit by the economic consequences of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic could increase, as in the financial crisis in 2008/2009, creating additional demand for housing in the medium term. In the event of a recession, it could prove to be an opportunity specifically for LEG Immobilien AG that the company has a large number of affordable apartments and can thus benefit from increased demand for inexpensive housing in times of recession. After carefully weighing up the information currently available at LEG Group, we have come to the conclusion that the effects of the pandemic on the housing sector in Germany will be only temporary. With regard to our company in particular, the effects on the business performance and the intrinsic value of the real estate assets should be manageable, and there could even be opportunities for the LEG Group in some cases. Forecast report Based on the business performance in the first six months of 2020, LEG believes it is well positioned overall to confirm its FFO I outlook in the range of EUR 370 million to EUR 380 million. Considering the current developments and the acquisitions made the outlook is specified as follows: Regarding FFO I LEG now expects to reach the upper end in the range of EUR 370 million to EUR 380 million. Due to the voluntary and temporary deferral of rent increases according to section 558 German Civil Code (rent increase up to local reference rent level), the legally possible two-year deferral of payments as well as to some postponements of modernisation measures that were planned in H1-2020, LEG now expects a like-for-like rental growth of around 2.3 % (before: less than 2.8 %). Regarding the development of the vacancy rate, a slight decrease compared to financial year-end 2019 is still expected but is subject to effects of the Corona crisis that cannot yet be assessed. LEG wants to seize the opportunities resulting from the temporary VAT reduction and the currently available capacities of craftsmen. Hence, the investments planned for the current fiscal year now amount to around EUR 38 - 40 per square metre (previously around EUR 31 - 33 per square metre). In order to ensure a defensive long-term risk profile, LEG sticks to a maximum LTV of 43 %. LEG plans to distribute 70 % of its FFO I to shareholders as a dividend on a long-term basis. For more details, please refer to the forecast report in the > annual report 2019 (page 71 f.). T20 Outlook 2020 FFO I EUR 370 million to EUR 380 million (upper end) Like-for-like rental growth c. 2.3 % (before: < 2.8 %) 1 Like-for-like vacancy Slightly decreasing compared to financial year-end 2019 1 Investments c. EUR 38 - 40 per sqm (before: c. EUR 31 - 33 per sqm) 1 LTV 43 % max. Dividend 70 % of FFO I 1 Subject to effects of the Corona crisis that cannot yet be assessed 20 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Consolidated statement of financial position T21 Consolidated statement of financial position Assets € million 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Non-current assets 13,378.1 12,353.8 Investment properties 13,042.9 12,031.1 Prepayments for investment properties 77.2 53.5 Property, plant and equipment 83.9 83.7 Intangible assets and goodwill 140.6 140.6 Investments in associates 9.9 9.9 Other financial assets 13.1 23.2 Receivables and other assets 0.3 0.3 Deferred tax assets 10.2 11.5 Current assets 1,300.2 540.8 Real estate inventory and other inventory 15.4 4.6 Receivables and other assets 99.0 81.8 Income tax receivables 8.2 3.2 Cash and cash equivalents 1,177.6 451.2 Assets held for sale 3.1 25.2 Equity and liabilities € million 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Equity 6,812.6 5,933.9 Share capital 71.4 69.0 Capital reserves 1,469.4 1,202.2 Cumulative other reserves 5,247.4 4,638.7 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company 6,788.2 5,909.9 Non-controlling interests 24.4 24.0 Non-current liabilities 7,448.3 6,511.0 Pension provisions 158.2 164.9 Other provisions 4.8 5.2 Financing liabilities 5,623.3 4,856.8 Other liabilities 191.5 152.8 Deferred tax liabilities 1,470.5 1,331.3 Current liabilities 420.5 474.9 Pension provisions 5.9 7.0 Other provisions 19.2 20.2 Provisions for taxes 0.1 0.2 Financing liabilities 101.0 197.1 Other liabilities 281.9 239.2 Tax liabilities 12.4 11.2 Total Assets 14,681.4 12,919.8 Total Equity and Liabilities 14,681.4 12,919.8 21 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income T22 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Q2 2020 Q2 2019 01.01.- 01.01.- € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Net rental and lease income 122.9 116.3 239.5 225.9 Rental and lease income 204.6 197.8 417.1 400.4 Cost of sales in connection with rental and lease income - 81.7 - 81.5 - 177.6 - 174.5 Net income from the disposal of investment properties - 0.4 - 0.2 - 0.6 - 0.4 Income from the disposal of investment properties 16.1 5.4 26.7 22.9 Carrying amount of the disposal of investment properties - 16.3 - 5.4 - 26.8 - 22.9 Cost of sales in connection with disposed investment properties - 0.2 - 0.2 - 0.5 - 0.4 Net income from the remeasurement of investment properties 593.5 550.3 592.7 550.2 Net income from the disposal of real estate inventory - 0.5 - 0.5 - 1.8 - 1.2 Income from the real estate inventory disposed of - - - - Carrying amount of the real estate inventory disposed of - - - - Costs of sales of the real estate inventory disposed of - 0.5 - 0.5 - 1.8 - 1.2 Net income from other services 1.4 - 0.8 3.0 0.6 Income from other services 3.2 0.6 6.5 3.2 Expenses in connection with other services - 1.8 - 1.4 - 3.5 - 2.6 Administrative and other expenses - 14.1 - 15.8 - 24.4 - 25.3 Other income 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 Operating Earnings 702.8 649.4 808.4 750.0 Interest income 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Interest expenses - 23.1 - 26.5 - 45.7 - 52.1 Net income from investment securities and other equity investments - 1.0 0.1 1.8 2.7 Net income from the fair value measurement of derivatives - 9.7 47.9 - 9.9 - 68.1 Earnings before income taxes 669.0 670.9 754.6 632.5 Income taxes - 122.2 - 145.0 - 141.2 - 163.4 Net Profit or loss for the period 546.8 525.9 613.4 469.1 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 01.01.- 01.01.- € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Change in amounts recognised directly in equity - 13.7 - 12.7 - 3.7 - 30.6 Thereof recycling Fair value adjustment of interest rate derivatives in hedges - 5.2 - 8.3 - 7.8 - 18.4 Change in unrealised gains/(losses) - 5.2 - 10.3 - 8.3 - 22.8 Income taxes on amounts recognised directly in equity - 2.0 0.5 4.4 Thereof non-recycling Actuarial gains and losses from the measurement of pension obligations - 8.5 - 4.4 4.1 - 12.2 Change in unrealides gains/(losses) - 12.1 - 6.4 6.0 - 17.6 Income taxes on amounts recognised directly in equity 3.6 2.0 - 1.9 5.4 Total comprehensive income 533.1 513.2 609.7 438.5 Net profit or loss for the period attributable to: Non-controlling interests 1.1 0.7 1.9 2.0 Parent shareholders 545.8 525.2 611.5 467.1 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Non-controlling interests 1.1 0.7 1.9 2.0 Parent shareholders 532.1 512.5 607.8 436.5 Basic Earnings per share in € million 7.90 8.31 8.85 7.39 Diluted Earnings per share in € million 7.68 8.31 8.60 7.39 22 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Statement of changes in consolidated equity T23 Statement of changes in consolidated equity Cumulative other reserves Share capital Capital reserves Revenue reserves Actuarial gains Fair value Equity Non-controlling Consolidated and losses from the adjustment of attributable to interests equity measurement of interest derivatives shareholders € million pension obligations in hedges of the Group As of 01.01.2019 63.2 611.2 4,131.4 - 35.1 - 13.1 4,757.6 26.3 4,783.9 Initial application of IFRS 16 - - - 4.6 - - - 4.6 - - 4.6 As of 01.01.2019, adjusted 63.2 611.2 4,126.8 - 35.1 - 13.1 4,753.0 26.3 4,779.3 Net profit or loss for the period - - 467.1 - - 467.1 2.0 469.1 Other comprehensive income - - - - 12.2 - 18.4 - 30.6 0.0 - 30.6 Total comprehensive income - - 467.1 - 12.2 - 18.4 436.5 2.0 438.5 Other - - 0.9 - - 0.9 0.7 1.6 Change in consolidated companies - - - - - - - - Capital increase - - - - - - - - Withdrawls from reserves - - - - - - - 2.5 - 2.5 Changes from Put-Options - - - - - - - - Distributions - - - 223.1 - - - 223.1 - 4.5 - 227.6 As of 30.06.2019 63.2 611.2 4,371.7 - 47.3 - 31.5 4,967.3 22.0 4,989.3 As of 01.01.2020 69.0 1,202.2 4,718.9 - 53.0 - 27.2 5,909.9 24.0 5,933.9 Initial application of IFRS 16 - - - - - - - - As of 01.01.2020, adjusted 69.0 1,202.2 4,718.9 - 53.0 - 27.2 5,909.9 24.0 5,933.9 Net profit/loss for the period - - 611.5 - - 611.5 1.9 613.4 Other comprehensive income - - - 4.1 - 7.8 - 3.7 0.0 - 3.7 Total comprehensive income - - 611.5 4.1 - 7.8 607.8 1.9 609.7 Other - - 0.9 - - 0.9 0.0 0.9 Change in consolidated companies - - - - - - - - Capital increase 2.4 267.2 - - - 269.6 - 269.6 Withdrawls from reserves - - - - - - - 1.5 - 1.5 Changes from Put-Options - - - - - - - - Distributions - - - - - - - - As of 30.06.2020 71.4 1,469.4 5,331.3 - 48.9 - 35.0 6,788.2 24.4 6,812.6 23 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Consolidated statement of cash flows T24 Consolidated statement of cash flows 01.01. - 01.01. - € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Operating earnings 808.4 750.0 Depreciation on property, plant and equipment and amortisation on intangible assets 8.6 7.4 (Gains)/Losses from the measurement of investment properties - 592.7 - 550.2 (Gains)/Losses from the disposal of assets held for sale and investment properties 0.2 0.0 (Decrease)/Increase in pension provisions and other non-current provisions - 2.1 - 1.0 Other non-cash income and expenses 3.8 3.0 (Decrease)/Increase in receivables, inventories and other assets - 57.2 - 40.1 Decrease/(Increase) in liabilities (not including financing liabilities) and provisions 22.1 27.8 Interest paid - 38.7 - 39.0 Interest received 0.1 0.1 Received income from investments 3.1 2.7 Taxes received 0.2 0.1 Taxes paid - 5.7 - 4.4 Net cash from/(used in) operating avtivities 150.1 156.4 Cashflow from investing activities Investments in investment properties - 417.5 - 87.6 Proceeds from disposals of non-current assets held for sale and investment properties 26.5 23.2 Investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment - 9.8 - 8.0 Change of cash investment in securities 30.1 - Net cash from/(used in) investing activities - 370.7 - 72.4 01.01. - 01.01. - € million 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Cash flow from financing activities Borrowing of bank loans 258.4 271.5 Repayment of bank loans - 166.6 - 167.7 Issue of convertible corporate bonds 544.0 - Repayment of lease liabilities - 5.3 - 5.1 Other proceeds - 0.7 Other payments - 1.3 - Capital increase 269.6 - Issue of registered bonds 50.0 - Distribution to shareholders - - 223.1 Distribution and withdrawal from reserves of non-controlling interest - 1.8 - 6.3 Net cash from/(used in) financing activities 947.0 - 130.0 Change in cash and cash equivalents 726.4 - 46.0 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 451.2 233.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,177.6 187.6 Composition of cash and cash equivalents Cash in hand, bank balances 1,177.6 187.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,177.6 187.6 24 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 Selected notes on the IFRS interim consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2020 1. Basic information on the Group 2. Interim consolidated financial statements 4. Changes in the Group LEG Immobilien AG, Dusseldorf (hereinafter: "LEG Immo"), its sub- sidiary LEG NRW GmbH, Dusseldorf (hereinafter: "LEG") and the subsidiaries of the latter company (hereinafter referred to collectively as the "LEG Group") are among the largest residential companies in Germany. The LEG Group held a portfolio of 138,813 (30 June 2019: 134,954) residential and commercial units on 30 June 2020 (138,785 (30 June 2019: 132,200) units excluding IFRS 5 objects). LEG Immo and its subsidiaries engage in three core activities as an integrated property company: the optimisation of the core business, the expansion of the value chain as well as the portfolio strengthening. The interim consolidated financial statements are prepared in euros. Unless stated otherwise, all figures have been rounded to millions of Euro (EUR million). For technical reasons, tables and references can include rounded figures that differ from the exact mathematical values. LEG Immo prepared the interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the provisions of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for interim reporting, as endorsed in the EU, and their interpretation by the International Financial Reporting Inter­ pretations Committee (IFRIC). Based on the option under IAS 34.10, the notes to the financial statements were presented in a condensed form. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been audited or subjected to an audit review. The LEG Group primarily generates income from the rental and letting of investment properties. Rental and lease business, in essence, is unaffected by seasonal and cyclical influences. 3. Accounting policies The accounting policies applied in the interim consolidated financial statements of the LEG Group are the same as those presented in the IFRS consolidated financial statements of LEG Immo as of 31 De­- cember 2019. These interim consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2020 should therefore be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019. The LEG Immo has fully applied the new standards and interpre­ tations that are mandatory from 1 January 2020. The amendments to IFRS 3 will be concidered in future business combinations. The amendments to the Interest Rate Benchmark Reform of IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 have no significant impact on the measurement of derivatives used in hedge accounting. Within the prospective effectiveness of the hedging relationship it is assumed that the underlying reference rate is not affected from the replacement of the IBOR reform. On 12 May 2020 the conversion of LEG Immobilien AG into the legal form of an SE Societas Europaea (European Company) was initiated. On 1 April 2020, LEG Wohngelegenheit Süd GmbH was consolidated for the first time. On 16 June 2020, the companies LEG Rhein Neckar GmbH and LEG Niedersachen GmbH were founded and consolidated for the first time. 25 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 5. Judgements and estimates The preparation of interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires assumptions and estimates to be made that affect the recognition of assets and liabilities, income and expenses and the disclosure of contingent liabilities.These assumptions and estimates particularly relate to the measurement of investment properties, the recognition and measurement of pension pro­ visions, the recognition and measurement of other provisions, the measurement of financing liabilities, and the eligibility for recognition of deferred tax assets. Although the management believes that the assumption and estimates used are appropriate, any unforeseeable changes in these assumptions could impact the net assets, financial position and results of operations. The Covid-19 situation has been considered by judge- ments. There were no significant impacts. Moreover, there were no triggering events for the conduct of an impairment test on goodwill during the year. In view of the global effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and society, all current forecasts can be made only with a considerably higher degree of uncertainty. This applies particularly in the context of international links and interrelations between the financial markets, the real economy and political decisions, which each individually have an influence on the economic effects of the pandemic already, but when combined are impossible to assess with any certainty ex ante. The following sections are therefore based on the fundamental premise that the coronavirus pandemic represents a temporary phenomenon. Development of property prices and demand Supply and demand for housing will still be the decisive factors for future price development. It can be assumed that the general conditions in terms of supply (only a slightly increasing number of com- pletions) and demand (continued high level of migration to Germany, particularly in cities and densely populated areas) will continue. Development of rent defaults and rent deferrals Only a slight increase in rent defaults can be observed at present. This is partly due to the extensive state transfer payments and continued payment of wages by way of short-time work regulations. Due to the LEG-specific low level of commercial letting, potential rent defaults from commercial properties can be classified as insignificant. Housing vacancies No developments can be seen at present that would indicate higher vacancies. Although new lettings are faltering somewhat, on the other hand tenant terminations are also decreasing. It is also conceivable that immigration from EU countries that are hard hit by the economic consequences of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic could increase, as in the financial crisis in 2008/2009, creating additional demand for housing in the medium term. In the event of a recession, it could prove to be an opportunity specifically for LEG Immobilien AG that the company has a large number of affordable apartments and can thus benefit from increased demand for inexpensive housing in times of recession. After carefully weighing up the information currently available at LEG Group, we have come to the conclusion that the effects of the pandemic on the housing sector in Germany will be only temporary. With regard to our company in particular, the effects on the business performance and the intrinsic value of the real estate assets should be manageable, and there could even be opportunities for the LEG Group in some cases. For further information, please refer to the > consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019. 26 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 6. Selected notes to the consolidated statement of financial position On 30 June 2020, the LEG Group held 137,525 apartments and 1,288 commercial units in its portfolio. Investment property developed as follows in the financial year 2019 and in 2020 up to the reporting date of the interim consolidated financial statements: T25 Investment properties Residential assets Total High-growth Stable Higher-yielding Residential units Commercial Parking and Lease-hold Land values markets markets markets without market assets other assets € million allocation Carrying amount as of 01.01.2020 1 12,031.1 5,126.8 3,923.0 2,390.2 0.0 225.9 219.4 113.3 32.5 Acquisitions 302.0 113.5 66.2 86.6 12.3 10.3 5.9 3.9 3.3 Other additions 122.2 47.4 37.7 34.0 0.0 1.1 0.2 1.0 0.9 Reclassified to assets held for sale - 4.7 - 2.1 - 0.5 - 1.3 0.0 - 0.4 - 0.1 0.0 - 0.2 Reclassified from assets held for sale 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Reclassified to property, plant and equipment - 0.3 - 0.2 - 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Reclassified from property, plant and equipment 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Fair value adjustment 592.5 237.2 215.1 115.0 0.0 - 2.6 16.8 9.9 1.2 Reclassification 0.0 10.4 - 4.4 - 5.4 0.0 - 5.6 7.1 - 0.7 - 1.3 Carrying amount as of 30.06.2020 13,042.9 5,532.9 4,237.0 2,619.0 12.3 228.7 249.2 127.4 36.4 1 Expansion in market classification within Germany. € million Fair value adjustment as of 30.06.2020: 592.5 - hereupon as of 30.06.2020 in the portfolio: 592.2 - hereupon as of 30.06.2020 disposed investment properties: 0.3 27 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 T26 Investment properties Residential assets Total High-growth Stable Higher-yielding Non NRW Commercial Parking and Lease-hold Land values € million markets markets markets assets other assets Carrying amount as of 01.01.2019 10,709.0 4,607.3 3,296.8 2,212.1 164.5 209.4 184.9 3.4 30.6 Initial application of IFRS 16 35.8 - 26.4 - 9.3 - 17.9 - 2.7 0.1 - 0.1 92.2 0.0 Acquisitions 360.7 134.3 156.2 31.8 26.6 7.7 4.1 - 0.3 0.2 Other additions 201.5 73.8 66.3 49.3 3.8 3.7 0.1 3.6 0.8 Reclassified to assets held for sale - 200.2 - 9.3 - 55.4 - 125.9 - 1.8 - 1.1 - 4.0 0.0 - 2.8 Reclassified from assets held for sale 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Reclassified to property, plant and equipment - 0.5 1.4 - 0.1 0.1 0.0 - 1.6 0.0 - 0.2 0.0 Reclassified from property, plant and equipment 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3 0.0 Fair value adjustment 923.4 427.0 283.8 132.6 7.2 7.0 34.7 28.0 3.0 Carrying amount as of 31.12.2019 12,031.1 5,208.1 3,738.3 2,282.2 197.6 225.2 219.7 128.0 31.8 € million Fair value adjustment 31.12.2019: 923.4 - hereupon as of 31.12.2019 in the portfolio: 923.2 - hereupon as of 31.12.2019 disposed investment properties: 0.2 The acquisition of a property portfolio of around 2,010 residential and commercial units was notarised on 27 September 2019. The portfolio generates annual net cold rent of around EUR 7.1 million. The average in-place rent is around EUR 4.97 per square metre and the initial vacancy rate is around 4.5 %. The transaction was closed on 1 January 2020. The portfolio acquisition does not constitute a business combination as defined by IFRS 3. On 27 December 2019, LEG NRW GmbH acquired the F 99 and F 101 projects (land plus defined construction project specifications) from F 101 Projekt GmbH & Co. KG (notary document number 2377/ 2019). The purchase prices are due to the acceptance of the completed buildings (F 99 anticipated for 1 March 2022/F 101 1 Septem- ber 2022). The acquisition of a property portfolio of 1,406 residential and commercial units was notarised on 30 January 2020. The portfolio generates annual net cold rent of around EUR 6.0 million. The average in-place rent is around EUR 5.71 per square metre and the initial vacancy rate is around 4.4 %. The transaction was closed on 1 May 2020. The portfolio acquisition does not constitute a business combination as defined by IFRS 3. Investment property was remeasured by the LEG Group as of the interim reporting date of 30 June 2020. The fair values of investment property are calculated on the basis of the forecast net cash flows from property management using the discounted cash flow (DCF) method. The tables below show the measurement method used to determine the fair value of investment property and the significant unobservable inputs used as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019: 28 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 T27 Valuation parameters as at 30 June 2020 GAV Valuation technique Market rent Maintenance cost Administrative cost rate Stabilised vacancy ratio investment properties residential/commercial residential/commercial residential/commercial €/sqm €/sqm €/unit % € million min Ø max min Ø max min Ø max min Ø max Residential assets (incl. leasehold buildings) High-growth markets 5,533 DCF 3.56 8.10 13.33 5.56 11.77 15.58 129 302 462 1.0 1.9 7.0 Stable markets 4,237 DCF 2.31 6.55 9.98 6.58 11.82 15.08 159 300 462 1.5 3.0 9.0 Higher-yielding markets 2,619 DCF 0.33 5.95 9.31 5.80 11.90 15.45 165 300 462 1.5 4.2 9.0 Residential units without market allocation 12 DCF 6.61 6.75 7.76 11.96 12.54 12.90 305 305 305 2.0 2.9 3.0 Commercial assets 229 DCF 1.00 7.50 27.00 0.87 6.53 15.37 1 259 5,481 1.0 2.6 9.0 Leasehold (land) 127 DCF Parking and other assets 249 DCF 1 37 887 Earnings/ Land values 36 reference value method 1 6 14 Total portfolio (IAS 40) 1 13,043 DCF 0.33 6.76 27.00 0.87 11.77 15.58 1 275 5,481 1.0 3.1 9.0 Discount rate Capitalisation rate Estimated rental development % % % min Ø max min Ø max min Ø max Residential assets (incl. leasehold buildings) High-growth markets 3.5 4.6 5.4 2.1 5.2 9.5 1.2 1.7 2.0 Stable markets 3.4 4.6 5.5 2.0 5.8 11.2 0.8 1.3 1.8 Higher-yielding markets 3.5 4.7 5.3 3.0 6.3 10.6 0.7 1.0 1.5 Residential units without market allocation 4.8 4.8 4.9 4.0 4.3 5.6 1.3 1.6 1.7 Commercial assets 2.5 6.5 9.0 2.8 7.2 9.5 0.7 1.5 1.9 Leasehold (land) Parking and other assets 3.3 4.7 5.6 2.8 6.9 12.7 0.7 1.3 1.9 Land values 4.5 4.7 5.3 2.9 11.2 12.7 0.2 1.3 1.9 Total portfolio (IAS 40) 1 2.5 4.7 9.0 2.0 5.9 12.7 0.2 1.3 2.0 1 In addition, there are assets held for sale (IFRS 5) as at 30 June 2020 in the amount of EUR 3.1 million that are assigned to level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. 29 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS LEG IMMOBILIEN AG Q2 2020 T28 Valuation parameters as at 31 December 2019 GAV Valuation technique Market rent Maintenance cost Administrative cost rate Stabilised vacancy ratio investment properties residential/commercial residential/commercial residential/commercial €/sqm €/sqm €/unit % € million min Ø max min Ø max min Ø max min Ø max Residential assets