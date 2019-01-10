Legacy Housing Corporation Adds Analyst Coverage (Nasdaq:LEGH)

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH), the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States and a recognized leader and innovator in the manufactured housing industry, is now covered by B. Riley FBR, which initiated analyst coverage of Legacy Housing Corporation with a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $17 per share.

The information above and on our website is solely for informational purposes, and is not intended as a solicitation to make investments. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Legacy Housing Corporation’s performance made by analysts are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Legacy Housing Corporation or its management. Legacy Housing Corporation does not by its reference above or on the website, or by distribution, imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, projections, predictions, conclusions or recommendations. Further, other analysts and research organizations may have opinions on Legacy Housing Corporation and its stock which are different from those of B. Riley FBR.

B. Riley FBR, or any of its affiliates, expects to receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services from Legacy Housing Corporation in the next 3 months. B. Riley FBR, or any of its affiliates, has managed or co-managed a public offering of securities for Legacy Housing Corporation and has received compensation for investment banking services from Legacy Housing Corporation in the past 12 months. Legacy Housing Corporation currently is, or within the past 12 months was, a client of B. Riley FBR. The services provided were Investment Banking Services. B. Riley FBR acts as a market maker or liquidity provider for Legacy Housing Corporation's securities.



The primary analyst(s) covering the issuer(s), Alex Rygiel, certifies (certify) that the views expressed herein accurately reflect the analyst's personal views as to the subject securities and issuers and further certifies that no part of such analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed by the analyst in the report. The analyst(s) responsible for this research report has received and is eligible to receive compensation, including bonus compensation, based on B. Riley FBR’s overall operating revenues, including revenues generated by its investment banking activities.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the subject company in this report to be materially different from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov and on our website, at: https://investors.legacyhousingcorp.com

