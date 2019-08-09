Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Legacy Housing Corp    LEGH

LEGACY HOUSING CORP

(LEGH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Legacy Housing Corporation Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

BEDFORD, Texas, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) will release earnings for the second quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast and conference call the following day, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM Central Time.

To register and participate in the webcast, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u7823cke, which will also be accessible via www.legacyhousingusa.com under the Investors link. In order to dial in, you may call in at (866) 952-6347 and enter Conference ID 5689726 when prompted. Please try to join the webcast or call at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. We are the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $120,000.

Investor Inquiries:
Neal Suit, (817) 799-4906
investors@legacyhousingcorp.com

or

Media Inquiries:
Casey Mack, (817) 799-4904
pr@legacyhousingcorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEGACY HOUSING CORP
04:30pLegacy Housing Corporation Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release..
GL
07/17LEGACY HOUSING CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Change in D..
AQ
07/17Legacy Housing Corporation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Announces..
GL
05/16LEGACY HOUSING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/15LEGACY HOUSING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/13LEGACY HOUSING : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/13Legacy Housing Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Results
GL
05/10Legacy Housing Corporation Announces Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release ..
GL
04/12LEGACY HOUSING CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12Legacy Housing Corporation Announces $10,000,000 Stock Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 M
EBIT 2019 38,3 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,71x
Capitalization 315 M
Chart LEGACY HOUSING CORP
Duration : Period :
Legacy Housing Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGACY HOUSING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00  $
Last Close Price 12,74  $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Curtis Drew Hodgson Co-Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Kenneth E. Shipley Co-Chief Executive Officer, Treasurer & Director
Jeffrey V. Burt Chief Financial & Principal Accounting Officer
Mark E. Bennett Independent Director
Philip Thomas Blazek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGACY HOUSING CORP6.79%315
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-10.18%19 132
D.R. HORTON38.26%17 722
LENNAR CORPORATION27.36%16 000
NVR, INC.45.40%12 952
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD14.27%11 704
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group