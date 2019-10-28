Log in
LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION

(LEGH)
Legacy Housing : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

0
10/28/2019 | 11:32am EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Hodgson Curtis Drew

Legacy Housing Corp[ LEGH ]

(Check all applicable)

X Director

X

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

X

Other (specify

10/22/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

1600 AIRPORT FREEWAY, #100

Chairman of the Board

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

BEDFORD

TX

76022

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per

2,690,734

D

share ("Common Stock")

Common Stock

1,000,000

I

By Hodgson

Ventures(2)

By Hodgson

Common Stock

10/22/2019

S

260(1)

D

$15.98

3,286,664

I

2015

Grandchild's

Trust(3)

By Hodgson

Common Stock

10/25/2019

S

6,664(1)

D

$15.98

3,280,000

I

2015

Grandchild's

Trust(3)

Common Stock

100,000

I

By Cusach,

Inc.(4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

and 4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Shares were sold pursuant to the 10b5-1 plan dated October 10, 2019. The price reported represents the weighted average price of shares sold.
  2. Shares of Common Stock owned directly by Hodgson Ventures, a Texas limited partnership ("Hodgson Ventures"). Mr. Hodgson, as the general partner of Hodgson Ventures, may be deemed to beneficially own the shares of Common Stock owned directly by Hodgson Ventures.
  3. Shares of Common Stock owned directly by the Hodgson 2015 Grandchild's Trust (the "Hodgson Trust"). Mr. Hodgson shares voting and investment power with respect to such shares and therefore may be deemed to beneficially own the shares of Common Stock owned directly by the Hodgson Trust.
  4. Shares of Common Stock owned directly by Cusach, Inc. ("Cusach"). Mr. Hodgson controls Cusach and therefore may be deemed to benefically own the shares of Common Stock owned directly by Cusach.

/s/ Curtis D. Hodgson

10/28/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Legacy Housing Corporation published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 15:31:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 39,5 M
Net income 2019 30,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 395 M
Chart LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Legacy Housing Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,33  $
Last Close Price 16,16  $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth E. Shipley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis Drew Hodgson Executive Chairman
Cornelius Van Den Handel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark E. Bennett Independent Director
Philip Thomas Blazek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION35.46%387
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.8.81%22 798
D.R. HORTON54.96%19 963
LENNAR CORPORATION57.88%19 202
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.46.40%14 567
NVR, INC.52.97%13 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
