Legacy Housing : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Shares of Common Stock owned directly by Cusach, Inc. ("Cusach"). Mr. Hodgson controls Cusach and therefore may be deemed to benefically own the shares of Common Stock owned directly by Cusach.

Shares of Common Stock owned directly by the Hodgson 2015 Grandchild's Trust (the "Hodgson Trust"). Mr. Hodgson shares voting and investment power with respect to such shares and therefore may be deemed to beneficially own the shares of Common Stock owned directly by the Hodgson Trust.

Shares of Common Stock owned directly by Hodgson Ventures, a Texas limited partnership ("Hodgson Ventures"). Mr. Hodgson, as the general partner of Hodgson Ventures, may be deemed to beneficially own the shares of Common Stock owned directly by Hodgson Ventures.

