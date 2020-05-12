Legacy Iron Ore : Resource drilling commences at Mt Celia

About Legacy Iron Ore
Legacy Iron Ore Limited ("Legacy Iron" or the "Company") is a Western Australian based Company, focused on iron ore, base metals, tungsten and gold development and mineral discovery.
Legacy Iron's mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth, created via the discovery, development and operation of profitable mining assets.
The Company was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 8 July 2008. Since then, Legacy Iron has had a number of iron ore and gold discoveries which are now undergoing drilling and resource definition.
Board
-
Baijendra Kumar, Non-ExecutiveChairman
Amitava Mukherjee, Non-ExecutiveDirector
Alok Kumar Mehta, Non-ExecutiveDirector
Devanathan Ramachandran, Non- Executive Director
Rakesh Gupta, Director and Chief Executive Officer
Ben Donovan, Company Secretary
Key Projects
Mt Bevan Iron Ore Project
South Laverton Gold Project
East Kimberley Gold, Base Metals
and REE Project
Enquiries
Rakesh Gupta
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +61 8 9421 2000
ASX Codes: LCY
LEVEL 6
200 ADELAIDE TERRACE PERTH WA 6000
PO BOX 5768
ST GEORGES TERRACE WA 6831
Phone: +61 8 9421 2000
Fax: +61 8 9421 2001
Email: info@legacyiron.com.au
Web: www.legacyiron.com.au
ASX Announcement
12 May 2020
ASX Market Announcements
ASX Limited
Via E-Lodgment
MT CELIA GOLD PROJECT -
COMMENCEMENT OF RESOURCE UPGRADE DRILLING
Legacy Iron Ore Limited (Legacy Iron or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of the next round of drilling to facilitate a resource upgrade at both the Kangaroo Bore and Blue Peter deposits within the Mt Celia project.
The initial pit optimisation study (ASX announcement 15 Oct 2018) based on the resource estimates (refer table1) showed that the Mt Celia project has the potential to be a technically and economically viable project as well as a strong case for further to increase the current resource through additional infill as well as extension drilling.
A RC rig has been mobilised to site with approximately 3,000m (~ 1500m at Blue Peter and ~1500m at Kangaroo Bore) of RC drilling being undertaken to assist in converting a significant proportion of the inferred resource into the indicated category (Figure 1 to 4), as well as completing the initial water bore (large diameter RC) to support water supply for diamond drilling to understand the geometallurgical properties of the orebody.
Following the capital raising in January, the Company is now well positioned to carry out the following plans in the coming 12 months"
-
Convert the Kangaroo Bore and Blue Peter resources into an indicated resource to carry out an updated feasibility study (PFS level).
-
Develop an understanding of the geotechnical, geometallurgical and hydrological characteristics of the ore body (aimed at reducing uncertainty around the resource quality and pit).
-
Increase the overall resource for the Mt Celia project -
o There are numerous areas present within a close proximity of Kangaroo Bore ore body requiring a small amount of additional drilling to verify its continuity and become part of inferred resource.
-
Define any environmental and heritage issues associated with the project development.
-
Commence the process for regulatory approvals for the mine plan.
The diamond drilling is also planned to commence in the next few weeks (subject to availability of the equipment).
It is anticipated that results from this drilling will form the basis of a potential upgrade in the size and tonnage of the current known inferred resource (see below) as well as improving of the JORC classification which in turn will further enhance the results of the next round of pit optimisation studies.
Figure 1: Example cross section showing planned (purple) drill holes along with modelled mineralisation (red
polygons), optimised pit (grey)
Figure 2: Oblique view of the Kangaroo Bore resource (red) with planned drill holes (orange) and existing drilling (blue)
and the optimised pit design
Figure 3: Example cross section showing planned (purple) drill holes along with modelled mineralisation (red
polygons), optimised pit (grey)
Figure 4: Oblique view of the Blue Peter resource (red) with planned drill holes (orange) and existing drilling (blue) and
the optimised pit design
Additionally, the next round of drilling is being planned to test numerous early stage targets with potential for subparallel mineralisation within 100 m of the Kangaroo Bore resource, and an extension of blue peter resource along the strike.
Next Steps
Drilling is expected to take approximately three weeks with results expected in a further six weeks. The Company will update the market following analysis of the results.
Background
The Mt Celia Project lies within the Laverton Tectonic Zone, some 40km south of the Sunrise Dam gold mine (approximately 8 Moz gold resource), as shown in Figure 5.
Figure 5: Location of Mt Celia within the South Laverton Project region
The project contains several known gold occurrences including Kangaroo Bore and Blue Peter deposits
(Figure 6). The total gold resource at Mt Celia is shown in Table 1.
|
Deposit
|
Classification
|
Cut-Off (g/t Au)
|
Tonnage (t)
|
Grade (g/t Au)
|
Metal (oz)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kangaroo Bore
|
Inferred
|
0.7
|
2,800,000
|
1.48
|
133,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Blue Peter
|
Inferred
|
1.0
|
607,200
|
2.62
|
51,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total (Mt Celia)
|
Inferred
|
|
3,407,200
|
1.68
|
184,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1 Mineral Resource estimate - Mt Celia Project (as of March 2018)
(Note: Please refer to ASX announcement made on 17 Nov 2017 and 22 Mar 2018 for the complete statement about the above Kangaroo bore and Blue Peter resource estimates. An additional round of RC drilling been completed at Kangaroo Bore after these estimates and announced on 31 July 2019; however, it was mainly aimed to test the continuity and depth extensions of the ore body and will be considered in the next round of the resource upgrade for the project)
Figure 6 Mt Celia Project showing Kangaroo Bore and Blue Peter deposits with various prospect locations
A total of 207 drill holes including 24 diamond holes (totaling 15,099 m of drilling) were considered for use in the Kangaroo Bore resource estimate. The majority of the data used for the resource estimation was derived from historical drilling.
The Kangaroo Bore deposit is hosted by the Laverton Tectonic Complex, a strongly faulted and folded greenstone sequence that forms part of the larger Edjudina-Laverton greenstone belt. The mineralisation occurs within the Kangaroo Bore shear zone, which strikes to the northwest, and dips steeply to the
northeast. The gold mineralisation occurs predominantly within micro-foldedquartz-carbonate veins hosted within silicified quartz-pyrophyllite schists.
The Blue Peter prospect is located approximately 2-3km south of the Kangaroo Bore with in the Mt Celia Project. A total of 122 RC holes (totaling 9,356 m of drilling) were considered for use in the Blue Peter current resource estimates (table 1). At Blue Peter, the mineralisation is hosted within a set of narrow, sub-parallel lodes that strike to the northwest and dip steeply to the northeast. The mineralisation occurs over a strike extent of approximately 2 km, and comprises three main sub-regions: Blue Peter North, Blue Peter/Blue Peter South/ Blue Peter West, and Coronation, which have approximate strike lengths of 130 m, 620 m, and 200 m, respectively.
Within these subregions, the nominal drill spacing is 25 m. The section lines are oriented orthogonal to the general strike of the mineralisation, with most of the holes dipping at 60° to the southwest.
Yours faithfully,
Rakesh Gupta
Chief Executive Officer
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Bhupendra Dashora who a member of AusIMM and of employee is Legacy Iron Ore Limited. Mr.Dashora has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Dashora consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and the context in which it appears.
