Legacy Iron Ore : Resource drilling commences at Mt Celia

The Company was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 8 July 2008. Since then, Legacy Iron has had a number of iron ore and gold discoveries which are now undergoing drilling and resource definition.

Legacy Iron's mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth, created via the discovery, development and operation of profitable mining assets.

Legacy Iron Ore Limited ("Legacy Iron" or the "Company") is a Western Australian based Company, focused on iron ore, base metals, tungsten and gold development and mineral discovery.

12 May 2020

MT CELIA GOLD PROJECT -

COMMENCEMENT OF RESOURCE UPGRADE DRILLING

Legacy Iron Ore Limited (Legacy Iron or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of the next round of drilling to facilitate a resource upgrade at both the Kangaroo Bore and Blue Peter deposits within the Mt Celia project.

The initial pit optimisation study (ASX announcement 15 Oct 2018) based on the resource estimates (refer table1) showed that the Mt Celia project has the potential to be a technically and economically viable project as well as a strong case for further to increase the current resource through additional infill as well as extension drilling.

A RC rig has been mobilised to site with approximately 3,000m (~ 1500m at Blue Peter and ~1500m at Kangaroo Bore) of RC drilling being undertaken to assist in converting a significant proportion of the inferred resource into the indicated category (Figure 1 to 4), as well as completing the initial water bore (large diameter RC) to support water supply for diamond drilling to understand the geometallurgical properties of the orebody.

Following the capital raising in January, the Company is now well positioned to carry out the following plans in the coming 12 months"

Convert the Kangaroo Bore and Blue Peter resources into an indicated resource to carry out an updated feasibility study (PFS level).

Develop an understanding of the geotechnical, geometallurgical and hydrological characteristics of the ore body (aimed at reducing uncertainty around the resource quality and pit).

Increase the overall resource for the Mt Celia project -

o There are numerous areas present within a close proximity of Kangaroo Bore ore body requiring a small amount of additional drilling to verify its continuity and become part of inferred resource.

Define any environmental and heritage issues associated with the project development.

Commence the process for regulatory approvals for the mine plan.

The diamond drilling is also planned to commence in the next few weeks (subject to availability of the equipment).