Legacy Iron Ore : Results of Annual General Meeting
08/29/2018 | 12:12am EDT
ASX Announcement
An NMDC Company
29 August 2018
About Legacy Iron Ore
Legacy Iron Ore Limited ("Legacy Iron" or the "Company") is a Western Australianbased Company, focused on iron ore, base metals, tungsten and gold development and mineral discovery.
Legacy Iron's mission is to increaseshareholder wealth through capital growth, created via the discovery, development and operation of profitable mining assets.
The Company was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 8 July 2008. Since then, Legacy Iron has had a number of iron ore, manganese and gold discoveries which are now undergoing drilling and resource definition.
Board
N. Baijendra Kumar,Non-Executive Chairman
Narendra Kumar Nanda, Non-Executive Director
Tangula Rama Kishan Rao,Non-Executive Director
Devanathan Ramachandran,Non-Executive Director
Rakesh Gupta,Director and Chief Executive Officer
Ben Donovan, Company Secretary
Key Projects
Mt Bevan Iron Ore Project South Laverton Gold Project
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we wish to advise the following outcome of the resolutions consideredat the Company's2018 Annual General Meeting held 29 August 2018.
All resolutions were voted by a show of hands, and the total number of proxy votes in respect of validly appointed proxies were as follows:
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain/ Excluded
1
1,155,468,796
6,487,666
149,000
6,088,012
2
1,160,556,808
6,487,666
149,000
1,000,000
3
1,160,556,808
6,487,666
149,000
1,000,000
4
1,160,476,808
6,567,666
149,000
1,000,000
5
1,160,556,808
6,487,666
149,000
1,000,000
6*
1,161,226,808
6,737,666
149,000
80,000
* passed as a special resolution
Resolution 7 was withdrawn as the Company did not receive a second strike against the remuneration report.
