Legacy Iron Ore : Results of Annual General Meeting

About Legacy Iron Ore Legacy Iron Ore Limited ("Legacy Iron" or the "Company") is a Western Australian based Company, focused on iron ore, base metals, tungsten and gold development and mineral discovery. Legacy Iron's mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth, created via the discovery, development and operation of profitable mining assets. The Company was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 8 July 2008. Since then, Legacy Iron has had a number of iron ore, manganese and gold discoveries which are now undergoing drilling and resource definition. Board N. Baijendra Kumar, Non-Executive Chairman Narendra Kumar Nanda, Non-Executive Director Tangula Rama Kishan Rao, Non-Executive Director Devanathan Ramachandran, Non-Executive Director Rakesh Gupta, Director and Chief Executive Officer Ben Donovan, Company Secretary Key Projects Mt Bevan Iron Ore Project South Laverton Gold Project East Kimberley Gold, Base Metals and REE Project

Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we wish to advise the following outcome of the resolutions considered at the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting held 29 August 2018.

All resolutions were voted by a show of hands, and the total number of proxy votes in respect of validly appointed proxies were as follows:

For Against Discretionary Abstain/ Excluded 1 1,155,468,796 6,487,666 149,000 6,088,012 2 1,160,556,808 6,487,666 149,000 1,000,000 3 1,160,556,808 6,487,666 149,000 1,000,000 4 1,160,476,808 6,567,666 149,000 1,000,000 5 1,160,556,808 6,487,666 149,000 1,000,000 6* 1,161,226,808 6,737,666 149,000 80,000 * passed as a special resolution

Resolution 7 was withdrawn as the Company did not receive a second strike against the remuneration report.

Yours faithfully,

Ben Donovan Company Secretary