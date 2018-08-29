Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Legacy Iron Ore Limited    LCY   AU000000LCY6

LEGACY IRON ORE LIMITED (LCY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Legacy Iron Ore : Results of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 12:12am EDT

ASX Announcement

An NMDC Company

29 August 2018

About Legacy Iron Ore

Legacy Iron Ore Limited ("Legacy Iron" or the "Company") is a Western Australian based Company, focused on iron ore, base metals, tungsten and gold development and mineral discovery.

Legacy Iron's mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth, created via the discovery, development and operation of profitable mining assets.

The Company was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 8 July 2008. Since then, Legacy Iron has had a number of iron ore, manganese and gold discoveries which are now undergoing drilling and resource definition.

Board

N. Baijendra Kumar, Non-Executive Chairman

Narendra Kumar Nanda, Non-Executive Director

Tangula Rama Kishan Rao, Non-Executive Director

Devanathan Ramachandran, Non-Executive Director

Rakesh Gupta, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ben Donovan, Company Secretary

Key Projects

Mt Bevan Iron Ore Project South Laverton Gold Project

East Kimberley Gold, Base Metals and REE Project

Enquiries

Rakesh Gupta

Chief Executive Officer Phone: +61 8 9421 2000

ASX Codes: LCY

LEVEL 2

1-5 HAVELOCK STREET WEST PERTH WA 6005

PO BOX 5768

ST GEORGES TERRACE WA 6831

Phone: Fax: Email: Web:

+61 8 9421 2005 +61 8 9421 2001 info@legacyiron.com.auwww.legacyiron.com.au

ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited

Via E Lodgement

Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we wish to advise the following outcome of the resolutions considered at the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting held 29 August 2018.

All resolutions were voted by a show of hands, and the total number of proxy votes in respect of validly appointed proxies were as follows:

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain/ Excluded

1

1,155,468,796

6,487,666

149,000

6,088,012

2

1,160,556,808

6,487,666

149,000

1,000,000

3

1,160,556,808

6,487,666

149,000

1,000,000

4

1,160,476,808

6,567,666

149,000

1,000,000

5

1,160,556,808

6,487,666

149,000

1,000,000

6*

1,161,226,808

6,737,666

149,000

80,000

* passed as a special resolution

Resolution 7 was withdrawn as the Company did not receive a second strike against the remuneration report.

Yours faithfully,

Ben Donovan Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Legacy Iron Ore Limited published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 04:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEGACY IRON ORE LIMITED
12:12aLEGACY IRON ORE : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
07/11LEGACY IRON ORE : NMDC chairman appointed to Legacy Board
AQ
06/27ST GEORGE MINING : Legacy iron ore limited - nickel sulphide drilling to commenc..
AQ
05/09LEGACY IRON ORE : Director Resignation - Ahluwalia
AQ
2017LEGACY IRON ORE : Top 40 shareholders
PU
2017LEGACY IRON ORE : Mt Celia Drilling to commence (updated)
PU
2017LEGACY IRON ORE : Mt Celia Drilling to commence
PU
2017LEGACY IRON ORE : Quarterly cashflow report - December 2016
PU
2017LEGACY IRON ORE : Quarterly activities report - December 2016
PU
2017LEGACY IRON ORE : Top 40 Shareholders
PU
More news
Chart LEGACY IRON ORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Legacy Iron Ore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Rakesh Gupta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
N. Baijendra Kumar Non-Executive Chairman
Viswa Prasad Dheram Chief Financial Officer
Narendra Kumar Nanda Non-Executive Director
Devanathan Ramachandran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGACY IRON ORE LIMITED-50.00%0
ARCELORMITTAL-2.18%31 096
POSCO--.--%25 530
NUCOR0.39%19 778
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-22.71%19 334
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-16.34%15 348
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.