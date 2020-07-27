Legacy Iron Ore : Results of Annual General Meeting
07/27/2020 | 03:11am EDT
About Legacy Iron Ore
Legacy Iron Ore Limited ("Legacy Iron" or the "Company") is a Western Australian based Company, focused on iron ore, base metals, tungsten and gold development and mineral discovery.
Legacy Iron's mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth, created via the discovery, development and operation of profitable mining assets.
The Company was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 8 July 2008. Since then, Legacy Iron has had a number of iron ore and gold discoveries which are now undergoing drilling and resource definition.
Board
Baijendra Kumar,Non-ExecutiveChairman Amitava Mukherjee, Non-Executive Director Alok Kumar Mehta, Non-Executive Director
Devanathan Ramachandran, Non- Executive Director Rakesh Gupta, Director and Chief Executive Officer
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we wish to advise the following outcomes of the resolutions considered at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all shareholders were advised that attendance at the meeting would not be permitted and that votes would be counted as received prior to the close of proxies.
Attached is the total number of votes in respect of validly appointed proxies and poll numbers.
Resolution 4 was passed as a special resolution.
Yours faithfully,
Ben Donovan
Company Secretary
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company Secretary.
Disclosure of Proxy Votes
Legacy Iron Ore Limited
In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the following information is provided in relation to resolutions put to members at the meeting.
