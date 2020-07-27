Legacy Iron Ore : Results of Annual General Meeting

An NMDC Company

About Legacy Iron Ore

Legacy Iron Ore Limited ("Legacy Iron" or the "Company") is a Western Australian based Company, focused on iron ore, base metals, tungsten and gold development and mineral discovery.

Legacy Iron's mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth, created via the discovery, development and operation of profitable mining assets.

The Company was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 8 July 2008. Since then, Legacy Iron has had a number of iron ore and gold discoveries which are now undergoing drilling and resource definition.

Board

Baijendra Kumar, Non-Executive Chairman

Amitava Mukherjee , Non-Executive Director Alok Kumar Mehta, Non-Executive Director

Devanathan Ramachandran, Non- Executive Director

Rakesh Gupta, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ben Donovan, Company Secretary

Key Projects

Mt Bevan Iron Ore Project

South Laverton Gold Project

East Kimberley Gold, Base Metals and REE

Project

Enquiries

Rakesh Gupta

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +61 8 9421 2000

ASX Codes: LCY

LEVEL 6

200 ADELAIDE TERRACE PERTH WA 6000

PO BOX 5768

ST GEORGES TERRACE WA 6831

Phone: +61 8 9421 2000

Fax: +61 8 9421 2001

Email: info@legacyiron.com.au

Web: www.legacyiron.com.au