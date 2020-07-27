Log in
Legacy Iron Ore : Results of Annual General Meeting

07/27/2020 | 03:11am EDT

An NMDC Company

About Legacy Iron Ore

Legacy Iron Ore Limited ("Legacy Iron" or the "Company") is a Western Australian based Company, focused on iron ore, base metals, tungsten and gold development and mineral discovery.

Legacy Iron's mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth, created via the discovery, development and operation of profitable mining assets.

The Company was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 8 July 2008. Since then, Legacy Iron has had a number of iron ore and gold discoveries which are now undergoing drilling and resource definition.

Board

  1. Baijendra Kumar, Non-ExecutiveChairman
    Amitava Mukherjee, Non-Executive Director Alok Kumar Mehta, Non-Executive Director
    Devanathan Ramachandran, Non- Executive Director
    Rakesh Gupta, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ben Donovan, Company Secretary

Key Projects

Mt Bevan Iron Ore Project

South Laverton Gold Project

East Kimberley Gold, Base Metals and REE

Project

Enquiries

Rakesh Gupta

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +61 8 9421 2000

ASX Codes: LCY

LEVEL 6

200 ADELAIDE TERRACE PERTH WA 6000

PO BOX 5768

ST GEORGES TERRACE WA 6831

Phone: +61 8 9421 2000

Fax: +61 8 9421 2001

Email: info@legacyiron.com.au

Web: www.legacyiron.com.au

ASX Announcement

27 July 2020

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Via E Lodgement

Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, we wish to advise the following outcomes of the resolutions considered at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all shareholders were advised that attendance at the meeting would not be permitted and that votes would be counted as received prior to the close of proxies.

Attached is the total number of votes in respect of validly appointed proxies and poll numbers.

Resolution 4 was passed as a special resolution.

Yours faithfully,

Ben Donovan

Company Secretary

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company Secretary.

Disclosure of Proxy Votes

Legacy Iron Ore Limited

Automic

GPO Box 5193, Sydney, NSW 2001

Annual General Meeting July 2020

P 1300 288 664 (aus) or +61 (0)2 9698 5414 (world)

Monday, 27 July 2020

F +61 (0)2 8583 3040 E hello@automic.com.au

ABN 27 152 260 814

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the following information is provided in relation to resolutions put to members at the meeting.

Proxy Votes

Poll Results (if applicable)

Decided by

Total Number

of Proxy Votes

PROXY'S

Resolution

Show of

exercisable by

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Hands (S)

DISCRETION

proxies validly

or Poll (P)

appointed

1 Adoption of Remuneration Report

P

5,771,698,367

5,768,738,162

2,862,205

80,000

98,000

5,768,836,162

2,862,205

80,000

99.95%

0.05%

0.00%

99.95%

0.05%

2 Re-Election of Mr Amitava Mukherjee

P

5,771,778,367

5,768,837,430

2,842,937

0

98,000

5,768,935,430

2,842,937

0

as a Director

99.95%

0.05%

0.00%

99.95%

0.05%

3 Re-Election of Mr Alok Kumar Mehta

P

5,771,778,367

5,768,868,162

2,812,205

0

98,000

5,768,966,162

2,812,205

0

as a Director

99.95%

0.05%

0.00%

99.95%

0.05%

4 Approval of New Constitution

P

5,771,598,367

5,769,710,162

1,790,205

180,000

98,000

5,769,808,162

1,790,205

180,000

99.97%

0.03%

0.00%

99.97%

0.03%

Disclaimer

Legacy Iron Ore Limited published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 07:10:18 UTC
