LEGACY IRON ORE LIMITED

(LCY)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/06
0.003 AUD   --.--%
Legacy Iron Ore : Significant gold intersections continue at Mt Celia

02/25/2019 | 09:03pm EST

ASX Announcement

26 February 2019

About Legacy Iron Ore

Legacy Iron Ore Limited ("Legacy Iron" or the "Company") is a Western Australian based Company, focused on iron ore, base metals, tungsten and gold development and mineral discovery.

Legacy Iron's mission is to increase shareholder wealth through capital growth, created via the discovery, development and operation of profitable mining assets.

The Company was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange on 8 July 2008. Since then, Legacy Iron has had a number of iron ore, manganese and gold discoveries which are now undergoing drilling and resource definition.

Board

N. Baijendra Kumar, Non-Executive Chairman

Narendra Kumar Nanda, Non-Executive Director

Tangula Rama Kishan Rao, Non-Executive Director

Devanathan Ramachandran, Non-Executive Director

Rakesh Gupta, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Ben Donovan, Company Secretary

Key Projects

Mt Bevan Iron Ore Project South Laverton Gold Project

East Kimberley Gold, Base Metals and REE Project

Enquiries

Rakesh Gupta

Chief Executive Officer Phone: +61 8 9421 2000

ASX Codes: LCY

LEVEL 2

1 HAVELOCK STREET WEST PERTH WA 6005

PO BOX 5768

ST GEORGES TERRACE WA 6831

An NMDC Company 2018

Phone:

+61 8 9421 2005

Fax:

+61 8 9421 2001

Email:

info@legacyiron.com.au

Web:

www.legacyiron.com.au

ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited

Via E Lodgement

SIGNIFICANT GOLD INTERSECTIONS

CONTINUE AT MT CELIA

Legacy Iron Ore Limited (Legacy Iron or the Company) is pleased to announce the significant results of five remaining RC drill holes from October 2018 at Kangaroo Bore deposit within the Mt Celia Gold Project. First part of these results (16 drill holes) were reported in ASX announcement dated 22 January 2019.

This program was designed to demonstrate the continuity of mineralisation, specifically within the optimised pit boundary and to test for depth extensions to mineralisation beyond the current modelled limits (see ASX announcement dated 18th October 2018).

Highlights from the latest results include:

  • Gold anomalism intersected in every drill hole in the program.

  • Best significant intersections (>0.5 g/t Au) include:

    • o 5m @ 2.34 g/t Au incl. 2m @ 3.17g/t from 179m in KBC040

    • o 1m @ 11.5 g/t Au from 136 m in KBC040

    • o 1m @ 7.78 g/t Au from 124 m in KBC040

    • o 4m at 2.67 g/t Au incl. 1m @ 4.53 g/t from 82m in KBC036

    • o 4m at 2.99 g/t Au incl. 1m @ 7.52 g/t from 138m in KBC040

    • o 5m at 1.36 g/t Au incl. 1m @ 2.52 g/t from 49m in KBC039

    • o 6m at 1.09 g/t Au incl. 1m @ 3.0 g/t from 60 m in KBC043

Encouragingly, all five holes also confirms continuity of the modelled veins at depth as well as mostly support the current interpretation of mineralisation, with holes KBC040 and KBC043 ending in mineralisation. This highlights the potential for continuity mineralisation at depth.

These drilling results provide further data to support the positive pit optimisation study (see ASX announcement dated 15th October 2018) which demonstrated a strong case for further resource enhancement at Mt Celia Project.

The five holes reported were drilled to a total depth of 564 m as part of the wider infill program which consisted of 21 holes for 2,202 m. All five holes reported are from the southeast of the deposit(Figure 1).

A'

B'

A

B

Figure 1 Drilling completed at Kangaroo Bore in October 2018. Pink dots represent the most recently received results. The cross-sections lines A-A' and B-B' are shown inFigure 2andFigure3.

Two of the holes (KBC036 and KBC040) were designed to test mineralisation below the optimised pit boundary, both of which reported encouraging grades with mineralisation remaining open down-dip.

KBC039 and KBC043 are located at the southeastern extent of the deposit and were designed to confirm shallow mineralisation identified in historical drilling(Figure 2). Results from both provide encouragement to test for further extensions along strike in future programs.

A full list of all significant results and all values of the aggregated intercepts is included in Appendix 1.

Figure 2 Cross-section line A-A' showing continuity of modelled mineralisation in KBC036

Figure 3 Cross-section showing KBC043 with previous drilling and the modelled resource (red polygon)

Next Steps

Interpretation and geological modelling of the Kangaroo Bore deposit are underway. Legacy Iron plans to continue progressing the Mt Celia Project in 2019 via additional RC infill drilling and diamond drilling for metallurgical purposes to support an updated resource estimate.

Background

The Mt Celia Project lies within the Laverton Tectonic Zone, some 40km south of the Sunrise Dam gold mine (approximately 8 Moz gold resource), as shown inFigure 4.The project contains several known gold occurrences including Kangaroo Bore and Blue Peter deposits.

Figure 4 Location of Mt Celia within the South Laverton Project region

The total gold resource at Mt Celia is shown inTable 1.

Table 1 Mineral Resource estimate - Mt Celia Project (as of March 2018)

Deposit

Classification

Cut-Off (g/t Au)

Tonnage (t)

Grade (g/t Au)

Metal (oz)

Kangaroo Bore

Inferred

0.7

2,800,000

1.48

133,000

Blue Peter

Inferred

1.0

607,200

2.62

51,100

Total (Mt Celia)

Inferred

3,407,200

1.68

184,100

(Note: Please refer to ASX announcements made on 17 Nov 2017 and 22 Mar 2018 for the complete statement about the above Kangaroo Bore and Blue Peter resource estimates).

A total of 207 drill holes including 24 diamond holes (totalling 15,099 m of drilling) were considered for use in the Kangaroo Bore resource estimate. The majority of the data used for the resource estimation was derived from historical drilling.

Disclaimer

Legacy Iron Ore Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
