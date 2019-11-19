Log in
Legal & General

LEGAL & GENERAL

(LGEN)
  Report  
News 
News

Legal & General : 10-Month AuM Rose; Plans Debt Issue

0
11/19/2019

By Adria Calatayud

Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.LN) said Tuesday that assets under management rose to 1.2 trillion pounds ($1.554 trillion) in the first ten months of 2019, and that it plans to issue new debt shortly.

The U.K. financial-services group's solvency capital ratio--a measure of balance-sheet strength--is expected to be in a range 171% and 176% at the end of 2019 compared with 171% at the end of the first half.

Legal & General Investment Management increased assets under management by around GBP200 billion to GBP1.2 trillion as of Oct. 31, the company said.

The company said its Institutional Retirement business transacted GBP8.5 billion of pension risk transfer to Oct. 31. Its retail retirement business has achieved individual annuity sales of GBP829 million to the end of October, up 34% on year.

FTSE 100-listed Legal & General said it aims to take advantage of current favorable market conditions through a debt issue. The company will confirm the amount of debt raised after the issue has settled, it said.

Shares at 0851 GMT were up 1.1% at 283.90 pence.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LEGAL & GENERAL 1.00% 284.3 Delayed Quote.21.52%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 36 726 M
EBIT 2019 2 318 M
Net income 2019 2 081 M
Finance 2019 2 291 M
Yield 2019 6,25%
P/E ratio 2019 8,16x
P/E ratio 2020 8,51x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 16 667 M
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 289,35  GBp
Last Close Price 280,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Director
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL21.52%21 615
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.76.18%34 629
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC31.56%28 382
AMUNDI48.94%15 295
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-6.51%13 811
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-3.95%10 630
