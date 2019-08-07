Log in
Legal & General : Investment Management announces strong half to the year

08/07/2019 | 05:05am EDT

7 Aug 2019

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has today announced a strong set of financial results for the six months to 30 June 2019.

LGIM continues to benefit from global trends in retirement saving and the structural shifts in demand being experienced by the asset management industry. This is driving an increase in customer appetite for LGIM's diverse range of products and broad investment capabilities spanning index, active, multi-asset and alternatives, underpinned with a thoughtful ESG approach. The strong customer and strategic alignment of Legal & General's business units will remain a positive source of funds for LGIM.

The business continues to grow in the UK, which has been the bedrock of the firm's success to date. LGIM is a leading player in providing DB de-risking solutions for global institutions and the market leader in UK DC with total assets of £86.4bn (H1 2018: £64.0bn). LGIM is planning for the future, by broadening its DC proposition and through further expansion in international markets.

Business Highlights:

  • AUM up 15% to £1,135bn (H1 2018: £985bn)
  • External net flows of £60.3bn (H1 2018: £14.6bn), with significant index flows from Asian clients
  • International assets up 50% to £343bn
  • Continued commitment to enhancing customers' digital experience and optimising investment platforms

Visit our investors page for more information on our Half Year results for 2019.

Download the full press release via the link below.

This set of results for the six months to June reflect a good first half of the year for LGIM. I look forward to continuing to build on these foundations in my role as CEO. We have continued to make great strides in growing our international business and have had some significant wins, not least securing the mandate with the Japan Government Pension Investment Fund.

Michelle Scrimgeour, CEO of LGIM

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 09:04:01 UTC
