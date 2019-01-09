Log in
News Summary

Legal & General : Joanne Segars appointed as member of the Legal & General IGC

01/09/2019 | 04:34am EST

9 Jan 2019

Legal & General has appointed Joanne Segars OBE as a member of the Legal & General Independent Governance Committee (IGC).

Joanne was previously chief executive of the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) from 2006 to June 2017 having been its first policy director from 2005-2006. Prior to this, Joanne was Head of Pensions and Savings at the Association of British Insurers and senior pensions officer at the Trades Union Congress. Joanne currently holds non-executive roles at a number of organisations including LGPS Central Ltd, NOW: Pensions and the Pensions Policy Institute. Previous board roles include Chair of the Pensions Infrastructure Platform and Pensions Europe, the EU trade association for pensions and the Environment Agency Pension Fund.

Dermot Courtier, Chairman of theIGC, commented: 'I'm delighted that Joanne is joining the IGC committee. She is well-respected and well regarded by the industry, bringing a wealth of experience to the role and will support us in delivering strong and robust governance for members as we continue to focus on meeting and exceeding our statutory obligations as well as ensuring contract-based members get the best value from their pensions.'

Emma Douglas, Head of DC at LGIM, says: 'I'm really delighted that Joanne is joining our IGC. Her industry knowledge and breadth of experience will be invaluable in helping Legal & General's IGC deliver best-in-class governance which we believe is the bedrock of a well-run pension scheme.'

Joanne Segars said: 'I am pleased to be joining the IGC committee. I have always believed that good governance is essential to the delivery of good pensions and good member outcomes, and will be pleased to be able to help deliver that for Legal & General's workplace pension scheme members.'

The IGC oversees the workplace and mature savings pension schemes operated by Legal & General and acts in the interest of members. Legal & General manages £20.1 billion* in such schemes.

For further information

Legal & General Investment Management

Legal & General Investment Management is one of Europe's largest asset managers and a major global investor, with total assets of £984.8 billion1. We work with a wide range of global clients, including pension schemes, sovereign wealth funds, fund distributors and retail investors.

Throughout the past 40 years we have built our business through understanding what matters most to our clients and transforming this insight into valuable, accessible investment products and solutions. We provide investment expertise across the full spectrum of asset classes including fixed income, equities, commercial property and cash. Our capabilities range from index-tracking and active strategies to liquidity management and liability-based risk management solutions.

* November 2018

1 LGIM internal data as at 31 June 2018. These figures include assets managed by LGIMA, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Data includes derivative positions.

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:33:02 UTC
