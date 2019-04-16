Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Legal & General    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL

(LGEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Legal & General : LGIM votes against record number of companies in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 05:58am EDT

16 Apr 2019

Eighth Active Ownership annual report released highlights continued quality of engagement, with 52% of companies now based outside the UK.

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), one of the largest investors in the UK stock market, voted against a record number of companies globally in 2018, according to its annual Active Ownership report from the corporate governance team, released today.

The Active Ownership report reveals that LGIM voted against 3,864 company directors globally. This was a 37 percent increase from 2017, having strengthened its voting policies last year. Votes against chairs of boards on diversity and audit related issues hit record highs in the UK, while executive pension contributions became a more prominent area of engagement. Climate change, board effectiveness and remuneration continued to drive engagement with companies globally, with over half of companies based outside of the UK.

According to the report, diversity related issues, audit, pension remuneration, board effectiveness and climate change were key areas of engagement and issues where LGIM has introduced new initiatives to influence change.

Diversity drives record number of votes in UK

LGIM voted against the largest number of UK chairs to date in 2018 on the issue of gender diversity, with over 100 votes cast, up from 13 in 2016. An increasingly global issue, LGIM has voted against all-male boards of S&P 500 companies since 2017 and now also does so globally.

It has also announced that from 2020 it will vote against the largest 100 companies in the S&P 500 and S&P TSX - two major indices in the US and Canada, where there are currently less than 25 percent of women on boards.

Read the full press release via the link below

2018 was a year of record client demand for our work as we continued to engage with companies and regulators on a broad range of issues, using our voting power to influence change... We are encouraged by much progress being made but there remains more to be done and real success will be dependent on collaboration - companies need to create long-term sustainable business models and deliver value for investors.

Sacha Sadan, Director of Corporate Governance at LGIM

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 09:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEGAL & GENERAL
05:58aLEGAL & GENERAL : LGIM votes against record number of companies in 2018
PU
05:33aLEGAL & GENERAL : invests £44.6m into housing for homeless families
PU
04/12LEGAL & GENERAL : LGIM research into the energy transition reveals trillion doll..
PU
04/10BP : Climate goals could sink oil demand from mid 2020s - LGIM
RE
04/09LEGAL & GENERAL : explores in-house lifetime mortgage advice
PU
04/08LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurance on the road to more satisfied customers through digi..
PU
04/02FITCH RATINGS : UK Bulk Annuity Market Benefits From Strong Demand, Regulation
AQ
04/02LEGAL & GENERAL : Mastertrust gains authorisation from the Pensions Regulator
PU
04/01LEGAL & GENERAL : Have you allocated 3% to housing?
PU
03/28LEGAL & GENERAL : How do we boost UK infrastructure? By investing in People, Pla..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 17 273 M
EBIT 2019 2 215 M
Net income 2019 2 094 M
Debt 2019 1 760 M
Yield 2019 6,10%
P/E ratio 2019 8,38
P/E ratio 2020 9,28
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 17 138 M
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,98  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Director
Mark Joseph Zinkula Director, CEO-Legal & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL24.46%22 439
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP19.22%41 728
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP13.68%24 795
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.17.70%17 848
AMUNDI35.62%13 799
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN16.17%13 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About