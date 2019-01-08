Legal & General : Noareen Raja joins Legal & General Investment Management as Head of Middle East

8 Jan 2019

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has appointed Noareen Raja as Head of Middle East, with overall responsibility for client relationships in the region, reporting to Sarah Aitken, LGIM's Head of Distribution.

Noareen will focus on deepening and strengthening LGIM's relationships in the region, building on its expertise in index, credit and real assets as clients seek a broader range of investment solutions, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, factor-based investing and multi-asset.

Noareen joins LGIM from JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), where she was a member of the JPMAM Sovereign Sales Group for nine years, working with central banks, sovereign wealth funds, government pension funds and other official institutions across the Middle East.

This is the latest in a series of senior appointments for LGIM, as it expands its global presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Noareen will be based in LGIM's London office and replaces Anais Faraj, who left LGIM after three years.

We're delighted to have Noareen joining the team; her energy and experience will be invaluable as we continue to build relationships and deliver high standards of service to our clients in the region. Sarah Aitken, LGIM Head of Distribution

