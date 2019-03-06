Legal & General : Record annuity sales boost L&G operating profit

Log in
03/06/2019

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's third-largest insurer Legal & General posted a 10 percent rise in operating profit to 1.9 billion pounds in 2018, helped by record sales of annuities, it said on Wednesday.

L&G sold 10 billion pounds of annuities, most of them through the bulk annuity market, in which companies offload the risk to insurers of their defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes.

The bulk annuity market is expected to reach record levels this year, with some analysts estimating sales of 30 billion pounds.

"We have a good outlook for 2019 across annuities and asset management," chief financial officer Jeff Davies told a media call.

The firm was actively quoting on around 20 billion pounds in bulk annuity deals, he added.

Legal & General Investment Management, one of the biggest investors in the UK stock market, saw a three percent rise in assets under management to 1 trillion pounds.

The profit numbers, in line with company-supplied consensus forecasts, exclude the release of longevity reserves made possible by a slowdown in life expectancy improvements, the life insurer said in a statement.

The company said it would pay a total dividend of 16.42 pence, up seven percent and in line with forecasts.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 7 310 M
EBIT 2018 2 342 M
Net income 2018 1 807 M
Debt 2018 1 979 M
Yield 2018 5,73%
P/E ratio 2018 9,48
P/E ratio 2019 8,36
EV / Sales 2018 2,60x
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 17 060 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,89  GBP
Spread / Average Target 0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Director
Mark Joseph Zinkula Director, CEO-Legal & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL23.90%22 406
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP6.98%23 785
AMUNDI26.04%13 410
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-3.60%11 177
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-2.36%8 149
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP14.67%6 133
