Legal & General : Record annuity sales boost L&G operating profit

L&G sold 10 billion pounds of annuities, most of them through the bulk annuity market, in which companies offload the risk to insurers of their defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes.

The bulk annuity market is expected to reach record levels this year, with some analysts estimating sales of 30 billion pounds.

"We have a good outlook for 2019 across annuities and asset management," chief financial officer Jeff Davies told a media call.

The firm was actively quoting on around 20 billion pounds in bulk annuity deals, he added.

Legal & General Investment Management, one of the biggest investors in the UK stock market, saw a three percent rise in assets under management to 1 trillion pounds.

The profit numbers, in line with company-supplied consensus forecasts, exclude the release of longevity reserves made possible by a slowdown in life expectancy improvements, the life insurer said in a statement.

The company said it would pay a total dividend of 16.42 pence, up seven percent and in line with forecasts.

