LEGAL & GENERAL

(LGEN)
Legal & General : Tesco Bank adds John Kingman to its board

10/07/2019
FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham northern England.

(Reuters) - Tesco's financial arm confirmed on Monday that it has appointed John Kingman, the businessman who oversaw Britain's bailout of its banks in the financial crisis, to its board as a non-executive director.

Kingman was closely involved in the British government's response to the 2008 financial crisis as Second Permanent Secretary to the treasury, and his appointment is effective next month, Tesco Bank said in a statement.

Kingman, who is also the chairman of Legal & General Group Plc, had been reported as a possible contender to be the next governor of the Bank of England, although he has said he does not want the role.

(This story has been refilled to correct to remove "former" from third paragraph)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEGAL & GENERAL -0.72% 236 Delayed Quote.2.90%
TESCO PLC -0.93% 235.178 Delayed Quote.24.78%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 36 726 M
EBIT 2019 2 318 M
Net income 2019 2 079 M
Finance 2019 2 291 M
Yield 2019 7,39%
P/E ratio 2019 6,92x
P/E ratio 2020 7,23x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 14 113 M
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 286,88  GBp
Last Close Price 237,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Director
Lesley Mary Samuel Knox Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL2.90%18 139
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.57.43%32 303
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC20.21%26 913
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-7.69%14 536
AMUNDI31.93%14 070
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-1.76%12 119
