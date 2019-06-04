Legal & General : Thousands could be missing out on a better mortgage deal by not speaking to an adviser

4 Jun 2019

Thousands of borrowers could be missing out on a better deal by not speaking to a mortgage adviser when looking for a mortgage, research from Legal & General Mortgage Club has found.

The survey of over 2,000 UK homeowners revealed that nearly a third (31%) of consumers who went direct to a lender didn't understand how a mortgage adviser could help with their search.

The findings also showed that more than two-thirds (69%) of borrowers who went straight to a lender hadn't remortgaged in the last five years and nearly three-quarters (74%) stayed put because they felt they had 'a good deal'. However, without seeking mortgage advice, these individuals would have missed out on the thousands of extra mortgages deals that are only available through a mortgage adviser.

