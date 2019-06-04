Log in
LEGAL & GENERAL

(LGEN)
Legal & General : Thousands could be missing out on a better mortgage deal by not speaking to an adviser

06/04/2019

4 Jun 2019

Thousands of borrowers could be missing out on a better deal by not speaking to a mortgage adviser when looking for a mortgage, research from Legal & General Mortgage Club has found.

The survey of over 2,000 UK homeowners revealed that nearly a third (31%) of consumers who went direct to a lender didn't understand how a mortgage adviser could help with their search.

The findings also showed that more than two-thirds (69%) of borrowers who went straight to a lender hadn't remortgaged in the last five years and nearly three-quarters (74%) stayed put because they felt they had 'a good deal'. However, without seeking mortgage advice, these individuals would have missed out on the thousands of extra mortgages deals that are only available through a mortgage adviser.

Read the full press release via the link below

The figures speak for themselves. Those who used a mortgage adviser when they took out their last mortgage would overwhelmingly recommend their family and friends to seek independent, professional advice.

Kevin Roberts, Director, Legal & General Mortgage Club

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 04 June 2019
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 5 326 M
EBIT 2019 2 197 M
Net income 2019 2 116 M
Debt 2019 1 796 M
Yield 2019 6,88%
P/E ratio 2019 7,31
P/E ratio 2020 7,93
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
Capitalization 15 174 M
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL
Legal & General Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,99  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Director
Mark Joseph Zinkula Director, CEO-Legal & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL10.48%19 226
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP7.69%23 917
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.8.36%16 151
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN20.50%13 571
AMUNDI23.81%13 089
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC1.66%8 195
