Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Legal & General    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL

(LGEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Legal & General : agrees individual annuity deal with Prudential

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 05:12am EDT

20 Sep 2019

Legal & General's Retail Retirement division has today announced the signing of a new introducer agreement with Prudential.

  • Legal & General Retail Retirement has secured a new introducer agreement within its Retirement Income division, to provide annuities to Prudential customers with guaranteed annuity rates
  • The new deal is expected to increase Legal & General's individual annuity new business by 15% in the first year
  • The transaction follows the recent acquisition of MyFutureNow and is the division's fourth introducer deal

As part of the arrangement, from 1 November 2019, Prudential customers with guaranteed annuity rates* will be introduced to Legal & General. The agreement reflects Legal & General's commitment to the annuities market and is the fourth of its kind for the FTSE 100 financial services company, following similar arrangements with AEGON, ReAssure and Sun Life Financial of Canada.

All guaranteed benefits will be honoured by Prudential and fulfilled by Legal & General, who will also compare the whole market to see if the rate can be improved on, assisting customers to obtain a better rate if one is available.

Read the full press release via the link below

For many retirees, we believe annuities can play a central part in retirement planning. I'm therefore delighted to announce we are partnering with Prudential to offer their customers the option of a guaranteed income from an annuity.

Emma Byron, Managing Director, Legal & General Retail Retirement Income

For further information

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEGAL & GENERAL
05:12aLEGAL & GENERAL : agrees individual annuity deal with Prudential
PU
05:08aLegal & General to sell annuities to Prudential pensions savers
RE
01:21aLEGAL & GENERAL : Tate & Lyle seals £930m pension deal with Legal and General
AQ
09/19LEGAL & GENERAL : completes c.£930 million buy-in with the Tate & Lyle Pension S..
PU
09/17LEGAL & GENERAL : Investment Management partners with London based index provide..
PU
09/12LEGAL & GENERAL : and Mitsubishi Estate launch major Hammersmith office scheme
PU
09/12LEGAL & GENERAL : Learning the trade at Legal & General Modular Homes
PU
09/11LEGAL & GENERAL : launches tech tools for workplace pensions to drive member eng..
PU
09/11LEGAL & GENERAL : announces £35m buyout of US law firm's UK pension scheme
PU
09/11LEGAL & GENERAL : announces £35m buyout of Edwards Wildman Palmer LLP's UK pensi..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 25 726 M
EBIT 2019 2 302 M
Net income 2019 2 094 M
Finance 2019 2 291 M
Yield 2019 7,12%
P/E ratio 2019 7,20x
P/E ratio 2020 7,52x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 14 647 M
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 288,06  GBp
Last Close Price 246,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Director
Mark Joseph Zinkula Director, CEO-Legal & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL6.80%18 280
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC77.46%34 989
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC26.85%27 326
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-0.34%14 888
AMUNDI35.94%13 981
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN10.60%12 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group