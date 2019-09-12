Legal & General : and Mitsubishi Estate launch major Hammersmith office scheme

12 Sep 2019

With sustainability at heart of its design, the scheme has delivered £28M of social value to local community.

LGIM Real Assets (Legal & General) and Mitsubishi Estate London announce the launch of 245 Hammersmith Road, W6, their new 242,000 sq ft office-based scheme. Creating a vibrant working environment, the development delivers a new standard of office space for the area which will support increased productivity and economic growth.

The building, designed by architects Sheppard Robson, has created a flexible, collaborative space that is built to inspire and connect people both inside and outside the building. With 11 floors in total, five boast more than 27,000 sq ft and will be the largest floorplates in Hammersmith. As part of the launch, Legal & General has already agreed to lease the first and second floors of the building, totalling 28,000 sq ft, to Hana, a new flexible space solution and subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc.

The design has incorporated new green spaces which will be open to the public. Offering restaurants, retail, a new public plaza and a secluded urban park, this vibrant, high quality public realm will help to transform this area of Hammersmith. The building and its surroundings will form an important part of regenerating the centre of Hammersmith, creating a bold new destination at the heart of this popular urban location.

Read the full press release via the link below

245 Hammersmith Road is a bold and game changing scheme for Hammersmith and Fulham which has created millions of pounds of social value. The building has delivered a new standard of office space with unparalleled amenity for occupiers and the local community, including a new plaza and urban parks... Simon Wilkes, Head of Business Space Development, LGIM Real Assets

For further information