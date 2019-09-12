Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Legal & General    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL

(LGEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Legal & General : and Mitsubishi Estate launch major Hammersmith office scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 11:27am EDT

12 Sep 2019

With sustainability at heart of its design, the scheme has delivered £28M of social value to local community.

LGIM Real Assets (Legal & General) and Mitsubishi Estate London announce the launch of 245 Hammersmith Road, W6, their new 242,000 sq ft office-based scheme. Creating a vibrant working environment, the development delivers a new standard of office space for the area which will support increased productivity and economic growth.

The building, designed by architects Sheppard Robson, has created a flexible, collaborative space that is built to inspire and connect people both inside and outside the building. With 11 floors in total, five boast more than 27,000 sq ft and will be the largest floorplates in Hammersmith. As part of the launch, Legal & General has already agreed to lease the first and second floors of the building, totalling 28,000 sq ft, to Hana, a new flexible space solution and subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc.

The design has incorporated new green spaces which will be open to the public. Offering restaurants, retail, a new public plaza and a secluded urban park, this vibrant, high quality public realm will help to transform this area of Hammersmith. The building and its surroundings will form an important part of regenerating the centre of Hammersmith, creating a bold new destination at the heart of this popular urban location.

Read the full press release via the link below

245 Hammersmith Road is a bold and game changing scheme for Hammersmith and Fulham which has created millions of pounds of social value. The building has delivered a new standard of office space with unparalleled amenity for occupiers and the local community, including a new plaza and urban parks...

Simon Wilkes, Head of Business Space Development, LGIM Real Assets

For further information

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 15:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEGAL & GENERAL
11:27aLEGAL & GENERAL : and Mitsubishi Estate launch major Hammersmith office scheme
PU
10:42aLEGAL & GENERAL : Learning the trade at Legal & General Modular Homes
PU
09/11LEGAL & GENERAL : launches tech tools for workplace pensions to drive member eng..
PU
09/11LEGAL & GENERAL : announces £35m buyout of US law firm's UK pension scheme
PU
09/11LEGAL & GENERAL : announces £35m buyout of Edwards Wildman Palmer LLP's UK pensi..
PU
09/09LEGAL & GENERAL : Care Sourcer launches free health and wellbeing support for ov..
PU
09/04LEGAL & GENERAL : Business must take the lead the in tackling the climate crisis
PU
08/29LEGAL & GENERAL : invests £57m in UK solar portfolios
PU
08/23Legal & General plans rival product to compete with new pension superfunds
RE
08/22LEGAL & GENERAL : joins Business for Inclusive Growth, a unique partnership of G..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 25 726 M
EBIT 2019 2 340 M
Net income 2019 2 113 M
Finance 2019 2 291 M
Yield 2019 7,09%
P/E ratio 2019 7,19x
P/E ratio 2020 7,58x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 14 694 M
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 281,95  GBp
Last Close Price 247,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Director
Mark Joseph Zinkula Director, CEO-Legal & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL7.14%18 122
BLACKSTONE GROUP INC66.52%33 348
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC30.08%28 289
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-0.61%14 848
AMUNDI32.37%13 546
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN9.52%11 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group