Legal & General : appoints head of infrastructure equity

14 Jan 2019

LGIM Real Assets (LGIM RA) announces that it has hired Jonathan Ord, formerly Investment Director, at Local Pensions Partnership Investments (LPPI) to lead its infrastructure equity investment strategy.

LGIM RA's infrastructure business has seen considerable growth in the last 12 months, with the infrastructure debt team making key hires and investing over £1.5 billion into all key social and economic infrastructure sectors across the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA. Jonathan Ord, another senior hire for the team, will report to Tom Sumpster, Head of Infrastructure. Ord, in this newly created role, will lead a new infrastructure investment strategy for LGIM RA, building its presence in infrastructure equity as it continues to expand its platform capabilities.

With 12 years' experience in the sector, Ord has led a multitude of transactions for previous employers, most notably in his role as Investment Director for LPPI. During his time with LPPI, Ord helped establish both LPPI's own infrastructure programme and GLIL Infrastructure LLP (GLIL), the £1.8bn infrastructure platform backed by a number of LGPS pension schemes. In addition to leading and executing transactions, Ord also had responsibility for the Asset Management of a number of LPPI and GLILs' infrastructure investments.

Tom Sumpster, Head of Infrastructure Finance, said: 'We are delighted that Jonathan is joining to expand our infrastructure investment origination capability into equity, providing LGIM RA clients with a greater product offering. As with our infrastructure debt investments, Jonathan will lead an investment strategy that focuses on environmentally and socially responsible assets that deliver attractive returns for our clients.'

This is another significant hire for the infrastructure team and we are pleased to have Jonathan on board. His appointment will further bolster our investment capabilities in infrastructure, demonstrating our commitment to expanding our platform so we can deliver a full spectrum of real estate and infrastructure products to clients. Bill Hughes, Head of LGIM Real Assets

