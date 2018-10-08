Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Legal & General    LGEN   GB0005603997

LEGAL & GENERAL (LGEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Legal & General : completes telecommunications PRT buyout worth £2.4billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 04:48am EDT

8 Oct 2018

Telecommunications equipment company Nortel Networks UK Pension Plan exits PPF Assessment with surplus to enhance benefits.

Legal & General Assurance Society Limited ('Legal & General') today announces that it has completed a £2.4 billion buyout for the Nortel Networks UK Pension Plan, ('The Plan'), covering around 15,500 pensioner members and around 7,200 deferred members.

The Plan's sponsor went into administration in 2009 and the Plan entered a Pension Protection Fund (PPF) assessment period, where it has remained whilst worldwide litigation and insolvency proceedings were ongoing.

As part of this process, the Trustee was also able to offer additional flexibility to many members of the Plan through member option exercises allowing those members to reshape their benefits or receive a transfer value. As the Trustee expects to receive more recoveries, a further transaction is likely to follow in future.

Download the full press release via the link below

We are pleased to have been able to deliver this significant transaction which provides flexibility and greater financial security to the members of the Nortel Networks UK Pension Plan.

Laura Mason, CEO, Legal & General Retirement Institutional

For further information

Disclaimer

Legal & General Group plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEGAL & GENERAL
04:48aLEGAL & GENERAL : completes telecommunications PRT buyout worth £2.4billion
PU
02:37aLEGAL & GENERAL : strikes 2.4 billion pounds pension de-risking deal
RE
10/06LEGAL & GENERAL : Form UK's Largest Science and Technology Property Partnership
AQ
10/05LEGAL & GENERAL : form UK’s largest science and technology property partne..
PU
10/04LEGAL & GENERAL : Board announces the appointment of Henrietta Baldock as non-ex..
PU
10/01LEGAL & GENERAL : Research shows that thousands risk losing out on extra pension..
PU
09/30LEGAL & GENERAL : Indiafirst life to focus on micro insurance
AQ
09/29LEGAL & GENERAL : Polman Plan On The Ropes
AQ
09/25LEGAL & GENERAL : Royal Liverpool Hospital`s cladding hampers rescue deal
AQ
09/24LEGAL & GENERAL : develops digital partnership with GrowthEnabler
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Legal & General Group Plc ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/09Legal & General Group Plc reports 1H results 
06/21Legal & General (LGGNY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
04/09The Q1 2018 High Yield RIC Portfolio Update 
03/26Legal & General Group Plc (LGGNF) Presents At Deutsche Bank's Depositary Rece.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 7 310 M
EBIT 2018 2 212 M
Net income 2018 1 792 M
Debt 2018 1 979 M
Yield 2018 6,34%
P/E ratio 2018 8,82
P/E ratio 2019 7,59
EV / Sales 2018 2,38x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 15 407 M
Chart LEGAL & GENERAL
Duration : Period :
Legal & General Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEGAL & GENERAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,92  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel David Wilson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Kingman Chairman
Jeff Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Senior Independent Director
Mark Joseph Zinkula Director, CEO-Legal & Investment Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEGAL & GENERAL-5.42%20 209
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP16.61%44 935
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP4.18%26 586
KKR & CO INC28.06%22 355
AMUNDI-9.67%15 014
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN16.98%13 115
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.